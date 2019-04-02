Shredded Tri-Tip for Tacos in the Slow Cooker

60 Ratings
  • 5 47
  • 4 3
  • 3 6
  • 2 1
  • 1 3

This is a recipe I created by marrying two together. You can make it as spicy as you like by adding jalapenos or other chiles. I tried it first on my co-workers and there was nothing left! Then I made it for my family and they loved it, too. My Hispanic co-workers really liked it, so I guess I passed the 'test!'

By Wendy Stevens

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Spray the inside of a slow cooker with cooking spray. Season the tri-tip roast with garlic pepper seasoning on both sides.

    Advertisement

  • Heat olive oil in a large, heavy skillet over medium heat, and sear the roast on all sides until well browned, about 5 minutes per side. Place the tri-tip roast into the slow cooker, fatty side up.

  • Cook and stir the garlic and onions in the hot skillet until golden brown, about 10 minutes, and season with the ancho chile pepper, cayenne pepper, and black pepper. Place seasoned garlic and onions over the roast in the cooker, and pour in the white wine and crushed tomatoes. Cover the cooker, set to Low, and cook until tender, about 8 hours.

  • Remove roast from the cooker, and cut off the fatty layer with a sharp knife (tender meat should cut easily). Place the roast back into the cooker, and shred meat with two forks. If desired, remove some of the liquid from the meat. Stir in cilantro and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
300 calories; protein 32.1g; carbohydrates 10.3g; fat 11.9g; cholesterol 105.4mg; sodium 206.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/07/2022