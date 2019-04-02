Shredded Tri-Tip for Tacos in the Slow Cooker

This is a recipe I created by marrying two together. You can make it as spicy as you like by adding jalapenos or other chiles. I tried it first on my co-workers and there was nothing left! Then I made it for my family and they loved it, too. My Hispanic co-workers really liked it, so I guess I passed the 'test!'
Amazing and for those who complain about the spiciness of this recipe, cayenne and ancho chiles are hot and this is well known so just don't add them or minimize the amount. You can even substitute your favorite taco seasoning for the seasonings in the recipe to avoid it being too spicy. It seems very rude to give a low rating because you don't comprehend the heat index of specific peppers you are working with.
I could tell this would be spicy so I halved each of the peppers, but even with that modification, 2 bites in and I felt like I was gonna choke. It was almost like someone took a Q-tip and swabbed the back of my throat with cayenne. I admit I'm not a big fan of spicy dishes (I like bold flavor, not super spice), but I honestly thought with my modifications it would turn out okay. I don't know how anyone could eat this dish with full amount of peppers. The one star is for the fact that it is simple to make.
These tacos were AMAZING! Typically, I use recipes with not only more stars but with more reviews, so I felt compelled to write a review voting for this meal! I added half a fresh jalapeno, which gave it a nice kick, but would have been too spicy for children. When all the taco shells were gone, my husband and I used the remainder of the meat to make supreme nachos! Was definitely a great dish & will definitely be used again in our household!
So deliciously yummy! Loved this. I couldn't find ancho chili to save my life, so I used ground chipotle instead. Only thing I can say is that I found this amount of caynne and chipotle pepper to be too much as a base. I loved it but it was too much for my kids and they like spice. Next time, I will halve the peppers.
I made this when I had a group of people eating and I didn't know when they would all show up. People loved it. I could not find tri tip so I used another less expensive cut of beef. I suspect you could use most any beef. There was way too much liquid for tacos so about an hour before people showed up I drained off most on the liquid into a sauce pot of and reduced in on the stove top. When it had cooked down to a pretty think mix I returned it to the beef and let it all cook on. The sauce is wonderful and it seems a shame not to concentrate the flavors. This was great for a casual party.
This is wonderful. Easy, kid friendly for my kids if I leave out the peppers. My family doesn't like saucy meat such as BBQ beef etc. so this worked out well. With the leftovers I made a machaca & scrambled egg type dish the next morning. I liked that just as much as the original dinner.
Turned out great! Used leftover meat AND sauce to make delicious enchiladas the next night! The sauce tastes almost like the La Victoria stuff I normally use with enchiladas (Medium red sauce). I add a bit of chocolate powder (Nesquik or in a pinch hot chocolate mix pkg) to make it less spicy...yum!
I was excited to try this, but was very disappointed. First, I cut the spices in half (having read the reviews). My husband and I love hot and spicy foods, but my kids do not. Even with the spices halved, this meat was spicy and the sauce FAR TOO spicy to use in any way. Secondly, there is too much sauce. If I were to make this again, I would cut the tomatoes and wine in half, too. Finally, my roast was not tender after 6 hours. This very well could be that I had a tough tri-tip, but it was very disappointing. I will try to salvage the leftovers in a soup/chili of some kind (with the meat only....I'll have to toss the incredibly hot sauce).
This is AMAZING! I have tried a few other similar recipes, but this one far outshines. I am all for simple so I made a few changes using what I already had on hand in my cupboards. I did the rub with Costco's steak rub (because it is so peppery) and garlic, browned the meat, in the Crockpot I put the roast, tomato's and wine. I dumped in a small handful of dehydrated onions and peppers, a few dashes of hot sauce and then let it simmer. YUMMY! Most def. a keeper. So easy, thanks!
Seriously awesome! I didn't have any white wine, so I substituted the same amount of Sake. Home canned tomatoes instead of store bought. Didn't have any ancho chili powder so I used a Chipotle flavor mix and threw about 3 T. of dehydrated jalapenos. Simply wonderful AND super easy!
I didn't have cayenne pepper or ancho chili pepper so I substituted some chili limon stuff. And I would use 1/2 as much wine and crushed tomatoes. If u want you can add ortega chilis or something sililar for an extra kick.
This was great. I couldn't find ground ancho chile peppers in the spice aisle, so I ground up the dried ancho chiles in a coffee (spice) grinder. The heat was perfect. Both kids ate seconds. The left overs were spicier the next day. Thanks for the recipe.
Made this last night and it was SO good! I read the reviews about spiciness and knowing my kids don't like spicy, I substituted the ancho chili and cayenne for taco seasoning. So, so yummy - it was a hit with all 3 boys and husband - a tough feat.
Delicious! I was worried that it would be too stringy, but it actually turned out great. I used two 4 oz. cans of mild diced green chiles and half of the called for cayenne pepper so that my kids could eat it. It was great, lots of good flavor without being too spicy for them.
Great flavor but did make some changes so it wouldn't be too spicy for my kids.. Seared meat then rubbed with a package of taco seasoning mix. Used 1- 10oz can of Rotel cilantro lime tomatoes & 1 - 4.5oz can chopped green chiles. Also used 1/2 the amount of white wine. Made more than enough liquid. This will become a regular!
Way too much sauce, was quite thin & runny. I reduced it on stove as suggested by other reviewer, but that completely killed the heat, and it turned out rather bland tasting. May give it another shot with about 1/2 - 2/3 wine & tomatoes. Was quite spicy before I reduced it.
Tastiest tri-tip tacos I've had in a long time. I substituted the white wine with about 12 ounces of Dos Equis beer, only used one onion, added a 4 ounce can of green chilies, skipped the cilantro (didn't have any), and used Costco Montreal Steak Seasoning and some Kroger Garlic Powder instead of the garlic seasoning recommended. LOVED IT. This recipe is going in the weekly line-up.
One of my favorites!!! We make this for camping every year and also to take on the boat. So easy to reheat! Of course we have all the typical sides for the tacos. I do cut all the peppers in half and do a bit more chili pepper than cayenne for flavor. (Just because my children and I cannot do very spicy!) I also rub the roast generously (with about 1/2 the container of mccormick roasted red pepper and garlic spice.
Perfect and easy. I make a lot and freeze for later use. Good for taco,enchiladas, chimichangas... I don't use the ancho and add my cayenne toward the end , as the slow cooker intensifies heat. I also add a spoonful of purebred chili in Adobe sauce.
Delicious and easy to make We. drained the excess liquid. We used this in tacos for dinner and then made yummy breakfast burritos with eggs, potatoes and cheese added to the meat. Definitely a keeper. I agree that people shouldn't give it a low rating because they don't understand the spices they are working with.
This was very good! I could tell the recipe is spicy so I cut way back on the cayenne pepper. I also modified the recipe by using fresh tomatoes and jalapeno, and I cooked it in a dutch oven at 300 degrees for about 4 hours The white wine was a nice touch. Very easy and tasty.
Great recipe! Though instead of all the beef I only added half and the rest was chorizo. I also added one green pepper and fresh tomatoes rather than canned. Came out perfect! Thank you for the great taco recipe! :)
Amazing! I did a few different things tho...I used carne asada seasoning Fromm the Mexican market. Then used chipotle powder. ??also after sautéing the onions and garlic seasoning mixture I deglazed the pot with light beer and poured it over the tri tip. I didn't add the tomatoes- we prefer fresh on tacos as apposed to stewed in the meat. I use beer in all my Mexican dishes when it calls for broth or wine or any liquid. Seems fitting ??! Will make again and again!!!!!! Thanks for this recipe idea!
I used just over 1/4 of the pepper spices and it was still at my max! I quickly pulled some meat to the side out (prior to shredding) so my teenage son could have something for dinner too. Additionally I also made some plain rice to serve this over instead to cut the heat. Guess I'll use the tortillas I bought for this another night. WARNING: season to taste - SPICY!!!!!!!
This is amazing. My daughter made it for a family gathering and everyone loved it! I made it once since and am about to make it again. It comes out perfectly tender and moist with just the right level of spice. Good for tacos, burritos or sandwiches...even over rice.
First time using a slow cooker. Sort of combined two recipes so I added in a package of frozen corn, 1 red bell pepper, 1 yellow bell pepper, and 4 jalapeños since I didn't have any ancho. Also, I used dry vermouth instead of white wine since that was what I had.... came our amazing... only thing I didn't like was that when u shred the Tri tip it shreds long ways so you have strands of beef almost a foot long. Maybe I'll try cutting the Tri tip in half before cooking it next time
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.