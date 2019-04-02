Shredded Tri-Tip for Tacos in the Slow Cooker

I was excited to try this, but was very disappointed. First, I cut the spices in half (having read the reviews). My husband and I love hot and spicy foods, but my kids do not. Even with the spices halved, this meat was spicy and the sauce FAR TOO spicy to use in any way. Secondly, there is too much sauce. If I were to make this again, I would cut the tomatoes and wine in half, too. Finally, my roast was not tender after 6 hours. This very well could be that I had a tough tri-tip, but it was very disappointing. I will try to salvage the leftovers in a soup/chili of some kind (with the meat only....I'll have to toss the incredibly hot sauce).