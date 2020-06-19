Jalapeno Margaritas
Jalapeño margaritas with a spicy kick! The agave nectar and fresh lime juice make a big difference. Include the jalapeño seeds for an extra kick!
You can also use a garlic press to squeeze jalapeno juice out of thick slices.Read More
ok so this sounds odd,but yet it gives a different taste i mean come on whos tired of the same margaritas!!!!! this took care of it & my thirsty friends!!!! ;)Read More
You can also use a garlic press to squeeze jalapeno juice out of thick slices.
ok so this sounds odd,but yet it gives a different taste i mean come on whos tired of the same margaritas!!!!! this took care of it & my thirsty friends!!!! ;)
Did some work in the garden today and I have Jalapenos galore! Stumbled across this recipe and WOW what a great afternoon treat to beat the 90 degree heat! (hehehe I am a poet and didn't even know it). The Margarita was delicious-- I didn't have agave and used Sweet and Sour Mix with some Rose's Lime Juice. Very Good although I think I will try to muddle the jalapeno on the next batch. Thanks for a great recipe!
Minus the jalapeno we call these Skinny Rita's. I'm going to give this a try this evening. Lots of jalapeno's in my garden. I'll let you know. BTW I would use lime to moisten the rim of the glass.
This is delicious! Don't trust me, just try for yourself...who doesn't love sweet and spicy??
Yum!! Just the right amount of spice. Nice not to have a normal margarita!!
LOVED THEM. SO DID MY HUSBAND. WHEN SHAKED WITH SEEDLESS BUT FRESH JALAPENOS, YOU GET A NICE MILD SPICE. IF YOU WANT A MORE BURNING YOUR LIPS KIND OF DRINK, MUDDLE THE JALAPENOS A BIT IN THE SHAKER BEFORE ADDING OTHER INGREDIENTS. FIRE!
If you love this recipe you should try Tanteo Tequila! They make an AMAZING Jalapeno Tequila. You just need a shot and a half of Tanteo Jalapeno, juice from a lime and some agave nectar and of course ice.
Not bad! Next time I'd muddle the jalapeno a bit to get more of the spicy flavor. Also I didn't have agave nectar, so I subbed Rose's sweetened lime juice; but I think it'd be better with the agave nectar+lime juice. It's definitely a strong margarita!
Excellent drink! I cut my half jalapeno into pieces before shaking the whole thing and it's nice and zippy on the lips! Also, I used a big glass and made one jumbo margarita out of the recipe; that way one is plenty!!
I've had a similar margarita using chipolte chile powder. They also rimmed the glass with a mixture of the chipolte chile powder and salt. It was yummy and so addicting, however, my lips were burning by the end of the second drink.
I used green thai chilies instead of jalapeños. I garnished with a whole red thail chili in each glass, which looked rad. Not too spicy, but has a great kick. I'll make it again!
I skipped the triple sec and fresh Jalapeno and used Tanteo Jalapeno Tequila instead. That made it fantastic!
I had one of these for the first time while on vacation w/my husband and loved it! Came straight to the internet and found this recipe! Definitely a staple now:)
loved it, I added a little more lime juice and agave...but awesome!
Amazing! I added some extra jalapeno and cilantro to it and it turned out incredible. This is my new favorite cocktail recipe:)
Soooooo good!!!!
If you're jalapeños are spicy. . . No need to muddle. I've been trying to get this recipe right for months now. . .I was missing the agave nectar! Thank you
Awesome! For sure one of my new favorite drinks!
I didn't get the full jalapeno experience i was hoping for with this recipe.
These were amazing!!
I also added fresh cilantro and cucumber diced up to this and it’s fantastic! If you make it 4 servings it fills a tall glass like mine in photo. Also I added a few slices of the pepper to the drink to let it really spice up!
I, too, used the Jalapeño tequila Timoteo and followed the recipe without the actual jalapeños. Excellent.
I followed the recipe exactly and it was delicious! I will definitely make this again!
The cocktail itself tasted okay but I didn't taste the jalapeno.
Was hesitant about these but very tasty
Good way to use up all those jalapeños in my garden. Used honey instead of agave.
Awesome flavors and easy to make!
I used diet sprite only to leave out the sugar it probably is the best as written with the triple sec and aguave nectar but it was great with a little diet sprit if you want to lower the sugar
Added a little s/s mix. And yes will make again
These are delicious. My husband and I are addicted!
Good recipe but I suggest slice 2 peppers long wise 4 pieces each so 8 slices and put them in the bottle of tequila and let it sit for at least 24hrs.
Amazing! However, I made an alteration as the person I serve tends to hate how sour my margaritas turn out.
For 2 jalapeño margaritas, juice 1 like and mix with filtered cold water. 1:1 ratio. Add 1 oz of this mixture in the cocktail shaker with the remaining ingredients.
The garlic press for the jalapeños is a great idea; I also add a little cilantro. I've made these for a number of people and everyone wants the recipe! If you aren't able to juice your own limes, I measured mine and it was about 4oz worth.
Added muddled blackberries - Delicious!
I liked this recipe a lot! I like things to be pretty spicy, so the first time I made it I left the seeds in and let it sit for a while but it still wasn’t quite hot enough for me. The second time I made it I muddled the jalapeño and that made it perfect!
I had jalapeno margarita's at a BBQ joint in Austin. I have been wanting to make them ever since. This recipe was perfect!!! First batch I followed the recipe to a T. Second batch I crushed the jalapeno's for more kick...YUMMY! Thanks for posting!
I was looking for a recipe similar to the Popper Margarita from OTB and this is it. I added a bit more agave nectar and garnished with a couple of fresh jalapeño slices and this is an excellent recipe! A little strange sounding, but once you try it, you'll love it!
