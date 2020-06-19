Jalapeno Margaritas

Jalapeño margaritas with a spicy kick! The agave nectar and fresh lime juice make a big difference. Include the jalapeño seeds for an extra kick!

Recipe by Matt D

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 margaritas
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Pour 1/4 to 1/2 inch of salt onto a small, shallow plate. Moisten the rim of 2 margarita glasses with water and dip into salt. Fill with ice and set aside.

  • Fill a shaker with ice. Pour tequila, triple sec, lime juice, agave nectar, and jalapeño into the shaker. Cover and shake vigorously until the outside of the shaker has frosted.

  • Strain into the prepared glasses. Garnish with lime wedges to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
298 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 32.1g; fat 0.3g; sodium 204.6mg. Full Nutrition
