Savannah's Perfectly Ravishing Red Velvet Cake

The richest, reddest...most coveted cake in my area...So easy to make...gorgeous to serve!

By Savannah

Recipe Summary

cook:
25 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 40 mins
prep:
15 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 9-inch layer cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour 2 9-inch cake pans.

  • Pour red food coloring into a small bowl, and mix with cocoa powder to make a paste. In a large bowl, beat 1/2 cup of butter, sugar, and eggs with an electric mixer until smooth and thoroughly combined; mix in the red color mixture, salt and 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract. Gradually mix in the buttermilk, alternating with flour, until the batter is smooth. Mix the baking soda and vinegar in a small bowl, and stir into the batter. Pour the batter into the prepared cake pans.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted in the center of a cake comes out clean, 25 to 35 minutes. Remove from oven, and cool in pans for 10 minutes before removing cakes to finish cooling on racks.

  • In a bowl, mash cream cheese with 1/2 cup softened butter and 2 teaspoons of vanilla extract until smooth and creamy; stir in the confectioners' sugar, about half a cup at a time, until the frosting is thick and spreadable. Frost fully-cooled layers.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
639 calories; protein 6.2g; carbohydrates 103.6g; fat 23.4g; cholesterol 93.3mg; sodium 550.6mg. Full Nutrition
