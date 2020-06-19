Savannah's Perfectly Ravishing Red Velvet Cake

I'm SO disappointed with this cake. I should have known that with butter only and not any oil in the cake, it would be so dry. I went ahead and tried it because the other reviews were good, but now I'm kicking myself for not thinking about this. I made this for my mom's birthday and I followed the recipe exactly. I am a pretty decent baker, and I was embarrassed by how this came out. I am glad I listened to other review in one thing- I only put in 16 oz. of powdered sugar to the frosting, and it was already sickly sweet. I can't imagine how unpalatable it would be with even more sugar. I was so excited to give my mom the red velvet cake she wanted for her birthday, but I could not even eat this. I do not recommend this recipe.