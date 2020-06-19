Savannah's Perfectly Ravishing Red Velvet Cake
The richest, reddest...most coveted cake in my area...So easy to make...gorgeous to serve!
This was such a huge hit! I made it for my anniversary dinner and everyone raved!! I followed the recipe exactly and found it very easy to follow. Will definitely make again!
I just made the batter and followed it except am short on bottle of food coloring...1 tsp of salt is all I taste in the batter? Not sure the other 1oz of food coloring will balance it, seems like should have been 1/2 tsp salt??Read More
This was such a huge hit! I made it for my anniversary dinner and everyone raved!! I followed the recipe exactly and found it very easy to follow. Will definitely make again!
I had to improvise with the coloring since I was out of red. I used Wilton's paste colors in burgundy, rose pink, and golden yellow. Turned out moist.
This was my first attempt at Red Velvet Cake and it was very tasty. The cream cheese icing was incredible - I didn't put as much icing sugar as the recipe called for but everyone raved about it! My only problem was after the cakes were baked, they were very brown on the outside (about a 1/8" inward) and the centres were the bright red. I made the cakes again, but unstead of mixing the food colouring with the cocoa powder to make a paste, I mixed it into the buttermilk with the vanilla and vinegar. I put the cocoa powder (which I sifted) in with the flour mixture. It was still a little browner on the outside, but not nearly as much as before. I would make this recipe again!
Everyone loved it, only made two adjustments baked for only 20 minutes, because i made two layers and it prevented it from being a dry cake. i also only used half the sugar for the frosting and it was perfect!!! will make again and again.
Made this for my daughter's 14th Birthday as per her request. It turned out wonderfully delicious. I followed the recipe exactly and got compliments even on the cream cheese frosting. I have even shared the recipe with friends. Thank you Savannah!
This was my first attempt at a red velvet cake and my family love it. I allowed my four year to assist me with making the icing and he couldn't stop eating it. The cake was very good although I would've liked a tad bit more moisture with it. All in all this is a great recipe,will use again!!
The cake solo was ok, a little dry. I did not like the frosting! Way too sweet, not cream cheesey like I like. I will not use this recipe again.
Thank you for such a divine recipe,I am learning how to bake and this recipe was so easy to follow and it turned out so good,texture taste and color all perfect.
the cake is what I used, I used a diff recipe on the frosting. It was ok, but it wasn't anything to go bonkers over.
This cake was the most moist cake I've ever made. I am just getting into baking. My boyfriend loved it!! He helped me make the icing( used another recipe) and could not stop eating it. Will make my own modifications and use again. Thanks :)
Not bad but nothing special.
I'm SO disappointed with this cake. I should have known that with butter only and not any oil in the cake, it would be so dry. I went ahead and tried it because the other reviews were good, but now I'm kicking myself for not thinking about this. I made this for my mom's birthday and I followed the recipe exactly. I am a pretty decent baker, and I was embarrassed by how this came out. I am glad I listened to other review in one thing- I only put in 16 oz. of powdered sugar to the frosting, and it was already sickly sweet. I can't imagine how unpalatable it would be with even more sugar. I was so excited to give my mom the red velvet cake she wanted for her birthday, but I could not even eat this. I do not recommend this recipe.
The cake is too dry and the icing too sweet.
I made this red velvet as a Bundt. When my family tried it, They said it was the best red velvet they ever tasted! If you have some leftovers. Crumble it over ice cream and freeze it to make a ice cream cake!
Didn't change a thing. My family loved it. This will be my go-to Red Velvet from now on.
Made this today 2/14/14 for Valentine. First question from my girlfriend, did you really make this. I did not add frosting it look good but lady friend don't care for frosting.
made a few for people and they really enjoyed them, have to make cupcakes and another cake for valentines day. i added 3 table spoons of cocoa, better cocoa flavor.
The cake was moist but too crumbly for some reason, when I put the frosting on it, the crumbs mixed into the frosting so it lost in aesthetic although some could argue that the red harmonious color in the frosting could have been done on purpose. I used the same cream cheese frosting recipe I use for carrot cake which is amazing. Good recipe but need to experiment more on making it less crumbly at least to make it an authentic red velvet cake. Strange part is that when I cut the pieces they were perfect and didn't fall apart.
This is the best red velvet cake I've made. I followed the recipe exactly, and the cake was moist with beautiful texture and flavor. The next time I make it, I will probably increase the ratio of cream cheese to butter slightly only because I like cream cheese frosting to have a bit more tang.
I was Amazed by the rich flavors of the red velvet cake, I must say, it is My first time baking red velvet cake using this recipe, turned out Great :)
I just use one cup of confectionar sugar for the frostin I used .6oz of coloring
I made this cake and my family loved it only thing I used only 1oz of red food coloring turned out great.
3/17/2017 1. Always use the best ingredients you can get. 2. For the cake batter I saved the vinegar/baking soda step for last. (as one review suggested and is very important) 3. I used 1 cup of bakers ultra fine sugar and 1/2 c. stevia in the raw. 4. I used Hershey's 100% cocoa Special Dark powder. I
This was by far the best recipe for red velvet cake, it was dense but tender, the only thing we have changed is reducing a little bit of sugar on the frosting, adding a little bit more of cream cheese. The main modification was to add crushed Oreos on the filling and topping, witch turned out fine!
This was simple and reliable. Perfect!
The cake was amazing!!! I used the recipe exactly and it was delicious. I made a two layered cake, so only bake it for about 25 minutes so it doesn't dry out. If you are making 2 layers, double the delicious frosting. The frosting was so easy and yummy that I am going to use it on other cakes, like carrot! Thank you Savannah!!!
I followed the recipe except added an additional teaspoon of vanilla. The cake was very flavorful and moist. And the icing was very creamy. Everyone loved it!!
LOVED it so did my band members jack,daneil,jonah,zach loved it so did jack's little sister!!!!!!!!!!!WDW
For some reason, just turned out like a regular chocolate cake - the colour was brown, the texture was just normal. Not sure what I did wrong.
This weakened was delicious! My son requested red velvet for his 13th birthday and it was a hit!
I Will make It Again, It Was Delicious..
Great cake. Followed recipe except only used 1/2 tsp salt. It was moist and delicious.
This tasted great! However, after storing it in a Tupperware container in the fridge overnight, it was a little dry the next day. I cooked it about 32 minutes until a toothpick came out clean. Next time I will cook it less to retain more moisture.
Made this for my church and everyone loved it. Great recipe.
Great recipe!It turned to be a great recipe, just followed all the steps. Easy and delicious. Looks great. Can't wait to see my 10 yo daughters fave when she wakes up tomorrow morning :)Thanks for the recipe!!!
Very moist cake, will make again. Followed recipe almost exactly. Used half a teaspoon vanilla extract and half a teaspoon almond extract; I just like it more and find vanilla a little too overwhelming. Used about half a cup of confectioners sugar in the icing, just kept tasting as I added the sugar and stopped at the point where I felt it was sweet enough. Used half a vial of food coloring and the water from washing out the vial in the paste.
