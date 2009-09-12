Happy National Sticky Bun Day everyone! Made these this morning and I love the roll part; they're soft and fluffy and have a great flavor. This is the first time I've made sticky buns but I have made homemade cinnamon rolls and they're almost the same thing. That being said, I will be using this recipe for my cinnamon rolls and sticky buns dough part from now on. As for the filling and the topping, I did double both and it worked well for the filling but the topping isn't quite right. There's too much butter flavor and not enough gooey sticky stuff. FYI I halved this, subbed soured milk (milk + lemon juice) for the buttermilk, and made in my pyrex 11x17 pan. I did need some extra flour, but I'm learning that the amount of flour required in dough recipes fluctuates so expected as much. I used my oven as a proofer as advised in other reviews and they rose beautifully in 30 minutes. My bake time was just 20 minutes. Basically, I'd say the roll part is a 5 star recipe but the filling and topping aren't awesome so I split the difference and went with 4 stars.