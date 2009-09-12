Sticky Buns

73 Ratings
  • 5 43
  • 4 20
  • 3 7
  • 2 1
  • 1 2

Yum! What can be better than a hot sticky bun for breakfast or a late night snack? Pop one into the microwave for a few seconds to make them taste fresh from the oven.

By MARBALET

Gallery
19 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
40 mins
total:
1 hr 40 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, dissolve yeast in warm water. Let stand until creamy, about 10 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Combine the yeast mixture with the buttermilk, eggs, 2 1/2 cups flour, 1/4 cup softened butter, 1/4 cup sugar, baking powder and salt; stir well to combine. Stir in the remaining flour, 1/2 cup at a time, beating well after each addition. Dough should remain soft and slightly sticky. When the dough has pulled together, turn it out onto a lightly floured surface and knead until smooth and elastic, about 8 minutes.

  • Divide dough in half and roll each half into a 12x7 inch rectangle. Spread each half with 1 tablespoon softened butter and sprinkle with 1/4 cup sugar and 1 teaspoon cinnamon. Roll up halves, beginning at wide side. Seal well by pinching the seams. Cut each roll into 12 slices.

  • Coat two 9 inch round cake pans each with 1/4 cup melted butter, 1/4 cup brown sugar, 2 tablespoons raisins and 1/2 cup chopped pecans. Place 12 dough slices in each pan, leaving a small space between slices. Cover and let rise until doubled.

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Bake in a preheated oven for about 30 minutes. Invert pans onto plates and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
488 calories; protein 9g; carbohydrates 70.5g; fat 19.5g; cholesterol 67.6mg; sodium 586.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022