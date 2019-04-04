Boat Cruisin' Punch
Perfect for those days lounging by the pool or out cruising in the boat. Concocted this while looking for something a little different. Put ours in the freezer and scoop out whenever we get the urge.
Perfect for those days lounging by the pool or out cruising in the boat. Concocted this while looking for something a little different. Put ours in the freezer and scoop out whenever we get the urge.
Excellent! I freeze and scoop out as needed.Read More
Excellent! I freeze and scoop out as needed.
Dangerously good. Perfect for a hot summer day!
I made this punch for the pool this Fourth of July and it was a hit! I used raspberry lemonade instead of regular lemonade but otherwise stuck to the recipe. It came out good but was a bit tart for my taste and could of used some watering down or maybe even some carbonated lemon lime soda. My husband luckily loves all things tart and really enjoyed this recipe. I will probably make this again but with a few minor alterations next time. Very yummy drink though, would be great served shaken as a martini too!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections