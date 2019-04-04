Boat Cruisin' Punch

4.7
4 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Perfect for those days lounging by the pool or out cruising in the boat. Concocted this while looking for something a little different. Put ours in the freezer and scoop out whenever we get the urge.

Recipe by Denise

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine orange juice, lemonade concentrate, limeade concentrate, vodka, and water in a large bowl; stir until blended. Serve over crushed ice.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
183 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 34.7g; fat 0.1g; sodium 2.8mg. Full Nutrition
