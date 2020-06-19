Cherry Amish Friendship Bread Cupcakes with Buttercream Frosting

These Amish Friendship Bread cupcakes are full of cherry flavor! Sprinkle a few white chocolate chips on the frosting, and you will have the perfect Valentine's treat for a classroom party.

By Darien Gee

Recipe Summary

cook:
20 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
prep:
20 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
2 dozen cupcakes
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Line 24 cupcake cups with paper liners.

  • In a mixing bowl, stir together the Amish friendship bread starter, eggs, vegetable oil, 1/2 cup milk, sugar, 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla extract, baking powder, baking soda, and salt until thoroughly combined. Mix in the flour and cherry gelatin powder. Spoon the batter into the prepared cupcake cups.

  • Bake until a toothpick inserted into the center of a cupcake comes out clean, 20 to 25 minutes. Let cool.

  • In a large bowl, beat the vegetable shortening with butter with an electric mixer on medium speed until fluffy, and add the vanilla extract. Beat in confectioners' sugar, 1 cup at a time, stopping often to scrape down the sides of the bowl; mix in the milk, and beat until the frosting is light and fluffy. Spread on cooled cupcakes. Sprinkle each cupcake with a few white chocolate chips, if desired.

Editor's Note:

Here's a recipe for Amish Friendship Bread Starter, the leavening used in these cupcakes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
366 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 45.6g; fat 19.5g; cholesterol 34.8mg; sodium 166.4mg. Full Nutrition
