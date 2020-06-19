Double Chocolate Cherry Muffins
I was trying to think of a way to use my overabundance of Bing cherries last summer. I have an obsession with muffins, so I started brainstorming, and thus was born these wonderful chocolate cherry muffins.
I followed this recipe exact only my assembly of the muffins was different. I wisked together the dry ingredients in small bowl with the chocolate chips (tossing the chocolate chips in with the dry ingredients helps them not to sink to the bottom of the muffin tin) and I combined all the wet ingredients (including the cherries), then folded the dry ingredients carefully into the wet. I did not have a jumbo muffin tin, only regular sized muffin tins. I was able to get 24 biggish muffins out of one recipe, baking them at 350 for 20 minutes. That baking temperature and time has always worked for me while baking muffins. These muffins turned out moist, chocolate-y and just WONDERFUL. My two boys just fell in love with them. My husband didn't say anything but he ate four in one sitting, so they must have been good. The amount of chocolate to cherries and the little chocolate chips was perfect. One of THE best muffins I've ever had. This recipe's a keeper.
I should've read the other reviews first, as my chocolate chips all fell to the bottom and burned the muffin bottoms. I'll try these again and mix them into the dry ingredients first. My son and his friends still loved them, but I wasn't really a fan.
So moist and delicious, definitely a 10 star muffin recipe. I used plain yogurt in stead of sour cream because that is what I had and I mixed the chocolate chips with the dry ingredients and the cherries with the wet ingredients before folding them together. Will definately make these again
I was eager to try something new and thought the combination of chocolate, cherries, and almond extract sounded delicious! I cut the recipe in half using the servings calculator. I tend to generously fill my cupcake pans so I got 5 tasty jumbo muffins. The recipe didn't specify the cherries, so I used maraschino cherries and 60% cacao chips in my muffins. I would make this recipe again!
These were fantastic - I have made several times and also have done with frozen raspberries instead of cherries - yum!!
7 12 11 ... https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/218201/double-chocolate-cherry-muffins/ ... I combined the dry ingredients, including the minichips; then added the combined wet ingredients; then added a cup a half fresh blueberries. I added a fourth cup less sugar since the berries were sweet - & it could've used it without a problem of being too sweet. I'm sure cherries would be better, but I was in the situation of too many blueberries. (Still am :D) Sooo, using blueberries, we all agreed they'd be better without 'em. :) I liked the minichips spiking it. 'Have to use that idea again. Oh, I subbed half plain nonfat yogurt & half reduced fat sour cream. No problems. Oh, & one recipe made 20 muffins, not 12. Yeah, 20 regular size muffins - 3/4 full. They didn't rise like crazy so I think I'll try 18 next time - & have one less pan to wash. :D
I took advice to add chocolate chips to dry ingredients and had chocolate chips in every bite. I also added less sugar than called for - and was VERY pleased with the turnout! I LOVE these muffins and will make them again and again!
Very good! Topped some of them with cherry buttercream for dessert:)
I have to say these things are freaking delicious!
OMG! I didn't have cherries to use up, but they were on sale this week .... & now I wish I had a cherry pitter gadget. These are DELICIOUS. I only got 19 regular sized muffins, not 24. Guess I'll have to make another batch before the end of cherry season!
I made these adding chopped cherries from our sour cherry tree, and they turned out pretty good!
Very good, but I think mine turned out more of a cupcake than muffin. Few changes I made: First I halved the recipe so that I can make 12, not 24 regular sized muffins. I didn't have sour cream so used milk+vinegar. Instead of milk, I used coffee to bring out chocolate flavour more. Decreased the flour by few TBSP's and added more cocoa powder by few TBSP's. Used half oil half applesauce. As for cherries, mine weren't all that sweet (quite bland in fact), so I soaked them in red wine+sugar (about two TBSP?) while I prepare other ingredients. Also added tid bit more baking soda than called for. Also added 1t of vanilla (probably didn't make too mcuh difference though). The result was absolutely delicious! Moist and very chocolately with yummy cherries inside! (And tastes much better the next day) I will definitely try again with sourcream. Thx for sharing the recipe!
Woozers, now this is the way to start a day! Delish. More like a cupcake than a muffin, IMO, but really, really good and moist.
Amazingly delicious! I followed the recipe except I subbed vanilla yogurt for the sour cream and cut the sugar to 1 cup.
Amazing! I followed the recipe exactly. And I'm picky about my muffins. I had an overabundance of cherries as well and these muffins were a hit!
These are amazing. They are, however, more like a black forest cupcake...and there's NOTHING wrong with a black forest cupcake! That said, I frosted mine with Bailey's frosting and served them for dessert [I got 24 regular sized cakes] and got rave reviews. Thanks so much for sharing!
Yum! These muffins were awesome. I used plain yogurt instead of sour cream and frozen cherries instead of fresh. Even on the 3rd day they were still moist.
I am not a huge muffin fan but this recipe sounded really good so I gave it a try. They were excellent, very moist and had great flavor. I did use vanilla extract as I was out of the almond and I also had no mini chocolate chips so I used regular chocolate chips. Next time I will definitely use the mini as the distribution in the batter would be more even. I did mix the dry ingredients separately and the wet separately along w/cherries and then combined them and mixed just till blended. I used regular size and mini muffin tins instead of the jumbo. They are super tasting and freeze very well. I will definitely make them again.
Very quick, easy & tasty! Excellent use of extra cherries and all my dayhome kids loved it!
Oh My Goodness! These are amazing! I mixed all the dry ingredients together along with the chocolate chips as another reviewer recommended, and mixed the cherries into the wet, then folded them all together. Baked at 350 degrees for 22 minutes. Made 24 regular size muffins that were sweet and moist. I served them to my kids for breakfast, and my son said, "Mommy! Wow! Dessert for breakfast!" And he is right. Slap some frosting or ganache on these, and you could serve them as cupcakes. They are that good. :)
LOVED IT! Perfect in every way. I didn't change anything.
I thought that this recipe was splendid! Instead of cherries though, i did what one reviewer recommended and used frozen raspberries. This will definitely be repeated.
These were good. I was able to make 18 normal sized muffins and 24 minis. Thanks for the recipe!
WARNING: The cooking time is for JUMBO muffins. I missed that detail & felt that my regular muffins were definitely drier despite coming out at ~18 minutes (the chocolate makes it hard to tell when they are done). Mine tasted like a cross between a brownie and a muffin or cupcake. IOW, more of a dessert than something I would eat for breakfast. They were yummy, but due to living overseas, I had to make some substitutions: plain yogurt for the sour cream and rehydrated dried cherries for the sweet cherries. I also don't care for almond extract & subbed vanilla. Half a recipe made 8 REGULAR muffins, but I will definitely cook them for less time next time. Decadent.
Absolutely perfect. This made 24 regular sized muffins and I baked them for 18 minutes. Outstanding!
These are good. I like the combo of ingredients. They just didn't rock it for me.
These were just ok to me. Probably won't make again.
Tasty and Moist! These were really good. I had some cherries left in my freezer from the summer, and have been wanting to do something with them. Since I had all the other ingredients, this just made sense. The only thing I did differently was use cake flour in lieu of the all-purpose flour, and fat-free sour cream to cut out some fat and calories. I also made mini-muffins, because I like the bite size for a "controllable" snack!
Made for Christmas breakfast--absolutely wonderful.
Followed the direction exactly and loved them!
These muffins were a big hit with my son and my co-workers. I make jumbo muffins all the time for the people I work with and this chocolate muffin was a great new addition to the muffins I usually make.
These muffins are GREAT.. The only thing I did different was omitted the cocoa powder and used one jar of maraschino cherries quartered and drained. Remember to stir the white chocolate chips and cherries into flour mixture so they do not sink to bottom. I made 6 bakes 400 for 15 mins and then reduced heat to 350 for 15-20 mins. Very moist..
I used dried cherries instead of fresh ones.
Yum! These were wonderful. I varied the recipe a little because of personal preference. I never use vegetable oil, so I subed coconut oil. Also, I didn't have any chips on hand, so I didn't add them in. I couldn't get any organic cherries fresh, so I used frozen that I thawed out. These were really good. I don't have a jumbo size muffin pan, so I used a regular size and it made about 22 muffins. Next time I'm going to fill the muffin 3/4 full I think they raised up better that way. Thanks KJStrom.
good, but not great. i think it's a good starting point though, so i'll probably play with it a bit.
So simple and came out great! I made a haf batch to start, but it was gone before I knew it. I think I cooked mine for an extra minute or two because I had to make regular muffins. So I set my oven to 375. In the future, I'll reduce that to 350. This one's definitely a keeper.
Excellent! I followed the recipe exactly except I, too, added my chocolate chips to the dry ingredients and the cherries to the wet mixture. It really helped keep the chocolate chips throughout the muffins! Wonderful, moist, tasty muffins! Definite keeper!! Whole family enjoyed!
I ddin't have sour cream, so I substituted with Greek yogurt. And I baked it as giant 6 counts muffin. I baked 400F for 25 min and additional 350F for 7 min. It is perfect.
I exchanged the almond extract with cherry extract. I sprinkled sparkling sugar to the top before cooking.
I doubled the recipe and cut the sugar in half. I added 1 cup per recipe of hazelnuts and I used whole dried cherries. I used vanilla instead of almond.
I loved the recipe. I didn't use almond extract. They were just perfect texture. I made them for our family reunion, and everybody loved them.
Magnificent muffins! Indulged my chocolate craving first thing in the morning ? I didn't have the almond extract, but they were still quite delish ?? Will definitely make again!
I used Greek yogurt instead of sour cream, swapped vegetable oil for mostly unsweetened applesauce with a bit of coconut oil, egg sub, unsweetened vanilla almond milk for regular milk, swapped out 1C of the sugar for Splenda, and added an extra 1/2C of cherries. It made 24 regular muffins, which baked for about 18 min. Delicious and very moist!
Moist and easy to make
These are just amazing omg
I tried the recipr last night. My flatmate said she is not into muffins because what she had before they were all dry. But this was amazing, she said, the best muffin she ever had. Even though instead of sweet cherries I used defrozen sour cherries. It was lovely. Thanks for the recipe!
Last Friday our group made a chocolate muffin, and we used two recipes because it was wrong. Chocolate is the most difficult thing to do compared to the two previous ones, because the ingredients and steps of chocolate are more and more complicated. But in the end, we succeeded, and the taste was good we made the sour cream use the milk and yogurt.
These are moist, amazing and delicious! What a treat!
Will definitely make this chocolatety muffin again! I used 1/2 cup of sugar vs the 1 1/3 cup called for .... And there is no lack of sweetness. I also only had frozen cherries... Which I chopped while frozen and let defrost... They worked just fine! Enjoy!
although didnt use almonds pretty solid results
Delicious, sweet and so moist. I didn't have chocolate chips in hand and without it, these muffins still taste good. I prefered a little bit more salt though.
I just made these muffins and they are delicious. I absolutely love this recipe! 100/10 for sure!
Wow! Fabulous! To me they are like cherry, almond fudge brownies. I followed the recipe exactly except that I followed the recommendation of another reviewer to mix the chocolate chips with the dry ingredients and since this was for an Easter brunch, I made them in mini loaf pans and added slivered almonds to the top. Pure decadence! Thanks for posting. This one is going into my book of recipes for my kids.
If I could give these a 10 I would! I made these several times and shared them with many friends. Everyone loved them. For some I made a simple cream cheese icing and others we left plain. The only changes I made were that I made regular size muffins instead of jumbo size and I accidentally bought lite sour cream the first time so that is what I used. They tasted great and are so moist. We actually decided we liked the lite sour cream better than the regular, after I used regular sour cream on the second batch.
I made it with tinned cherries, not fresh. Used the sugar syrup they came in instead of milk, and mixed the way Sarah Jo suggested. The muffins didn't rise up much, I felt like I could have filled it 2-3rds full instead of half. But the family loved the taste, so guess I will be making again.
Outstanding! I didn't have sour cream so I subbed Greek yogurt. Left half without cherries for my boys. Baked at 350 for 20 min with no cherries, 25 min with and they came out amazing! Thanks for a great recipe!
couple changes, reduced sugar to 1 cup only, upped cocoa to 1/2 cup instead of 1/3 cup, used frozen whole cranberries instead (husband ate the cherries) and added 2 tbsps water due to extra cocoa. Turned out LOVELY. Nice blend of tart cranberries and sweetness of chocolate and chocolate chips. I could taste the almond but not over powering (just right).
Very easy to make. I made 48 mini muffins and 12 regular size out of standard recipe. I baked at 350F.
I used fresh cherries and mixed some of the flour with them, keeping them "floating" in the batter. Didn't have chocolate chips but oh well. Also, I used a Pampered Chef cake mold, which popped it right out - and baked it for about 40 minutes - came out great! In fact I could't get a pic before two slices went missing. Thanks!
This was awesome! I had to sub buttermilk for the sour cream and milk as I had no sour cream handy, and I use coconut oil for shortening, but they still turned out awesome! Made mine with dark vans cherries and it was like a flavour explosion every time you bit into one. Might have added a bit more cocoa for my personal taste, and will try so
I used regular sized muffin tins and only needed to bake about 18 minutes. These are VERY good. The almond extract is a nice touch with the cherries.
I followed the recipe without any changes and these are so delicious!! Moist and chocolaty with bursts of cherry :-)
All 4 of my kids (ages 9-15) loved these and wanted them again, and this almost never happens at my house. I have a rule that breakfast muffins must contain at least one fruit or vegetable -- trying to get the kids to explore healthier options -- and even my pickiest eater who allegedly hates cherries said that the taste of chocolate made them ok. My only change was to reduce the serving size for a younger audience from jumbo to regular muffin cups (I got 18 regular muffins, bake time 20 minutes) and add a teaspoon of vanilla because they usually like that. Like a couple other reviewers I am not a chocolate cherry fan myself but if I were, this would be my new favorite recipe and you can't beat a recipe that tweens/teens will eat reliably. Busy mom warning -- cherry pitting and chopping is a bit time consuming, wait til the kids are asleep or otherwise occupied because it's hard to break away when you are covered in juice. Thanks for the recipe!
woa!!!! this is the perfect muffin!! I also did the recipe replacing cherries by raspberries the result is like heaven!
Used Frozen Dark Cherries
These are pretty good, nice balance of chocolate and cherry flavours. I left my cherries halved, and I like the big chunks. Also used vanilla yogurt that needed to be used up instead of sourcream. The batter was pretty thick, I spooned it into regular sized muffin tins in heaping tablespoons, and cooked for about 18 mins.
Followed the recipe and to me was on a bland side. Did not taste almond extract at all. But tasted backing soda :-/. Also somehow muffins stuck to paper cups.. Donno what I did wrong.. Not sure gona try this recipe again :(
I made this recipe with a few changes- on advice of other viewers I mixed choc chips in with the dry ingredients. Also, instead of using sour cream I used Greek yogurt. I substituted two 8x8 cake pans instead of muffin tins. I baked for 25-30 mins at 375 degrees. Topped with fresh whipped cream. Yum! My family loved this and I even have an extra cake to freeze for a later date.
I wasn't crazy about these!
Great recipe! Quick and easy. Easily modified. I used dark chocolate chips and turned it into red velvet with the addition of red food coloring. Muffins were soft and delicious. I will make this again!
Amazing!
I substituted sour cream with chocolate creamcheese, it turned out perfect, next time I'll definitely add more cherries in the recipe.
Just made these.. Tweaked 'em a bit. Added coffee instead of milk, vanilla instead of almond and fresh frozen raspberries instead of cherries. Sprinkled top with sugar/cocoa mixture. Delicious!!
Amazing! My husband strongly dislikes cherries but since the muffins were so good, he couldn't get enough! Great recipe! I made a couple changes...I added one banana into a measuring cup and then filled the rest of the cup with half sour cream half yogurt.( in place of the 1cup sour cream) I also used sour cherries from a friends tree... They turned out perfect in these muffins!
Delicious! The only change I made was that I used cherries that had been soaked in chocolate cake vodka. Yummy treat for adults only!
Easy and delicious! I actually made these Gluten Free by using Great Value GF flour and an extra egg and they still turned out great. We will be making these again (and again)
these are delicious.i didn't have cherries and wouldn't have used anyways.the kids wouldnt have liked so just added 1/4 tsp cherry extract for the flavor. was looking for a good chocolate muffin recipe.this was the first one I tried and no need to look further.do add your chips in with the dry ingredients as others have suggested
Love almond and cherry taste! There was a slightly bitter taste around the edges... maybe baked too long?
This recipe makes delicious moist muffins. I did quite a bit of substitutions: halved the sugar (1/2 cup white sugar 1/4 cup brown), used 1 cup buttermilk with 1/3 cup butter instead of sour cream, coconut oil instead of veggie oil, and flax egg substitute (1 tbsp ground flaxseed + 2 tbsp water for each egg). Even with ALL those substitutions, I ended up with 11 jumbo sized muffins that were probably the most moist and tasty muffins I've ever made. From now on, if I ever have a lot of cherries from the farmer's market, I'll make these.
Very nice... I don't use the full amount of sugar and they still turned out great! By day three, they get a bit soagy from the cherries but are still tasty. I've frozen some for school lunches and the kids like them.
very nice. I used sour cherries. next time use more cherries. the muffins with more cherries were way better then the ones with less.
These were great EXCEPT for the almond extract. I hesitated adding it and I wish I didn't. It totally takes away from the fresh Cherries and chocolate chips. Will make again when I have cherries on hand-omitting the almond extract.
Excellent! I tried the "irresistible chocolate muffins" on this site the day before and did not like them at all. I hesitantly decided to try again with this recipe, and they were wonderful! I did substitute cranberries for the cherries (love that sweet/tart combo!). The almond extract gave a nice flavor dimension as well. I will definitely make these again!
These are absolutely perfect!!
Pretty good recipe but needs just a bit of alerting. I left the sugar alone seeing as how I was going to glaze them but while I was making them I kept thinking I should add a bit more sugar & vanilla but I decided against it. They're definitely good just would have liked a bit more kick out of them. Great coffee muffin, but kind of just okay on their own. With some tweaking this could be a 5 star recipe.
I made these this morning and they were fantabulous!!! I didn't have fresh cherries, so I used the canned cherry pie filling, I used vanilla instead of almond, and I eliminated the cocoa powder, so I added an extra 1/3 cup of flour. They were moist, the cherries and mini chips were spread throughout the whole muffin, and the taste was divine!
These were fantastic! The only substitution I made was vanilla extract for the almond extract as I didn't have any on hand. They were moist and yummy and surprisingly not too sweet. Will for sure make these again.
I made a few changes. Using Splenda instead of sugar, unsweetened applesauce instead of vegetables oil, whole wheat flour, dark chocolate chips and frozen cherries. These are amazing! totally love them and will definitely make them again.
Turned out really well, but I might try yogurt instead of sour cream if I make them again because I feel like there’s an odd (but not overwhelming) taste to them that could probably be traced back to the sour cream.
I was in a baking mood and wanted something easy and comforting. This muffin was it! very easy to make and the ingredients are easy as well. I would add less sugar, maybe just a cup. As this isn't cherry season, and they can be expensive, I used frozen cherries. I allowed the cherries to defrost in the fridge, this way when I chopped them it was easy and they were juicy. I also added the chips to the dry mix as suggested by others; definitely helped. I made regular size muffins, and got 24 out of the recipe. My son and husband loved them. My son even said the muffins tasted better than he thought they would. Will become part of my regular baking repertoire!
