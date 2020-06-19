Double Chocolate Cherry Muffins

I was trying to think of a way to use my overabundance of Bing cherries last summer. I have an obsession with muffins, so I started brainstorming, and thus was born these wonderful chocolate cherry muffins.

By kjstrom

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 jumbo muffins
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Grease 12 jumbo (3 1/2-inch) muffin cups or line with paper baking cups.

  • Stir together flour, sugar, cocoa powder, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a large bowl; make a well in the center and set aside.

  • Whisk together sour cream, milk, vegetable oil, eggs, and almond extract in a separate bowl until evenly blended. Pour sour cream mixture into the well; stir in flour mixture until just combined. Fold in cherries and chocolate chips. Spoon into prepared muffin cups, filling half full.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, about 20 to 25 minutes. Cool in pan on a wire rack for 5 minutes. Remove from pan and cool completely on wire rack. Store tightly covered at room temperature.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
370 calories; protein 5.8g; carbohydrates 54.3g; fat 16.2g; cholesterol 40.2mg; sodium 311.6mg. Full Nutrition
