My Favorite Beet Salad

In all fairness I was forced to make this. I signed up for a new door to door service for organic fresh vegetable and fruit delivery from my local farmer's market. I received my first delivery but I didn't customize the order. I swear it took my quite awhile to even be able to identify what some the vegetable were. I thought they sent me turnips but discovered they were actually beets. I have only seen beets on my plate at a restaurant or in a jar. LOL!!! I quickly researched and came across this recipe. It was one of the best salads I have ever made. My husband doesn't like feta or goat cheese so I made it with blue cheese. It's a very hearty and fulfilling salad. The only problem was that I ate it for lunch and ate it for dinner so nobody had a chance to eat it except me. That's how good it was. :)