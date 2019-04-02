My Favorite Beet Salad

Fresh roasted beets over a bed of baby spinach with tomatoes, avocados, onions and feta cheese drizzled with a balsamic dressing. You can cut this recipe in half for 4 servings, though it so good the next day too that I always make plenty.
This was surprisingly good. I didn't much care for the salad dressing, but once I put it on the salad, all of the ingredients came together quite nicely and it tasted like something you'd have in a gourmet restaurant. My husband, who has never cared for beets, even ate almost his entire bowl of salad. The different ingredients didn't seem like they would mesh well, but they combined quite nicely and the salad looked very pretty as well. I'm glad I tried it.
Saw that I had some beets ready in the garden today, so I used this recipe I had saved. I scaled it down to make 2 servings and it turned out great! Both hubby and I loved it. Nice balance of sweetness from the beets, tangyness from the dressing and saltiness from the feta.
This salad was an easy weeknight addition to our menu. I used store bought roasted beets and arugula instead of spinach. You don't need to use all the dressing in this serving, but save it for another salad later in the week.
I love beets and have recently fell in love with roasting them! I made this salad today and am so happy with my lunch : ) feels healthy and tastes yummy! Added some sunflower seeds - a nice crunch. Will definitely try with goat cheese next time
Great combination of flavors-from veggies to dressing! Thought it might need a little more of something (herb or spice), to add additional layer of flavor, just not quite sure exactly what. Could not find any arugula so put it over a bed of mixed greens. All in all, very tasty and glad for the recipe post, monkeydoo3!
This was my first time ever trying beets. I really liked this! I cheated a little and used pre-cooked organic beets from Costco, so this took less than 5 minutes to prepare. Omitted the avocado as I did not have any, and decreased the olive oil to 1/4 cup but was otherwise true to the recipe. My husband and I ate the whole bowl. Thank you for sharing your recipe!
I liked the concept of this recipe but was not totally happy with the dressing. To tart for my liking. To much balsamic vinegar, scaled it back to 1/4 of a cup, 1/3 cup olive oil and half the mustard. I added some honey for a bit of sweetness. I also added pomegranates and candied pecans on top. Great for the holidays. My guests were impressed, even those that don't like beets.
Delicious! I used baby kale instead of spinach and tossed some toasted pumpkin seeds on top for crunch. Will definitely make this again. Next time, though, I will cut the dressing amount in at least half...this made way too much.
This was very good. I also scaled it down to 2 servings. Very fresh. I am not a beet lover but was given one by a friend. My husband loves beets and we are trying to eat healthier. The flavors were very complimentary.
This was a great salad! During the summer, I like to grill beets outside. I wash them and cut off the ends. Then I rub olive oil on and kosher salt. Grill for about 45 to 50 minutes, off to the side. Beets are wonderful done this way.
This was so good! I was worried this would need something more in the way of spices, but I stuck to the recipe and could not have been more pleased. Glad a made a large batch for just 2 of us to have more than once! Only 2 tiny changes from me. Added a pinch of garlic powder before reminding myself to always try a recipe the way it was written first. Also I did this cubed and tossed for my personal convenience. I look forward to an opportunity to present this at a dinner as was described. I will be making this again. And again. Promise a picture next time.
I tried this as soon as I saw it, it just looked so good. Realized as I started I didn't have any baby spinach, but I went ahead anyway. I already had some chopped tomatoes, onion, and jicama that I had left over from salad the night before. Well, the jicama really gave it a nice crunch. This salad is superb!
I would eat this every single week if I could! The combination of flavors is incredible. I highly recommend using the large platter as the recipe calls for, because the presentation is part of the fun plus you don't get too much of any one thing that way. I used Queso Fresco instead of Feta for its milder, slightly nutty flavor, and baby roasted organic beets from the market. They don't need to be warm.
Delicious. Not a fan of beets but appreciate their nutritional value so I'm always looking for ways to make them in a way is enjoyable. Very impressed with how all of the flavors mingled together. Definitely a keeper.
This was amazingly good! I was looking for beet recipes as I grew a lot in our garden, and they aren't my favorite vegetable. Everyone loved it! I didn't change anything. I served it with the "Drunken Shrimp" recipe and my husband said it was my best meal ever! Will be making this again, and sharing it with friends.
This salad is really good. I'll admit to using drained canned beets, which aren't nearly as good, but it was much faster and still delicious. I also used white balsamic vinegar to retain the bright colors of the salad.
This beet salad is luscious. It is colorful and very tasty!
I used arugula instead of spinach because it's my fave salad green, and added some supremes of grapefruit which is balanced by the avocado. I love beets and fresh roasted ones are so nice and sweet. When roasting, I always add a head of garlic to the mix to have on hand for other recipes but added a little of it to the vinaigrette. Yummy salad.
This is so easy to assemble and delicious the only thing I added was some chopped walnuts sprinkled over before serving
This has been my go to salad all summer. I have taken to BBQ's and always receive raves. Have used spinach, and a mix of Arugula greens. I usually use less of the dressing as others have posted. Roasted beets will keep for up to a week in the refrigerator. My only addition is toasted Pine nuts with garlic adds a nice touch to topping the salad. Thank you for this recipe.
Fantastic. I bought beets on a whim at the farmers market and was looking for a way to use them. This is a winner. I used spinach, beets, red onion, tomato and fresh mozzarella pearls. The dressing was simple and delicious.
This is an awesome salad. Great addition to a meal or add a boiled egg for its own meal. The dressing is about too tart with equal parts vinegar and oil for my taste. I use 1/4 cup olive oil and half 1/4 cup of balsamic and 1tbls of sesame oil cause I love sesame oil. But that’s just my taste. I’ve made it like the recipe says and have had excellent reviews
Best beet salad I ever made! Didn’t have the avocados or tomatoes. Added some tangerines that we’re getting a bit elderly. Came out so delicious despite my substitutions. The proportions in the dressing are just perfect. Used a locally made blackberry balsamic that was so syrupy and yummy. Gave some to a friend and she couldn’t stop raving about it. Going to make again with the avocado as per recipe for the next church pot luck.
I wasn’t too sure about this recipe either, as another had commented, but I love beets, avocado and cheese (of any kind) so I went ahead and made it. I left out the red onion bcuz I didn’t have any on hand. I must say I really loved it and will definitely make it again! Next time I’ll make sure I have the red onion on hand. ??
I recently harvested beets from our garden and had no idea how to use them -- this salad was perfect! I didn't think I liked beets (thought they were radishes when I planted them - oops) but thanks to this salad it turns out I do! I roasted the beets whole in foil, and peeled/sliced them after they cooled. Delish!
This was surprisingly delicious! All the flavors melded together perfectly! I put the dressing into a bottle and just poured what I needed which was only about 5/8 of what it called for. I think I might try to marinade some chicken with the rest. Definitely something to make again! Was great a couple of days later as well. I used baby spring mix instead of spinach because that’s what I had.
In all fairness I was forced to make this. I signed up for a new door to door service for organic fresh vegetable and fruit delivery from my local farmer's market. I received my first delivery but I didn't customize the order. I swear it took my quite awhile to even be able to identify what some the vegetable were. I thought they sent me turnips but discovered they were actually beets. I have only seen beets on my plate at a restaurant or in a jar. LOL!!! I quickly researched and came across this recipe. It was one of the best salads I have ever made. My husband doesn't like feta or goat cheese so I made it with blue cheese. It's a very hearty and fulfilling salad. The only problem was that I ate it for lunch and ate it for dinner so nobody had a chance to eat it except me. That's how good it was. :)
Sooooooooo incredibly delicious! Only modification was I added a little bit of honey to dressing. I halved the portion for a 4 serving size salad & As soon as I tried it I wanted to skip the rest of dinner and have only this salad. Refrigerated leftovers & had for lunch the next day. I swear I dreamt about it and almost had for breakfast !!!
We've made this salad three times for groups of friends, and have been praised up and down for its flavor and beauty. Made it exactly as written the first two times; the third, added a bit of honey to the dressing, and as suggested by reviewers, added roasted sunflower seeds. Liked the crunch. A bonus is that we learned a great way to prepare beets for when you just want beets.
Had a similar salad in a restaurant, so I looked for it on AR.... and this is it! So delicious. I did mix the baby spinach with some red and green baby lettuce , but that’s the only change I made. I will sometimes put rotisserie chicken on it if we want more protein. Love a new way to eat more beets.
Omg this salad is incredible! I made one batch and finished it all at once. I didn't have spinach and actually mixed all my ingredients rather than layering them as suggested in the recipe. I also used goat feta, but it turned out soooo good!
I scaled this down to make a big lunch salad for myself. I did the 3:1 oil to vinegar ratio that I prefer and passed on the tomato. A good way to use beets which I love (canned, unfortunately this time but still good). Replaced the feta with gorgonzola cheese. A delicious and healthy salad. Thanks!
