Malaysian Watermelon Salad
Servings Per Recipe: 8
Calories: 323
% Daily Value *
protein: 10.1g 20 %
carbohydrates: 55.1g 18 %
dietary fiber: 2.7g 11 %
sugars: 39.6g
fat: 8.7g 13 %
saturated fat: 2.7g 13 %
cholesterol: 20.5mg 7 %
vitamin a iu: 2697.8IU 54 %
niacin equivalents: 4.5mg 34 %
vitamin b6: 0.4mg 25 %
vitamin c: 41mg 68 %
folate: 39.1mcg 10 %
calcium: 67mg 7 %
iron: 1.8mg 10 %
magnesium: 55mg 20 %
potassium: 693.6mg 19 %
sodium: 2461.3mg 99 %
thiamin: 0.4mg 41 %
calories from fat: 78.5
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.