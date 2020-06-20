Malaysian Watermelon Salad

3 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Lower-calorie adaptation of the pork belly and watermelon salad recipe made famous by the Fatty Crab restaurant in New York City. Uses easily acquired ingredients. Still delicious.

By Myra L.

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
1 hr
cook:
10 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
2 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring 1 1/2 cups of seasoned rice vinegar to a boil in a saucepan, and mix in the 2 pieces of crushed ginger root, shallots, red pepper flakes, 1/4 cup of light brown sugar, and 1 teaspoon of salt. Stir until the brown sugar and salt have dissolved, and remove from heat. Place watermelon rind into a large heatproof nonreactive bowl, and strain the pickling liquid through a fine mesh strainer into the watermelon rind. Stir to combine, and refrigerate at least 1 hour.

    Advertisement

  • Place the bacon in a large, deep skillet, and cook over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until evenly browned, about 10 minutes. Drain the bacon slices on a paper towel-lined plate. Chop the bacon into pieces when cooled.

  • For dressing, place 1/2 cup of peeled and chopped ginger, garlic, lime juice, 1 cup of seasoned rice vinegar, 2 tablespoons of light brown sugar, 1/2 teaspoon of salt, and cilantro stems in a blender. Blend on high speed, scraping down blender sides occasionally, until the ginger and cilantro stems are pulverized and the dressing is thoroughly blended.

  • To assemble, place about 1 cup of watermelon cubes onto a salad plate, and drizzle with about 2 tablespoons of the dressing. Top with about 2 tablespoons of the pickled rind, 1 to 2 tablespoons of bacon bits, 1 tablespoon of cilantro leaves, and about 1/2 tablespoon of chopped green onion, or to taste.

Editor's Note

Buy a large seedless watermelon, and use all the flesh and about half the rind to make the salad.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
323 calories; protein 10.1g; carbohydrates 55.1g; fat 8.7g; cholesterol 20.5mg; sodium 2461.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/29/2022