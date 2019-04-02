Basic Broiled Chicken Breasts

Why this recipe only has 64 reviews after 3+ years is beyond me. I added this to my recipe box on allrecipes in December 2013 and have made this exact recipe no less than a hundred times. It's so ridiculously good that I could eat it every day. It's so simple yet very flavorful. If you wanted to get fancy you could try other seasonings along with the salt and pepper but really, that would be stupid. I use boneless, skinless chicken breasts rather than bone-in with skin because chicken skin gives me the willies. I also use a cookie sheet covered with foil and spread a little extra olive oil on the foil just to be sure the chicken won't stick. Have you ever had your chicken stick to foil? ....yeah, me neither. Please don't overcook your chicken. I get it that people are scared of pink chicken but it's so easy to know when your chicken is done. And for the love of Peter, don't cut into your chicken until it has rested awhile! Those lovely juices will be gone, GONE! For EXTRA juicy goodness pour the drippings over the chicken once cut. Would also be great over mashed potatoes.