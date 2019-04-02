Basic Broiled Chicken Breasts

Broil chicken breasts for a simple but delicious way to prepare chicken. Extra-virgin olive oil and generous amounts of salt and pepper make for a savory chicken breast that is crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside.

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Set an oven rack about 6 inches from the heat source and preheat the oven's broiler. Rub olive oil over each chicken breast, then season both sides with salt and black pepper. Place the chicken skin-side down on a broiling pan.

  • Broil in the preheated oven for 10 minutes, then flip the chicken breast skin-side up. Continue broiling until no longer pink at the bone and the juices run clear, about 10 minutes more. An instant-read thermometer inserted near the bone should read 165 degrees F (74 degrees C). Remove from the oven and allow to rest for 5 minutes before serving.

Tips

If desired, add 1/4 cup of water to the bottom of the broiling pan and stir to dissolve the browned bits from chicken juices. Use as a light sauce on the chicken.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
389 calories; protein 45g; carbohydrates 0.3g; fat 21.9g; cholesterol 126.6mg; sodium 1067.3mg. Full Nutrition
