Basic Broiled Chicken Breasts

Broil chicken breasts for a simple but delicious way to prepare chicken. Extra-virgin olive oil and generous amounts of salt and pepper make for a savory chicken breast that is crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside.
This is one of those recipes you might read and pass by because, hey, what could olive oil, salt, and pepper do for some pieces of chicken. Well, here's what they can do: they'll jet-pack you back to when your mom made chicken for a weekday night (even though it's flavorful and divine enough to serve to guests). It will also let the cooked chicken speak pretty much for itself, without smothering it in a sauce. I confess I was leery. I wanted to add rosemary, or oregano, or (good grief) even Lawry's Seasoned Salt. But I resisted and, I must say, it was worth it. The ingredients are simple, and that makes it an easy dish to make. If you use organic chicken breasts, it's going to be moist in any case. But adding the olive oil, salt, and pepper, blend in a way that might make you swoon in the way I swooned when I ate it. Simple, homey, cozy, and (in so many ways) perfect. Next time you're in a hurry for a knock-'em-dead meal, serve this up as the main player. I'm pretty sure you'll wow whoever's eating. This is one fine recipe.
Delicious! I love flavor, and often fall victim to overspicing dishes in search of the flavor I want. This dish just goes to show you that a few simple ingredients can absolutely be enough. I ued boneless/skinless that were cut extremely thin, and took 3-4 minutes of total broiling time -- crispy outside, and juicy inside. Thank you!
I'd never broiled chicken before. It was delicious! I pounded two boneless, skinless chicken breasts and cooked on 8 minutes each side and it was perfect! I did have a lot of smoke the first time and found a good trick online that worked well for me: fill bottom of broiler pan with a small amount of water (just enough to cover and catch any drippings so they don't burn). Worked like a charm. Quick and yummy!
I forgot how good plain quality chicken was! I am always looking for something "different". Turns out my family was thrilled w/this basic recipe. I also made the pan gravy w/ a little flour, broth and lemon juice. It was delicious over the chicken. Served w/ baked potatos and a big green salad. 5 stars rom my family
AMAZING recipe! So simple and yet so tasty!! The chicken was perfectly cooked, with the perfect amount of flavor. I actually made a sauce on the side just in case it was too bland, And I didn't even touch the sauce! The only thing I did different was I baked the chicken for about 35 mins before broiling it since I had some of things baking too. Then I just broiled it for 3-4 mins each side to make the skin nice and crispy!! This is going to become a regular in my kitchen.
basic but very good. i made it tonight bec i was in a jam and didnt have a lot of time or ingredients. it was just my bro and me and we both thought it was good. i used boneless/skinless chicken breast cut thinly and it wasn't dry at all. i broiled for three minutes each side and it was good (as another person suggested). will definitely make it again. thanks!
Why this recipe only has 64 reviews after 3+ years is beyond me. I added this to my recipe box on allrecipes in December 2013 and have made this exact recipe no less than a hundred times. It's so ridiculously good that I could eat it every day. It's so simple yet very flavorful. If you wanted to get fancy you could try other seasonings along with the salt and pepper but really, that would be stupid. I use boneless, skinless chicken breasts rather than bone-in with skin because chicken skin gives me the willies. I also use a cookie sheet covered with foil and spread a little extra olive oil on the foil just to be sure the chicken won't stick. Have you ever had your chicken stick to foil? ....yeah, me neither. Please don't overcook your chicken. I get it that people are scared of pink chicken but it's so easy to know when your chicken is done. And for the love of Peter, don't cut into your chicken until it has rested awhile! Those lovely juices will be gone, GONE! For EXTRA juicy goodness pour the drippings over the chicken once cut. Would also be great over mashed potatoes.
This is a basic fundamental cooking technique. Forgot how tasty chicken is when prepared this way. I added small amount of chicken broth to pan as recommended. Chicken was perfectly done and tasty. Sometimes we overthink the simple things but simple is often better.
Wifey
Rating: 5 stars
07/24/2011
Never did this before, but I will be doing it a lot more now!!!
I just made this an hour ago for dinner for my family of 6. All i had were some THIN boneless chicken breasts, and all i was thinking was "ugh, these will probably be dry and not so flavorful", but they were DELISH. I shortened the cooking time a bit due to the smaller thinner breasts, but the flavor was amazing and they were so tender. I will be making these again FOR SURE since all my kids and the hubby raved about them!!
Great idea! I broil almost all my meat now. It keeps the meat so tender and juicy. When you try grilling or baking chicken it's easy for it to come out like cardboard. The first time I did this I use skinless/boneless chicken breast and it was surprisingly flavorful!!(;
I used boneless chicken breasts. It came out moist and packed with flavor. I'm pregnant and this is the first meal I have been able to cook without gagging. Thanks to this recipe, I had a real meal (at home) for the first time in over a month.
Started with broiler on high; had to move the chicken lower and then turn it to low (dang smoke alarm). The medium sized pieces cooked perfectly 10 min ea. side as per recipe; one larger piece took an extra 5 min. Lovely flavour and made a wonderful gravy w the pan drippings.
This was delicious just as the recipe stated. It was moist, crispy, and delicately flavored. The tendency to overseason makes you forget what food is supposed to taste like. This is my new favorite type of chicken.
Prepared the recipe as instructed and I am not a fan of the breast part of the chicken but this recipe umm umm good cooking time only suggestion I add some garlic pepper after it was done which I will definitely do next time. This is a keeper
You know, this chicken IS actually that good. I had my doubts, but trusted the reviewers and gave it a try. I grabbed some IQF boneless, skinless chicken breasts from the freezer and broiled them up. They were varying thicknesses, so some took 3 minutes per side, some 6 minutes per side. But no matter what, they were delicious! Sometimes simple really is better!
I hate to cook! I love this recipe because it is so quick and easy AND the chicken comes out so tender. I use salt, garlic powder and onion powder, along with the olive oil because I can't have pepper. Thanks for making my life easier and my health better.
This was delicious, simple, fast, inexpensive, and healthy. What more can you ask for? I also used BLSL chicken breasts and broiled 3 mins each side as reviewers suggested. Served with broccoli cheddar rice and a fully loaded green salad. I will make this regularly from now on.
This was slightly too salty for my liking. I followed as written. I will make it again, using a little less salt. Everyone gave it a lot of praise. I would like some clarification on the directions. It doesn't say whether to use high or low setting on the broiler. I used low setting on one batch. And used the high setting on the other batch.
I re-made this recipe, against my better judgement: If you're trying to prepare chicken for refrigerator storage, this is a perfect recipe. It would be good pulled and added to rice and vinegar, and it is also good after being microwaved, with BBQ. Thank you: sorry about the 2-star review for 'undercooked'--I wasn't expecting that.
Easy and elegant. I happen yo be one of those rare creatures who think that chicken tastes great without being marinated, coated, dusted and otherwise tortured to serve as a vehicle for spices and rubs. This recipe lets the chicken stand alone. I did have to adjust the timing a bit. My oven runs a bit hot. Using an instant read thermometer helps.
Ive actually been making this forever... My mother use to do exactly this as a regular meal. Im 35.. so ya.. its been in my list for a long time... Thanks for sharing it. It is a wonderful simple chicken recipe. For those nights you dont you feel basic. If you want more elaborate seasoning.. Just sprinkle your chicken with whatever you prefer...
I been using this recipe like FOREVER, and my favorite of all time ! i like how it taste better then deep Fried chicken that's for sure oh my gosh just talking about this right now makes me want to make Chicken AGAIN lol
I have to say I was pleasantly surprised. Many nights I don't get home from work until almost 6pm, so I'm always looking for fast meals to cook. I loved the simplicity of this and the fact that it was done in 20 minutes. The flavor was good and I loved the crisp skin. This was so much nicer than waiting an hour for chicken. The only issue I found with having it in the broiler, is that the chicken gives off a lot of grease, so you have to be very careful when you pull it out to do so perfectly level so you don't spill the grease on your hands.
Was unable to bar b que some chicken breast that I had a rub on for a day or so. I had never broiled before...ever! Pre-heated, rubbed with olive oil, and followed directions. Added 1 add'l flip and 3 minutes since my pieces were very large. Turned out perfect!!
This is how I will prepare bone in chicken breasts from now on. However, it did take closer to 15 minutes per side rather than 10. I don't know if that is because my chicken was larger or not. I did sprinkle some season all salt on the chicken too, just for my family's taste. But the chicken was so moist on the inside and wonderfully tasty crisp skin that I called my mom and told her that this is the way to prepare chicken from now on! Thank you!
I forgot to flip it and burnt it a little, internal temp was only 150. Flipped and cooked for another 10 minutes. Was a little dry but I think that’s my fault. The pan drippings made a nice dipping sauce though. I will try again.
THE BEST! So easy, and utterly delicious. The chicken is moist and tender on the inside, not dried out like it sometimes gets when baking. This recipe lets you taste the CHICKEN, not a bunch of spices, herbs, or sauce. I tried it with two breasts the first time, and it was so good I bought a whole bag, cooked them all like this, and froze them. Wonderful!
It's a wonderful recipe: my husband and I are using this broiled chicken for our lettuce salad. I had 3 boneless skinless breasts and broiled them on smooth side down (first) for 12-14 minutes on Low, then on the other side for about 5 minutes, and it turned out great: slightly browned and juicy. I cannot have the pepper, so I almost omitted it completely, and we both loved the taste of our chicken very much anyway ! A word of caution: always follow your oven's guide and leave the oven door slightly open at an angle, so it would'not catch a fire ! Thank you for a great and easy recipe ! We do not grill and this method is bringing almost same taste results.
Delicious chicken. I loved it exactly as the recipe called for. My hubby had sauce with his but he has sauce with everything. The skin was crispy and the chicken was moist and juicy. Will definitely be making this recipe again.
Great recipe and SUPER easy...I only had "regular" salt (not really sure what Kosher Salt it) but two 2 tsps of regular salt was too much for my taste (which was my fault...nothing to do with the recipe). I loved how the meat was really brown and looked just as tasty as fried chicken. I usually shy away from chicken breast because it's hard to cook them without drying them out...so I was surprised at how tender and juicy they came out. Will definitely be making again (using less and Kosher salt of course)!!! Thanks for the recipe!!!!!
I just tried it. I had to cook a little longer. But they were so juicy and flavorful. The only thing I changed for this was the seasoning. I have high blood pressure. I omitted the salt and added cajun seasoning and onion powder I eat chicken frequently. So not having this fried of boiled was great! Awesome and simple!
Not sure how this could be so simple and still so good but it was. Family loved it, will be cooking chicken this way from now on. I used quite big boneless skinless breasts and broiled for about 14 minutes, they were done perfectly, tender and juicy.
I made this for my daughter and I and it was absolutely fabulous. She is mostly a vegetarian so is very picky about what meat dishes she will eat. I used organic chicken breasts. It was so simple and so tasty.
I was making a really complicated risotto so I wanted a simple way to cook the chicken I was going to serve along with it. This recipe was SUPER easy and quick. It was so good! This will definitely be one of my go to recipes from now on. For being so simple it was really flavorful and it came out veryy moist. (It was way better than the complicated risotto that was supposed to be the highlight of the meal).
