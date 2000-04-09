Orange Crunch Cake
This orange cake with orange-lemon frosting is loaded with citrus flavor and has a nutty crunch layer baked right in.
This orange cake with orange-lemon frosting is loaded with citrus flavor and has a nutty crunch layer baked right in.
This is a fabulous recipe. The original cake is from the Bubble Room in Captiva, FL. There are however, some differences in the recipe that you could try. 1st being....use sliced almonds instead of walnuts for the crunch layer. Walnuts have too much flavor and they have a tendency to over power everything else. 2nd is the frosting.... the Bubble room version has a cream cheese frosting... 1/2 cup softened unsalted butter 8oz softened cream cheese 1 tsp. vanilla 2 cups sifted 10x sugar 1 tsp. orange juice 1/2 tsp grated orange peel. I tend to like a lot of icing.. i think it makes the cake look so much better so i usually double the icing recipe. Other than that.... its a 5 star winner.... hope you will try the changes.. :) by the by... the picture of the 3 layer cake is mine.. :)Read More
Am I the only one that had trouble here? I followed the instructions to prepare the pans before putting in the crunch layer and then the cake. When it was time to invert from the pans, it turned into a disaster!! The crunch layer and about 1/4 of the cake stuck to the pan. I haven't frosted it yet but I'm hoping that when I do, the frosting will hide how horrible it looks.Read More
This is a fabulous recipe. The original cake is from the Bubble Room in Captiva, FL. There are however, some differences in the recipe that you could try. 1st being....use sliced almonds instead of walnuts for the crunch layer. Walnuts have too much flavor and they have a tendency to over power everything else. 2nd is the frosting.... the Bubble room version has a cream cheese frosting... 1/2 cup softened unsalted butter 8oz softened cream cheese 1 tsp. vanilla 2 cups sifted 10x sugar 1 tsp. orange juice 1/2 tsp grated orange peel. I tend to like a lot of icing.. i think it makes the cake look so much better so i usually double the icing recipe. Other than that.... its a 5 star winner.... hope you will try the changes.. :) by the by... the picture of the 3 layer cake is mine.. :)
This is a super cake! I first tried it for a co-workers birthday and it was given thumbs up by all. Even two strict dieters were "caught" in the leftovers the next day. I've made it twice for fund raising dinners at our American Legion Post and everyone loves it. Now it has become my signature cake and I'm always asked to make it. I use chopped pecans instead of walnuts and also use fresh squeezed orange juice from the oranges grown here in Arizona. There's something special about picking fresh fruit and using it in the recipe. I may try a lemon version in the future.The graham cracker crumbs lend a wonderful flavor and texture in the crunch and it's fun when this mystery ingredient can't be identified by all who try it! The recipe also works well when baked in a 9"x 13" pan. Thanks for the super recipe!
The cake and the crunch layers of this cake are delicious and I will make this recipe again. However, I think I will do something different for the icing. The use of canned icing and whipped topping results in something very artificial and waxy tasting to me. I think a whipped cream cheese frosting with the citrus zest would probably be good. Also, I made this in a 9x13 pan instead of layers, turning it out to cool on a wire rack after 15 minutes cooling in the pan and then putting it back in the 9x13 with the crunch layer on top after it was completely cooled. Very tasty and the crunchy nut layer is a prize-winner!
Big hit here! The crunch layer in this cake really makes it special. My only recommendation is to make this in a 13 X 9 pan rather than 2 layer cakes. I probably rushed the cooling, but the top layer cracked so it wasn't as pretty as it should have been - but the taste is fantastic.
This has to be one of the best cake recipes I've ever made! Don't change a thing! I couldn't even see the orange and lemon zest in the frosting and leaving it out would be disappointing. The "crunch" part stays crunchy for at least two days...this cake has never lasted any longer than that in our house, thanks!
This was just delicious. I think next time I'll add more orange zest, but aside from that this was yummy. The brown sugar, nut and graham cracker mixture would be good wih any flavor cake.. chocolate, lemon, spice..
This is my all time favorite cake! I agree with settlindown about the changes to make the Bubble Room version. Until I knew how to make it, I used to make my sister buy me a slice while on her vacation and bring it back to Orlando for me. I use sliced almonds instead of walnuts for the crunch layer and use the cream cheese frosting just as “settlindown” outlined... 1/2 cup softened unsalted butter 8oz softened cream cheese 1 tsp. vanilla 2 cups sifted 10x sugar 1 tsp. orange juice 1/2 tsp grated orange peel. I use 1 ½ times frosting for a two layer and double the frosting for the traditional 3 layer. I also use 1 1/2 times the amount for the crunch layer and pack it firmly with the bottom of a glass. This seems to keep it from crumbling when frosting. I noticed this time I used hand squeezed OJ (Valencia oranges) and the flavor didn't seem as orange. I really like orange and preferred it better when I used the processed OJ but was able to compensate by using a bit more orange peel. Love, love, love this cake!!!! My photo is the one with the sliced almonds around the sides.
At a recent family dinner I made this cake. In attendance was a former Bakery Chef who thought this was one of the best cakes she had every had! Everyone is still raving about this cake. This will be coming along with me to many events!
Am I the only one that had trouble here? I followed the instructions to prepare the pans before putting in the crunch layer and then the cake. When it was time to invert from the pans, it turned into a disaster!! The crunch layer and about 1/4 of the cake stuck to the pan. I haven't frosted it yet but I'm hoping that when I do, the frosting will hide how horrible it looks.
I left out the nuts because my daughter is allergic. It was delicious! Next time I'll add more graham crackers in place of the nuts to make it a little more crunchy. Everyone loved it!
This cake was a huge hit in my house!!! It will definitely become a regular feature for desert. I bake at least 4 times a week and this is my favorite new cake!!!!
I made this great cake (in a RUSH!) to take to a friends dinner party and it was huge hit! I added a teaspoon of orange extract to the batter and substituted the frosting recommendation of settlindown using the buttery creamcheese frosting, to which I also added a t. of orange extract.
We LOVED this cake. It was light and so delightful. I will make this again and again. Everyone raved about it. I made it exactly as it is written, and the only thing I would suggest is to let the icing set up in the fridge for about an hour before frosting. It was a little soft and a tad hard to frost the sides.
Great cake when looking for something with a new flavor...soft, moist and the crunch part tasted great....used a buttercream frosting. Mmmmm
A hit at Easter dinner! But the crunch layer was not at all crunchy, even though I made the cake that day. Did I do something wrong? Still, it was delicious and everyone loved it.
I just had my 4th request for this cake in 3 weeks. Followed the recipe exactly, turns out great everytime! Great springtime or summer cake. Do not beat the whipped topping into the whipped frosting. The whipped topping should be folded in.
This is the BEST cake recipe ever! I have had the Orange Crunch Cake from the Bubble Room at Captiva many times and this is quite a bit like it but even BETTER! I made it for the first time yesterday for Thanksgiving and everyone wanted the recipe. The cake at the Bubble Room is either 3 or 4 layers so I made my 3 layers. For the crunch I made 1 1/2 times the recipe. I followed another persons suggestions and used almonds in place of the walnuts. I also made it with the cream cheese frosting. This isn't the exact frosting that the Bubble Room uses but it is so delicious! I might try the vanilla frosting the next time. I also doubled the amount of frosting. I was so thrilled to find almost the exact recipe as the Bubble Room says this is their most popular cake. DELICIOUS!!!
Will definitely be making this again. The cake and crunch layer were really great. I think next time I will use 1 c. OJ in place of the 1/2c OJ 1/2c water because it would have been better with a little more orange flavor in the cake. The frosting was impossible to work with and just dripped off the cake. I think it would be fab with the cream cheese frosting recipe, as suggested by several other users (1/2 cup softened unsalted butter 8oz softened cream cheese 1 tsp. vanilla 2 cups sifted 10x sugar 1 tsp. orange juice 1/2 tsp grated orange peel.)
I made this cake today to test it before taking to a family reunion. I passed it out to neighbors to get a vote and everyone loved it. I used a different recipe for the frosting (Golden Orange Frosting) from this site. Some of us thought the frosting was a little too sugary others loved the frosting. UPDATE: Altered the recipe. Baked in 9x13 pan and used chocolate cake mix. Prepared cake mix according to directions on box. Put a layer of chocolate chips over the batter, about 1.5 cups. Then made the crunchy mix, step 1, and sprinkled over the chocolate chips. Patted down with a spoon and baked for 35-40 minutes. Used Coconut-Cream Cheese Frosting, from this site, minus the coconut part. Oh so rich! Get your milk ready! Will make again!!
Definitely 5 stars!!!!!! Thank you for sharing. The crunch on the bottom will now be the crust for a blueberry cream pie that I make in the summer. I have to confess, I did not have walnuts, I had almonds and WOW!! I made these as cupcakes and they took 18 minutes to bake, perfect. Yum!!!!!!! I frosted with the Pineapple cream cheese frosting on this sute becasue I had some in the fridge, very tasty, but I think the frosting did not matter that cake is to die for......!!!!!!!!
I sell this at the Doubletree by Hilton for $8 a slice. It is a huge hit! I added some orange extract and lemon zest to the cake mix to add extra flavor. I iced it with a cream cheese icing flavored with orange and lemon zest, a splash of orange extract and a few drops of sunset orange coloring. Not very crunchy, so i sprinkle browned streusel topping on top.
Excellent recipe, made it for a family get together and it was a big hit. Will make this one again.
In a word-YUM! I made this cake as described but had to leave out the walnuts due to allergies and replaced the 1/2 cup of nuts with an additional 1/2 cup of graham cracker crumbs. Next time I make this, I will try to cut that extra back to 1/4 as the crusty layer was a little too dry and crumbly (so a little tricky to frost). But with some careful spreading, it came out great! I also did not use the frosting recipe provided, but rather opted for my trusty old standby of 1 block cream cheese to 1 stick of butter, vanilla extract and confectioners sugar to taste as I don't like the frosting TOO sweet, and the same amount of zest listed. This is one of the best cakes I've ever made and I've tried a lot over the years. Lots of compliments! YEAH! Everyone's comments/reviews were helpful also.
Pretty good but not like "The Bubble Room". Too fluffy - the cake's not dense enough.
Delicious! The crunch layer really does make this cake! I did use prepared frosting, even though some reviewers didn't like it, and I thought it still tasted great. I used lime zest in the frosting because I didn't have any lemons. This one is definately a keeper!
Followed recipe exactly - cake was very good!
great. used orange cake mix and more rind. check add/view notes.
One of my favorite recipes on this site.... I follow this recipe exactly only substituting crean cheese frosting for the vanilla. I also make sure that the can of frosting is refrigerated a good couple of hours before starting to make the frosting, that way its easier to frost the cake. I also line the round cake pans with parchment paper then, butter and flour the sides of them. It always gets eaten within 2 days! Great Cake!
We liked the cake and especially found the crunch layer to be a nice touch. The frosting however didn't taste good to any of us. If I made again I'd use a different frosting recipe for sure!
Excellent cake. Followed directions except took advice of another reviewer and substituted almonds and cream cheese frosting. A definite addition to my repetoire of cakes. I also used parchment paper....I think it would have stuck to the pan otherwise.
This cake was pretty good, although not what I was looking for. I made it a 3 layer cake-- I did 1 1/2 times the amount of crunch layer and used David's Yellow Cake Recipe for the cake. I froze the layers the day before and frosted the cake frozen. I left the crunch layers facing down and had no problems with this or with the cake layer cracking as other reviewers mentioned. The cake did have a nice "light" taste to it. I used a cream cheese frosting recipe from this site as well and the frosting was good, although the orange peel was kind of chewy. Overall the cake was good but just seemed to be lacking something. I might make it again but as a vanilla cake with cream cheese frosting and maybe a raspberry sauce or something like that. The crunch layer was the best part of the cake. But it was for my birthday and just didn't have that "wow" factor.
All I can say is that this cake is fantastic!!!!! The best cake I have ever eaten!! Thanks for sharing I will be making this every holiday and birthdays too!
I baked this for the memorial day picnic on Sunday. I added an extra egg, to make it dense, and used coconut oil instead of v. oil. I wasn't successful in making it dense. Next time I will use pudding mix, and make it from scratch. As for the the frosting, I made it by scratch by using a cream cheese recipe on this site, added vanilla pudding mix, and "then" added the cool whip / zest. This was the first cake I had that could actually taste the orange before the tasting the frosting. The frosting on the other hand was out of this world!
This cake is absolutely delish. Took cake to office for a party and had a client seek me out to tell me it was the best cake he had ever eaten.
The cake itself was good, but I will cut the crunch layer in half if I make it again. I found it to be much too thick. I made a cream cheese frosting with vanilla, orange, and lemon extracts in it, and the flavors went together quite nicely.
I made this for an office function and my co-workers were scaping the bits of the plate after it was gone. Fabulous!!!!!
Mmmmm. This is a yummy cake. I made as directed and would not change a single thing. Thanks for sharing!!!
This looked like a great basic recipe, so I tweaked it for what I wanted (I needed a lemon cake instead). I replaced the graham cracker crumbs and walnuts with ginger snaps and almonds. I used a lemon-flavored cake mix made almost according to directions, but instead of oil I used a single-serving package of lemon-flavored yogurt. I also added a box of instant lemon pudding, although in retrospect I could have probably reduced the amount of yogurt or water and it would have been fine. For the icing I used a cream cheese based icing and whipped it with lemon juice (to taste) and dried grated lemon peel, although lemon zest would have worked as well. What turned out was a cake that was one heck of a hit, with an admonition not to forget how I made it. :) What I really liked was that the cake had a good balance and wasn't overly sweet, although that could be adjusted depending on individual tastes.
Very nice cake. I actually frosted it with chocolate buttercream because I love orange and chocolate and it disappeared quickly at my house!
This was good, but next time I'd make it as a coffee cake using the crunch filling in the center of a bundt type cake and drizzling a cream cheese icing on top. Cake had great flavor - I took others' suggestions and added 1 t. orange extract. I used the cream cheese icing from the site which was okay (too sweet for me). This would make good cupcakes too, with the crunch as a filling. I'd make this again, but not as a layer cake.
This cake was absolutely delicious and I got so many compliments on it. The only problem was that I made it as a two-layer cake and the top layer cracked (as others have commented). So I would recommend putting the crumb layers together (first layer crumb side up, second layer crumb side down) and freezing it for just a little bit after assembly so it stays together. I also made some extra frosting (added butter, confectioner's sugar, and some orange juice), because I didn't think the frosting made enough. With those changes, it was great!
This was a great cake! I heard a lot of rave reviews from my coworkers. I didn't use the frosting provided with this recipe, but I did everything else as stated. Perfect for summer.
This cake did not rate 5 stars in our house. Sorry, but the only really tasty part was the crunch, which we liked a lot. The cake itself tasted like a box-cake and the icing was not good. The orange flavor was nice. Next time, because I like the crunch, I will do the cake from scratch and use the cream cheese icing from this site which is delicious. But thank you for the recipe.
This is an incredibly easy recipe that I made w/ my 8 year old and got rave reviews from everyone in the household. I used lime zest instead of lemon b/c my lemon was too old to zest and the recipe turned out stellar. Even my sister-in-law and husband who both nibble at and then refuse to eat sweets ate all of their pieces.
I made this for a co-workers birthday and it was absolutely GREAT! I followed the recipe exactly. However, when I make this cake again I will add a box of pudding. The center of the cake split when I turned it over. Will definitely be making this one sooner than later.
I made this recipe with scratch cake and with pecans instead of walnuts, and it was the best cake I ever made! I got the scratch cake recipe from this site. It' s really not hard and if you're willing to bake a cake at all you really should do it from scratch. You will be amazed at how easy it is to do and how much better it tastes! Great recipe - thank you!
I made this for Sunday dinner at a friends house. It was delicious. Very light, but also sweet. Everyone loved it and asked for the recipe. It is a great recipe for summer. It has to be kept in the fridge due to the Cool Whip, so make sure you have room if you make it beforehand!
I love the idea of this recipe. The crunch layer is delicious, but I hate using boxed cake. I use the Beat and Bake Orange Cake from this site and together with this crunch layer it is to die for! This is my fancy cake I make for special occasions. I have received countless compliments. Far a wow garnish, I candy some orange peel (blanch peel, then simmer in simple syrup until translucent, let air dry and then toss with sugar).
This was a wonderful recipe. It made my house smell just like blooming orange trees. The cake is perfectly sweet, has just the right amount of orange flavor and is so light you almost think you are not eating bad. I made a few changes to make it a little lower in calories because it is almost a days worth of calories. I used white cake mix and 3 egg whites instead of yellow cake and whole eggs. I also used only 1/2 of the frosting and a little more of the cool whip. Lastly I used 1/3 of the butter and melted it. Thank you for a great cake recipe for any time of year.
I've made this twice in the past month. Once for me and my husband. Then again when I had family visiting. Everyone loved it, my brother was surprised it was homemade. I am getting ready to make it yet a third time within a month when I have people over to dinner this weekend. Thanks so much for sharing this recipe.
Fantastic flavor but VERY time consuming to make. My family loved it.
This is an excellent cake when made with a cream cheese frosting. The whipped topping is not to my liking. Use 8 oz cream cheese, 1/2 cup butter, 3 T orange peel, 1 T lemon peel, 1 tsp vanilla extract, and 2 cups powdered sugar. Combine all ingredients and beat until fluffy. It goes great with chocolate shavings on top. It is very moist. I make it in a 9x13 pan.
This cake was delicious!! I made as a sheet cake and loved it! A new favorite.
I am rating this recipes 3 stars because I didn't like the look of the orange and lemon peel in the frosting. To me, it made it look kind of gritty. Otherwise, it had a nice, fresh citrus taste and looked very pretty with the bright orange mandarin orange slices on the top.
I made changes as suggested by settlindown. Awesome cake!
Extremely Delicious - everybody loved it! The crunch part does stay crunchy! This is a cake I will make for many years to come.
This was absolutely delicious!! I prepared/baked it exactly as the recipe states, no problems here! The graham cracker layer really is a welcome change to boring old two layer cake! I will be making this again for sure. Thanks for a great recipe!!
I loved the cake portion of this cake, and the crunch layer was delicious. I wasn't as crazy about the icing. I usually make icing from scratch, so next time I'd try a homemade cream cheese or whipped cream icing. I think the crunch layer would be great in a yellow cake with chocolate icing as well.
Delicious, I will definitely make this again.
Not sure where she got the recipe, but mama makes this cake and it's amaaaazing. I don't consider "Fruity desserts" as true DESSERT... to me, it has to be CHOCOLATE!!! So I enjoy this cake anytime, for any reason, for any meal, and think it tastes best cold... but I'm a cold-cake kind of girl. Enjoy it!
love it!!!
Very delicious cake. I used sliced almonds which I chopped instead of walnuts. I did double to crunch layer because it wasn't enough.
This was hit at easter! I put the crunch layer in the middle only. I didn't have the correct ingredients for the frosting so I just added some orange juice and orange zest to some vanilla frosting - turned out great!
This cake was a hit at my son's birthday party! He loves orange, so I put orange food coloring in there too. Very pretty. The "crunch" layer was a nice addition and the fruit on top was perfect.
This was wonderful!
Very good, super easy cake. The crunch is what makes it special. I opted to frost it with cream cheese icing 2 on this site. Will definitely bake it again.
This cake is amazing! I made it for a party and it was a great hit!!
We loved this cake!! My husband asked me to make an orange cake for his mother's birthday and I had never heard of an orange cake before. I found this recipe and it was phenomenal, definitely one of my newest favorites. The crunch at the bottom is even delicious on other cakes!
Made the cake per the recipe. Made cream cheese frosting with orange zest vs the frosting recipe provided. Turned out amazing. Froze leftovers in individual slices for quick dessert. Excellent.
This cake is great with Sour Cream Frosting (also a 5 star) I prefer to leave the crunch side down. Either way, it's a fabulous cake. Enjoy!
Oh, yes, some changes. Don’t let it bother you. ;) One cup orange juice, no water; 1t orange extract instead of zest; no nuts. ‘Really thought I’d have a gc crust-like action going on, but it was rather chewy. If again, white sugar & gc crust amounts. It also made cake too sweet. As for frosting, added 1/2t orange extract & some thawed frozen oj concentrate to m’buttercream. That was some good frostingggg! Subtle, but effective orange flavored cake. ‘Did the job with orange jelly beans on top for Quarantine Easter 2020.
Amazingly good! Tastes just like the cake they serve at the Bubble Room in Captiva, FL. A bit more work than some cakes, but well worth it. Trust me this cake is always a huge hit with everyone!
WOW So Good!!! I made this for my husbands birthday and he actually said it was the best cake he had ever had. Bake in 13 x 9 pan though mine cracked while in the fridge but it did not matter because it was so delicious.
I'm going to give this a 5 star rating because I believe it would have been great if I would have followed the recipe exactly. I used cinnamon graham crackers and didn't have walnuts so I substituted another 1/2 cup of graham crackers instead. I was in a hurry and realized I forgot the cool whip about 1/4 of the way through frosting so the cake didn't get the correct frosting. Since I had so much orange juice I substituted some for the oil and I had a ton of mandarin oranges so I decorated it heavily with them. The cake ended up a little too sweet/rich but otherwise very good. This cake would probably be best with a liberal amount of orange zest instead of the oranges. If you use oranges, dry them well before topping!
Delicious and different. Not at all difficult to make. I think next time, though, I will make as a sheet cake because the layers didn't want to stay on top of each other. Thanks for the great recipe!
Great! I increased the graham cracker crumbs to 1-1/2 cups and subbed almonds for walnuts. I zested one orange and one lemon, combined the zests and divided them evenly between cake batter and frosting. Also I omitted the canned frosting because I don't care for it. I just folded the lemon and orange zests gently into the whipped topping and frosted the cake with that. I used a 9"x13" cake pan for ease. I would like to try this recipe again and add another fruit flavor to the cake batter, such as pureed peaches or crushed pineapple. I think it would lend itself to all sorts of fruits and a variety of nuts in the topping. Thanks for a lovely and unusual cake recipe.
I have been using it since 1984. Fair is Fair. Give the proper people credit for it. It is a recipe from Pillsbury which appeared in a magazine in 1984. I still have the original cut out from the magazine and it is well worn from many years of use. It is a great recipe from Pillsbury.
Absolutely wonderful!
This was great! I loved the crunchy layer and appreciated that I could use this cake to empty out part of my pantry goods! I would like the icing to be a little stiffer so it doesn't run off the cake.
Wow! This cake is great. The only changes that I made were I used slivered almonds instead of wlanuts and I made my own icing and mixed in real whipped cream.
I made this cake for the office and i still hear about this cake everytime we get together... Its an awsome recipe! i like the crunchy texture and the fruit flavor in it! I didn't use tube forsting i made home made creamcheese frosting and added the whip cream and orange zest to it!! outstanding!!
Instead of the vanilla frosting I used cream cheese frosting. I also added crushed and drained mandarin oranges to the frosting and a pinch of salt. In addition I used french vanilla cake mix instead of the yellow cake mix. Either way this cake would be amazing!! Try your favorite twist.
I made this for a bridal shower. Half of the guests asked me for the recipe and were stunned to find out how easy it is to make! I followed the recipe exactly and had great success. There is LOTS of icing and next time I might only use half a can of frosting (I like a light icing, there's nothing wrong with the original). It is definitely worth decorating the top with mandarin oranges - they add a lot to the cake besides the visual pleasure!
the cake was fantastic!!!! but i did use the whipped cream cream cheese iceing recipe from this site (because i don't like pre-made in a can) although i did add the zest and a little orange extract! i made it for a house warming party and it was a HIT!!!!
This was a huge hit with my family. Moist, yummy, and easy to make!
This came out just like the one we got at Sanibel Island at the bubble room .
This is the first time I have left a review but I had to share how much everyone loved this recipe! I was looking for something easy for Christmas baking and this was perfect. I added fresh cranberries and cooked them in a muffin pan. They were wonderful no need for icing, I just sprinkled powdered sugar on top. This one will definately be used again! I plan on making it for my coworkers.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections