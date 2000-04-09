Orange Crunch Cake

This orange cake with orange-lemon frosting is loaded with citrus flavor and has a nutty crunch layer baked right in.

Recipe by JPECK

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
10
Yield:
1 2-layer 9-inch cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour two 9-inch pans. Combine graham cracker crumbs, brown sugar, walnuts, and butter. Divide mixture evenly between the prepared pans. Set aside.

  • In a medium bowl, mix together cake mix, water, orange juice, and oil until blended. Beat in eggs, one at a time, then stir in orange zest. Pour mixture evenly over crunch layer in the pans.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 30 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of each cake comes out clean. Allow to cool in pans for 10 minutes; invert onto a wire rack and cool completely before frosting. Frost (crunch-side up) between layers, on top and sides. Arrange mandarin orange segments on top; refrigerate.

  • To make frosting: In a medium bowl, beat vanilla frosting until light and fluffy; mix in whipped topping. Stir in orange and lemon zest. Use frosting on completely cooled cake layers.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
773 calories; protein 6.1g; carbohydrates 93.9g; fat 41.7g; cholesterol 81.2mg; sodium 606mg. Full Nutrition
