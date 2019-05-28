Easy Tofu Salad with Tuna and Watercress

Rating: 4.2 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Fresh tofu salad with a sesame, garlic and soy sauce dressing.

By Emi Goya

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Layer the bean sprouts, tofu, tuna, watercress, tomatoes, and Japanese pickled radish in a 9x13-inch baking dish. Set aside. Place the onion in a bowl.

  • Heat the garlic in the sesame oil in a skillet over medium heat until garlic is browned and fragrant, about 5 minutes. Remove garlic slices, then pour the hot oil over the onion. Stir in the soy sauce and pour dressing over the salad.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
215 calories; protein 19.3g; carbohydrates 9.1g; fat 12.3g; cholesterol 12.6mg; sodium 1298.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (5)

Jen
Rating: 3 stars
02/11/2012
This salad could be tasty if one added less than half the amount of soy sauce given. As it was I added only half and the soy sauce overwhelmed all the other yummy flavors therein. I suggest adding soy sauce to taste starting with 2 tablespoons or 30 ml. Read More
Helpful
(9)
Emi Goya
Rating: 4 stars
08/17/2013
Hi, I am the submitter of this recipe. I wanted to mention to use the green low sodium kikoman soy sauce as this is a much more mild soy sauce which can be found at almost any grocery store. Read More
Helpful
(6)
tylersmommy
Rating: 5 stars
05/15/2020
Excellent easy recipe. It was so flavorful we put it over a bed of rice. Yum! A complete meal! Great recipe. Will make again! Read More
