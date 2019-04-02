Classic and Simple Meat Lasagna
This lasagna with ground beef and whole wheat noodles is an easy, yet hearty family-pleasing dish.
I am giving this 5 stars for ease alone....I didn't even cook the lasagna noodle. One layer sauce on the bottom of the pan - noodles then a layer of sauce. I assembled in the morning using homemade leftover sauce and put in the refrigerator. I took it out and popped it in the oven - for about 45 minutes - took the foil off and cooked an additional 10. Perfect and oh so easy. UPDATE - I made this with Johnsonville Italian sausage and it was great.Read More
It was good just wasn't as meaty as me and my family likes so I have to remember to add about a cup more sauce next timeRead More
I never know how many stars to leave when I make changes. Just for personal preference, I'd give it 4 stars because I don't care for the cottage cheese/egg layer, and leave that out. Usually when I make my own lasagna I don't precook my noodles, and we prefer shredded chicken over ground beef. Other than that, this is pretty close to how I make mine! I probably use more cheese, and sometimes cheddar in addition to the mozzarella. For variety, if we have veggies that need to be used I might add sliced zucchini and/or spinach as well. But this recipe is a good, solid, simple lasagna, and you should try it!
Easy and delicious!!! My husband went back for 3rds!!! I only used one egg...and used Ricatta instead of cottage cheese (I love ricatta). AWESOME RECIPE and I will absolutely make it again!!!
The BEST lasagna! My husband prefers this even over resertaunt lasagna! Definitly adding to my personal receipe box. Side note: Since we didn't want a lot of leftovers I doubled the receipe then devided into 3 aluminum containers. 2 I then placed in the freezer for another night. 1 containers made a perfect 4 serving dinner! Now I don't have to 2 to other nights this month and my husband has something available if I'm not arround!
My first lasagna ever. Being a single guy at 49, decided last week "I must try to make lasagna for once" and I did with this recepie and it came out REALLY good! Very well thought out and quite simple.
Although this was very good, I think it needed more sauce. I found it to be a little dry, but flavors are great and hubby loved it. Next time I'll add more sauce and add mozzerella in the layers instead of all on top. Also, the cooking time was longer than stated in the recipe.
Easy and delicious, I added fresh diced green peppers in with the layers.
This was an easy recipe to make, the only modifications I made was adding Italian sausage. Going to add to my favorite recipes list!
I didn't care for it. Didn't like the basil and thought it needed more cheese. Husband loves it though, so does son. 2 against 1.
First time ever making lasagna, and it was amazing! My husband isn't even a huge fan of lasagna and he loved it! Also, it was incredibly easy!! We didn't make any changes to the recipe except we added a layer of sliced tomatoes under the mozz. cheese. Love this! And, we will be making many more times!!
Very basic, and very nice. I didn't have cottage cheese so I subbed a little bit of plain greek yogurt instead. I didn't make as much of the cheese mixture as a result; I didn't want it to be too out of the ordinary. I used homemade lasagna noodles; since this is our first attempt at pasta, and they were thick, I added a cup of water and baked for twice as long. This turned out very well. Very delicious, basic lasagna. Satisfied hubs' craving for it. Thanks for the recipe!
Very good, easy recipe.
I have now made this recipe several times and everyone loves it! I made some changes by using regular noodles and ground beef. The only recommendation that I would give is I have a 9x13 pan and I like to double the amount of meat and cheese mixture I make so that it is a thicker lasagna.
Very easy and yummy! I followed the recipe except I used ricotta cheese instead of cottage and added mushrooms, olives and onions to the tomato sauce. Also I didn't want too much left overs so I put it in 2 8-8 glass pans to have one next week and they were perfect serving size for my family of 4.
Really good, but I used ricotta cheese instead of cottage cheese. Easy and simple, which was so great.
It was a huge hit with my girlfriend, her son,(who won't eat ANYTHING unless I make it, LOL, THANKS ALLRECIPES!!!), her mother and especially her Father
I used 2lbs of ground beef & 1lb of italian sausage and 2 whole jars of sauce. The 9x13 was nice and full and baked for 1 hour. 1 1/2 lb of meat wouldnt do much feeding the guys. But yes, this is my future lasagna recipe.
Loved it! - this is now my go-to dish for having people over
I followed the recipe and used veggie ground round instead of ground beed and it was delicious!
I really liked it!!! I made it for my husband and I for our wedding anniversary and we both enjoyed it!! It was delicious and easy to make.
Turned out great, was missing something though.....maybe cayenne?
Next time in the future, i'll add the sauce while cooking the beef to not only add flavor, but, to make it easier when preparing to layer and bake in the oven. Also using tomato paste to make the beef have more flavor.
I used Ricotta Cheese and Marinara Sauce and it came out amazing. I will add more meat and use more Mozzarella and sauce next time. Overall, very easy and tasty.
I cut in in 1/2 and used an 8 x 8 pan. Turned out great!!
It is simple but the taste is lacking a little. The boys liked it but not for myself.
Turned out really well, I used Parmesan cheese out of the shaker, (wasn’t as good, taste too strong) overall, I used one egg and was pretty tasty
Delicious recipe. I did make a few changes to suit my family's needs. I used 2 pounds of ground turkey, 9 lasagna noodles, 16 ounces of ricotta cheese along with Fiesta blend cheesed and Mexican blend cheese. Followed the recipe to the tee other than that. Excellent taste and it held together very well.
I made this lasagna a few times using this recipe. It was very delicious. The only thing I would do different is use more cottage cheese. That made the recipe complete.
This recipe was very easy to make. I was out of oregano, so I used Italian seasoning instead. Also, I used plain tomato sauce and added basil. My husband usually doesn't like lasagna, but thought this was very tasty.
Everyone loves when i make this. They all say its better than the expensive main brand. I've made this alot and i really love it!!!!
This was my first time making lasagna. What an easy and great recipe!! My son never likes anything and he loved this. Just to make it a little easier I added the meat in with the cheese mixture and I used ricotta (half slim) cheese instead of cottage.
I only 4 star it because 1 pound of meat is not enough for more than 2 layers of lasagna. Definitely will need a mother pound of meat to make it even and consistent
I used ricotta cheese instead of cottage cheese. Yum
First time making lasagna and it turned out delicious!
So i gave 4 stars because it was delicious but definately needed more meat. Next time i would use atleast 1 1/2 lb ground beef maybe even 2lbs. I also added steak seaoning to my beef which i use in alot of my recipes that call for ground beef. Recipe was super easy to make and the family loved it!
I've always liked lasagne! and this was such a simple recipe! I'll make eggplant lasagne next week.
I made a few change to this recipe. I made homemade spaghetti meat sauce and added parsley and pepper to the cheese mixture. I also made a pan with just the cheese mixture and my spaghetti meat sauce. It turned out amazing. Great recipe.
This recipe is awesome! I used a bit more seasoning and added Italian sausage when I cooked the ground beef for a better taste... but besides that this recipe was definitely great!
Base on other reviews doubled the recipe and used ricotta cheese instead of cottage cheese and split into 3 8x8 pans so we could freeze 2. It was really good.
Made it per recipe. Yes I would make it again
Used all organic ingredients and changed the cottage cheese to ricotta. It turned out wonderful. Would definitely make it again, and was so easy.
I'm giving this 5 stars because it was quick easy and simple and that is exactly what I was looking for being a first time lasagna maker and college student. I had half the ingredients anyway. However, sauce was scarce; I love sauce and it was just enough to finish it off. Next time I'm adding more or making mine from scratch, (my initial idea). The meat, maybe 2lbs instead of 1lb..? I really had to portion there and even still meat was also scarce. I seasoned it with my own seasonings and the flavor was delicious. I will be making it again, but I'm definitely adding to it, and I will encourage anyone else that so happens to come across this recipe!
My family loved it. The cottage cheese made it a bit less heavy in the cheese department, which worked for those who like it more balanced. Instead of 1 lb. of ground beef, I used 3/4 lb of ground beef and 1/4 lb of sweet Italian sausage. They liked this zesty flavor. Storing the rest of it in individual pieces in freezer for microwaving later.
This was a good basic recipe that I will make again. I did not use wheat noodles. This is a recipe that could be changed, perhaps by adding some vegetables, or using ricotta cheese instead of cottage cheese. However, the 5 stars are for being a tasty lasagna that we all liked alot.
This recipe was easy and delicious. I followed the recipe except I only had one jar of pasta sauce 16 oz and added one 14 oz can tomato sauce to it, worked out perfectly fine. I didn't use whole wheat lasagna noodles either, just regular ones. Looking forward to making it again--hopefully very soon.
I used Italian sausage instead of beef. It was super easy and yummy. Would add more meat and cheese next time though!
My family loved it.
It turned out really good. I used to big of a pan and didn’t have a lot of layers but I know now what to do. Thank you so much for the easy recipe
Very easy to prepare and makes a delicous result. I could go without the mozzarella on top.
Super easy and delicious!
It was really good. Everyone loves it! THANKS!!! :)
Lasagna was perfect! My family Loved it so much...I was told to make it more often. Would definitely make it again!
Dinner was lovely. Used zest and spices sauce instead to give it a different kick. Added basil to the sauce to stay on track with the recipe. Also added olive oil to the ground beef when cooking.
Family loveeeees this
I used only 3 lasagna noodles on each layer since 4 wouldn’t fit across my pan. I also used Prego meat-flavored sauce, so I sprinkled dried basil on each layer. It really added to the flavor. While this is good, ricotta would have made it richer tasting.
I absolutely love this recipe, although I don’t follow it 100%. Here are some of the changes I make: I usually cook 2-3 lbs ground beef because we like our lasagna meaty over here! I use a decent amount of seasoning (seasoned salt, pepper, oregano, Italian seasoning) and another tsp or 2 minced garlic when cooking the meat, and I use ricotta cheese instead of cottage cheese. Since I make it with more meat, I use 32 oz of ricotta cheese and 4 eggs instead of two.One must? Thoroughly season your ricotta/cottage cheese mixture!! I season mine with Italian seasoning; seasoning salt, pepper, garlic salt and pepper, and oregano. Since I use more meat, I also usually have to cook it a little bit longer. I normally cook it 45 minutes or more before I remove the foil for the last 20 minutes or so to brown the cheese. One last little tip I have is to stick four toothpicks in it so your foil doesn’t take away all your cheese!
So easy to make. I opt out on the whole cottage cheese and I replaced ground beef with ground chicken. It was absolutely delicious.
Yes, I added onions and organic basil to it.. Very delicious. Yes I will make this again. THANK YOU!
Pretty good recipe. Next time I'll use more sauce.
Love the simplicity
This was an amazingly simple recipe. Made some adjustments that I think worked out very well. Firstly, I bought fresh made lasagna pasta so it didn't need any pre-cooking. Secondly, I subbed the cottage cheese for ricotta. Lastly I replaced the ground beef with a pound of spinach. It came out sooooo good and my daughter loved it! This will be in our repertoire for the foreseeable future. Loved how easy it was.
This was tasty and very easy to make. I used ricotta though instead of cottage cheese. Thanks for the great recipe!
While I did make modifications to the recipe, it remained true to the basics- layered, cooked lasagna noodle, sauce, meat, and cottage cheese. Modifications: - Combined sauce with meat - Added spinach to the sauce - Only used nine noodles (Different pan dimensions) - Mixed cottage cheese with mozzarella instead of parmesan - Used half lean turkey and half Italian sausage for the meat -Used thyme in place of Oregano I'd make this again for sure. My family loved it and my mom said it was the best meal I've ever made. Everyone went back for seconds.
Followed the recipe & it was wonderful! I might play around & add mushrooms or spinach next time.
Will make again
Turned out great. Even my pickeast eaters asked for more! Will make again!!!!
Love the ease of this and definitely one of my families favorite :) I do add an extra cup of beef and sauce ;)
The tittle says it all "Classic and Simple...", considering this was my first time making Lasagna it was oh so simple and delicious. Prep and cook time was less than one hour. In conclusion my family was very pleased, full and happy. Thank you allrecipes.com
I loved this recipe!!! Super simple I used oven ready noodles so I didn’t even cook them just added baking time until the noodles softened and I also substituted ricotta cheese for the cottage cheese! So easy and delish! I would only add maybe a bit more cheese throughout but overall super tasty for the amount of effort I put into it!
I added 16 Oz of ricotta cheese and a couple of handfuls of freshly chopped spinach to the cheese mixture- then a can of mushroom pieces and stems to the meat sauce- best lasagna ever!
This was so delicious! I'm only will give it 4/5 stars because I made 2 changes. I had ricotta on hand so I used that instead of the cottage cheese. And I had ready to bake noodles instead of the whole wheat boiling required kind. I will make this again! Absolutely!
This is an insanely good Lasagna that requires so little work to make compared to other Recipes. As someone who doesn't like cottage cheese, I cannot imagine having Lasagna without it now. However, I would recommend increasing the cheese mixture by about 50% depending on the side of your pan. My pan ended up being a little large and ended up with poor overall coverage with the cottage cheese mixture.
I love it. Will make it again.
The easiest lasagna ever!! You'd need to try hard to mess it up. So yummy too!
My favorite dish
I am giving this 5 stars because it was simple to make and my whole family loved it. They went back for seconds and thirds. The only thing I changed was I did not pre cook my noodles which were reg noodles not wheat. I cooked for 45 mins covered and 10 mins uncovered. Very good it's a keeper.
The entire family loved it!
I had some fresh mushrooms I needed to use, so I sauteed them, and added them to the first layer, atop the layer of lasagna noodles and a can of plain tomato based pasta sauce. Next level was ground beef and pork sauteed with onion/garlic and covered with a jar of pasta sauce with meat in it, and the layer of pasta again. Next was the ricotta cheese layer and noodles. Last layer was spicy chicken Italian sausage covered with a jar of spicy sausage sauce. I discovered too late that I had only a bit of mozzarella cheese, so I mixed it with my plentiful mild cheddar cheese and parmesan, and covered the entire casserole with it before baking under foil for the hour. I made my 16" x 12" x 3" roaster full for leftovers guaranteed. This was way easier than I expected!
This recipe was great. I made the recipe as is. Just like it said. It was a 5 star recipe as is!! I’m tired of people leaving a review after they’ve changed the recipe to the point it’s not the same recipe. If you people are so good, then post your recipe as a new one. No one really cares about your ridiculous Additions to the ingredients. If you’re going to post a review, then post it AS IS!! Your changes are not the recipe so your 5 stars don’t mean a thing. Your recipe probably doesn’t hold water to this person’s recipe. So either do some work or leave a legitimate review. Anyway this recipe as is was great!! FC
Made it exactly as described except I used Ricotta cheese instead of cottage cheese, and used spaghetti sauce and mixed in the ground beef to make it easier to spread... first time making lasagna - my husband said it was the best he's ever had!
Delicious
Delicious and so easy to follow. I’m not much of a cook and I loved it.
Made it a couple of months ago, and it came out absolutely wonderful. Looking to try it more and more until I have it memorized ^_^
The only I made was using Italian venison sausage. So good and seasoned just right. It is hunting season and sometimes I just need to change up recipes to use the meat.
The best simple and easy recipe
Family loved it, will definitely make again! I used Mexican queso fresco instead of cottage or ricotta cheese (didn't have either on hand) which gave the dish some counterbalance to all that melted mozzarella cheese. Although, I had doubled the cheese amounts than what the recipe called for, it was still not enough for layering. I ended up (generously) layering in mozzarella cheese. I used an organic, diced tomato and basil sauce which gave the final dish a rustic finish, but the recipe definitely needs more sauce. Pair it with a good wine and enjoy.
Great
This recipe needs twice the amount of tomato sauce listed, but otherwise it turned out very well. I made a few tweaks to the cottage cheese/egg/parm layer. I used low fat cottage cheese instead of full fat. I also chopped about 1 cup fresh spinach and added 1/2 tbsp dried basil to this layer. Next time I will probably use low fat ricotta instead.
This is definitely a good, dependable lasagna recipe! I used ricotta instead of cottage cheese (just not a cottage cheese fan), and I mixed the sauce with the ground beef mixture and spread it like that. Even though I used the same amount of sauce as the recipe, it wasn't saucy enough to me. I think next time I make this, I would use more sauce so that I can mix some of it with the meat and also do the sauce-only layers. But all in all, a very good recipe!
First time making it and I want to keep cooking I'm so happy! ??
Great simple recipe. I made a few modifications, fresh lasagna pasta, ricotta cheese in addition to cottage and more sauce to make it a bit bigger. The cook time in oven seems to be quite understated. Took about 60-70 min in the oven.
Definitely will make again. I used Ricotta cheese instead of cottage cheese. I sprinkled a little Italian seasoning in the cheese and egg mixture. I also added extra sauce.
The lasagne was very tasty and this was an easy recipe for making lasagne for the first time.
Easy and so yummy.
Very easy to make and everyone loved it! Lasagna can be an intimidating meal to make. But this recipe was so easy! Used no-boil noodles, and started with a layer of sauce on the bottom first before adding the first layer of noodles. Also added some milk to the recipe to increase liquid ratio for the noodles. Turned out great and children have requested this recipe be added to our regular rotation! So thank you!
Great!
