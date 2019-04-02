Classic and Simple Meat Lasagna

This lasagna with ground beef and whole wheat noodles is an easy, yet hearty family-pleasing dish.

By ccb1122

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 35 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9x13-inch lasagna
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add lasagna noodles and cook for 10 minutes or until al dente; drain.

  • Meanwhile, place ground beef, garlic, oregano, garlic powder, salt, and black pepper in a large skillet over medium heat; cook and stir until beef is crumbly and evenly browned, about 10 minutes.

  • Mix cottage cheese, Parmesan cheese, and eggs together in a large bowl until thoroughly combined.

  • Lay 4 noodles side by side on the bottom of a 9x13-inch baking pan; top with a layer of prepared tomato-basil sauce, a layer of ground beef mixture, and a layer of cottage cheese mixture. Repeat layers twice more, ending with a layer of sauce; sprinkle mozzarella cheese on top. Cover the dish with aluminum foil.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the lasagna is bubbling and the cheese has melted, about 30 minutes. Remove foil and bake until cheese has begun to brown, about 10 more minutes. Allow to stand at least 10 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
501 calories; protein 35.6g; carbohydrates 47.1g; fat 19.3g; cholesterol 114.5mg; sodium 999mg. Full Nutrition
