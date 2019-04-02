Classic and Simple Meat Lasagna

I absolutely love this recipe, although I don’t follow it 100%. Here are some of the changes I make: I usually cook 2-3 lbs ground beef because we like our lasagna meaty over here! I use a decent amount of seasoning (seasoned salt, pepper, oregano, Italian seasoning) and another tsp or 2 minced garlic when cooking the meat, and I use ricotta cheese instead of cottage cheese. Since I make it with more meat, I use 32 oz of ricotta cheese and 4 eggs instead of two.One must? Thoroughly season your ricotta/cottage cheese mixture!! I season mine with Italian seasoning; seasoning salt, pepper, garlic salt and pepper, and oregano. Since I use more meat, I also usually have to cook it a little bit longer. I normally cook it 45 minutes or more before I remove the foil for the last 20 minutes or so to brown the cheese. One last little tip I have is to stick four toothpicks in it so your foil doesn’t take away all your cheese!