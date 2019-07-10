Summer Grilled Pork Chops

I made sure to marinate the chops overnight but was suprised by how little of the sweetness of the honey and the boldness of the Worcestershire sauce failed to come thorugh. It was almost all lemon. Don't get me wrong, it was good, but I think I would scale back the lemon juice a bit and boost the sweetness with some brown sugar as well as the honey.
Made this with the grilled soy-sesame asparagus and thai cucmber tomato salad...everything was very delicious. The pork was moist and had a great taste. The recipe made so much marinade we are going to use the rest of it for chicken tonight.
This wasn't as flavorful as I would have hoped for the amount of ingredients it used. It took all my honey and almost all my lemon juice; not a cheap recipe! I marinated for about 5 hours. I'd recommend going all day if you have the time.
This was a great recipe!! I made a couple small changes; we didn't enough lemon juice so I substituted 1 cup of the lemon juice for lemon-lime soda, and reduced the honey to about 1 1/4 cups. I also heated the marinade before putting the meat in to allow the honey to melt and the flavors to meld. I would recommend this recipe to anyone looking for a tasty alternative to plain old pork chops, just be careful to watch the chops so they don't over cook! And marinate overnight :) Thanks for a great recipe and I hope more people will try this :D
This recipe was so-so. I made 4 big thick steaks, but there was only 1 eaten. I had family over and everyone went for the ribs and hubby was the only one that ate the one pork chop. My mom and dad tasted off my hubby's and said it was ok. I tasted it and found that it was a bit too tart. I can't say that I'd make again. Sorry.
Great base recipe! I did about half the amount of lemon juice and honey, added 3 more tablespoons of Worcestershire sauce, 2 tablespoons of soy sauce, and 1/2 cup of sherry. all in all, it was a great recipe to build off of. We marinated for about an hour and a half, and the chops came out absolutely delicious and juicy. Thanks!
I absoultly LOVE this receipe! I cooked just for me and adjusted and followed the receipe. I marinated it for 12hrs; Turning once, half way thru.In my personal opinion... "The best marinade ever!!!".(yet ;) )
The cooking time must be a mis-print!!! 20-25 min for 1/2" pork chops? I made this and the marinade is wonderful but they reached 143 degrees internal over med/high heat at 3-4 min per side and my chops were 1" thick. Forget cooking times and trust your thermometer. A chef once told me, 'if it looks like your pork is cooked just right, your have cooked it too long'.
I have made this recipe before and liked it. Tonight I decided to do it again and low and behold, I had everything except lemons. OK, I'll add something else, but what ? At first I thought, Vermouth, but when I opened my cabinet, what looked me in the face were my two bottles of Jack Daniels Tennessee.Fire. This is Jack Daniels blend of whisky, made with a cinnamon liqueur. Its excellent ! So, I added 1/2 cup to the marinade. It was fantastic and I will use Jack Daniels again rather than lemons.
This marinade pleased even my pickiest eater! I will be making it again!! I marinated the pork chops overnight. I read someone in reviews saying the flavor didn't quite come through. Just in case, I punctured the meat a few times on each side with a fork before marinating.
I used the marinade on boneless chicken thighs and they was delicious on the grill. Marinated them for almost 24 hrs before we grilled them and outside was lightly crispy from the honey but they were flavored all the way thru. My husband loved the fact they didn’t flame up when he placed them on the hot grill.
I should've known that one part honey to one part lemon juice would not work. All you can taste is the lemon juice. Absolute waste of my honey. It's edible, only if you cook it 5-6 min each side. 20-25 will dry this out for sure. Whoever made this recipe does not know what they're doing.
Eh. Too much lemon, not enough of anything else. Can't taste the honey. I think maybe more honey and possibly some brown sugar. It was just okay. Definitely good for a picky kid but not an adult with a more sophisticated palate. I paired it with a cranberry and feta salad with Ken's Walnut Vinagrette so that was a little better.
We made these last night, and they were fantastic. I used two bone in chops- thick cut (1.5 in.) and marinated them all night, and half the next day. Delicious! They were so tender and juicy. We will definitely make these again.
