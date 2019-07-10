Summer Grilled Pork Chops

4
36 Ratings
  • 5 15
  • 4 11
  • 3 7
  • 2 3
  • 1 0

This delicious pork chop recipe is what summer and grilling are all about! They are always a hit.

Recipe by MollysDad

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix lemon juice, honey, Worcestershire sauce, garlic, and basil together in a bowl. Pour 1/2 of the marinade into a resealable plastic bag; place pork chops in the bag, squeeze out excess air, and seal the bag. Marinate in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours (overnight is best). Refrigerate the remaining marinade for basting.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium-high heat and lightly oil the grate.

  • Remove chops from the bag and discard the used marinade. Sprinkle chops with salt and black pepper.

  • Grill chops on the preheated grill until browned and no longer pink inside, 20 to 25 minutes. Baste frequently with reserved marinade, being sure to let the mixture cook onto the chops. An instant-read meat thermometer inserted into the center of a chop should read at least 145 degrees F (63 degrees C).

Editor's Note

The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the marinade ingredients. The actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
673 calories; protein 41.6g; carbohydrates 114.6g; fat 9g; cholesterol 106.6mg; sodium 156.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/10/2022