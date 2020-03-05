Asian Marinated Pork Chops

Rating: 4.55 stars
118 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 80
  • 4 star values: 28
  • 3 star values: 6
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 1

This is one of my favorite marinades to use for grilled pork chops. I usually just throw ingredients as I see fit, so the measurements are estimates. The roasted red chili paste can be found in the Asian section of your grocery store.

By itsjustaphase

Gallery
11 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the soy sauce, brown sugar, garlic, ginger, cumin, and chili paste in a large, heavy plastic zipper bag. Smush the bag a few times with your fingers to mix all the ingredients thoroughly and dissolve the brown sugar; place the pork chops into the marinade, and seal the bag. Allow to marinate for 30 to 45 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium heat, and lightly oil the grate.

  • Remove the pork chops from the marinade, and discard the marinade. Shake off excess marinade, and grill the pork chops until browned, the meat is no longer pink inside, and the chops show good grill marks, 5 to 7 minutes per side. An instant-read meat thermometer inserted into the thickest part of a chop should read at least 145 degrees F (63 degrees C).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
448 calories; protein 57.4g; carbohydrates 24.1g; fat 12.6g; cholesterol 142.1mg; sodium 2522.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (114)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

ilovekimberly
Rating: 5 stars
02/14/2012
My wife made this for our family of 5 - all of our kids loved it. My opinion may be biased, due to the fact that it was made by the most amazing, beautiful, loving and caring woman who also happens to be a fantastic cook, but these chops rock. Cant wait to have them again! :) Read More
Helpful
(89)

Most helpful critical review

kjwhee29
Rating: 1 stars
10/05/2013
I should have read more of the reviews before I made this. There was too much soy sauce. Read More
Helpful
(1)
118 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 80
  • 4 star values: 28
  • 3 star values: 6
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 1
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
ilovekimberly
Rating: 5 stars
02/14/2012
My wife made this for our family of 5 - all of our kids loved it. My opinion may be biased, due to the fact that it was made by the most amazing, beautiful, loving and caring woman who also happens to be a fantastic cook, but these chops rock. Cant wait to have them again! :) Read More
Helpful
(89)
jadie
Rating: 5 stars
08/08/2011
I really enjoyed this recipe, I however baked my pork chops instead of grilling them. I baked them at 350 for 50 mins, flipping halfway through. I cooked them in marinade and used it on rice. It is delicious! I love red chili paste, mine is made with garlic. I used almost a full tablespoon for two breasts. I like spicy :) Read More
Helpful
(66)
Cabinluvn
Rating: 5 stars
06/25/2011
The first thing out of my husband's mouth when he took his first bite was "fantastic!". I followed the recipe exactly, except scaled it down to 2 pork chops. For those of you who like a little heat, you could increase the red chili paste. As written, there is no heat, just lots of wonderful flavor. This marinade would be good on just about ANYTHING! Into my favorite's file this recipe goes! Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(45)
Advertisement
Bailey75
Rating: 5 stars
10/24/2012
Made 7 bone-in chops. Marinated in refrigerator for 1 1/2 hours. Followed recipe minus the chili paste. Used about 3/4 tsp cayenne pepper instead of it. Baked WITH THE marinade at 350, covered (loosely) with foil for 25 min, turned chops, baked another 30 minutes, covered. Took foil off, added 2 tsp cornstarch and stirred in. Baked at 400 for 10 more minutes. Served with fried rice (w/ peas and carrots) and steamed broccoli (with crushed garlic croutons and fresh grated parmesan cheese) Perfect!!! Read More
Helpful
(22)
Baking Nana
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
08/16/2011
This is a keeper for sure. I marinated fairly thick chops and cooked on the grill -until the internal temp was about 145 degrees. Covered them with foil and allowed to rest while I prepared stir fried rice. I sliced the chops very thin and served on top of the stir fried rice. Full of flavor and a really quick and delicious meal. Read More
Helpful
(14)
Bri Sjoerdsma
Rating: 4 stars
09/04/2011
Amazing!! I substituted cayenne pepper for the roasted red chili paste because I did not have any. Very flavorful and made the pork super tender!!! Read More
Helpful
(14)
Advertisement
satir
Rating: 5 stars
06/18/2013
As many suggested of using less Soy Sauce,which I did,this was enjoyed by everyone. Went with half amount of the soy sauce, I had 1 green onion to use up, I sliced it and added to the marinate. I broiled the meat, and thickened the marinate and added mushrooms, served over white rice with a side if mixed peas & carrots. This is a keeper :) (marinated for a couple hours) Read More
Helpful
(12)
imsomr
Rating: 5 stars
02/12/2012
This is fantastic IF you cut the soy sauce in half. I used the 3 serving version and it more than enough for 3 pork chops. I pan fried for 7 mins each side. It was moist and flavorful with a slight kick. I served with Asian mashed potatoes. Read More
Helpful
(8)
techbri
Rating: 5 stars
12/24/2011
This had great flavor. Next time I will marinate it longer! Just a tip: Molasses mixed with white sugar makes a great sub for brown sugar. Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(7)
kjwhee29
Rating: 1 stars
10/05/2013
I should have read more of the reviews before I made this. There was too much soy sauce. Read More
Helpful
(1)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022