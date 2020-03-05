Asian Marinated Pork Chops

My wife made this for our family of 5 - all of our kids loved it. My opinion may be biased, due to the fact that it was made by the most amazing, beautiful, loving and caring woman who also happens to be a fantastic cook, but these chops rock. Cant wait to have them again! :)
I really enjoyed this recipe, I however baked my pork chops instead of grilling them. I baked them at 350 for 50 mins, flipping halfway through. I cooked them in marinade and used it on rice. It is delicious! I love red chili paste, mine is made with garlic. I used almost a full tablespoon for two breasts. I like spicy :)
The first thing out of my husband's mouth when he took his first bite was "fantastic!". I followed the recipe exactly, except scaled it down to 2 pork chops. For those of you who like a little heat, you could increase the red chili paste. As written, there is no heat, just lots of wonderful flavor. This marinade would be good on just about ANYTHING! Into my favorite's file this recipe goes! Thanks!
Made 7 bone-in chops. Marinated in refrigerator for 1 1/2 hours. Followed recipe minus the chili paste. Used about 3/4 tsp cayenne pepper instead of it. Baked WITH THE marinade at 350, covered (loosely) with foil for 25 min, turned chops, baked another 30 minutes, covered. Took foil off, added 2 tsp cornstarch and stirred in. Baked at 400 for 10 more minutes. Served with fried rice (w/ peas and carrots) and steamed broccoli (with crushed garlic croutons and fresh grated parmesan cheese) Perfect!!!
This is a keeper for sure. I marinated fairly thick chops and cooked on the grill -until the internal temp was about 145 degrees. Covered them with foil and allowed to rest while I prepared stir fried rice. I sliced the chops very thin and served on top of the stir fried rice. Full of flavor and a really quick and delicious meal.
Amazing!! I substituted cayenne pepper for the roasted red chili paste because I did not have any. Very flavorful and made the pork super tender!!!
As many suggested of using less Soy Sauce,which I did,this was enjoyed by everyone. Went with half amount of the soy sauce, I had 1 green onion to use up, I sliced it and added to the marinate. I broiled the meat, and thickened the marinate and added mushrooms, served over white rice with a side if mixed peas & carrots. This is a keeper :) (marinated for a couple hours)
This is fantastic IF you cut the soy sauce in half. I used the 3 serving version and it more than enough for 3 pork chops. I pan fried for 7 mins each side. It was moist and flavorful with a slight kick. I served with Asian mashed potatoes.
This had great flavor. Next time I will marinate it longer! Just a tip: Molasses mixed with white sugar makes a great sub for brown sugar. Thanks!
I should have read more of the reviews before I made this. There was too much soy sauce.