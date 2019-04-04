Brownie Ice Cream Cake

An irresistible brownie ice cream cake recipe. There's no better taste than the chocolaty madness of brownies, fudge, and ice cream made into a cake.

Recipe by LIAGIBA

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
additional:
1 hr 10 mins
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9-inch cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour two 9-inch cake pans.

  • Combine brownie mix, oil, water, and eggs in a mixing bowl; stir well with a spoon until thickened and smooth, about 1 minute. Spread batter into the prepared cake pans.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until set and browned, about 30 minutes. A toothpick inserted into the center of a pan should come out with moist crumbs. Let cool for 10 minutes in pans before removing to finish cooling on racks.

  • After brownies are cool, remove ice cream from the freezer and allow to soften for about 10 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, pour sweetened condensed milk into a saucepan and mix in chocolate chips; heat over low heat, stirring constantly, just until chips have melted and sauce is smooth. Remove from heat and allow to cool to barely warm temperature.

  • Place one of the layers of brownies into the bottom of a 9-inch springform pan. Evenly spread ice cream in a layer over brownies; pour and spread 1/2 of the chocolate sauce over ice cream. Top with the other brownie layer, and drizzle remaining sauce over the top.

  • Freeze until ready to eat, at least 1 hour.

  • Serve topped with whipped topping.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
1034 calories; protein 14g; carbohydrates 117.8g; fat 59.6g; cholesterol 157.6mg; sodium 362.7mg. Full Nutrition
