Brownie Ice Cream Cake

Very good! A few tweaks to make it easier: I microwaved the chocolate chips and sweetened condensed milk in a large glass measuring cup. With my 1600 watt microwave, I gave it one minute, and then stirred for 30 seconds until completely melted and blended. Pouring it from the measuring cup avoided the mess that some other reviewers have noted. I used a rubber spatula to spread it to the edges, but I didn't worry too much about spreading it perfectly for the first layer. Next time, I will also bake the brownies in a single layer right in the springform pan, and slice to make two layers. The only problem I had this time was that my cake pans were just a tiny bit smaller than the springform, even though they were both supposed to be 9". That left a little room around the edges when I put the brownies in the springform. I will also try parchment to remove it more easily after baking.