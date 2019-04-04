Brownie Ice Cream Cake
An irresistible brownie ice cream cake recipe. There's no better taste than the chocolaty madness of brownies, fudge, and ice cream made into a cake.
I made this as a birthday cake for my daughter! It was such a hit!!!! and very very delicious!!!!! I made a few changes, but that shouldnt change the overall outcome of the recipe - I used cookies n cream flavor ice cream. I made the brownie mix according to the low fat version. I lined the spring form pan with oreo cookies. I will make this recipe again!!!Read More
I just followed the instructions on my brownie mix which saved me from adding an extra 1/4 cup of oil and an extra egg. I used vanilla ice cream softened with some milk. I was a little disappointed with the overall taste, I didn't care for the texture of the frozen brownies and the homemade chocolate sauce was messy to work with.Read More
I used bunny tracks ice cream instead. Turned out great as a summer treat!
Very good! A few tweaks to make it easier: I microwaved the chocolate chips and sweetened condensed milk in a large glass measuring cup. With my 1600 watt microwave, I gave it one minute, and then stirred for 30 seconds until completely melted and blended. Pouring it from the measuring cup avoided the mess that some other reviewers have noted. I used a rubber spatula to spread it to the edges, but I didn't worry too much about spreading it perfectly for the first layer. Next time, I will also bake the brownies in a single layer right in the springform pan, and slice to make two layers. The only problem I had this time was that my cake pans were just a tiny bit smaller than the springform, even though they were both supposed to be 9". That left a little room around the edges when I put the brownies in the springform. I will also try parchment to remove it more easily after baking.
I switched out the mint ice cream for one with carmel swirled into it. It was an instant hit. You can have it ready to serve in 3-4 hours but it sets up much nicer, serves easier and looks prettier if it can freeze for an entire day or even overnight.
I made this, but added my own twists to it...I used a really good vanilla bean ice cream, and made my own recipe for chocolate ganache that I poured over the top before freezing...DELICIOUS!!!
I used black raspberry ice cream instead. It was good but it was messy trying to cut it. Family liked it.
Took to a BBQ last weekend. It was fantastic and only 4000 cals a slice, lol. Who cares it was soooo worth it!
I made this last night and it was very good...the only thing you really have to worry about is getting it in the freezer before the ice cream melt
This was so simple and absolutely delicious. I followed the directions exactly as written and couldn’t have more pleased with the results.
Baked this for my grandson's birthday, making 7 layers. It was good but I won't make this cake again. I used 2 brownie mixes so I could have 4 brownie layers, and I used chocolate chip ice cream because he doesn't like mint. Those were the only changes to the original recipe. It was not a pretty cake, but we decorated the top with candles. I had a very hard time getting the brownie layers out of the cake pans, even though I sprayed the pans with PAM. The ice cream dripped out between the layers, and the chocolate sauce was so runny that most of it ran down onto the cake plate. I had chocolate all over my kitchen, my apron, the cake, plate, etc.
I looked to this recipe to easily make an ice cream cake for my younger sister when she returned home from a trip to China with friends. I was glad that she and the rest of my family enjoyed it and look forward to trying more recipes I didn't realized that I actually had condensed milk and used regular skim milk to make the chocolate sauce and it turned out to be pretty more liquid than desired. I would like to have the chance to try it the correct way, double checking the store rooms for cans of condensed milk.
This came out quite well. I used a little less than 1 quart of vanilla ice cream between the two layers . I will definitely make this again.
Thanks for sharing. Everyone loves it. Next time I would double the ice cream but other than that no changes. Delicious as is!
So yummy! A new family favorite. It’s a versatile recipe since any ice cream would go great inside. I made it the day of for my daughters birthday and it worked out great. However, a full day to freeze would make cutting the pieces more clean. The brownie stays soft enough to cut and the ganache is over the top! I made whipped cream and piped it around the edge. Fantastic recipe
Love it, Was a Birthday hit!!
