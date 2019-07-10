Creamy Summer Squash Soup

I adapted this recipe from another I'd come across and created something a little more hearty and creamy. All it needs is the right combination of spices. This is an extremely simple soup to create, and it goes well with any type of hearth or grainy bread.
Not only is this a great soup, I have found another good use for this recipe! Use it in a casserole instead of cream of mushroom/celery/ chicken soup. It makes a wonderful base for casserole dishes and you are using less sodium and chemicals from the canned soup stuff! I used it in a rice/chicken casserole bake and it was so much more flavorful than using canned soup.
This is DA BOMB! I could not find half the ingredients so I substituted a lot. First, I used tabel queen squash (from my garden). I took out the seeds, peeled it, and chopped into chunks. Second I could not find tarragon so I used fresh basil from my garden. I could not find vegetable stock so I used chicken stock. I used fresh lemons and squeezed them. I also used garlic salt instead of sea salt. Oh, I used instant potatoes to thicken the soup to my tastes. I am a FAN FOR LIFE! yum! Oh, and the bread I coated with butter and garlic salt and put on the top rack of my oven to toast. Next time I am going to add chicken. I think chicken would finish this recipie nicely.
This soup was fairly easy to make, and tasted great. Although the name makes it sound like a summertime soup, it definitely tastes like a heavier, fall or winter soup. I tried this out on my parents for a dinner party they are having, and they loved it! Thanks!
I loved this recipe. I did use fresh basil rather than tarragon because that is what I had in the garden. I am making a few batches to freeze so that I can enjoy this soup during the cooler months. In order to freeze it, I omitted the 1/2 and 1/2 and cheese. I will add those ingredients after thawing.
This soup was a delicious way to use up the huge amounts of summer squash I've been getting from my CSA. I made a few changes: I diced half of a small red onion and sauteed in butter before step 1. I replaced the terragon with thai basil and the half and half with hemp milk because that was all I had. Turned out great though. I would give it 5 stars, but even with the addition of the onion it was just a bit bland for my taste. Next time, I will add celery in with the onion and maybe a tiny bit of either jalapeno or cayenne pepper.
I made lots of changes, so it is hard to rate the absolute original recipe, but I used it as a base and went from there. My changes: no half and half, used full fat plain yogurt instead i no zucchini, but had broccoli shreds instead 1 whole yellow onion, sauteed in butter combination of veggie stock and chicken stock dried tarragon instead of fresh .using the cheese as garnish rather than in the body of the soup So with those changes, it was delish. I pureed most of the veggies, left some of them a bit chunky for some mouth feel. I am tempted to use the instant potato flakes like one other reviewer suggested, as I added too much yogurt and it came out a bit runny.. but maybe I'll just do that for half. I did not add garlic, as I usually would, as this stayed lighter and fresher with just the tarragon. I will make this again!!
I did like this recipe and I added a few of my own spices to give it more flavor; spinach and herb spice, some basil, and parsley; It could be even more jazzed up with some curry powder and I will try that next time.
Great soup for a nice summer day. Ater reading what others had done, I used basil instead of the tarregon and I added onion and celery. I only added some cheese to the soup when it was in the bowl to be served. We both liked it. I will make some more with out the cream, as another lady said, so I can freeze it.
I have family members with dietary restrictions that include no dairy. I substituted Manchego cheese for the cheddar and Original Almond Breeze for the half and half. It turned out beautifully. For speed and ease, I used prepackaged summer squash medley (20 oz.) precut in noodles.
This was a wonderful soup! The cheese really kicks it up a notch and gives it a richer taste, so don't skimp out! I made a double batch because we had way too many squash and zucchini. We're going to try to jar the soup (since there are few ways to keep the truckloads of squash from going bad), and enjoy it throughout the year. When I finished this, my dad came in the house and just started slurping it down! He was raving about it and said that it rivaled his seafood bisque, which is really saying something. The only reason why I rat6ed this as 4/5 stars is because it's not for everyone. My brother likes it, but isn't a huge fan (he said it needed more meat! HA!). Also, it's very rich and creamy, which can be off-putting to some people. Overall, it's a great recipe and will certainly make some more as the squash overflow my refrigerator.
This was the perfect soup for a cold, windy fall day. I followed the recipe but used 2 cups of half and half rather than one. The only other change that I made was that I did not puree the soup. I will definitely make this again.
This was not my favorite soup - I think it's the texture of the summer squash and zucchini that I just don't care for in a soup. The flavor wasn't bad - I liked the tarragon and the lemon juice in with the cheese. It kind of reminded me of fondue, but grainy. I don't think I'd make this again.
This was an amazing soup. Just a note, I have made it with chicken broth and also with vegetable stock. I thought it tasted SOOOO much better using the chicken broth. My young kids liked it a lot better with the chicken broth too.
(As many before, this is review of the elaborated version of this recipe.) Sauteed 1/2 onion, 3 cloves garlic and 1 stalk celery in olive oil before beginning on the directions in the recipe. Added in 1/2 a chopped jalapeno to the mix, used 1% milk, and chicken stock during the simmering portion. Then I added a pinch of cumin, some mozzarella and sour cream with the cheddar for extra creaminess. Tastes good, but I'd like more spiciness, and less celery flavor next time. I think next time I'll do 1 medium onion, 5 cloves garlic, 1 jalapeno and no celery.
Very tasty recipe! My friend gave me some of her summer squash from her garden so I thought I'd give this recipe a try. The only thing I did differently was add fresh sweet corn from the cob. This made the soup even more delicious because of the sweet bites of corn in contrast with the savory squash blend. I think this would also be great with hot sauce for those that prefer some kick.
My husband came in with yellow squash from the garden, so I chose this recipe to make something different. I didn't have zucchini but made up for that with just more yellow squash. Everyone loved it, even my children who don't care for squash. Thank you for the advice to only partially fill the blender and cover it with a folded towel. It can really shoot up hot soup if you don't do that, which is no fun. I served the soup with stuffed grape leaves I made last night. It was great!
When I told my husband I was making squash soup he kind of crinkled his nose at me. But we both really liked it. I did replace the vegetable stock with chicken broth and upper the cheddar cheese from 1 cup to 1 3/4 cups. I also added 1 tsp of onion powder and skipped the lemon juice (I was out).
I think this is delicious! I haven't served it yet, but am freezing it in servings for later (using up the veggies in our farm share box). I did not have tarragon so I substituted white pepper, ground marjoram and thyme leaves while it was boiling. I also added minced garlic (I don't know how to cook without garlic.) At the end, I had to add seasoned salt to flavor it to my liking. I have no idea what the measurements are, I always eye ball and flavor to taste so unfortunately, my recipes aren't reproducible (even for myself). But, I think this is an excellent way to use extra squash/zucchini!
Good recipe to use up yellow squash from the garden! I cooked a small red onion (chopped) and a large banana pepper (chopped) in some olive oil before adding the squash to the pot. I also added a little paprika and garlic powder to the veggies as they were cooking and substituted basil for taragon (because it was on hand). Turned out GREAT!
I followed the recipe pretty closely. I used 5 medium yellow squash from the garden, no zucchini. I used a little bit of sea salt, and a little bit of garlic salt. Also - I added a large spoonful of sour cream into it. Perfect! Very easy to make, and great on a rainy day like we're having right now.
This is a great starting point recipe. Could imagine with the limited ingredients listed it would be bland (but kid friendly). I added shallot and celery at start. Used both Fresh tarragon and basil (since I was limited on tarragon). Used half vegetable and Half chicken broth. Would Happily try again with garden surplus of squash and basil.
This soup is amazing. I gave it four stars because I needed to add some ingredients to suit our tastes. Because we like very flavorful food, I added half an onion, a clove of garlic and a jalapeño pepper with seeds removed. I also used chicken stock instead of vegetable. I have made it twice, once with fresh tarragon and the next with basil. Both were delicious. As others suggested I added the cheese to the bowl after I dished it up. I did this because, as others suggested, I am going to freeze it to use in casseroles instead of canned creamy soups. I already tried it with my chicken pot pie recipe. It was better than ever.
This was a great way to use up a load of squash that came in and the soup was good. More importantly, it is very versatile and you could use really anything to flavor it. Next time I am going to add some chili peppers in. I also added some lemon zest to this after it was done cooking. I love lemon and for me, the recipes amount was a teaser.
This is a very simple soup to make that is easy to make changes to if desired. I’ve made it twice. The first time I made it as written, it was delicious. The 2nd time I used one can of evaporated milk instead of the half and half. Also, I substituted the herbs with thyme, basil and Italian parsley and omitted the cheese. Also delicious. I used an immersion blender both times and it turned out very creamy.
This soup lacked flavor. The only changes I made were to sauté an onion and garlic at the beginning, and even with those, and a generous amount of salt, white pepper, and fresh lemon juice, it still just tasted blah. My son, who LOVES all soup, wouldn't eat it.
