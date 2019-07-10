Creamy Summer Squash Soup

This was a wonderful soup! The cheese really kicks it up a notch and gives it a richer taste, so don't skimp out! I made a double batch because we had way too many squash and zucchini. We're going to try to jar the soup (since there are few ways to keep the truckloads of squash from going bad), and enjoy it throughout the year. When I finished this, my dad came in the house and just started slurping it down! He was raving about it and said that it rivaled his seafood bisque, which is really saying something. The only reason why I rat6ed this as 4/5 stars is because it's not for everyone. My brother likes it, but isn't a huge fan (he said it needed more meat! HA!). Also, it's very rich and creamy, which can be off-putting to some people. Overall, it's a great recipe and will certainly make some more as the squash overflow my refrigerator.