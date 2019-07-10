Creamy Summer Squash Soup

I adapted this recipe from another I'd come across and created something a little more hearty and creamy. All it needs is the right combination of spices. This is an extremely simple soup to create, and it goes well with any type of hearth or grainy bread.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place the summer squash, zucchini, vegetable stock, half-and-half, and tarragon into a large soup pot; bring to a boil, reduce heat to a simmer, and cook until the vegetables are tender, about 10 minutes.

  • Pour the soup into a blender, filling the pitcher no more than halfway full. Hold down the lid of the blender with a folded kitchen towel, and carefully start the blender, using a few quick pulses to get the soup moving before leaving it on to puree. Puree in batches until nearly smooth, and pour into a clean pot. Alternately, you can use a stick blender and puree the soup right in the cooking pot.

  • Sprinkle the Cheddar cheese into the hot soup, and allow to melt; stir until thoroughly mixed. Stir in the lemon juice, and top with a sprinkling of tarragon to serve.

163 calories; protein 8.2g; carbohydrates 8.8g; fat 11.4g; cholesterol 34.7mg; sodium 286mg.
