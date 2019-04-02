Grilled Chicken with Rosemary and Bacon

This recipe comes together so easily with minimal prep. Grilled chicken breasts with bacon, garlic powder, and rosemary are cooked to perfection. What could be better? I'm always thinking up easy rosemary recipes since my yard has five huge bushes of rosemary. Great with grilled vegetables and rice. Enjoy!
This is a great summer recipe - quick, fresh tasting and delicious too! I used thin chicken breasts so that the bacon and rosemary didn't get overdone. The rosemary flavor is very subtle, with the bacon flavor being stronger. It is an elegant dish that would be impressive for guests, but is simple enough to enjoy on a busy weeknight as well.
HOLY !!! Um.. SERIOUSLY... BEST chicken that's ever come off my grill. I dont like bacon, and I dont like rosemary, but this was FANTABULOUS!! I will be making this as often as possible. Oh, and I didnt have fresh rosemary, so I used dried rosemary and it was still perfect. The best part is all I have to keep on my grocery list is bacon and chicken. Garlic powder and rosemary are always in the cabinet. THANK YOU SKOO!!!
We made this exactly as written and it was so very good. Don't let the amount of garlic powder scare you away! We sprinkled 1tsp on each half breast (1/2 tsp on each side). The bacon wasn't super crispy but that didn't take anything at all away from this. We even accidentally lost track of time and the probe said 190 degrees...we panicked a got it off the grill asap and it was still moist and tasted great!! VERY EASY! Might try a different bacon next time for variety.
Also works on a stovetop grill. I cooked extra for planned leftovers. The best chicken/bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwiches. Also worked in salad. This recipe has taught me a valuable lesson. Can't judge a recipe by stars rating alone. Can't believe someone would rate it poorly because they don't like an herb. I've cooked long enough to be able to look at a recipe and tell if it will taste good, as I'm sure most of us can. Thanks for posting this recipe, truly a keeper.
This was absolutely delicious! Made the breasts as the recipe directed, but made some thighs using some garlic grill shaker seasoning I had instead of the garlic powder and they turned out great as well. Served these with a sauce made of two parts dijon mustard and one part honey BBQ sauce. Yum, yum, yum!
This was very good! A perfect combination. Rosemary is one of my favourite herbs to cook with. The chicken came out moist and tender with a pleasing flavour. I am not a fan of garlic powder so I made a rub with fresh minced garlic, freshly ground sea salt and pepper. Absolutely delish! I would serve this to impress. Thanks for sharing!
I thought this was quite delicious. I had issues with keeping the bacon on the chicken while grilling, but I think I need to use a different bacon next time (for reference, I used Smithfields hickory smoked thick cut bacon).
I just made this today with "farmland thick cut bacon"( 1 pack has 12 slices) and 12 slices of chicken tenders/fillet. Did everything like the recipe stated but went easy on salt as I expect the bacon to be salty. As chicken tenders are quite slim compared with the entire breast, i could wrap/ encase the entire tender with one piece of bacon and secure ends with a toothpick.I also tuck in the ends of the tenders to ensure these do not dry out. I had no grill and after consulting other recipes that bake chicken tenders, I Baked in oven on a baking tray oiled with butter for 8 mins each side at 425F( at the end it was internal temp of 185F!!) and broil for about 4 mins. Very Yummy and delicious when just out from oven! Easy to prepare. Next time I will try adding a slice of cheese like the other review suggested.
Very simple and tasty recipe. Great for a weekday meal. I made one change. I used proscuitto instead of thick bacon. It sticks to the chicken without toothpicks, its less fat and still has that nice smokey bacon flavour.
I've been making this recipe for a while and never disappoints. I don't use any garlic salt or seasoning since the bacon itself give the chicken very good taste. Want to make it better? Put a slice of ham and/or Swiss cheese inside the chicken roll. Yummy!
I never knew that there was so many ways to fix chicken until I started using this site! I once served chicken every night for a week ( got a good sale) and nobody commented, "Chicken AGAIN?" But this recipe is by far the best tasting and simplest to make that I've tried! I have never used rosemary before and didn't know what to expect-- all I can say is "WOW!" I pounded the chicken to a uniform thickness, just not too thin. It was so moist and tender. I just can't wait to make this again!
This recipe was good. I liked the chicken with the rosemary and bacon flavors together and it was very easy to make. The bacon was definitely the stronger flavor. However, my husband and I prefer a little bolder, spicier flavors than this. Next time we might add some cayenne or wrap a jalapeno with the rosemary.
Fantastic! My sons (19 & 22) asked if we could have it again tomorrow. I made one change. I do not ever use garlic powder for anything, so I made a rub out of minced garlic, kosher salt and pepper. A note concerning the reviewer who said it tasted like a pine tree - you have to remove the rosemary sprig before eating. The perfect chicken recipe, easy to prepare and quick to cook, tastes wonderful.
LURVE it! Thanks so much for this recipe. We are constantly grilling and this was super easy, and really tasty! My husband even asked me what I seasoned it with and I said "duh, bacon." He said "I had one of the ones that didn't have bacon, it was really seasoned well." I then remembered the garlic. We are huge garlic lovers, but I've never thought of just sprinkling straight up garlic on. We loved it! I just realized I forgot the s&p, oh well, successful dinner for me!! Thanks for sharing your recipe.
This recipes is the epitome of "less is more." 4 ingredients, short prep and cook time with delicious results. I can see myself making this several times during the grilling season. I grow my own rosemary on my balcony in a pot.
This is quite good prepared as written. Be aware that if you use dried rosemary to replace the fresh sprigs that the rosemary flavor is much more pronounced than with the fresh sprige. If you don't like rosemary this is probably NOT the recipe for you. To the reviewer who complained of rubbery skin -- READ THE RECIPE because it calls for bonesless SKINLESS chicken breasts! Common sense should have told you not to expect crispy skin if you wrapped the chicken with skin INSIDE the bacon! If you want to use skin on chicken (and I have used skin-on boneless thighs with good results) chop the bacon up and roll it it inside with the rosemary. This really does need to be grilled on an outdoor or open grill, not made in the oven or on a foreman-type grill. If you choose to preparation by oven you will need a very high temperature -- 450 or so -- so be prepaered for the smoke (and possible smoke detector alert)!
We really enjoyed this recipe. I used no garlic powder as my dh does not like garlic and just used salt and pepper. It was still terrific. I would recommend using a thicker cut of bacon because all I had was the regular and it was hard to get it to stay in place. Loved the rosemary flavor, but if you don't like rosemary don't choose this recipe.
Made this just to try something new. My family loved it. My 7 y/o daughter who likes most things, her face lit up when she tried it. My 5 y/o son, who likes far less, raved about it, then cleaned his plate. A nice quick, easy recipe when you don't have much time, or just feel like making it easy.
ok, no one in my family liked this. the skin was still kinda 'rubbery', because the bacon around it is what got crisp. so the bacon was good. the skin was nasty. the rosemary under the skin was not something any of us eat, unless it's chopped up or something kinda small, but using a whole twig of it, we had to remove it, then it was just like eating, crispy grilled bacon, rubbery chicken skin and plain chicken legs. many thumbs down all around the table.
This recipe was sooo easy. Followed directions as written and chicken came out fabulous! Hubby loved it and wants it again. I used fresh rosemary from the garden. Will definetly make this again. Thank you.
Very delicious with very easy prep and no cleanup! Great recipe! Remember to take the rosemary out before eating, I made the mistake of getting a huge bite of it...and the flavor is a bit much. My Husband and kids (age 6, 3, and 2) liked it as well.
I love rosemary with chicken, and then add bacon . . . well . . . need I say more. Because I didn’t have thick cut bacon I sliced the chicken halves lengthwise and then wrapped them with the regular cut bacon. I turned them often to keep the bacon from flaring and used an instant read thermometer so not to overcook them. They came out perfect and had that great rosemary flavor. We thought it was a great dish.
I loved this! The bacon stayed on a lot easier than I was expecting. It had great presentation. I served it with roasted brussels spouts, pairs, red onion, pecans, & fresh thyme sprigs, served over rice. I will make this one again!
Pretty good but the rosemary was pretty overpowering where the sprig was attached. Think I might try one reviewer's suggestion where they made tin foil bundles so that it is scattered throughout the bundle instead of tied to one location. Good flavor though.
This recipe was perfect just the way it is written! Absolutely DELICIOUS! Easy to prepare, the rosemary goes beautifully with the chicken breast, and it also came out delightfully juicy too! We really did enjoy our meal. I served it with rice pilaf. Yum! Outstanding recipe! Thanks Skoo!
This recipe tasted good (what doesnt taste good wrapped in bacon!} & was very easy to make but I didnt hink that it had enough flavor. I think next time I would add some sliced garlic with the rosemary. I think that I liked the leftovers better because I sliced them up and used them in wraps, bacon chicken clubs! I would make this again but would try adding a little something extra.
This was really good, but unfortunately I didn't have good thick bacon so that flavour wasn't very strong, will do better next time, Costco maple bacon would be wonderful with it. Also next time I would use real garlic, minced. This recipe could be used as a base recipe too, onions, a bit of curry all kinds of options. Thanks for the recipe.
Quick and easy to prepare and tasty. Next time I make this dish I would like to cut pockets in the chicken and add a rich creamy cheese. Or I will prepare and cook it as directed let it cool, slice into "rings" and then pour cheese over the top to garnish. Only use the freshest rosemary, otherwise it is like biting into a piece of tree. This flames up VERY easy while cooking. Yes I will make this again.
Just wanted to Thank Skoo for the great recipe! Chicken was moist and tender and very flavorful!So simple to prepare a head of time. I found that making it and letting the herbs blend together with the bacon infused all the flavors.You think that it is to much garlic but it is just enough.Also works great for those indoor griddle/grills without having to use the outside grill.
This is a very simple recipe anyone can do! I used turkey bacon and broiled the chicken (my gas grill was out of propane) it was still delicious with the modifications. I also used shish kabob skewers to keep the bacon wrapped around the chicken and it stayed put.
Was pretty good. Didn't have fresh Rosemary, so I used the dried... I was not able to BBQ so I pan fried it. It was tasty. However, had I followed the recipe to the T....it would have been a five star....I"m sure of it.
This chicken recipe is so delicious! I made it tonight for dinner, and DH raved about how good it was. I had reservations about the amount of garlic powder, but it was not overpowering at all. A definite "make-again" recipe. Thanks Skoo!
I used boneless chicken thighs and this recipe was fantastic. Grilled on the grill along with fresh yellow squash, green bell pepper, onions and mushrooms. Also corn on the cob and a capreze salad! Superior!
Great taste, easy, quick to prepare! What more could you ask for?! I used garlic salt instead of garlic powder, and doubled up on bacon slices because my chicken breasts were a bit large (from Costco)... but those were my only tweaks. Will make this one again and again!
Great, easy recipe. i will make again. The only thing I changed is I cut the breast in Hal's and used one slice per half, dried rosemary , a little chile powder and lots of ground pepper. I will make this again!!
This was just "OK" for us. I too, used thin chicken breasts, and even grilled it on low, but the bacon was still too rubbery to enjoy. I was afraid the chicken would dry out if I cooked it on a higher setting. Probably wont make it again since we're trying to eat healthier.
This is a wonderful easy recipe. Also, I always like to use my green/red/yellow bell peppers from the garden, quarter or half them, stuff the chicken inside and wrap the bacon around securing with a toothpick. Grill it that way, it is wonderful
Served these up for a few of our friends. Apparently they will never turn down a dinner at our place again. Chicken came out juicy. The rosemary was a little strong for my liking, but that is an easy enough fix.
Very good recipe, wasn't sure what rosemary tasted exactly like but between that and the bacon, the chicken had lots of flavors and was delicious and easy to make. I had larger chicken breasts so I actually split each breast into two, cutting the fat end in two. Used 1 piece of bacon to wrap each breast and came out great!
Very tasty and moist, even for the leftovers. Only thing I changed was adding garlic cloves with the rosemary, under the bacon. I also used peppered, regular-sliced bacon. Next time I won't used the peppered and will probably still used the regular-sliced bacon instead of thick cut. The bacon was nice an crispy this way. I prefer my chicken with some sauce or gravy, otherwise I would have probably rated this as a 5.
It was VERY simple an delicious. I followed the instructions except I put garlic salt together instead of Garlic powder and salt. BTW my husband hates chicken and he loved it. The rosemary really makes the difference and the bacon of course :)
While I really liked this dish, It didn't bowl me over for 5 stars. Yes, it was good - love the chicken and bacon combo (anytime you can cook with bacon is a PLUS!), but it's not so fantastic I have to have it again later this month. It'll go in my recipe book as "something different" when I need a change.
