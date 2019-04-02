Grilled Chicken with Rosemary and Bacon

This is quite good prepared as written. Be aware that if you use dried rosemary to replace the fresh sprigs that the rosemary flavor is much more pronounced than with the fresh sprige. If you don't like rosemary this is probably NOT the recipe for you. To the reviewer who complained of rubbery skin -- READ THE RECIPE because it calls for bonesless SKINLESS chicken breasts! Common sense should have told you not to expect crispy skin if you wrapped the chicken with skin INSIDE the bacon! If you want to use skin on chicken (and I have used skin-on boneless thighs with good results) chop the bacon up and roll it it inside with the rosemary. This really does need to be grilled on an outdoor or open grill, not made in the oven or on a foreman-type grill. If you choose to preparation by oven you will need a very high temperature -- 450 or so -- so be prepaered for the smoke (and possible smoke detector alert)!