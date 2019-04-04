Penne with Sausage and Broccoli Rabe

Hot Italian sausage with broccoli rabe sauteed and served over penne. You'll love this dish so much and so will your family. Every time I make it I have to double the recipe.

Recipe by shannon

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Fill a large pot with lightly salted water and bring to a rolling boil over high heat. Once the water is boiling, stir in the penne, and return to a boil. Cook the pasta uncovered, stirring occasionally, until the pasta has cooked through, but is still firm to the bite, about 11 minutes. Drain well in a colander set in the sink, reserving 1/2 cup of the water.

  • Meanwhile, heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir the sausage pieces, garlic, and red pepper flakes in the hot pan until the sausage is no longer pink on the outside, about 4 minutes. Stir in the broccoli rabe and 2 tablespoons Parmesan cheese. Pour in the reserved 1/2 cup of pasta boiling water. Cover, and cook until the sausage is no longer pink in the center and the broccoli rabe is tender, 5 to 7 minutes.

  • Stir the cooked pasta, broccoli rabe, and 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese together until evenly mixed. Season to taste with salt and pepper to serve.

Cook's Note

Soak broccoli rabe with leaves down in a bowl of cold water for 20 minutes while you prepare everything else. You can either cut just the tips of the broccoli rabe or chop it into large pieces. You can adjust the heat with the crushed red pepper flakes. This can also work with mild sausage or turkey sausage. Enjoy!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
498 calories; protein 24.8g; carbohydrates 61.7g; fat 17.7g; cholesterol 34.1mg; sodium 733.5mg. Full Nutrition
