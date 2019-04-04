Penne with Sausage and Broccoli Rabe

It's been a long time since I've done a review and this recipe is great and has good potential. As is, I would give the recipe 4 stars according to my tastes, but it can be easily changed to get 5. I modified my version also; I used one small packet of crushed peppers because that was all I had on hand and it turned out to be a perfect amount of heat. I also used tofurky italian tomato & basil faux sausage as I'm vegetarian. This was good, but I would probably use a different flavor next time, and this has no bearing on my rating, just personal tastes. One change that I think helped a lot was to add about half a cup of some of my own homemade marinara sauce, just to keep everything moist and add a little bit of flavor. Finally, I used a 14 oz. box of whole wheat penne and probably could have been just fine using about 2/3 of a box. Before this I had never had broccoli rabe/rapini and I'm glad it came in my CSA box, it and this recipe are very good, will definitely make again!