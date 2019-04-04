Penne with Sausage and Broccoli Rabe

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Cook's Note
Soak broccoli rabe with leaves down in a bowl of cold water for 20 minutes while you prepare everything else. You can either cut just the tips of the broccoli rabe or chop it into large pieces. You can adjust the heat with the crushed red pepper flakes. This can also work with mild sausage or turkey sausage. Enjoy!
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
498 calories; protein 24.8g; carbohydrates 61.7g; fat 17.7g; cholesterol 34.1mg; sodium 733.5mg. Full Nutrition
Spicy lovers unite! Wow, is this good! I'm so glad I stumbled across this recipe! The only changes I made were to use broccolini instead of broccoli rabe (since my market didn't have any today) and I cut down on the crushed red pepper to about 2 tsp instead of 1 tbsp. It was still plenty spicy and delicious! I also used whole wheat penne and half grated/half shredded parmesan. Next time I probably won't cook up a full box of pasta, because I didn't end up using all of it. I think 2/3 of a box suits our tastes. Hubby warned me before dinner that he wasn't hungry, so he only had me dish up a small portion. Well guess who went back for seconds and thirds! :) A definite keeper!
I made this recipe for dinner tonight and it was WAY too spicy for me, despite using mild Italian sausage and reducing the red pepper flakes to 2 teaspoons rather than a tablespoon (as suggested by previous posters). The heat from the red pepper flakes overwhelmed the other flavors in the dish in my opinion. However, my husband (who likes spicy food) loved the dish and is looking forward to the leftovers! I think spinach, kale or broccoli could easily be substituted for the broccoli rabe in this recipe if you adjusted the cooking times.
Spicy lovers unite! Wow, is this good! I'm so glad I stumbled across this recipe! The only changes I made were to use broccolini instead of broccoli rabe (since my market didn't have any today) and I cut down on the crushed red pepper to about 2 tsp instead of 1 tbsp. It was still plenty spicy and delicious! I also used whole wheat penne and half grated/half shredded parmesan. Next time I probably won't cook up a full box of pasta, because I didn't end up using all of it. I think 2/3 of a box suits our tastes. Hubby warned me before dinner that he wasn't hungry, so he only had me dish up a small portion. Well guess who went back for seconds and thirds! :) A definite keeper!
This is delicious, quick and easy! I couldn't find any broccoli rabe, so I just used regular broccoli. I followed another reviewers suggestion and only used 2 tsp of the red pepper flakes.. Perfect spicyness factor. For those who don't like spice I would suggest to skip the flakes and just use some diced red or green pepper... I have made this recipe a few times as stated, but when I made it today, I had some Alfredo sauce in the fridge.. I added some of that at the end of cooking (not much, just enough to coat it.. Maybe 1/4 or 1/3cup?) and it didn't change the flavor, but was really good! Just creamier/added to the sauce..any pasta noodle would work well (bowtie, elbow, fettucini, ect) a sprinkle of fresh parm ontop is a must!
very good dish but i did a few things different. I cooked the sausages longer than 4 minuets because they were still not done and i used rigatoni noodles. I also used more cheese since i love cheese. Overall this was a great dinner and lunch. I brought some to work with me the next day :)
I made this recipe for dinner tonight and it was WAY too spicy for me, despite using mild Italian sausage and reducing the red pepper flakes to 2 teaspoons rather than a tablespoon (as suggested by previous posters). The heat from the red pepper flakes overwhelmed the other flavors in the dish in my opinion. However, my husband (who likes spicy food) loved the dish and is looking forward to the leftovers! I think spinach, kale or broccoli could easily be substituted for the broccoli rabe in this recipe if you adjusted the cooking times.
I really liked this but a pasta like this needs a little fresh herbs! I added a bit of parsley and basil in the end. Really good! My kids are troopers in the spice department but a tablespoon of red pepper flakes would be way too much. Serve them at the table for people to add on their own.
Really good! I love broccoli rabe and unfortunately we don't get it here too often. When I saw it at the market I had to buy it and make it! This recipe was perfect. I just made a couple small changes. First, I sautéed sausage, garlic and only about 2 teaspoons of the crushed red pepper (trust me when I say this was spicy enough). I had to use spiral pasta instead of penne because that's what I had. Also, at the very end I squeezed half a lemon over the pasta. I felt like the dish was very rich and really needed that flavor brightener. It was delicious!! I will definitely make it again. Thanks for sharing!
I put probably 2x the amount of Parmesan to get it to look like the picture, and 1/4 the amount of crushed red pepper, and the flavor was excellent. The rab may need to be cut into a tad smaller pieces, as it wanted to glob up with the cheese, making it hard to serve evenly. I would make this again, for sure.
Simple, easy and yummy. I have made this twice and was pleased both times. I followed the recipe with a few adjustments. I used 1 lb. bulk mild Italian sausage, 2 bunches broccolini (1 head regular broccoli would also work) and cut the red pepper flakes down to 1 heaping tsp. I also added sun dried tomatoes (canned in oil and halved) and chicken stock in place of the water, and a little white wine. I think the sun dried tomatoes add a lot to the flavor of this dish. I used orecchiette pasta which I think holds up to the crumbled sausage better than penne. Voila. Easy meal.
If we could give 1/2 stars, this would be 3.5 stars. We didn't use all of the red pepper flakes as I know it would have been too hot for us. I had some cherry tomatoes from the garden, so I cut them in half and threw some in. I wish I had added more. I think this was just missing something. It wasn't at all bad, but it didn't knock our socks off. Next time I might add some red bell pepper.
This was absolutely amazing!!!! I used sweet sausage because that is what I had and used another's suggestion of using chicken broth instead of pasta water so I did not have to time it. Only other thing I changed is that I added the garlic AFTER the broccoli cooked down. If it browns, its bitter...so I added closer to the end. Absolutely positively a keeper!!!!!!
This is a good way to cook broccoli rabe, but it was way too spicy for me and I even like spicy dishes. I think it also needs more sauce of some kind. The pasta was very bland other the red pepper overwhelming heat. I'll try again adding olive oil, more parm cheese, and maybe only a teaspoon of red pepper flakes. I put white hots in as my sausage and it was the best part of the dish.
Per others' suggestions, used about 2/3 box of penne pasta, 2 tsp of red pepper, 0.80 lb sausage (4 links) and 2/3 bunch of broccoli. Came out great. Had pasta left over so will adjust accordingly, including using a little less red pepper. Thx for the recipe, OP!
This was very flavorful and I will definitely be making it again. I came upon this recipe when looking for a way to use up sweet Italian pork sausage that had rabe in the casing. I substituted fresh raw broccoli that I sliced thinly. Excellent!
I used regular broccoli, turkey sausage, and did not make it spicy I thought it could use more of a sauce, but my husband liked it as is. I will definitely make my version again. Next time I may add a can of mushroom soup to it.
This was really good except the meat needed to be doubled or the amount of Penne cut in half. I used mild Italian sausage and halved the peppers. It was still too hot. The flavor was excellent though and I will make it again with the changes I mentioned.
I was very pleased with this recipe, made a few adjustments including 1/4 cup chopped onion, 1/2 cup chopped cherry tomatoes, 1/4 cup green onion, roughly twice the amount of fresh grated parmesan cheese and 1/2 cup pasta sauce. Cut the red pepper to only 1 teaspoon. Turned out great.
So good, even minus the spicy parts (we have young ones in the house. Used gluten free pasta and broth (chicken or beef, whatever I had on hand) in place of water. Just delicious!! Easy to make. A keeper for sure!!
I made this with broccoli instead of the rabe, as it wasn't available in our local store. I'm taking time to comment on it because I think that using 1 tablespoon of crushed red pepper flakes, as called for, might actually injure people! Omigosh! I cut it back to 1 teaspoon, and we still found it so spicy that many of the people to whom I served it wouldn't eat it. The hot Italian sausage was tasty but the pepper flakes definitely need to be adjusted. I'm a spicy food lover, but I write to caution folks to go light on the pepper flakes. I like a pasta recipe that's not smothered in sauce, so I'd give this another go with a few adjustments.
I made it without any changes except I used broccoli instead of the broccoli rabe and plan to make it again. The only change I will make is to use a less spicy sausage or less red pepper flakes. It was a bit spicy for both my husband and myself but that can easily be adjusted.
This was truly lacking something from an overall sauce perspective. The sausage was flavorful but everything else sort of just sat there with no real impact. I may try again with some type of light white or red sauce.
I lowered amount of pasta, increased amount of broccoli rabe. Used low sodium chicken broth instead of pasta water in recipe, lowed pepper flakes to one teaspoon, grilled sausage before slicing so nice and charred tasting, tossed in two tablespoons pesto at the end ad mixed. delicious.
My family really enjoyed this recipe. I used hot chicken sausage and broccoli rabe from a local farm which added to an already great meal. I did not add the full amount of red pepper at first because I was unsure how spicey my sausage was but added more as the sausage and broccoli rabe were cooking together at the end. Yum
Extremely easy to make and so good. As in, easier than every recipe that claims to be easy. I added red peppers and onions, but the recipe tastes perfect without them. I used sausage meat instead of sausages which I prefer.
this is a light , easy to prepare pasta dish. My husband and I like it very much. I used asparagus instead of broccoli rabe and added a little chicken broth for extra flavor. Goes great with salad and garlic bread. Will make it again!!
We liked it a lot except we didn't use hot sausage, we used beef sausage and no red pepper flakes. I believe it would taste good with any kind of sausage or pasta. For me, I just have to leave out the heat.
This is a staple recipe in our house now! I do make a few tweaks though: I use sweet Italian turkey sausage to reduce the fat a bit -- I've made it this way and regular, and no one noticed any difference. I also add a chopped onion, and saute it with the sausage. At the end, I add a jar of light Alfredo sauce (for convenience! making your own would surely be better) Thanks for the great recipe!
I took my sausage out of the casing and browned, added broccoli rabe and a small head of broccoli because I needed to use it. used a whole box of penne, added some Mrs dash were the only changes I made. smells delicious and looks really good and taste even better!
Excellent starter! I improvised by using spaghetti instead of penne, added cauliflower and scallions with the broccoli, and used regular sausage in lieu of links. Came out great! With garlic toast and topped with cilantro and more parmesan cheese, what a meal and filler.
I made it according to directions but used fresh broccoli flowerets instead and added them to the pasta cooking water about two minutes before pasta was done to insure crispy texture. After following recipe the end result was lacking something so I sautéed 6 more minced cloves of garlic in about 1/4 C . extra virgin olive oil and more Parmesan cheese . Results, DELICIOUS ! Thank you I’ll make it this way from now on . ( you can use less olive oil if you prefer)
I didn't't have broccoli rabe so I used regular broccoli, came out pretty good. When I added the parmesan it was all I could smell, so i thought it was all i was going to taste (I'm not a fan of parmesan) but its not as dominant as it smells.Word of caution though, its pretty spicy.
I used whole wheat rotini and broccoli because I did not have broccoli rabe. It was delicious. I also added fiery diced tomatoes to the skillet with the sausage to make it into more of a sauce. After I removed the skillet with the garlic, red pepper flakes, sausage, and diced tomatoes from the heat, I added some mascarpone cheese to make the sauce a little creamy. Stir the mascarpone cheese with the sausage mixture until incorporated. I highly recommend this dish as a quick dinner! It is a very easy dish to prepare.
It's been a long time since I've done a review and this recipe is great and has good potential. As is, I would give the recipe 4 stars according to my tastes, but it can be easily changed to get 5. I modified my version also; I used one small packet of crushed peppers because that was all I had on hand and it turned out to be a perfect amount of heat. I also used tofurky italian tomato & basil faux sausage as I'm vegetarian. This was good, but I would probably use a different flavor next time, and this has no bearing on my rating, just personal tastes. One change that I think helped a lot was to add about half a cup of some of my own homemade marinara sauce, just to keep everything moist and add a little bit of flavor. Finally, I used a 14 oz. box of whole wheat penne and probably could have been just fine using about 2/3 of a box. Before this I had never had broccoli rabe/rapini and I'm glad it came in my CSA box, it and this recipe are very good, will definitely make again!
Deb
Rating: 4 stars
10/14/2014
If we could give 1/2 stars, this would be 3.5 stars. We didn't use all of the red pepper flakes as I know it would have been too hot for us. I had some cherry tomatoes from the garden, so I cut them in half and threw some in. I wish I had added more. I think this was just missing something. It wasn't at all bad, but it didn't knock our socks off. Next time I might add some red bell pepper.
I used this recipe as a reference and changed a few things. I wasn't able to find broccoli rabe so I've used broccoli crowns and spinach. Aside from the sausage links I added in 1/2 ground mild Italian sausage. My bf likes more meat. I've also added 1 cup of white wine and let it simmer with the broccoli/spinach and sausage for 2-3 minutes. It was served over spaghetti noodles that were coated in butter (melted butter with minced garlic and red pepper flakes on the stove stop), parmesan, parley, and homemade garlic bread.
I made this recipe, but made the few adjustments. I used asparagus instead of broccoli raab and I had read previous reviews that this recipe was lacking some sauce so I added mushrooms to this along with the sauce it made and the dish turned out awesome! Also, I didn’t use the full box of wheat penne pasta, as it seemed a bit much.
This was delicious. I made it as written, except for the amount of pepper flakes (1 tsp.) and used regular broccoli. It was delicious...a definite make-again recipe. I knew my family wouldn't appreciate that much heat, so scaled it back.
It came out really good and I will make this again. one thing though is you need to cook sausage longer than what is listed because once you introduce the pasta water and rabe you cant continue to brown them any longer. so make sure they are brown before you add in other stuff.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.