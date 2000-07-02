Jim's Pork Chorizo
This recipe is so simple to make but for the best flavor you have to wait four days to use it.
I really like chorizo, but don't like the commercial chorizo because it's too fatty and it looks like they grind all sort of meats to it. I wanted to grind my own pork and find the recipe to make a healthier chorizo, this recipe was what I was looking for.
good base recipe,,,but it's much better if you eliminate the chili powder,,authentic chorizo doesnt have it,,and tastes so much better without it...definitely used more paprika,,,has to be deep in color,,and most importantly,,,replace the vinegar with freshly squeezed lemon juice...makes all the difference in the world..my parents used to make this all the time..absolutely delicious...stores brands could never compare..also,,elminite the cloves,,do need them either...one last tidbit...use a cheese cloth or put in a strainer,,want to let the excess liquid drain out,,,still keeps the flavor though!!!Read More
Great recipe as is. To respondent chvickers: chorizo is Spanish in origin, so it stands to reason that the paprika called for would the Spanish variety. Moreover, since when is Hungarian paprika considered "normal" paprika? You're correct, not everyone resides in the U.S. - but how does that sarcastic comment enlighten the reader???
Added garlic powder, more paprika, omitted cloves. For the future, I will add a pinch ground coriander and 1/4 tsp cumin. I did my research, and this combo was the best pork chorizo recipe I could find. I loved it!! I made a double batch and am freezing it.
Excellent once I realized the recipe called for American-style chili powder and not just ground chiles, and *Spanish* paprika instead of the normal Hungarian paprika. (We don't all live in the US, so specific instructions as to what kind of "chili powder" and "paprika" would have been nice - they do differ immensely from country to country).
Made mine a little less hot, to suit my tastes, and still ended up with a wonderful sausage. I used it as the meat in my spaghetti sauce (after waiting the recommended 4 days) and ended up with a flavorful sauce better than I've ever had using store-bought chorizo. And it was so easy to make!
I love this recipe! The only time I don't make my own chorizo now is when I get given it as a gift. Thanks!
This is sooo good! It reminds me of the chorizo that my great grandmother use to make.
Good Recipe. Much lower fat than what you can find at the grocery store. I will make this again, but will cut the amount of the cloves and vinegar in half. The amount overpowered the overall taste. My family loves breakfast burritos and I used half of the meat plus some other ingredients to make 11 burritos. There was only one left this morning.
Fair, but not worth the time and expense.
Yummy! I only let mine sit over night. I don't know how most people eat chorizo, but I grew up eating chorizo and egg breakfast tacos. So I cooked the meat, then scrambled eggs with it. So happy I "found" chorizo without all the weird body part in it!
Good, although I read 'chili' powder to be hot chilli powder (scaled it back to 2TBSP) instead of TexMex style chili powder. With this accidental modification, I enjoyed it and everyone else had good words for it too.
I thought this was quite good. My husband and I are from California but living in Denmark. We really miss the Mexican Chorizo, and this really hit the spot. I did add a splash of red wine to the mix as I have seen it suggested in other recipes.
Easy to make and worth the effort. This chorizo is better than any I have found in the stores. Use it with any recipe; it has a wonderful flavor.
Was just ok in my opinion! Local butcher makes a much better sausage. To much vinegar and chili powder ( never heard of those additions before ). I will stick to the traditional chorizo.
Made a few changes suggested by others and have made this three times now. Great way to use venison....mix with venison, onions, and peppers for fahitas. Yummm!
I believe that I am responsible for my low rating on this recipe (rather than the recipe itself). I don't know what chorizo is supposed to taste like, but mine tasted like a dense version of chili con carne owing to the chili powder - and I would have preferred chili con carne. However, I did make the mistake of adding Hungarian paprika (instead of Spanish paprika) to the meat since I didn't realize that I was supposed to use Spanish paprika, and of course these paprikas taste completely different from each other. Also, I only rested the meat mixture overnight (not 4 days as instructed). I suggest that if you want to make this recipe you use Spanish paprika and follow the instructions to let it marinate for 4 days as instructed.
We liked it and I want to make a second batch before I say this is the one just because I'm not thrilled with the four day wait especially with pork.
Not that special really. Followed the recipe to the letter. It was good, but not out of this world. Just tasted like a mildly spicy pork hamburger. No biggy. I would not make it again. Sorry.
