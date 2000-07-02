Jim's Pork Chorizo

4
22 Ratings
  • 5 9
  • 4 7
  • 3 3
  • 2 3
  • 1 0

This recipe is so simple to make but for the best flavor you have to wait four days to use it.

Recipe by BIGJIM

prep:
15 mins
additional:
4 days
total:
4 days 15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

  • Mix ground pork, salt, chili powder, ground cloves, paprika, garlic, oregano and vinegar together thoroughly. Store in air-tight container in refrigerator for 4 days before using, to let spices blend together.

Per Serving:
338 calories; protein 27.9g; carbohydrates 4.8g; fat 22.9g; cholesterol 98.2mg; sodium 906.5mg. Full Nutrition
