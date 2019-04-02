Kickin' Turkey Burger with Caramelized Onions and Spicy Sweet Mayo

A spicy, flavorful, and moist turkey burger. This is my husband's favorite. It tastes delicious and I make it with extra lean ground turkey breast. The grated onion, barbeque sauce, and Worcestershire sauce add moisture as well as flavor to the turkey.
Hi everyone. This is my recipe. I wanted to let you know that there will be extra mayo left over that can be used on other sandwiches or other items. About a 1/3 of it would be needed for the burgers. I use Hellman’s low fat mayo that has a great flavor and only 15 calories per serving to cut down on the fat and calories. Also, I used a Dijon course grain mustard and 99% extra lean ground turkey, with Stubbs Original BBQ sauce (because it contains less sugar) but you could also use a mesquite flavored BBQ sauce if you don’t have the dry seasoning or try one of the great substitutions other reviewers used. In addition, I used a Vidalia onion and Montreal Steak Seasoning with McCormick’s Mesquite Grill Seasoning. This is not a packet but in a jar like other spices. AR had changed that ingredient to a packet. If you have never tried a turkey burger, this is the one to try! If you can’t bring yourself to try turkey, make it with ground beef. I made this the other night and switched it up with 93% lean ground beef which is as lean as regular ground turkey and used KC Masterpiece BBQ sauce. It was delicious also. I hope your family enjoys these burgers as much as mine.
I love good food and there are not too many foods that I do not like. However, I don't know what all the rage was about that sauce. I made it last night - followed the recipe exactly as written - and it just did not taste good. Sorry.
Hi everyone. This is my recipe. I wanted to let you know that there will be extra mayo left over that can be used on other sandwiches or other items. About a 1/3 of it would be needed for the burgers. I use Hellman’s low fat mayo that has a great flavor and only 15 calories per serving to cut down on the fat and calories. Also, I used a Dijon course grain mustard and 99% extra lean ground turkey, with Stubbs Original BBQ sauce (because it contains less sugar) but you could also use a mesquite flavored BBQ sauce if you don’t have the dry seasoning or try one of the great substitutions other reviewers used. In addition, I used a Vidalia onion and Montreal Steak Seasoning with McCormick’s Mesquite Grill Seasoning. This is not a packet but in a jar like other spices. AR had changed that ingredient to a packet. If you have never tried a turkey burger, this is the one to try! If you can’t bring yourself to try turkey, make it with ground beef. I made this the other night and switched it up with 93% lean ground beef which is as lean as regular ground turkey and used KC Masterpiece BBQ sauce. It was delicious also. I hope your family enjoys these burgers as much as mine.
Wow these turkey burgers really are Kickin'! I love turkey burgers and this recipe was no exception. The carmelized onions and spicy sweet mayo really took this turkey burger over the top! I used vidalia onion and KC Masterpiece BBQ sauce. I also used Montreal Steak Seasoning and like others who didn't have dry mesquite seasoning on hand I mixed up my own with a bit of smoked paprika (love the stuff) chili powder and cumin. I did cut the back on the amount of spicy sweet mayo - I made half the recipe and even though it's more than enough to cover the burgers it's a great dipping sauce for sweet potato fries or just about anything else you can think of! We grilled these burgers vs. pan frying and served them on toasted rolls with fresh crisp lettuce along with the carmelized onions and spicy sweet mayo! Thanks Occasional Cooker for a great recipe!
Marianne
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
06/27/2011
My hubby loved this, so it's a 5-star recipe in this corner! Now let me tell you all the things I did--both wrong and different. Wrong? When I grated the onion, I grated it right over the turkey. That's wrong. I knew it as soon as I saw the juice gathering at the bottom of the bowl. Melinda Lee, our talkshow host, told us all not to do that! But did I listen? Grate the onion into a separate bowl so the juice can settle and be siphoned off. That's why my next mistake. I still wanted to grill these patties. And they fell through the grate. So I finished them in a pan. Different? We wanted no bread, so we just had the onions and the wonderful sauce (to which I will add the other half of the cayenne for the leftovers--I was being cautious). I served this with sliced deliciously ripe tomatoes and some Cajun Grilled Corn (from this site) so that we could drizzle some of that great sauce over all. It was a wonderful dinner. Thank you for our meal tonight!
Prepared for participation in the Recipe Group this week. Wow! We were pleasantly surprised with this one! This is our first ever Turkey Burger and we were hesitant and really didn't think we would care for the texture. Boy were we wrong! This is absolutely delicious. Excellent flavor, great texture and juicy. We grilled these burgers instead of pan frying and I am so happy that we did. The grill flavor mixed with the steak seasoning, BBQ Sauce, Caramelized Onions and Sweet Mayo is perfection. Jalapeno peppers just don't go over well with my family so I left that out. I also did not have the mesquite flavoring so I followed Saveur631 and used a pinch of chipotle and paprika. I used Montreal Steak Seasoning and Sweet Baby Rays BBQ Sauce. All of this adds such great bold flavor. I mixed everything up about 2 hours before dinner, shaped the burgers and put them in the fridge. The Spicy Sweet Mayo is awesome! I made half the recipe for the mayo (used only 1/4 tsp cayenne) and still have a little left over. I refuse to throw it away - I will definately find something...ANYthing to put this on. It is sooo good and perfect with the burger and carmelized onions. I used 1 & 1/2 very large vidalia onions to carmelize and it was the perfect amount for us. Using only 1/2 onion would not have done it. Hubby and kids can't stop talking about this one so I know it will be a frequent repeat here this summer. Thanks for sharing, Occasional Cooker!!
I used the recipe for the burgers and made stuffed red peppers instead. I cut the tops off red peppers, hallowed out the insides and stuffed with them with the burger mixture. I baked the stuffed peppers at 350 degrees for about 45 minutes. Extra moisture that accumulates in the peppers can be used to baste the meat, or can by poured out of the peppers at the end. Makes 4 large, fully packed red peppers I couldn't find dry mesquite flavored seasoning mix so I skipped it.
I admit I didn't use turkey, I used a combo of beef and buffalo from Whole Foods. They were amazing!!!!!!!! So amazing, that we have eaten them 3 times in the last week. The spicy sweet mayo is so amazing. We made both sweet potato fries and oven fries with the burgers and both were great with the sauce. We love this recipe- thanks so much!!
These were great! I especially liked the spiced mayo although you can scale by half since it makes far more than you'll need. We are wimps so I cut the cayenne pepper down to 1/2 tsp. and it was just right. Hot but not crazy hot. I also omitted the jalepeno pepper from the burger but used a spicy steak seasoning. We had ours with muenster cheese. I think they'd be great with mixed greens, avocado or any other toppings you like. We also used the sauce as a dipping sauce for Grilled Chipotle Sweet Potatoes from this site.
I made this for the recipe group June, 2011. Overall, very good burgers. I would give this a 4* on the burgs, and definitely a 5* on the sauce. Let's start with the burgers. I made exactly as written, used Montreal for the steak seasoning, Baby Rays Vidallia onion BBQ for the sauce. No mesquite seasoning, so I used a couple of shakes of chipotle and smoked paprika. Formed four nice (small when grilled) burgers, five would be tiny. I placed them in the fridge for a couple of hours prior to grilling to help them set up. On the carmelized onions, I used the other onion half for TWO burgers, if making 4 burgers needs at least an entire onion, more if you like lots o' onion. The sauce makes it, it's to die for. I halved the recipe, and it would be plenty for 4 burgers. Just eyeballed the ingredients, except the cayene, just an 1/8 teaspoon. Very very good sauce. Overall tasty, thanks for sharing this recipe.
These turkey burgers were awesome!! The best I have ever had. Just the right amount of spiciness. I followed the recipe for the burgers very closely, but happened to be out of liquid smoke, so I left that out. Next time I will add it. The Spicy Sweet Mayo is so yummy, but way too much. I halved the recipe and it was still way more than you will need for 5 burgers. No problem though--it will be great on sandwiches, etc. Thanks for a great recipe!
I love good food and there are not too many foods that I do not like. However, I don't know what all the rage was about that sauce. I made it last night - followed the recipe exactly as written - and it just did not taste good. Sorry.
Something that has never happened before occurred when I made these for dinner tonight- my boyfriend asked me if I could please make these every week! I dared not answer him when he asked what was for dinner- I knew if I said "turkey burgers" he would groan and complain. And why not? Most are dry and flavorless. However, this recipe sounded so good to me, I had to try it. I whipped up the mayo sauce last night, and, upon tasting it by itself, I knew this was going to be an awesome burger. I followed this recipe exactly, even setting the timer for 6 minutes per side, as I am known for either over or under cooking burgers. The 6 minutes per side it perfect. I used Montreal Steak seasoning. I searched high and low for dry mesquite seasoning in my grocery store before finally giving up. However, later I was in the aisle picking up some taco seasoning, and there amongst the McCormick seasoning packets (fajita, taco, sloppy joe, spaghetti, meatloaf etc.) I saw a packet of mesquite seasoning! It says it is for marinating meat, and I am not sure if that is what this recipe calls for, but I picked up a packet and tried a teaspoon in the burger mix. YUM! These burgers are moist, full of flavor, and have a little spicy kick that is subtle and hits you oh-so-wonderfully at the back of your throat. This is not only the best turkey burger I have ever had (by far), it is also one of the best burgers I have ever had. Period! Can't wait to make them again! Thanks!
I had NEVER had a turkey burger before trying this. We LOVED it!! I made five burgers with it and served it on whole wheat buns. I had them for dinner twice this week and lunch one day, lol. I didn't have any horseradish so just added a T of spicy brown mustard I did have. I also halved the spicy sweet mayo sauce, and it was enough for the burgers for us. Everything about these was amazing! Will definately be on our menu again in the near future, thanks!
8 13 13 ... https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/217898/kickin-turkey-burger-with-caramelized-onions-and-spicy-sweet-mayo/ ... 'Liked this one & will make it again. Although I usually use allwhite, I used regular ground turkey this time. I made 6 patties & put them in the freezer for 20 minutes. Added 1/4t onion powder instead of fresh since when I've tried that trick before, the onions didn't cook as much as I'd like. Also added 1/4t salt, 2T plain breadcrumbs & about half cup shredded cheddar. 'Didn't have the steak seasoning or mesquite. 'Sounds good though! Before the tabasco, the flavor is subtle sweet w a little zing. Anyone thinking of trying should try the full amount of cayenne - unless you view black pepper as spicy. :) After adding about 6 drops tabasco, it was much better; but still not firebreathin'. :D ' Think I may use less honey next time. Oh, I used dijon since that's all I had. Thanks to anyone who submits ground turkey recipes! Originally rated this as 4. Now, a 5 considering we like it better than the other turkey burgers we've tried(that got a 4); AND my 14yr old boy didn't realize they were turkey, not beef! :o :D It may be the mixed compared to white only, but this is a hit here. Thanks for submitting it! 2/27/12 Okay, Kids :D, I didn't have honey so subbed pancake syrup. Not bad, but maybe corn syrup would've been better. 'Think half the amount is right for honey - at least to this girl. :)..... Update (kinda:D): I tried ovenfried
This recipe never disappoints, even when I just eyeball all of the ingredients, or make the odd substitution (like greek yogurt for mayo, and seasoned salt instead of fancy spice mixes). They are VERY messy, but it's so worth it. My husband wants these once a week now. Turning your nose up at healthier food swaps went out with the 90's. These burgers will make you a believer.
All my positive feelings were for the caramelized onions and the sauce. I just can't learn to like ground turkey, no matter how much flavor you add to it. I will keep the sauce in mind for other things. Thanks, OC for the chance to try something new.
Very flavorful! Great burger....lots of different flavors going on here and they all work together. Really enjoyed the spicy sweet mayo....big fan of coarse grain mustard....almost like the lil seeds pop in your mouth. Also added some muenster cheese. Served on whole wheat sandwich thins and served with kettle potatoe chips and homemade pickles. Thanks! Another note: made these burgers up early in the day and formed into patties, stored in fridge. Did the same with the mayo spread, made in advance for the flavors to build.
OC, Wow what a burger! Marianne grilled a batch of them for her Beach Bash. The sauce was Outstandingly Great!! Baking Nana and her buns completed this great burger! The flavors were perfect. Turkey can get dry, not these, they were juicy and Tasty. We were trying to think of all the things you could put this sauce on, list was long. Can't wait to make them for my family.:) Thanks again Occasional Cook. This is a keeper
*recipe group selection 06.2011* I rate 3 for the burger, 4 on the sauce. It was pretty good, but not good enough to make me permanently stray from my usual turkey burger. I omitted the jalepeno b/c I don't like them. The sauce was quite good, but hubby and I wouldn't want it every time I made a burger, just a nice change once in a while.
We had these tonight and we all thought these were awesome, my husband as he left the dinner table said "yummy!". We all loved the sauce, but cut it in half which was perfect, and my daughters and husband used it on both sides of the ciabatta rolls, which I thought would be over kill, but they said it was great. We toasted the rolls and added lettece and I would'nt do anything different. Can't wait to have these again.
Made using 2 pounds of ground turkey. Kept the rest of the measurements the same. Just the right amount of flavor...no overpowering heat or heavy seasoning. We eat our burgers without the bun, so I just put the sauce on the burgers. We also grilled them. I mixed up the seasoning and put the mixture in the fridge for about an hour before forming the patties. They stayed together, no problem. Great burger recipe. Will go into the favorites folder!
WoW!!! Loved this recipe! My Husband loved it as well! Everything blended very nicely together. Since I really enjoy my food spicy, next time I will omit the honey in the Mayo Mixture- but it was still delicious just as written!!!
Made this for Recipe Group: 18, June '11. Wow what a pleasant surprise this recipe was for my family. My husband does not like ground turkey, in anything. He really liked this burger and asked that we have it again. I did not have mesquite seasoning so I used dry jerk seasoning. After making the patties it seems a little "wet" so I popped them in the freezer for about 30 minutes. We grilled rather than pan fried and they held their shape perfectly. The dressing that goes on the finished burger is FANTASTIC. I only made a half batch after reading reviews on how much it made. The grilled onions were a nice finishing touch. There was one burger left after dinner and my son quickly called "dibbs" for his lunch tomorrow. Thanks Occasional Cooker for sharing your recipe. You made a ground turkey believer out of my husband.
Good recipe...but I have decided that I would rather eat a regular burger once a month than turkey burgers once a week. Or just skip burgers, we rarely eat them anyway. I've tried two or three recipes for turkey burgers now and regardless of great flavor, can't get past the texture. I've made casseroles with Italian turkey sausage and also the Turkey Quinoa Meatloaf and liked both...but the burgers just aren't working for me. No reflection on the recipe...the seasonings, carmelized onions, and sauce are really good, altho I did tone done the heat.
This recipe was really good. The only complaint I have is that it needed some salt...Other than that I will definitely be making it again. It gave my turkey burgers a bit of a kick which is where it gets its name from!! BTW I used an Onion Poppy Seed Ciabatta Roll which also kicked it up a notch!!
I've made these twice and they are excellent. I use mustard with horseradish already in it just to save having to buy an extra ingredient. I even used Veganese (instead of mayo) the first time I made them and they were just as yummy. I've used the leftover sweet/spicey mayo for sandwiches throughout the week. So glad I found this recipe.
Omitted liquid smoke and all the dry/steak seasoning. I used cayenne pepper and some home-made hot sauce. They were absolutely delicious made on an indoor grill. The consistency and taste made them better than beef burgers.
LOVE this burger! The first time I tried this recipe was at Marianne's So Cal get together and they surprised the heck out of me. I made them for my dad and fiance last night and they loved it! Unfortunately I didn't have enough onion to carmelize but they were still fantastic! I will be making this burger again!
These sure were some good turkey burgers! This recipe is a lot different than any other turkey burger recipes I've made, the different ingredients gave them a great flavor! I loved the sauce and it was great as a dipping sauce for the sweet potato fries that we had on the side! It tastes like a kicked up honey mustard sauce. Together with the sauce, onions, and added lettuce and tomato, made for some nice tasty burgers! Thanks for this great recipe! I will make again and again!
According to my son, "This is the best burger he's ever had". We love turkey burgers and make them often, have tried many recipes, but this one blows the rest away. Made everything as directed except for grilling the burgers over charcoal, and adding a thick slice of Swiss cheese. Every single bite of this sandwich is full of flavor, the sauce is amazing by itself, but combining it with the moist burger smothered with sweet caramelized onions is what takes this burger over the top. Thanks Occasional Cooker, another winning recipe.
Wow! These burgers were especially tasty and flavorful. I was pleasantly surprised because turkey meat can be very bland if not seasoned properly. The only thing I didn’t have for the burgers were the jalapenos…I didn’t read the recipe thoroughly before trying to make it. I started to just omit that item, but had some green bell pepper I needed to use, so I chopped those up finely and threw them in with the other ingredients. Otherwise, I followed the recipe as stated. The green peppers gave the burgers a good flavor and didn’t make them taste meatloaf-ish at all. Boy, were they some delicious burgers! Next time I make these, because it will be a next time, I will be sure to use jalapenos .Oh, one other thing….I didn’t use the “spicy sweet mayo”. I’m sure it’s delicious, but I don’t touch mayo with a 10 foot pole regardless of how low-calorie or fat-free it claims to be. I just dressed my burger with the caramelized onions, tomato, pickle, and regular ole Grey Poupon. Great!
this is my new favorite turkey burger recipe, i threw the others one i had away and im only making this from now on. i didnt have jalapeno or dry mesquite mix and Im not big on heat, so instead i put a few generous dash of chipotle chilli powder. I wasnt going to make the mayo but Im glad i did, it really helped make this over the top.
These were so Good!! Very moist and full of flavor! Just the right amount of spiciness to make them real tasty. If you love heat, you can easily add more spice to make them zippy! Great way to eat a burger, will definitely make these again. Thanks for sharing, Occasional Cooker!
we tried this recipe with friends and all of us thoroughly enjoyed the flavours. I added a slice of provolone cheese and a thin slice of tomato. we plan to enjoy this recipe again at a family gathering shortly. Great recipe!!
Awesome! We made these last night on the grill and I am already planning on when to make them again. These are so moist and delicious. I left out the liquid smoke because I just don't like it but otherwise I made it exactly as written. The carmelized onions are a must, I almost didn't make them because of the heat but I am so glad I did, it gave it that extra something. Served on a bun with provolone cheese, the onions and BBQ sauce (Sweet Baby Ray's) instead of the mayo, these were heavenly...
Followed the recipe exactly as stated and it turned out wonderful!! My husband and I enjoyed these burgers down to the last bite. Cannot wait to make again and share with friends/family. Thank you for the great recipe,
Great burgers! Made them for me and my boyfriend at the 4 servings mark, and it was MORE than enough. Great leftovers. The mayo is awesome and we added chili pepper as well which gave it an extra kick. A great item to prepare the night/day before you are going to cook.
These burgers were over the top!!! The taste was to die for...and the sauce.....yummmmm. The ONLY thing I had an issue with was the wetness of the burgers before cooking. I made the patties and put them into the freezer for about 30 minutes. Am I the only one who had this problem?? I followed the recipe exactly.
I am not a fan of turkey burgers but this one was very tasty! I really liked the spicy sweet mayo too. Like others I only did half on the mayo and it was plenty for the burgers plus extra dipping sauce for our sweet potato fries!
This is delicious!!! My family really loved it. I followed the recipe exactly. The sauce is wonderful and so is the aste of the burgers. I think that you could season a beef burger in the same manner. I agree with the other reviewer that the egg in he burger may not be necessary. This recipe is a keeper.
This recipe is fantastic! The only change I made was omit the mesquite seasoning as I didn't have any around. A tip: Place the grated onion in a sieve and set over a bowl for 30min-1 hour to drain out the extra moisture and keep the burgers from falling apart. The sauce is known as "crack sauce" at our house, it's so addictive. We don't do the carmelized onions every time, just when the Walla Walla Sweets are in season, the burgers are excellent with and without. Thanks for the recipe!
These burgers are awesome! The spicy mayo is wonderful, but a half batch is PLENTY, with some leftover! I have not made it with the hot pepper sauce, as I don't have that on hand. I make the burgers just as written, but usually use jalapenos out of the jar, as that is what I typically have available. Try these...you won't be disappointed!
I liked these. It was my first time making turkey burgers and some pals on the buzz recommended them. I am not used to working with ground turkey at all, so I am sure there is a learning curve. They were very flavorful, which is a big part of what I loved about them. The flavors profile was really nice together. I opted to omit the jalepenos as I am not a fan of that much heat. The sauce is also wonderful. The only complaint I had was that my burgers were hard to form and keep together. When I grated the onion, I added all of it (after using the food processor to grate it). Maybe I was supposed to leave out the extra liquid, but being a novice with ground turkey, I added it. I highly recommend not skipping either the sauce of the onions, as the three are great together. I also opted to toast my burger roll. Thank you occasional cooker- no longer afraid of boring turkey burgers!
Holy Moly...this is a perfect turkey burger recipe! Moist and full of flavor! I had to tweak the spicy sweet mayo sauce because I didn't have all the ingredients, but I made the burger as written. I doubled the burger ingredients and was able to make 8 nice sized burgers. This is the second burger recipe I've tried from Occasional Cooker and I love this one just as much as her Asian style burger! You are my 'Burger Queen'...lol! Thanks again for another winner!
While I didn't have mesquite flavored seasoning, liquid smoke or steak seasoning (though I looked up a recipe for this to see what spices were in it), this turned out tasty. The sauce, and caramelized onions were delicious, and though the burger patties seemed wet, they cooked up quite nicely.
Fabulous! I am always looking for a new way to prepare turkey burgers and we loved this one. I left out the liquid smoke(only because we don't like the flavor). I prepared everything else as the recipe stated and it was so yummy! The caramelized onions and sauce took this burger over the top! I will definitely be adding this to the rotation. Thanks for the recipe!
These were fantastic! It was our first time trying turkey burgers so I made a few sirloin burgers along with them, just in case. I have to say we preferred the sirloin over turkey but regardless the flavors in these burgers were awesome. I used extra mayo to dip our sweet potatoe fries in on the side and have made the mayo a few times since for other dishes. yummy! Thank you for sharing this one!
This was a really yummy burger! I did make some changes and I'm glad I did because I just checked the calories! Holy smoke. So much for healthy:) This is what I did to make it a low carb high protein meal: I didn't make any changes to the mayo. I skipped the liquid smoke and mesquite(I don't care for them) I added the half onion to the burger and didn't carmelize extra. I didn't use a bun and placed the burger on lettuce instead. I drizzled a little of the mayo on the burger and it was yummo! Thanks for the recipe. I even had another burger this morning for my "in between meal snack"
Great burger with an awesome sauce! I could not believe I was out of Worchestershire sauce so I subbed in some Moore's Marinade I had in t he fridge. And I didn't have the dry mesquite seasoning so I added Adobo all purpose seasoning. I grilled them very carefully. Only turning them once. And then you have the sauce; yum! I only made half the sauce and had plenty. I ended up dipping my sweet potato fries in the sauce! Will make again!
This Sweet Spicy Mayo was fantastic!! My husband is using it on his regular sandwiches for work. He loves it! He doesn't even know I used light mayo. The turkey burgers were very tasty also. We will definately be making this again and again!
Used a bit less cayenne. Did not have mesquite spice so used bit paprika and chipotle powder. Delish. The burgers fall apart easily so careful if trying to use a grill. I placed them in nonstick pan on stove. 180 cal in burger alone with no toppings
I had to add bread crumbs to the burger mixture because it was too soupy - about 1/3 cup. The sauce is delicious! I used Trader Joe's whole grain dijon and Hellman's regular mayo. Added a pinch of sugar while carmelizing the onions ... Served on homemade buns with shredded cabbage and carrots. They were a hit!
I love this recipe. the only thing I did different was substitute Greek yogurt for the Mayo. it was delicious. I recommend cutting the Mayo in half as I had a lot left over. but I loved it so much I will find something else to put it on.
The burger was well liked by all, even an a especially picky 13-yr old nephew. He didn't care for the jalapeños in the meat, and to be honest, I thought it was an odd addition to the main BBQ flavorings. I added bacon, tomato and avocado slices to the burger which brought the taste to a whole different level, but due to the jalapeños, I'll give this burger a four-star rating. I'd make this burger again, without the jalapeños as it didn't go the BBQ theme and it would also be less work. In conclusion, with the additions of bacon, tomato & avocado, this turkey burger is pretty darn delicious.
While we liked the sauce what we really loved were the burgers patties! The first time I made this we couldn't quite decide if we loved it or not quite, so I tried the burgers a second time and served with caramelized onions and simple mayo instead of the sauce. No question these patties are super flavorful and we will be making them again!
I used this as a base recipe and changed it up to taste. I didn't use the liquid smoke, used some chunky salsa in place of the jalapeno pepper and onion, used ground beef and topped burgers with bacon. I have made these twice and switched things up a bit each time and they were awesome, awesome, awesome...some of the best burgers I have ever eaten. I have a feeling you could change this recipe around many different ways, adding or subtracting ingredients and amounts to taste, with wonderful results. This recipe is a keeper for our family. I loved the sauce too! Thanks so much for sharing. :)
Made as directed, yet it really wasn't spicy enough for us. I reduced the spicy mayo recipe to half of what was written and had plenty for 3 sandwiches with a bit left over. I would make this again, just add more spice overall. It did have good flavor though.
Absolutely delicious!! The burgers were moist and full of flavor, and the sauce was delicious. I did cook the jalapeños and onions before mixing them into the meat. I didn't have steak seasoning, so I used Paprika, Parsley, and Thyme. I, also, added a slice of Sargento Ultra Thin Cheddar & Swiss to each burger.
I really wanted to love this burger. I felt that the patty was too heavily seasoned; I could not taste the meat at all. It felt as though I was eating a uniquely flavored sausage or meatball on a burger bun. While I like sausages and meatballs, that was not what I was looking for in a burger. I will most likely not attempt the patty itself again, but the sauce was tasty and I might try that on a different burger.
Great recipe for a turkey burger and the Spicy Sweet Mayo is very good! The mayo would go great with other burgers or meats too. I omitted the horseradish because I can’t handle it for some reason and it was still very good. I would scale down the mayo ingredients by 1/2 though as it does makes a lot, but that could be an individual preference. For the burger, I subbed steak seasoning with the “Steak Dry Rub” recipe; omitted the mesquite flavored seasoning mix and liquid smoke since I used Stubb’s Mesquite BBQ Sauce. Flavor of the burgers was really good and I was able to yield 4 burgers, which we grilled. The burgers started to try falling apart on the grill, which I think was due to the grated onion. So next time, I would just sprinkle in some onion powder or just finely dice some onion to add into the meat mixture. Will be making this again. Thanks for the recipe!
I just pulled up this recipes for what has to be the 50th time (at least) and realized that I've never rated it. This is by far the best turkey burger recipe that I've ever made, and also the ONLY one that my husband will eat. I make the recipe almost exactly as written still with the exception of leaving the jalapenos on the side so they're not too hot for my kids- usually just pickled slices right out of the jar. The sauce and onions are a must as they complement the burgers perfectly. Oh, and the extra sauce that we always end up with is perfect for dipping sweet potato fries! And if there's any sauce left over after our meal, the kids like it on turkey or chicken sandwiches as well.
I'm only rating the sauce, b/c I made it to use on beef burgers...DELICIOUS! I cut the recipe in 1/2, and that made plenty. We really loved the sweet heat of this. We also dipped our onion rings in it, and that was yummy too. A definite keeper~YUM! Thanks for sharing, OC. :)
This recipe, the burger and the sauce, had great flavor. I thought my husband was going to drink the sauce he liked it so much. I'm only giving it four stars though because my burgers completely fell apart (this may have been my fault because I'm not used to cooking with ground turkey, but not sure). I will definitely make this recipe again though, but I'll try to find a way to firm up the meat.
I must have done something wrong when making the spicy mayo because it was not edible. And after reading all the positive reviews about the mayo and even all the ingredients sound amazing together my conclusion is I missed something or added the wrong ingredient. The turkey burgers were absolutely delicious! This is how ill prep turkey burgers from now on !
This is absolutely delicious! We did alter it a bit because we didn't have everything we nixed the horseradish and used cholula instead of Tabasco ( I don't like the straight vinegar taste of tobacco) ... We did not chill the meat to let it set so it did crumble a bit but leason learned for next time but we will be making again
i have made this twice and each time it was, this is turkey? lost where i found it. i have it now and all is well. i have used other recipes and my own recipe but this is one if not the best turkey burger recipe around.easy to follow recipe so don't change the basics. and use what ever condiments you want. 1 to 5 star this a perfect 10!
These burgers are sooo delicious! The mayo itself is enough to make this recipe a keeper; a wonderful topping to the fantastic burgers. Moist, flavorful -- we even ate them without the bun. My ground turkey had been frozen and was watery, so I had to add some breadcrumbs to make the mixture hold together. Otherwise I made no changes.
I made this for dinner, my only changes were that I didn't use horseradish in the sauce, because I don't like it and I skipped the jalapeños. My husband said it's the best burger he ever had! That's saying a lot because he LOVES burgers. Served with homemade sweet potato fries and a small side salad. Fantastic!!!
Yum, yum, yum! I will definitely make these again. I didn't add the jalapeno or the liquid smoke. It was flavored perfectly without those. I didn't have mesquite seasoning, so I used a mix of chipotle chili powder, paprika, garlic powder, marjoram and cumin. I added a heaping tablespoon of dry bread crumbs to hold it together just a bit. They cooked beautifully on my George Foreman grill. This has just become my favorite recipe for turkey burgers, and the sauce was excellent! I only made half a batch of sauce, and we still had leftover, but I'm sure we'll be dipping chicken strips or French fries in it. Thanks OC for an awesome recipe!
Kickin' Turkey Burger with Caramelized Onions and Spicy Sweet Mayo
Servings Per Recipe: 5 Calories: 459.3
% Daily Value *
protein: 33.9g 68 %
carbohydrates: 58.7g 19 %
dietary fiber: 2.1g 8 %
sugars: 27.5g
fat: 9.3g 14 %
saturated fat: 1.2g 6 %
cholesterol: 81.8mg 27 %
vitamin a iu: 206IU 4 %
niacin equivalents: 14.9mg 115 %
vitamin b6: 0.7mg 41 %
vitamin c: 5.8mg 10 %
folate: 57.1mcg 14 %
calcium: 105.3mg 11 %
iron: 3.6mg 20 %
magnesium: 45.7mg 16 %
potassium: 506.6mg 14 %
sodium: 1769.5mg 71 %
thiamin: 0.3mg 27 %
calories from fat: 83.4
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.