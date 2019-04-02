Kickin' Turkey Burger with Caramelized Onions and Spicy Sweet Mayo

Something that has never happened before occurred when I made these for dinner tonight- my boyfriend asked me if I could please make these every week! I dared not answer him when he asked what was for dinner- I knew if I said "turkey burgers" he would groan and complain. And why not? Most are dry and flavorless. However, this recipe sounded so good to me, I had to try it. I whipped up the mayo sauce last night, and, upon tasting it by itself, I knew this was going to be an awesome burger. I followed this recipe exactly, even setting the timer for 6 minutes per side, as I am known for either over or under cooking burgers. The 6 minutes per side it perfect. I used Montreal Steak seasoning. I searched high and low for dry mesquite seasoning in my grocery store before finally giving up. However, later I was in the aisle picking up some taco seasoning, and there amongst the McCormick seasoning packets (fajita, taco, sloppy joe, spaghetti, meatloaf etc.) I saw a packet of mesquite seasoning! It says it is for marinating meat, and I am not sure if that is what this recipe calls for, but I picked up a packet and tried a teaspoon in the burger mix. YUM! These burgers are moist, full of flavor, and have a little spicy kick that is subtle and hits you oh-so-wonderfully at the back of your throat. This is not only the best turkey burger I have ever had (by far), it is also one of the best burgers I have ever had. Period! Can't wait to make them again! Thanks!