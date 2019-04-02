Kickin' Turkey Burger with Caramelized Onions and Spicy Sweet Mayo

130 Ratings
  • 5 101
  • 4 20
  • 3 7
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

A spicy, flavorful, and moist turkey burger. This is my husband's favorite. It tastes delicious and I make it with extra lean ground turkey breast. The grated onion, barbeque sauce, and Worcestershire sauce add moisture as well as flavor to the turkey.

By Occasional Cooker

Gallery
8 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
5
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Spicy Sweet Mayo
Burgers

Directions

  • Combine mayonnaise, mustard, honey, horseradish, hot pepper sauce, and cayenne pepper in a bowl. Cover and refrigerate.

    Advertisement

  • Mix ground turkey, grated onion, jalapeño, barbeque sauce, Worcestershire sauce, liquid smoke, steak seasoning, and mesquite seasoning in a large bowl. Form into 5 patties.

  • Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Stir in onion; cook and stir until onion has softened and turned translucent, about 5 minutes. Reduce heat to medium-low, and continue cooking and stirring until onion is very tender and dark brown, 15 to 20 minutes more.

  • Cook patties in a medium skillet over medium heat, turning once, to an internal temperature of 180 degrees F (85 degrees C), about 6 minutes per side. Serve on buns topped with prepared mayo and caramelized onions.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
459 calories; protein 33.9g; carbohydrates 58.7g; fat 9.3g; cholesterol 81.8mg; sodium 1769.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/17/2022