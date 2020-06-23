Ranch Chicken Tacos

Rating: 4.53 stars
167 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 111
  • 4 star values: 42
  • 3 star values: 8
  • 2 star values: 4
  • 1 star values: 2

A great change from regular Mexican style tacos. A cool summer dinner, made quick with leftover rotisserie chicken. Naturally you can use any type of chicken cooked the way you like; just be sure to shred it for real tacos.

By Joan Dredge

Gallery
7 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
8 tacos
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine ranch dressing, sour cream, 1 teaspoon taco seasoning, and salsa in a small bowl. Cover and refrigerate until serving.

  • Toss chicken with remaining taco seasoning. Cover bowl loosely with wax paper or plastic wrap. Microwave chicken until chicken is heated through, about 2 to 3 minutes.

  • Warm the tortillas in a skillet for about a minute on each side to make them pliable. Place a scoop of chicken on the tortilla and top with lettuce, tomato, green onion, olives, avocado, cheese, and a spoonful of the ranch dressing mixture.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
717 calories; protein 30.7g; carbohydrates 40.3g; fat 49g; cholesterol 101.3mg; sodium 1419mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (166)

Most helpful positive review

Jillian
Rating: 4 stars
07/15/2011
My husband loves anything with "ranch" so I decided to try this. However I had a different take on it. I didn't warm the chicken in the microwave and made these into wrap sandwiches with flour tortillas vs. making these into tacos. I used pico de gallo vs. salsa and "Taco Seasoning II" from this site vs. a packaged seasoning mix. I left out the olives and instead thought what works best with ranch, lettuce and tomato - Bacon of course! So I added a few slices of bacon to each wrap along with the avocado slices and shredded cheddar cheese - YUM! Read More
Helpful
(205)

Most helpful critical review

Koreen
Rating: 1 stars
07/06/2012
Wow way too much salt for my liking Read More
Helpful
(5)
Reviews:
