Ranch Chicken Tacos

My husband loves anything with "ranch" so I decided to try this. However I had a different take on it. I didn't warm the chicken in the microwave and made these into wrap sandwiches with flour tortillas vs. making these into tacos. I used pico de gallo vs. salsa and "Taco Seasoning II" from this site vs. a packaged seasoning mix. I left out the olives and instead thought what works best with ranch, lettuce and tomato - Bacon of course! So I added a few slices of bacon to each wrap along with the avocado slices and shredded cheddar cheese - YUM!
I didn't bother cutting my ranch with sour cream. I just used my own homemade dry ranch dressing mix and added it to reduced fat sour cream. I didn't use rotisserie chicken, either. I had two chicken breasts I boiled in chicken broth with mexican spices (cumin, coriander, onion, garlic, mexican oregano), then cooled and shredded. I also used flour tortillas. This was quite good--easy and a kid pleaser. I think that next time, I'd skip the tortillas and try this as a chunky chicken taco salad.
VERY VERY GOOD! My new favorite taco! The only thing I did different was to pan cook a few chicken breast with some taco seasoning on them and shred them up. The rest was the same! I LOVE these and will be making them often! They are also great for not having to use the oven in this Texas Summer Heat!
Great recipe especially for these hot days. For the chicken I cooked it with the taco seasoning mixed with water on the stove (like you would typically do with ground beef). I also added a little more salsa to the sauce. Excellent! We'll definitely be eating it again.
I’m not sure if I just didn’t love the particular chicken or salsa I got or if this was just underwhelming.. didn’t love.
These were phenomenal! I followed the recipe exactly and it was a huge hit with the whole family! I will definitely make these again. The chicken was delicious, the sauce, the toppings....it was PERFECT!
Really good. I found myself adding extra sauce to my tacos because the chicken was kind of dry. Otherwise it was a nice change of pace. Can't wait to make taco salad from the leftovers.
Yummy! My family loved this "ranch" dressing. It would be great on a taco salad as well! I did add 2 tbls of both the salsa and taco seasoning for a little bit more mexican flavor. Will make again!
Very good! We used green chili instead of regular salsa flour tortillas and excluded the onions (because I forgot) My husband loved the Ranch sauce and so did I.
Wow way too much salt for my liking