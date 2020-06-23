Easy Chicken Taquitos

1 of 168

Rating: 5 stars Delicous. I used chicken I cooked in garlic sea salt and paprkia as I am allergic to gluten and don't use many canned foods. I also added about a tablespoon of sour cream to help bind them a bit better. Great recipe Helpful (203)

Rating: 4 stars When I first started rolling the tortillas they cracked...so I used a spray bottle and misted each tortilla with water before warming them in the pan, and they rolled up great. Definitely going to experiment with different ingredients in the future to perfect the taste, but they were great even without changing a thing. Helpful (165)

Rating: 5 stars Used 1 and a half chicken breasts instead of the can of chicken and couldn't help but season it with just a little bit of Taco Seasoning I from this site. I used the yellow corn tortillas but then decided that I should have used white because the yellow ones cracked really easily even when warm. To combat the cracking I used more filling than called for and only got eight bigger taquitos. Quick easy cheap...Overall a 5 star dish! Helpful (133)

Rating: 5 stars YUM! In addition to the canned chicken and cheese I added a can of diced green chiles and some taco seasoning. I also used flour tortillas instead of the corn. After they were rolled up I sprayed them with Pam and then sprinkled more taco seasoning on the taquitos. The best part was that I actually made these the day before my party then the night of the party just popped them in the oven on low for a while and they were warmed perfectly and still nice and crisp. I served with salsa and sour cream but they were wonderful on their own. I can't wait to make them again! Helpful (63)

Rating: 5 stars These were great. (: They made an awesome lunch for my brother and I. I added sour cream cumin and garlic powder and added a little more cheese as well. I didn't have canned chicken but leftover rotisserie worked well. I brushed the tops of each taquito with margarine before baking and the results were delicious. I'll definitely make them again. Helpful (60)

Rating: 4 stars LADIES and GENTLEMAN>>>> The trick to rolling corn or flour tortillas successfully for taquitos or enchiladas is to put one tortilla between 2 sheets of damp paper towel and microwave for 30secs. I know it's tedious to do that to every one, but if you're quick you can roll one while another is microwaving. Redampen the papertowel as needed. Using this trick, you will never have trouble with cracking tortilla again, no matter how dry they were when you started. Hope this helps some of y'all. Helpful (57)

Rating: 5 stars This seems like a great way to use up Mexican leftover meat. If you have some pollo asada, carne asada, carnitas, or even just ground taco meat you can give it a second life as taquitos! They also freeze great too if you want to make an extra big batch and store them in your freezer for a quick dinner--just reheat and eat. I used some leftover carnitas sauted with onions until it was hot and crispy. I quickly fried each tortilla in a little oil so it'd by more pliable and not crack (this is a great trick for enchiliadas as well). When I rolled them I added a couple toothpicks to keep them from coming apart when I baked them. Served them with salsa verde, sour cream, and cabbage salad for a light dinner. Helpful (50)

Rating: 4 stars Super easy. I followed the recipe exactly the first time but found them to be a bit bland. The second time I added a teaspoon of taco seasoning, used flour tortillas and added a bit of sour cream (as suggested by other reviewers). Yum. Helpful (49)

Rating: 4 stars These are good and much healthier than my usual fried version. I did think they needed a kick more seasoning on the chicken. But they're sure quick and easy to assemble great for a last-minute weeknight meal. All in all a nice base recipe easily tweaked. Helpful (44)