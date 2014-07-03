Bing Cherry Salad

4 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

This is a salad my great grandma use to make and is one of my favorites to eat during the holiday season. Most people make this creamy by melting the cream cheese or dissolving it in the juice. We actually add small chunks of the cheese after the mix has cooled. So you have a clear gelatin with little white chunks in it. So good!

By Lorah Marie Hodges

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Drain the pineapple juice and cherry water into a 2-cup measuring cup. Pour enough color to make 2 cups; discard the remaining soda. Pour the cola mixture into a saucepan.

    Advertisement

  • Bring the cola mixture to a boil over medium-high heat. Remove from heat, then stir in the pineapple, cherries, cream cheese, and cherry gelatin until gelatin dissolves, about 5 minutes. Pour mixture into a mold or glass baking dish. Refrigerate until set, about 3 hours.

Cook's Notes

There are several variations to this in my family. You can add pecans, you can add all of the pineapple instead of just half. You can add the whole can of soda. You can also let the mixture cool a bit before adding the cream cheese so that it doesn't melt.

My sister and I like to make a double batch so we have it to snack on for the next few days.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
132 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 26g; fat 3g; cholesterol 9.4mg; sodium 66.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/16/2022