Bing Cherry Salad
This is a salad my great grandma use to make and is one of my favorites to eat during the holiday season. Most people make this creamy by melting the cream cheese or dissolving it in the juice. We actually add small chunks of the cheese after the mix has cooled. So you have a clear gelatin with little white chunks in it. So good!
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
Directions
Cook's Notes
There are several variations to this in my family. You can add pecans, you can add all of the pineapple instead of just half. You can add the whole can of soda. You can also let the mixture cool a bit before adding the cream cheese so that it doesn't melt.
My sister and I like to make a double batch so we have it to snack on for the next few days.