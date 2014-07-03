Bing Cherry Salad

4.27.17 Thought I’d followed the “recipe instructions” to the letter, and then today, when I was ready to upload the photo, I see that the description by the recipe author at the top contradicts how the recipe tells you to add the cream cheese. Top: “We actually add small chunks of the cheese after the mix has cooled.” Recipe instructions: “Bring the cola mixture to a boil....., remove from heat, THEN stir in pineapple, cherries, cream cheese...” It doesn’t say to “cool” the cola mixture before adding the cream cheese. So what happened was the cream cheese chunks started to melt, but not completely, and what you ended up with was a mixture that looked “curdled” for lack of a better explanation. And after more than 24 hours of refrigeration, this salad still had not jelled completely, had to scoop out of the dish with a spoon. IMO, I would think you'd want to put the warm cola-jello mixture into the fridge for about 90 minutes, or until it starts to thicken, and then add all of your ingredients. The cream cheese wouldn't melt, and your fruits would be evenly dispersed throughout the jello salad. Sorry, this was a failure for me, so I’m just going to move on, won’t try again.

