Pigs in a Blanket

4.5
279 Ratings
  • 5 174
  • 4 91
  • 3 12
  • 2 2
  • 1 0

Kids love this one. My mom made it for me as did her mom. If making for a small child, cut the hot dogs into fourths length wise. The cheese is always optional.

Recipe by Brandie2134

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Wrap cheese around each frankfurter then the biscuit around that. Put on cookie sheet with the overlap of biscuit faced down, so you don't have to use tooth picks.

  • Bake in preheated oven until biscuits are brown, about 10 to 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
458 calories; protein 17.1g; carbohydrates 24.8g; fat 31.8g; cholesterol 57.1mg; sodium 1760.4mg. Full Nutrition
