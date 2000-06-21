Pigs in a Blanket

I love hot dogs and this came out great BUT... I have to tell you what NOT to do when you make these. My wife doesn't care for hot dogs so I always have then when she isn't home!! I would toss them in the microwave and make quick hot dogs. Well.... When I made this recipe, I did the same thing. I followed the recipe perfectly except I put them in the MICROWAVE OVEN for fifteen minutes!!! I thought they looked a little over done when I took them out of the oven... I started to take one of them off the plate but it was stuck like glue to the plate. After prying it off the plate I noticed that the hot dog was light as a feather (there was absolutely NO moisture left in the bread or the frankfurter). It was dry as a cork. I attempted to take a bite and found that although it was light as a feather, it was also hard as a rock!! I sat looking at the hot dogs trying to figure what went wrong!! Only then did I realize that I should have put them in the regular oven. My second attemp at the recipe, I put them in the regurar oven and they came out five star great!!

