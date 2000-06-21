Pigs in a Blanket
Kids love this one. My mom made it for me as did her mom. If making for a small child, cut the hot dogs into fourths length wise. The cheese is always optional.
I love hot dogs and this came out great BUT... I have to tell you what NOT to do when you make these. My wife doesn't care for hot dogs so I always have then when she isn't home!! I would toss them in the microwave and make quick hot dogs. Well.... When I made this recipe, I did the same thing. I followed the recipe perfectly except I put them in the MICROWAVE OVEN for fifteen minutes!!! I thought they looked a little over done when I took them out of the oven... I started to take one of them off the plate but it was stuck like glue to the plate. After prying it off the plate I noticed that the hot dog was light as a feather (there was absolutely NO moisture left in the bread or the frankfurter). It was dry as a cork. I attempted to take a bite and found that although it was light as a feather, it was also hard as a rock!! I sat looking at the hot dogs trying to figure what went wrong!! Only then did I realize that I should have put them in the regular oven. My second attemp at the recipe, I put them in the regurar oven and they came out five star great!!Read More
Mine always seem to stick to the cookie sheet, so I spray it with non-stick spray or line it with aluminum foil. Only 3 stars because not all of us like cheese with it.Read More
I've been doing this for ever as appetizers and they always disappear! but I make them a little differently. I use lil' smokies that you get in any grocery store and a couple crescent roll dough tubes from Pillsbury. When I unroll the dough I'll cut each triangle into two smaller triangles and then wrap the lil' smokies up in it, starting at the larger end. then I bake them in the oven for the recommended time on the crescent roll package. They will disappear before your eyes so make lots! and serve with BBQ sauce, ketchup and mustard to dip them in!
These were excellent. I used lil' smokies with strips of crescent rolls wrapped around them. We don't like processed cheese, so I omitted it. I couldn't get enough of them. They were totally yummy.
this is a good recipe. for another variation, split the hot dog lengthwise down the middle being careful not to go all the way through. fill the split with cheese and wrap the hot dog with bacon slices using toothpicks to secure. bake in oven at 375 til bacon is crispy and cheese is melted. this is how my mom and grandmother made pigs in a blanket when i was growing up. fattening, but yummy!!
Well, it's not a party without these little bite size treats! Who knew such few ingredients could produce something so good! I use Pillbury crescent rolls and cut them with a pizza cutter to make things easy. I always spray a bit of Pam so nothing sticks. I heat my oven to 375 vs. 350 for baking. I serve these with a variety of dipping sauces - bbq, honey mustard, spicy brown mustard, dijon, apricot jam mixed with a bit of bbq sauce -the possibilites are endless! One thing is for sure, these are always a hit at get togethers and you're guests will definitely thank you!
A tried and true classic...great for kids and adults alike. I took 4 hotdogs, cut in half and nuked for about 30 seconds just to warm...wrapped each piece in a half slice of american, and rolled into a crescent roll...baked at 350 for 13 minutes and viola, a tasty quick treat! Thanks for the recipe reminder of this classic.
I used the cocktail weiners and cut the crescent rolls in half to make more then baked. These were delicious. Next time I will use 4 packages of crescent rolls per 2lbs of the hot dogs. I ran out of them too quickly.
I love these. My mom used to make them all the time for us when we were younger. Now I get to do the same for my son (who LOVES hotdogs). The only thing we do differently is change up the cheeses to suit however we feel that day (or have in the fridge) and sometimes we use the crescent dough instead (just depends on what I have on hand). Thanks fore the post.
I have made these for years with crescent rolls but this is a lot less expensive especially if you need a bunch. I am making them Sunday for a Easter Service and need quite a few. The only tip I have learned over the years is microwave your sausage about a minute and drain. No more soggy piggies.
Much better with croissants from a tube than the biscuit dough--its easier too. I cut each triangle in half (making 2 long thin triangles), then rolled a coktail weiner (Lil Smokies) in each. Makes 32 "piggies." 1 pkg of lil smokies needs 2 tubes of croissants. I didnt do cheese cuz so many other reviewers omitted the cheese, but wish i would have done cheese on some of them. All I had on hand was american which didnt appeal to me. I definately want to try it with a white cheese like swiss or monterey jack. I served them with ketchup, BBQ sauce, and mustard--everyone had their favorite condiment to dip it in!
These are very good for an even easier version i just used cheese stuffed frankfuters the kids love them.
Really enjoyed these, but I have a suggestion if you are using crecent rolls: Frist time I made these, follwed recipe exactly & the dough was a little overwhelming. I've made these many times now, & slicing the crecent rolls in 1/2 lengthwise & cutting bun-length dogs I use into thirds instead of in 1/2. This makes more finger-food portions & decreases the proportion of the dough to PERFECT! Easy to make, fun to eat! A delightful appetizer, snack, or centerpiece of a fun, casual dinner! :)
I made these tonight in several different ways. I used refrigerated crescent rolls instead of biscuit dough and cut each triangle in half. In my opinion you could even cut the dough in half again if you're trying to cut down on carbs. There was a lot of bread on each dog. I used 97% fat free Hebrew National dogs that I cut into four small dogs. In each of those I put a piece of pepper jack cheese (I cut one slice of cheese into 8 rectangles). A few of them I left without the pepper jack but I will say that the pepper jack really made it taste great. I also made some of them with little smokies...some with shredded cheddar cheese on the dough before I rolled them up and some without cheese. My family and I agree that we didn't taste the cheddar in there at all. The little smokies have plenty of flavor so you don't need cheese when you use them. I'll definitely make these again...probably with both the HN dogs and the LS dogs...and definitely with the pepper jack!
This is an old favorite. To solve the doughy-middle problem, I cook the hot dogs in the microwave first. I flatten the biscuit dough out flat and wrap it around the entire hot dog. Place it seam-side up, it will usually split open a little and resemble a hot dog bun. This way it cooks evenly, and the cheese stays in.
Want to hear a funny story about these? I bought the small crescent rolls, and little smokies and sliced sharp cheddar cheese. I have never bought crescent rolls, so I couldn't figure out how to open the pkg at first. I though I was going to have to call the 800 number. Finally, I figured out that you have to unwrap the paper and then the thing pops. I felt like an idiot. But then, I wrapped 2 little smokies and a half of cheddar cheese slice up in the crescent rolls and baked for about 11 minutes. Yummmmmm.
Kid friendly, tasty, quick- perfect!
I used the lil'smokies filled with cheese and Pepperidge Farm frozen Puffed pastry (in frozen section). I defrosted the pastry at room tempurature for 40 min, cut the strips into triangles and wrapped them around the lil'smokies. I put them in oven at 400 for about 15-16 min.
Always a favorite classic. I personally like to spice mine up by adding pieces of bacon. Also if I'm looking into making it for dinner I like to add hotdog Chile into the pan with the pigs in a blanket and of course top it all with cheese. Brushing the top of the crescent rolls with egg wash will help the crescents get a beautiful golden brown
I made these for my daughter's 3-yr. preschool class for their year-end picnic. At the advice of other reviewers, I used the crescent roll dough and little smokies. I also cut the crescent rolls in half and as one person said, 2 tubes of crescent rolls per 1 package of little smokies worked great! I omitted the cheese this time, but will add next time. They tasted great hot and at room temp, and went FAST!
Great recipe. I went with crescent roll dough instead and halved the cheese slices before putting in. When I use a full slice with the crescent rolls, it makes the bottoms come out kinda soggy. My whole family loved them - will cook them again!
I have a quick question. How do you get six servings out of eight hotdogs?
Awesome! Such a great snack, quick, easy, tasty, and everyone loves these!
I made these for me and my sister, but we changed the recipe up a bit. Instead of using biscuits, we used refrigerator crescent rolls. For each crescent roll, we used half a hot dog and half a slice on cheese. Then we baked them for about 7 minutes. They are a tasty little treat.
I needed a quick easy meal for my toddler, and this was it! I cut hers in half length and width wise, and only needed one biscuit to cover. I used a rolling pin to roll out the dough, making it easier to stretch around the dogs. For a full size dog, it took 2 biscuits. Next time, if using cheese, I would put them on aluminum foil for ease of clean up. These pigs in a blanket tasted much better than the ones I remember, thanks for a great, quick meal idea!
Love these! I use lil smokies and crescent roll dough and omit the cheese but still great any way!
I didn't have biscuit rolls and thought bisquick would take too much time and it was already dinner time so to get dinner on the table quickly I put some water on a plate and quickly let a slice of bread touch the surface of the water to wet it. I did this on both sides of the bread. You want it wet but not so it's soggy. put a slice of cheese on it and wrap the hotdog in it. Place it on the greased cookie sheet and put in oven 350 degrees for 12 minutes. It was fast and easy and the kids loved it. You may get some cheese on the pan but that's ok.
This was super fast and very good. Instead of the processed cheese inside, I added some shredded chedder cheese on top when they were done and still warm.
Pretty good! These are a quick-fix staple that even kiddos will approve of. I had a rough day and was in no mood to spend time in the kitchen. Although not the best meal I've ever made, these were a fun trip down memory lane (my mom made these often growing up). Because I remember pigs in a blanket being made with crescent roll dough, that's what I used (I've never heard of using biscuit dough...). I had exactly 4 Johnsonville brand beef stadium brats left from the weekend, so I used those instead of hot dogs. I baked up 4 of these and then made the other 4 crescents so that I'd have them handy to serve with dinner tomorrow night. NOTE: You can use reduced-fat ingredients if you prefer. I used reduced-fat crescents and American cheese singles with excellent results (mom would be so proud lol!). Served with baked beans on the side, this was a perfect "no brain power required" meal. :-) Thanks Brandie!
Fantastic! I wanted something quick and easy for breakfast: I wrapped reduced-fat breakfast sausage links in reduced-calorie crescent dough & baked for 20 minutes. My sons loved 'em! Thanks for a great idea!
My daughters always like these for a quick meal. I make a pocket in the hot dog and add sticks of sharp cheddar, as my husband doesn't care for American cheese.
I loved this. I used beef dogs (and soy dogs as well and both are good). I also played around with the cheeses. Just as is the recipe is great but I added a horseradish mustard to some and hot sauce to some. They were very good. I will certainly make them again and use biscuit dough and not the crescent dough anymore. This recipe is a keeper.
Delicious and so easy and so cheap. I used cresent rolls because it's what I had on hand. I didn't have cheese so I sprinkled some parmessan on top and dipped them in barbecue sauce. I'll definitely make these again.
My family really enjoys these. As other reviewers suggested I used Lil'Smokies and crescent dough. Cutting each triangle into 2 smaller triangles and then wrap the smokies up, starting at the larger end. Bake them as recommended time on the crescent roll package. I didn't use cheese, but next time I will look for the Lil' Smokies with cheese already in them.
Since my son started Pre-School I have been on this site constantly looking up food that he can take. This is incredibly quick and easy to make. I use cresenct rolls and cocktail sasuages like other reviewers.
A classic. The only thing I did different was cut into the hot dogs length-wise, and lay in strips of cheese. Delicious and easy.
I used croissants. they were very good!
I used little smokies instead of hotdogs. They were a huge hit. Very easy and delicious!
Was real easy and everyone liked them -- most people 'remembered' them from growing up so that was neat. I used regular hot dogs and cut them into thirds. Also used low fat (or turkey) hot dogs and low fat crescent rolls -- and they came out as good as the regular.
Very kid friendly! Not much flavor for adult tastes though. Maybe little smokies and those cornbread twists as a wrap? Good idea, I used to love these when I was a kid. These bring back warm memories.
Simple to make with great results. Warning: you can't eat just one.
I use crescent rolls cut in half to two smaller triangles. I then slather hot mustard on them, then roll up Lil' Smokies. I sometimes use an egg wash and sprinkle sesame seeds on the top before baking. A sure hit every time.
My son was so excited for these today. I used little smokies and croissant dough. No cheese for us. These came out great and are super simple to make.
I made mini pigs in a blanket using crescent rolls and cocktail hot dogs. They were a perfect pick for teens watching a football game. They were gone in no time!
These were good, but they need some tweaking. They looked so pretty when they went into the oven, but all the cheese melted out which made them stick to the pan. Next time I would do the same thing, but leave the cheese out. I will either top it w/ cheese right before they are done, or have some melted on the side to dip them into.
I use light beef franks to create a quick meal when my children have friends over. I have some children that want cheese and some that do not, so I make some of the batch with and some without. On those with cheese, I only use ½ of a slice. This is so easy to make and very tasty....I have made them more than once!
one of me and my kids favorites!!! we use lil smokies and cresent rolls! and shredded cheese! they were my fave as a kid and now they are my kids faves! :) this is gonna be one of those recipes that i pass down to my grandkids and great grandkids!!!
This is a great easy quick dinner when your in a hurry. We make ours with Rhode's frozen dough (if i remember to take it out of the freezer in time) and sometimes we roll them in crushed Doritos before baking. It gives them a little twist.
This was a awesome and easy recipe but instead of using hot dogs I used cocktail sausages which were great.
My kids love them, and I still do after having them as a child. I keep it simple: roll out an 8-pack of crescent rolls, split into four sections; put a slice of American cheese & a whole hotdog on each section; roll em up & cook em. My oldest prepares them, I cook them...
Great recipe!! really good!! thanx
I used the mini weiners and cut the cresemts in half at an angle and omitted the cheese. I baked them according to the cresent roll pkg. They came out great!
You know how at a party if something's good people eat all but one? Well, not at my house last week, that one was gone too!!! My only changes: I used puff pastry and didn't add the cheese.
I did my own variation of the recipe, by using the cocktail size "little smokies," which are basically little sausages (very flavorful) and wrapping them in either the biscuit or croissant dough. We made them for the superbowl (served with mustard), and they were a big hit!
I do these with cheddar lil smokies and crescent rolls. I cut the crescent roll dough triangles to make three more triangles and wrap each smokie up. Good dipped in ketchup!
This is good stuff - I use the cocktail franks to make these (with or without the cheese). I also use crescent rolls instead. Just roll out the dough and slice a piece of dough small enough to wrap around the franks. You can use small cocktail sausages too. This was the first appetizer I ever made back in the 60's! It still loved my all! It's a great little "lunch" for the little ones - they love to dip it in the mustard. Definitely give them their own mustard because they "double dip and triple dip"!!!
very good recipe easy
I actually used Jimmy Dean frozen breakfast sausages instead of hot dogs and refrigerated croissant dough for a quick breakfast for my boys. I don't keep american cheese on hand so I used a couple slices of Tillamook cheddar that I cut into fourths and tucked one piece into each "blanket". The kids thought this was great. I thought it was good only because I was one less item in my freezer and it used up a whomp canister of crossant dough. This recipe really works with whatever "dog", cheese or "blanket" you may have on hand
I tried these the way the recipe calls and the way other reviewers suggested.. We liked Lil' smokies, crecent rolls better. We cut the crecent roll in half and used shredded fiesta blend cheese. We didnt put that much cheese in them and they were really good. Next time we'll put more cheese though.
Ok, my version is very similar except for a few things!! I use crescent rolls. I have two little guys, so to make them easier to handle-I cut the hot dogs in half. Then I place the cheese slice on the crescent roll then the 1/2 hot dog. So I make 8 pigs in a blanket, but only use 4 hot dogs. MY BOYS LOVE THEM!!
I used crescents instead of biscuits, and used Oscar Mayer chese dogs instead of a slice of cheese. They were VERY yummy. I think they'd be too doughy if using biscuits.
These are always yummy and super kid friendly. I used crescents rather than biscuits, though.
My 6 year old likes these.
Good, if you like hot dogs. Ours took a lot longer to bake, but we had the jumbo size biscuits. Fun recipe to make with your kids!
Really easy way to make pigs in a blanket. I think it would have tasted better if I had use cocktail wieners instead of cutting up hot dogs (or better quality hot dogs). UPDATE: I made this again and skipped the cheese. I used cocktail wieners instead of hot dogs this time. I also used crescent rolls and set the oven for 375. After 14 minutes, everything came out delicious!
One word.....delicious
This was pretty good. We weren't going to be making a whole lot of these and I didn't want to spend the extra money for mini weiners, so we just bought hot dogs and cut them in half. They were pretty good, but next time I think I'd skip the cheese. Couldn't taste the cheese at all, and it leaked and made a mess of the cookie sheet!
I used vegetarian hot dogs and made the biscuit dough from scratch. Still easy and great!
I used to have these as a kid ALOT, house of picky eaters. :) I prefer these with crescent rolls, the flakey texture of a crescent roll adds something to this very basic, kid-friendly recipe.
I like real cheese but these were very easy to make. We all liked them!!
This recipe was a lifesaver. I was starting to fix lunch when I opened my refrigerator and a can of biscuits fell out. I had to use it so it wouldnt dry out so I came across this recipe. It was quick and simple. The kids loved it! Thanks for posting!
I used cheese dogs and wow, these things are dang addicting!
Yum! I haven't made these in years and wanted to look up a recipe. Followed directions as written, but set the oven for 375. I'm always looking for a quick/easy supper to make when I get home from work. Served with mustard for dipping, mac & cheese and canned pork & beans that were heated with a little bacon fat, onion & brown sugar.
Yummy!! I used Ball Park Beef Franks, and crescent roll dough. I cut the hot dogs and the crescent rolls in half and used sharp cheddar inside. 375 degrees for 11 minutes. Perfect snack or even a meal!
My only complaint is that my batch of 5 didnt get done in 15-20 minutes. Instead we had to bake them another 7 minutes roughly.
Simple and easy and just like my grandmother used to make.
I'm sure they are great, but this doesn't necessarily qualify as a 'recipe' so much as it is a couple steps.
Thenks for sharing this fun, old time classic! I took bun-size franks, split them, squirted in some mustard and wedges of sharp cheddar cheese. Then I wrapped each frank with 2 triangles of crescent rolls and baked at 375 degrees for 12 minutes. Delicious quick meal!
Always a family favorite! Have been making these for years. Soemtimes we use Lil' Smokies and half a biscuit and those also turn out excellent.
An old favorite that my kids like every once in a while. I like to vary thew type of cheese and type of hot dog. Works equally good with smoked brats or mini smoky links.
I made these for Superbowl..turned out to be a good little snack...quick and easy.
Awesome recipe when you don't have much time to prepare for a potluck party! I made this for a club party and it was a big hit! I just skipped adding cheese and I would continue to stick to using only the cocktail sausages and the biscuit dough. I made them in my little toaster oven with bake function finished with broil function to brown it to perfection! Yum!!!
Great way for hot dogs. Fun food for kids.[and adults]
A classic from my childhood! I purchased cocktail franks, so I used a pizza wheel to cut each triangle into half. I went with cheddar cheese instead of American. Boy, were they good!
One of our all-time favorites. I usually use sliced cheddar - just personal preference. A lttle yellow mustard on top and you're good to go. We even like these cold the next day.
This is great as is. Sometimes I use the cresent roll and "Lil Smokies" and use the beef ones and the ones with cheese. For variation, use weinies, cut in fourths, use the ones with cheese or the ones stuffed with chili. Make a big platter with all the flavors. Also try wrapping the smokies or weinies with micro cooked bacon.
This was great and very kid friendly!
My kids had never had these! (Yes, they've led a sheltered life apparently) These were a big hit and my husband even stole some for himself. Awesome easy and satisfying snack or meal when paired with a side dish.
Exactly what we were looking for! I used crescent roll dough and a better-quality hot dog that had a little spicyness to it and they were delicious. My three-year-old loved wrapping the pigs and watching them bake. I microwaved them for 30 seconds like another reviewer suggested and they came out perfectly.
I used vegetarian hot dogs and reduced fat croissants, delicious. It still seemed a little heavy for my taste, but that is just the croissants... thank you.
An old American standby for years. Nummy!
the whole family gave it a 5! followed other reviewers twist on this recipe: low fat biscuits/turkey dogs and the kids made them and everyone ate them - yeay! thanks!
Not as good as other ones I have tasted from other people who have cooked them. Don't know why- but the kids liked them and they were easy.
These are a classic, my kids always love them! Im so glad I found such a simple recipe!
The surprise hit of our housewarming party! I used crescent rolls and skipped the cheese, and served with the hot mustard dipping sauce also from this site. This was the quickest appetizer to go, and it is astonishingly easy to make.
Very nice recipe; but please, please use real cheese instead of American process. I used some thin slices shaved off a cheap block of Monterey Jack that I had around... delicious!
QUESTION: why do you reviewers bother to write a review and say "this is ok, but here's what i did...." and change the ingredients totally!!! Post your own recipe using YOUR ingredients and stop changing and reviewing other people's recipes!!! i LOVED this recipe as is!! loved the cheese. i did add some chopped red onion to the hot dog before rolling but that's all! you can use 2 biscuits if you want to cover more of the dog.
My son and I made these w/ cocktail franks, some with/without cheese and crescent rolls. It was his introduction to Pigs in a Blanket and he loved them. You must be careful b/c you can eat a ton of them in very little time. :o)
I think you really have to love processed cheese to like these. I used reduced fat crescent dough because it was on sale and reduced fat hot dogs. I must say without the cheese I would have rated them much higher. I will make again without the cheese for me and only a half slice in each for hubby.
