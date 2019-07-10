Pesto Penne Primavera

This pesto primavera is a recipe you can serve hot or cold. A great side dish or main entrée. My kids love this and it's always a hit. You can add poached or grilled chicken. You can also freeze any leftover pesto for later use.
This was SO GOOD. Definitely will make again. It wasn't that time consuming, either. The only changes I made were to omit the olives and substitute green beans for asparagus. I especially loved the toasted pine nuts in it. My dad told me how to roast a red pepper: cut it into flat pieces and put them skin side up under the broiler until they turn black, then peel the black skin off. It turned out great. I might actually put in more veggies next time.
This was pretty tasty, and makes great leftovers if there's only two of you. I was lazy and used prepared pesto from a jar, and I also increased the veggies to a cup of each. I wasn't in the mood for crisp veggies so I sauteed them in coconut oil for 3-4 minutes and then added a half cup of chicken broth, which I reduced uncovered. Tastes good hot or cold. Thanks for sharing.
We thought this was delicious! I did use my own homemade pesto sauce that I had in the freezer, which is very similar to the one in the recipe, except for the lemon juice. Also, I didn't measure any of the ingredients, but I do know that I used more of everything called for, omitting the sun dried tomatoes b/c I didn't have any. I would def make this again~YUM! Thanks for sharing. :)
Delicious and so fast to pull together! Used fresh basil from the garden and grapeseed oil for the pesto. Also increased veggies by about 50% across the board and then used all the pesto. Added half the pesto to the veggies and mixed in thoroughly, then added the penne and the rest of the pesto. The flavor was just right for us. Thanks for sharing a wonderful recipe!
OMG this was amazing! I didn't have any olives and didn't add roasted red peppers bec my son doesn't like spicy. I added a little more olive oil to the pasta and to the pesto mixture. Other than that, no other changes. Even my picky little eater loved it! WOW! Thank you!
This was awesome however I upped the garlic to a whole head, and doubled the cheese and basil. Turned out amazing definitely going to be a weekly meal. I also added broccoli, left overs were just as good as well. Very flavorful and earthy highly recommend this recipe.
Literally just finished cooking! this is awesome! I did not use the kalamata olives, but i did grill the pepper, asparagus and zucchini! yum yum yum, I also skipped the lemon, partially because i forgot, and this was the first time i made pesto. Other than a little struggle with the food processor, so easy! definitively a new favorite!
This recipe was super delicious! I added more garlic, olive oil (thin out sauce just a bit), cheese and a few extra basil leaves to sauce and I changed most of the vegetables to ones we prefer (red bell peppers, zucchini, mushroom, peas, and onions) but everything together tasted so yummy and fresh!
I absolutely love this recipe! I also added some shredded chicken. I marinaded it with lemon, Worcestershire sauce, garlic, salt and pepper, and bbq'd it. It was fantastic and the whole family loved it.
Fpalumbo
Rating: 5 stars
11/08/2019
Added mushrooms and artichoke hearts and cauliflower. Steamed the mushrooms and cauliflower. Doubled the pesto. Used rotini instead of penne.
