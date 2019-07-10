Pesto Penne Primavera

This pesto primavera is a recipe you can serve hot or cold. A great side dish or main entrée. My kids love this and it's always a hit. You can add poached or grilled chicken. You can also freeze any leftover pesto for later use.

Recipe by Mikey's Kitchen

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Pesto:
Pasta:

Directions

  • Make pesto: Combine basil, Parmesan cheese, pine nuts, olive oil, lemon juice, and garlic in a food processor; blend until well combined and consistency is that of fresh pesto.

  • Start pasta: Bring a pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook penne in boiling water until tender yet firm to the bite, about 11 minutes. Drain and transfer to a large bowl. Pour 1 tablespoon olive oil over the pasta and toss to coat.

  • While the pasta is cooking, heat remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add pine nuts and toss in hot oil until lightly browned, 1 to 2 minutes; remove to a plate and set aside.

  • Add asparagus, zucchini, olives, red pepper, and sun-dried tomatoes to the skillet; cook and stir until hot, 5 to 7 minutes. Stir pine nuts into the vegetable mixture.

  • Add cooked pasta and about 1/4 cup of the pesto, or more to your liking, to the skillet and toss to combine.

  • Serve in bowls topped with grated Parmesan cheese.

Editor's Note

The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the pesto ingredients. The actual amount of the pesto consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
368 calories; protein 12.6g; carbohydrates 34.4g; fat 20.6g; cholesterol 8.8mg; sodium 412.6mg. Full Nutrition
