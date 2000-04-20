Raspberry Trifle
Layered dessert that should, in theory, feed a lot of people! I know it's not a typical cake, but I think it's better than that! And it really does feed a lot of people!
This is really a great recipe as is, but I like to experiment and have had some good results with both the original and my own modifications (friends pleading for recipe is a good sign!). I used two 8-oz. packages of mascarpone cheese, plus one 8 oz. package of cream cheese, 3/4 cup sugar, and several tablespoons of fresh lemon juice as modifications to the cream cheese mixture. Also increased heavy cream to 2 cups. Folded 1 1/2 bars (6 oz.) of shaved Ghirardelli white chocolate to the combined cream mixture as a last step in that process. Omitted the cocoa dusting. Fresh,homemade poundcake works best and is worth the time. Used 1 1/2 loaves. For raspberries, thawed and crushed (with juice) 1 1/2 10 oz. packages and mixed with approximately 1 cup of raspberry liqueur (Razzmataz). Used this mixture to generously cover each pound cake layer. It was more like a cold compote, but delicious. Used 1 pint of fresh raspberries (3 total) for each of the berry layers, saving about a dozen to garnish the top.Read More
I just made this for a dinner party we're going to tonight and put some off to the side for my husband and I to try in case it didn't work out. I couldn't wait to write a review! WOW!! We both loved it and it hasn't even set yet for the 4 hours in the refridgerator as suggested! A couple of things I did: I used 3, 8oz pkgs of cream cheese as others suggested and increased the sugar and other ingredients accordingly. I also used 2 cups heavy cream as other suggested. I used regular pound cake from the store and drizzled grand marnier over the slices. Instead of using cocoa, I used dark chocolate chunks sold in the baker's isle. For the raspberries, I used 2, 12 oz frozen packages. As they were thawing, I added about 1/4 cup of water so I would have more syrup to pour over the cake slices, and sprinkled the raspberries with sugar. On the top, I garnished with a couple of raspberries and dark chocolate chunks and then did sift just a little bit of cocoa on the top layer only. YUMMY! And it looks fabulous in the trifle dish. If the others at the party like it half as much as we did, it will be a huge hit. Thanks for sharing this recipe!
Instead of the cream cheese mixture, I used a large box of instant vanilla pudding to cream with the whipped cream mixture. I did dribble a little liquer on the angel food cake. The pudding made it real easy to make and my whole Mothers Day party was in awe. Very yummy and very easy and very fast to make.
Made this for our 4th of July party and it was a hit! Prepared the recipe in an 8 x 11 casseroll dish and not a trifle bowl. Decorated the top with fresh raspberries, blueberries and red colored sugar. Will definitely be a regular at my house!
Oh my gosh! This recipe is so easy and tastes great! I used blueberries with the raspberries. Next time, I might do more of the cream cheese mixture. I was almost out by the time I got to the top layer. I had guys asking me for the recipe to give to their wives :)
I made this recipe and added layers of shaved chocolate. I didn't use the cocoa as I was out. It was very good! Will definitely do again.
This is a very good and easy recipe. We have tons of raspberries growing in our back yard every year, and this gave me a new and tasty way of using them.
This was excellent. I used angel food cake and added raspberry liquer and frozen blackberries with the frozen raspberries! Big hit!
**one important note - LET THIS SIT OVERNIGHT so the cake absorbs the wet toppings, it is much better that way.** i am the office baker, so i regularly bring things in for folks to try. this recipe, however, blew everyone away. they raved about this one. the only change i made was to make more of the cream cheese/heavy cream mixture as other reviewers suggested. it was wonderful!
This was an awesome dessert! I served it to my board of directors and it was a huge hit. The raspberries were a little too tart, so I also sweetened them with a little sugar before adding them to the trifle. Yum!!
No doubt, you just can't resist. We make this often but recently I took it to a family gathering and was so disappointed... no leftovers!
I have made this a few times and it is great. The only change I make is to put good quality semi-sweet chocolate shavings in the layers and not use any cocoa powder, and added sugar to the raspberries as they were too tart. I put lots of big chocoate curls on top of the whipped cream that tops the trifle, it looks really nice, and the chocolate with the raspberry is sublime!
This recipe was very good and easy. I will make it again, but I will probably use it as a summer desert. I also think it would be great using fresh raspberries in season and some peach slices. I also used angel food cake instead of pound cake as I like the lightness of the angel food cake as compared to heavy pound cake. My husband said this was his favorite triffle though as compared to sweeter ones I make with chocolate.
I made this for a birthday dinner and it was absolutely delicious! I pretty much followed the recipe but made a few small tweaks (I usually do for all recipes) to kick up the flavor. I took the advice of a reviewer and added some sugar to the raspberries to reduce the tartness and added just a touch of cinnamon to give the flavor a little more depth. I also added some lemon rinds to the cream cheese mixture because I wanted a stronger lemon flavor. Instead of cocoa powder, I grated semisweet chocolate between the layers and made chocolate shavings to decorate the top. It looked beautiful and I will definitely make again!
My family loves trifles. This one is by far their favorite. I shaved chocolate between the layers just as other reviewers had suggested. I also used frozen raspberries and blackberries. Will continue to make until the compliments stop... and I don't think that will be happening.
DELICIOUS! I MADE THIS FOR A ST.PADDY'S DAY DINNER WE ATTENDED AND EVERYONE WENT CRAZY!!! I WILL DEFINITELY BE MAKING THIS ONE AGAIN! THANKS BONNIE--THIS WAS "GODDESS APPROVED"!!!
Delicious. The raspberries were very tart, so I sprinkled them with sugar before using. Great recipe.
I served this for dessert with Christmas dinner. I did use angel food cake instead of pound cake, but followed the rest of the recipe exactly. This was a huge hit and looked beautiful on the table. Easy to make, very tasty and beautiful presentation. I'll defenitely be making this one again.
I dont like trifles...I LOVE this trifle...is will be made again and again, how easy.
Use any berry that you like i have used just about very kind i can think of and everyone has raved over it! Easy, Easy, EASY!!!
I have made this for the last 7 Christmases. It is a big hit always. I use fresh raspberries and fresh lemon juice. I spread raspberry jam on pound cake, since I don't have juice from frozen fruit.
Excellent Recipe!! I have made it several times. I have used other fruit; blackbaerries, strawberries, with good results. Usually make more whiiped cream to use on top, I put it on right before serving and garnish with fruit.
The best trifle EVER!!! I used a mix of berries which included raspberries... sweetened them, as recommended by others. Also, used 2 C of heavy cream, so I had lots left over for the top. Will make again!
This was a really tasty recipe, but it was too dry. The fruit needs to go on the pound cake to moisten it up. The layers should go: pound cake, fruit, cream cheese mixture. Then it would be about perfect.
This was a huge hit, although it was a bit dry. Next time I'll add more raspberry juice to each layer of pound cake. Delicous!
My family loved this recipe! I used Angel food Cake insead of pound cake and didn't add the cocoa powder. Turned out gorgeous in my trifle dish!
Yes, this is the one!! Look no further. I made it for a bible study potluck in the fall and everyone raved. We are having another one tomorrow and everyone said I had to make this again. I changed it a little bit. I used fresh raspberrys as well as frozen. Also used fresh blueberries. I added sm package vanilla instant pudding to the cream cheese mixture. Yum Yum. Taste like the cream in Boston Cream Pie. Very lite and tasty. Thank you for sharing this recipe!
Delicious! I made a few changes only because my son is not fond of sweetened cream cheese. I used only one package of cream cheese and increased the sugar to 3/4 cup. Also left out the lemon juice. Folded all the sweetened whipped cream into the cream cheese mixture. This made the filling very light and not to "cheesy" tasting. I also suggest cutting the pound cake into thinner slices and overlapping them in order to make layers in a trifle dish. I used frozen raspberries in a light syrup and they were just sweetened enough. Also important to pour a little juice on each of the cake layers as per the recipe as this helps to break down the cake so it can absorb the filling. I was only able to buy an orange pound cake at the store ... and it turned out great! Orange and raspberry compliment each other beautifully. Thanks for a great recipe that can be altered to suit individual tastes!
This is soooo good! I have never made a trifle before and I'm so glad I chose this recipe for my first one! I did add a little more heavy cream and I also added blackberries but other than that, I followed the recipe exactly. My whole family loves it and I got rave reviews when I took it to a friend's house. Thanks!
The presentation is wonderful; red and white layers. But this recipe lacked the complex flavors I would look for in a trifle.My guests seemed to enjoy it, but I don't believe its anything special.
I give this four because I think there is room for improvement but overall a GREAT recipe. I used two low fat cream cheese and a mascarpone cheese. Also, the pound cake freshly baked is a much better idea, it only takes a few minutes to mix it and it's worth the time. Made mine with 3 tubs of frozen strawberries and then used freshly sliced strawberries on top for decoration. I left the sugar as it stated since there was already additional sugar in frozen strawberries. (I would have used raspberries but strawberries are much cheaper here!)
This came out really well! My guests loved it more than the bakery bought dessert for the same event. I used frozen strawberries and blueberries instead of the raspberries and it was delicious... I'll definitely make this one again!
Just made this for my raspberry lovin daughters birthday. Hubby loved it, daughter - not so much. I took into consideration all of the suggestions given by other reviews. I doubled everything, soaked the rasberries overnight after sprinkling with sugar and sprinkled the cake with the raspberry juice. Overall it was a good dessert. However, next time I will add much more sugar to the raspberries, soak the pound cake in more raspberry juice, still use more of the cream cheese filling than the recipe suggests but not as much as double and I will still double the whip cream and berries. Also, will probably use a mixure of berries, not just raspberries.
Our family loved this dessert!
As is, I thought this recipe was a bit lacking. But after I tweeked it to fit my tastes, it worked out wonderfully. I added Hershey's chocolate to the cream mixture & replaced the frozen raspberries with fresh ones in between the layers of cream & cake instead of on the pound cake. Finished it with the extra whipped cream & more raspberries. It was a nice finish to our holiday meal.
Huge hit! I brought this dessert to a large party and everyone raved and went back for seconds. I thought it was easy to make. I used angel food cake instead of pound cake and used bittersweet chocolate shavings instead of cocoa powder. If you drizzle the berry juice on the angel food cake it won't be soggy if served within 6 hours but after that it got soggy. Next time I may not drizzle the juice on the cake layer. I will definitely make this again and again! Thanks!
Y-U-M-M-Y! I used splenda instead of sugar and it was still heavenly.
The perfect company dessert: easy to make, looks very impressive in the bowl and tastes fabulous! Great for summer -- light & fruity. Everyone loved it. This recipe is definetely a keeper!
I like to rate recipes as they're written As is, this is an ok starter. But should definitely be tweaked as several reviewers suggested and increase the cream cheese mixture. Also, the only frozen raspberries available to me at time of making this had no sugar added. I definitely would say that they needed sugar.
I used strawberries instead of raspberries and added grated chocolate betwen the layers. Added cinnamon to the whipped cream. Sprinkled Gran Mariner on the cake with the strawberry juice. Made the night before and served Christmas Eve. Everyone enjoyed. I will def make again!!
This was really yummy, and everyone really enjoyed it. I took others' advice and added strawberries, and I'm glad I did. Next time I make it I would use less of the cream cheese mixture, and add a layer of just plain Cool Whip on top of the cream cheese.
Excellent recipe. A very cool and refreshing dessert after a meal. I used Neufchatel cheese instead of cream cheese to cut back the fat and used a combo of raspberries and blackberries. I also followed another reviewers advice and put a little Grand Mariner on the pound cake slices.
I made this recipe for a work function and it went over well not great. I did make some changes - I used two frozen Sarah Lee pound cakes, I also chopped two chocolate bars and sprinkled on top of the cream cheese layers. Next time I think I would use three blocks of cream cheese and add a little more sugar to compensate as I ran low on the cream cheese mixture. Also instead of lemon juice I added some Grand Marnier as orange would go well with the rasberries and choclate I added.
Incredible! A little more work than instant pudding, but so much worth it. I would recommend wiping the inside of the bowl between layers so you can see the layers of fruit through the glass, otherwise the cream covers up the look. Enjoy!
It was good! There should be more cake though, in my opinion.
This recipe was a great hit! I made this for a graduation party and everyone thought it was so good. I ended up adding blackberries and alternating the layers. I think it made it taste even better.
I reduced the serving size to 9 servings and the calculations on the ingredients side changed, but the directions on the recipe side, didn't. I just wasted two cups of sugar and cream, but I'm glad I caught that. Instead of raspberries, I used strawberries, cut up lengthwise. I put the '9 servings' into 5 champagne glasses and it was beautiful! Topped it with a whole strawberry and used peppermint cocoa powder from Starbucks. You could barely taste the cocoa, though. I didn't think it would taste that great, because I'm not a big fan of pound cake, but after keeping it in the fridge for four hours and after having everything stiffen up, my guests were so impressed... I was VERY impressed! It was so delicious! I was sad that I couldn't have seconds and I'm sure others were, too. Thank you so much for sharing the wonderful recipe. God bless!
I made this for 15 woman who all loved the trifle and wanted the recipe. I brused Gand Marnier on the slices of pound cake to "dress" it up a little. I will make this again for sure. Great recipe for entertaining.
I made this and everyone LOVED it. Three people asked me for the recipe. I am a NOVICE cook, and I'm hoping someone can give me feedback on what I may have done wrong. The cream cheese and whip topping mixture was not enough....so I ended uop having to go out and get more. It turned out fine, but I'm sure it had TONS more calories! Just wondering if I need to make it thinner or something.
I loved this recipe and so did the family. Made this for a BBQ last year and now everyone asks me to bring one wherever I go! I had made some changes I used lady fingers instead of pound cake, and drenched them in rum instead of frozen raspberry juice which added a little more depth. I also used half fresh and half frozen raspberries. Awesome recipe.
This seemed a little dry. I probably won't make it again.
Excellent dessert!! Made this for Father's Day BBQ and it was a big hit by everyone. I used strawberries as others had suggested, fresh ones that I added a little sugar and let them sit in the fridge...this created a litte sauce that I drizzled over the cake. I did not have cocco powder so I sprinkled the top with fine crushed walnuts!! Looked awesome and gave it a great taste. Will definitly make again!! Thanks Bonnie!!
A number one favorite at ladies night. Takes a little effort to make, especially with homemade cake, but well worth it.
I made this last night for a ladies church meeting. It went over so well. I made another trifle from the site and this went before the other one. It was a nice combination of flavors. I did add some sugar to the raspberries and chocolate shavings instead of cocoa. It was wonderful! I will use it over and over again! Thanks so much!!!
Good the first day. Even better the next!
I made this trifle for the first time for a party. This is a fabulous dessert! People went back for seconds and thirds. I poured (not drowned) cream sherry over the cake slices which is what the tradition English trifle recipe calls for. I will make this again and again!
This was delious. Kind of a lot of work, though. I added 1/4 C water to the raspberries as they thawed to create more juice & sweetened the raspeberries with some sugar. I used 3 pkg of cream cheese & an extra 1/4 C sugar since others said they didn't have enough cream cheese mixture. I used an angel food cake instead of pound cake. Instead of cocoa powder, I followed others suggestion & froze a Hershey's bar & grated it but it started to melt quick so I couldn't grate much. My husband made all the layers & did an excellent job. It turned out so great. Thanks Bonnie!
The Raspberry Trifle was very good. I served it in individual cup and it looked very fancy. Yes the raspberries were very tart so I would suggest blueberries(that is what I am going to try next time) or just not serving it to children. I did have to use store baught whipped cream since my blender was not working and it turned out very yummy. This overall was Fresh and creamy!
Not good. I followed the recipe exactly. The frozan raspberries were not a good flavor in this and the poundcake was dull. I would recommend using your choice of fresh fruit and using angel food cake if you are going to try this...
Really yummy. I used all fresh berries though...rasberries, blackberries, and some blueberries. Instead of cocoa, I used a premium dark chocolate bar (70% cocoa)and grated it over the layers. I froze the bar first, and placed it back in the frezer between working on the layers (so it didn't get soft and stop grating). Really yummy.
I served this at a dinner party last night and it was a hit. Even my husband who has never liked raspberries loved it. I followed the recipe as written except for adding a few fresh raspberries and a sprig of mint for garnish. It is so beautiful in the trifle dish you will get alot of WOW's when you serve this.
This dessert was awesome!! I made it for a crew of about fifteen and everyone raved about it. Definitely give it a try:) PS. I made it with Raspberries, Strawberries & Blueberries! YUM!!
EXCELLENT....almost like a cheesecake trifle. What better combo could exist. I used strawberries and angel food cake instead...but great! Everyone loved it. No better way to use fresh fruit than a trifle...and this was excellent.
Everyone raved about this, but I slightly changed it. I used cool whip and I made a yellow cake. I mixed together 1/2 cup boiling water with 1 packet(3 oz) of raspberry jello, and 1/4 cup seedless raspberry jam and spread it onto the cake with a pastry brush than cake than I cut it into cubes. I used fresh raspberries from my garden and mixed in a few strawberries. Makes a lot Yummmmm!
this trifle was fantastic! i used 2 pints of fresh sliced strawberries based upon another reviewer's suggestion. sprinkled sugar on the strawberries and let them sit for a while as it made a nice syrup. i also used angel food cake instead of the pound cake. it all made for a great strawberry shortcake that was delicious and beautiful!
This is the best dessert I've ever made or ate! I made it for treats for our team meeting at work and it was an absolute hit. I ended up using a 9X13 inch baking dish, and it still turned out great. The package of pound cake I bought was 16 oz. and the raspberries came in 12 oz. packages. I used all of both. I also whipped all of the cream since I needed more to cover the whole top of the dish. Thanks for such a great recipe!
I made this recipe for a party and it was a huge success. I made a few changes though. I used a box yellow cake, mixed berries and a shredded Hershey bar. I'll definitely make this again.
I loved this recipe. I made some modifications based on the fruit I had on hand and some of the other reader suggestions. I used fresh raspberries and put them in some water and sugar so that it would reduce the tartness. I also used fresh mango and strawberries. For the filling, I used the cream cheese mixture and added vanilla pudding so that it was a little lighter. I also subbed angel food cake for the pound cake. The trifle was a hit with the family. I will definitely make this again.
I have never made a trifle before this and it was so easy. This trifle was sweet and rich. I made it for a work function and had many, many compliments on it. THanks!
This trifle was okay. The raspberries are very tart. Maybe sweetened frozen raspberries would be better. Like another reviewer said, this recipe has good intentions. I too think it would be wonderful with strawberries. You need to be a fan of raspberries to enjoy.
This raspberry trifle was divine. I had an excess of fresh red raspberries on hand, so I tried this recipe & the molten choco cakes w/ fresh raspberries (also delightful). The only changes I made were to substitute angelfood cake instead of pound cake - since this was already made at the store & I felt like skipping the baking - and also I used 2 cups heavy whip instead of 1 1/2. Can you ever really have too much??? I will make this again next year when berry season rolls around.
Excellent trifle recipe! I made it with angel food cake and mixed all the whipped cream into the cream cheese mixture because I'm not overly fond of cream cheese. The trifle was lovely, garnered positive reviews from all my guests, and the pickiest member in the family (who hates trying new things) even asked for second helpings. A five star recipe!
Absolutely delicious. I mixed blueberries and raspberries. Forgot to put the whipped cream in the fridge so it went flat when I wanted it later. However I had canned whipped cream so not a disaster. Recommend highly....Suggest you use lots of cake because the juice increases the longer you leave it sitting in the fridge...
This was a very delicious dessert. I followed some suggestions of other reviews (isn't this website fantastic?) and used a yellow cake and various berries. It was so good!
I've made this a couple of times for get-togethers, and it's always a hit. So pretty in a trifle dish, too.
Made this for a dessert on the weekend. It was really nice. The only changes I made was I used fresh raspberries in the trifle itself...the frozen raspberries I crushed and used the juice to soak the pound cake....I mixed in some rum with the juice as well. It was for adults only.
This recipe is wonderful yet simple to prepare. My guests loved it! I would recommend it to anyone. Don't like raspberries? I am sure it would work great with any berry!
Now one of my favourite recipes. Thankyou so much
Incredible! This was my first attempt at Trifle. I took it to work for a retirment party, and everyone LOVED it! It was so simple to make - a definite keeper! Thanks for sharing!
This is an extremely luscious desert. My husband requests it all the time. Mouth watering just thinking about it. Thanks for such a wonderful treat.
Easy and excellent! I made this for my husband's work potluck. They all loved it! I used only frozen strawberries, and used light cream cheese, but it was a big hit. I only wish I would have sent the recipe along with it, thus eliminating the step of having to send it along the next day due to numerous requests.
I will make this again and again for company just because I love all the compliments I get on it. The taste is not only wonderful but the presentation (in a trifle bowl) makes everyone think I am such a gourmet cook when in fact it was so easy to prepare. The leftovers weren't as good but I only had leftovers on the night I made it for just me and my husband! Thanks
I made this for Christmas and everyone loved it! It looked beautiful, tasted great and was easy to make!
Excellent recipe - got rave reviews. I made this in wine glasses and it looked very special. Added a sprig of mint on top as a garnish. To cut on calories, next time I will substitute angelfood cake, splenda, and fat free cool whip - and I'm sure the results will be very delicious!
This is wonderful and easy. Being a little on the weight conscious side I used angel food cake instead of pound cake and used low fat cream cheese - worked great. Can even change fruits especially if you can't find raspberries in the frozen food section. GREAT!!!!
DELICIOUS!!! This was super easy(i was a little scared because the sugar/whipped topping mixture wasn't getting real thick (peaks) but it still turned out fantastic after 4 hrs in fridge). Was sweet, but not over whelming as long as you have a small serving. My guests raved over this---will be making for many events to come I'm sure. Have used angle food cake, which is a perfect mix with the berries & less calories. Many Thanks!
This was good, but thought it would be better to make when having a girlfriend over for lunch. My husband didn't care too much for it. I thought it was pretty good
This is delicious! Everyone loved it and it looked gorgeous. I will definitely make this again.
This was a good basic recipe, but we thought it was lacking something. Next time, I think I'll drizzle the pound cake with orange juice or amaretto - just something to give it a little kick. I thought the raspberries were a bit tart as well, so next time I'll add a bit of sugar to them or try the recipe using strawberries or even peaches with sugar and cinnamon. The pound cake seemed a little heavy. I like the idea of using angel food cake like other reviewers suggested. This is the kind of recipe that's fun to experiment with. We'll try different combinations until we find a favorite.
I made this trifle for a New Years party. My kids were trying to eat everyting as I was preparing it. They were happy to see it at the dinner table so they could finially have some. I Came home with an empty bowl. Easy to make as well.
This is now my favorite dessert. Every bite was heaven!!!!!!! I poured a little bit of raspberry liquor on the pound cake. It made the dessert even better.
This is the best trifle I have ever had. I alternated raspberries and nectarines, and I also alternated custard and the whipped cream/cream cheese. Just heavenly!
This was okay, I think it needs to be a little sweeter, the raspberries may have been too tart. I would probably add a little more sugar to the cream cheese mixture.
Great recipe! Very easy and tastes light and refreshing. I used fresh raspberries along with a raspberry angel food cake I got from the market. It's a very forgiving flexible recipe. Everyone enjoyed it and went back for seconds.
i have used this recipe for so many different trifles. I found it and immediately loved it
very good I did double the amoount of lemon and I am glad I did it was so good.
Yummy! I added some vanilla pudding as per another reviewer. Everyone loved it. I personally did not like the cream cheese in it. I would use half the amt. next time. I also added some blackberry's to it and used homemade pound cake.. It was super easy to make. I would make it again.
Sooooo Refreshing..... easy to make. Once served, just stand back and listen to the oooh's and ah's. Just as good the second day. This one is a real keeper.... Beautiful presentation in a clear trifle bowl. You'll use this recipe again and again. Thanks Bonnie!!!!!
