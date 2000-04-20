Raspberry Trifle

Layered dessert that should, in theory, feed a lot of people! I know it's not a typical cake, but I think it's better than that! And it really does feed a lot of people!

Recipe by Bonnie

prep:

20 mins
20 mins
4 hrs
total:
total:
Servings:
18
18
1 trifle
1 trifle
Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, beat cream with 1/4 cup sugar until stiff peaks form. In another bowl, cream together cream cheese, lemon juice, vanilla and 1/2 cup sugar. Fold 2 cups of whipped cream into cream cheese mixture. Reserve remaining whipped cream.

  • Slice pound cake into 18 - 1/2 inch slices. Drain raspberries, reserving juice. Line the bottom of a 3 quart glass bowl or trifle bowl with one-third of the cake slices. Drizzle with some raspberry juice. Spread one-fourth of the cream cheese mixture over cake. Sift one-fourth of the cocoa over that. Sprinkle with one-third of the raspberries. Repeat layers twice. Top with remaining cream cheese mixture, whipped cream and sifted cocoa. Cover and refrigerate 4 hours before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
288 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 26.4g; fat 19.5g; cholesterol 91.5mg; sodium 148.2mg. Full Nutrition
