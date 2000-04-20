Raspberry Trifle

I just made this for a dinner party we're going to tonight and put some off to the side for my husband and I to try in case it didn't work out. I couldn't wait to write a review! WOW!! We both loved it and it hasn't even set yet for the 4 hours in the refridgerator as suggested! A couple of things I did: I used 3, 8oz pkgs of cream cheese as others suggested and increased the sugar and other ingredients accordingly. I also used 2 cups heavy cream as other suggested. I used regular pound cake from the store and drizzled grand marnier over the slices. Instead of using cocoa, I used dark chocolate chunks sold in the baker's isle. For the raspberries, I used 2, 12 oz frozen packages. As they were thawing, I added about 1/4 cup of water so I would have more syrup to pour over the cake slices, and sprinkled the raspberries with sugar. On the top, I garnished with a couple of raspberries and dark chocolate chunks and then did sift just a little bit of cocoa on the top layer only. YUMMY! And it looks fabulous in the trifle dish. If the others at the party like it half as much as we did, it will be a huge hit. Thanks for sharing this recipe!