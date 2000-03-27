Rice Pudding V

I have loved this recipe for years. I finally found it again after my husband requested it. This is such a delicious version, and for our friends who have an egg allergy, this is perfect for dessert in a martini glass, served with a cinnamon stick and an orange wedge (or an orange wheel if you know what that is). If you don't have a large-enough double boiler, do it over a low/med flame and stir every 2-4 minutes; more toward the end, as it thickens you'll need to prevent it from sticking to your pot. Also, if you don't have a DB, use a heavy-bottomed (not the pressed aluminum) pan. This is to ensure that your pudding comes out, instead of burning in a ring on the bottm of your pan. I do give this a 5 for ease, flavor and not heating up my house in the summer. :)