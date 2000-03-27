Rice Pudding V

33 Ratings
  • 5 19
  • 4 8
  • 3 5
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

Serve it warm or cold. You can use cinnamon in place of the nutmeg, if you like.

By Twylla

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In the top of a double boiler, stir together rice, milk, salt, sugar, raisins and nutmeg. Cook, stirring occasionally, over simmering water 1 hour, until thick. Stir in vanilla and serve warm or cold.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
305 calories; protein 9.8g; carbohydrates 54.4g; fat 5g; cholesterol 19.5mg; sodium 294.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/16/2022