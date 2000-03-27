Rice Pudding V
Serve it warm or cold. You can use cinnamon in place of the nutmeg, if you like.
We really enjoy this pudding! The last time I made it I suddenly had to leave the house, so I put it in a 250* oven for the remainder of the cooking time and it came out just as good. Sometimes I use cardamom instead of nutmeg or cinnamon.Read More
I followed the directions, but did not use a double boiler. The receipe turned out fine in exactly the time specified. The result was good, but not remarkable. A fine standard rice pudding.Read More
Absolutely delicious. Either cinnamon or nutmeg is great. Added extra spice. Didn't have a double boiler used ordinary pot on very low fire. Stirred often.
I recently made this and thought it tasted really good. I made it with skim milk and had a problem with it not thickening. Some corn starch and water mixed together then added in did the trick.
This is a great recipe. I do not have a double broiler, so I add the sugar at the end with the vanilla. This prevents scorching when using a regular saucepan.
This recipe was very easy and I like the fact that I did'nt have to use any eggs. I change the recipes around a little to makr it less fattening, I used brown rice and I used fat free can milk with a little fat free half/half and it came out very good
Rice pudding is a hit with my husband anytime and this recipe was very good. I reduced the sugar just a tad....1/2C. less 1T. It was just sweet enough this way. I always use whole milk. Using skim or even 2% does reduce the creaminess. Thanks
Rice pudding is my ultimate comfort food. Whenever I'm sick, had a bad day, or it's cold outside, I go to make this. This recipe is essentially the same as my grandma's, which my family has been making for years. Using a double boiler is great because you don't have to constantly stir to prevent scorching. We prefer to use regular raisins and sprinkle cinnamon (instead of nutmeg) on top. I've never had a problem with the rice not being cooked enough, it's usually perfect after 1 hour of cooking.
So happy to try a stovetop variety, and had never considered a double-boiler. Brilliant!
This is a great recipe. It is exactly what I am looking for. I made it exactly as stated but did not add the raisins or spices since my family does not like raisins and they like to add cinnamon to the top. I did not have a double boiler and this came out great being cooked directly on the stove top. There was no sticking to the bottom of the pan. The only mistake I made was cooking it a little too long. I cooked the pudding for about 45 minutes. It came out a little thicker than I wanted, so next time I will cut the cooking time by a few minutes. Great recipe! Thanks!
I have loved this recipe for years. I finally found it again after my husband requested it. This is such a delicious version, and for our friends who have an egg allergy, this is perfect for dessert in a martini glass, served with a cinnamon stick and an orange wedge (or an orange wheel if you know what that is). If you don't have a large-enough double boiler, do it over a low/med flame and stir every 2-4 minutes; more toward the end, as it thickens you'll need to prevent it from sticking to your pot. Also, if you don't have a DB, use a heavy-bottomed (not the pressed aluminum) pan. This is to ensure that your pudding comes out, instead of burning in a ring on the bottm of your pan. I do give this a 5 for ease, flavor and not heating up my house in the summer. :)
Made this Vegan! I substituted soy milk and it came out great! It did take a long time to cook, but that may be because I didn't have a double boiler so I made one out of a wok and saucepan.
This needs rice pudding needs something more for flavor as the taste was dull. Also some of the rice was still uncooked after constantly stirring/cooking for 90min. I had to throw away the entire thing =o(
Simple and easy recipe to make. Tastes great.
Didn't like this at all sorry, had a very strange taste
This was good but I had trouble with the rice not being quite cooked enough even after 90 minutes.The next time I make this I'll cook the rice ahead of time and add a 1/2 Tsp cinnamon.For an egg-less recipe though I was quite surprised.The taste gets better after a day.
Made w/ 2%. Took about 90 minutes on the stove. Tasted decent, thought the smell was very starchy. Needs more raisons. Note that I'm not much of a cook, so...
we love rice pudding an got tired of buying it at at a huge price for a little taste. I made this an I will never buy again I will make your recipe thank you so good
Delicious!it was my first time making rice pudding. Creamy indeed!I followed the directions exactly. I loved it.
Came out a bit too thick for me. Nice flavour
Add some lemon Zest, amazing!!
My family loves it, I sprinkle the top with cinnamon and chopped walnuts
Needs MORE....more raisins, more vanilla, more cinnamon, more cook time. At 60 min in a double boiler some of the rice was still a bit crunchy so I let it go another 15 min. I had it both warm and cold...next day cold was better by far. If I were to make it again I wouldn't add the raisins till about half way through. At the end of 75 min they were pretty much cooked down with no flavor.
LOVED IT I USED CRANBERRIES INSTEAD OF RAISINS yummmmmmmmmmmmm
I've made this twice now. I didn't use a double boiler; I just put it in a pot, stirred it every few minutes, and kept it on a low simmer. Raisins are good, but other dried fruit works as well. It works well to substitute rice milk for the milk.
My son is allergic to eggs. Since this recipe is eggless, it's a no-brainer. Very easy. Just mix all the ingredients -- except the vanilla -- in a pot and cook over low heat. Add the vanilla when done. I did substitute a bit. I used 5 cups of whole milk, and 1 cup of cream. Talk about rich! My son ate a bowl and looked like he was going to pass out. My wife looked at him, then me, and said, "I think it was a bit too rich, Honey." Hahaha! The boy has asked for it again. Maybe in a couple of months. But, this time, less cream. I need everyone more-or-less conscious.
Followed the advice of adding sugar at the last since I didn't have a double boiler pan. Added dried cranberries instead of raisins. Husband loved it! Did not last long.
This has to be the best rice pudding recipe out there. I had lost my old recipe that I used for years and I found this one that was similar so I thought that I would try it. It was just a little better than the one I had before, really, really good. I used both, Thai jasmine rice and Vietnamese sticky rice, they were both excellent. I did it in a pot on the stove so it needs a little more watching than doing it in a double boiler but that was fine with me. I did add a little extra nutmeg to suit my liking.
My mother had a fantastic recipe which was very similar, but unfortunately it has been lost. I made this one and it was pretty good...however I didnt have a double boiler handy and it still turned out just fine. Just watch the heat and keep it at a low boil and keep it stirred OFTEN so it doesn't burn to the bottom of the pot.
