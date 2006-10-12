Rice Pudding III
Add raisins before baking, if you like.
Before the 45 min. baking time was up I pulled it out, added cinnamon & stirred very well due to the layer of liquid that covered the top. After allowing it to bake for a while longer it really came out well. I suggest preparing the recipe but only bake about 1/3 of the mixture & refrigerate the rest until desired.Read More
For me, this recipe was too eggy. It came out like a sloppy caramel custard with rice. Although my husband preferred this recipe to the others I tried, and it is by all means tasty, I won't do it again!Read More
This recipe is excellent, smooth, and creamy. Recieved many compliments.
I have made this 3x's already! Like mom's but far less dry. Nice and custardy but still firm. Only thing I noticed was the cooking time is pretty far off. Ovens do vary but this took at least 1.5 hours until it wasn't jiggly anymore for me each time i made it. Not at all a big deal and worth every minute of cooking time!
Honestly I wonder if this recipe isn't misprinted. I halved this, then only used 3 eggs and 2 cups of milk. I used a 1 1/2 qt casserole dish and it took over 90 minutes to bake. The resulting pudding was still mostly egg with a little bit of rice thrown in. The rice was all at the bottom. I spooned some of that layer out, topped it with cinnamon and it tasted very good, but was still very eggy. This recipe needs major revisions to make it work.
sorry, this just didn't turn out for me. I should have listened to the reviews - the flavor was very eggy (and I only used 4 eggs!). It was like egg custard with rice.
I only wish I had found this article before attempting this recipe: http://allrecipes.com/HowTo/How-to-Make-Rice-Pudding/Detail.aspx : I've always been one to gloss over negative reviews, considering how many others are very positive--thinking the former folks might have just gotten it wrong--but, not this time...the nays have it. There is something WRONG about this recipe. First, 7 is WAY too many eggs. Second, this rice "soup" requires at least a 3.5 qt dish. Third, a 300 degree oven will barely dry sliced bread, how can it cook a giant quiche (which is really what this is)? Fourth, 45 minutes is laughable. I had to leave it in there least an hour just to get enough thickness to stir it (so the spattering of rice wouldn't settle at the bottom). I threw it in for another 45 at 325 and it was still undercooked, separated, and inedible. Stove top seems the better way to go.
icooked it about a 1/2 hour longer. so it was alittle brown. it was excellent.
Even though I thought this was way too much liquid to put into a rice pudding recipe that only called for 3/4 cup rice, I decided to try it anyway. Sadly, I was right. This recipe cooked up to be a liquid mess. In the future, I would either halve the liquid, or double the rice. Hope you have better luck with it.
This turned out really quite good. Here are the changes I made( just because I pretty much change every recipe- even the 1st time I make it.)1st I used a mix of whole milk(1 cup), cream (2 cups) and 1%(2 cups) for the 5 cups the recipe calls for. 2nd I used 6 eggs instead of 7. 3rd I had about 2 and1/2 cups of short grain brown rice to use up. I beat the eggs well first and added the vanilla, sugar (only 1 cup) and the milks to it and beat again, I even beat in all the rice I had.(hand blender) Baked it at 350 for 45 min(wasn't sure if it should be covered or not so DID cover for half that time.) It was all separated like many of the reviews said, the rice was all at the bottom, just stirred it up well and Voila! a lovely creamy rice pud!! YUM. There must be an easier way to bake a rice pudding tho' ,thus only 4 stars.
Agree with all the other reviews. I have made rice pudding before on the stove and thought this might be creamier, but it is slushy. I used less liquied and egg and more rice, but still no good. I will drain some liquid and put it in longer.
Very yummy. Also very filling.
Perhaps I did something wrong, but this pudding didn't turn out very well. The pudding seperated into an eggy quiche texture and liquid. Tasted alright but the texture was not what I had in mind at all and I didn't even bother saving the rest (and there was a ton). Definitely would not make again.
I made this for Thanksgiving dinner. The family raved about it. So rich and creamy, I'll make it again.
Almost thought this could turn out creamy. Very disappointed as it came out like a cooked slab of egg whites with rice in it - like a custard that couldn't hold it's form. Water separated from it that I tried to drain. I ended up throwing it out - what a waste. Next time I'll stick to my stovetop recipies.
good but very eggy. I added nutmeg but i think it needed a little cinnamon. won't make again.
Used a total of 4 cups of rice, added cinnomon and nutmeg also used a water bath to bake it. Increased the temp to 400 degrees for an hour. If you like egg custard, this is the recipe for you
