Rice Pudding III

Add raisins before baking, if you like.

By Pam Schulz

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr 5 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 2 quart dish
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C).

  • Place rice in a small saucepan. Cover with water and stir in salt. Cook over low heat until water is absorbed, about 20 minutes.

  • In a large bowl, beat eggs. Beat in milk, sugar and vanilla. Stir in rice. Pour into a 2 quart baking dish. Dot with butter.

  • Bake in preheated oven 45 minutes, until set.

Per Serving:
381 calories; protein 12g; carbohydrates 53.5g; fat 13.3g; cholesterol 190.2mg; sodium 310.6mg. Full Nutrition
