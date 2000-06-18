If you're tired of dry and boring pork loin, then this is the recipe for you. Not only is this Roasted Pork Loin heavily seasoned with garlic, rosemary, salt, and pepper, but it's also basted every 30 minutes with an olive oil and white wine pan sauce. So, if you're looking for a way to use that boneless pork loin, this recipe will yield the perfect juicy and flavorful result that no one will be able to resist.

Pork Loin vs. Pork Tenderloin

Don't get confused by their similar names, pork loin and pork tenderloin are actually two different cuts of meat. The pork loin is wider, shorter, and flatter and comes from the back of the pig. Pork loins can be boneless or bone-in. While the pork tenderloin is long and narrow and comes from the muscle that runs down the pig's backbone. Pork tenderloins are always boneless.

You may also see pork loins called pork loin roast, center-cut pork roast, center-cut pork loin roast, center-cut rib roast, center loin roast, or pork loin rib half.

How to Cook Pork Loin

There are a few methods for cooking pork loin. The easiest way is to roast it in the oven, like in this recipe. Make sure to consistently baste your pork loin while it cooks to keep the meat juicy and allow it to soak up all the flavors. Then serve the roast with the extra pan sauce as well.

You can also quickly pan-sear your pork loin first before roasting it in the oven for a light crisp on the outside. Or, take your pork loin outside and grill it over medium heat.

Learn more: How to Cook Pork

How Long to Cook Pork Loin

A good rule of thumb is to cook pork loin 25 minutes per pound at 350 degrees F (177 degrees C). The internal temperature should be at least 145 degrees F (63 degrees C), so use a thermometer to know when it's done.

The National Pork Board recommends the following cooking times for roasting pork loin at 350 degrees F (177 degrees C) in the oven:

New York Pork Roast (2 pounds): 26-28 minutes per pound

New York Pork Roast (3-5 pounds): 20-25 minutes per pound

Sirloin Pork Roast (2 pounds): 26-28 minutes per pound

Sirloin Pork Roast (3-5 pounds): 20-25 minutes per pound

Pork Crown Roast: 12-15 minutes per pound

Rack of Pork: 25-40 minutes per pound

Sirloin Pork Roast: 25-40 pounds per pound

You'll want to let your pork loin rest at least three minutes before serving. But, if you can wait longer, resting for about 10 to 15 minutes will result in an even juicier roast. As your pork loin rests, it will continue to cook more so use a thermometer to check the internal temperature for the level of doneness you want.

Medium-Rare: 145-150 degrees F (63-66 degrees C)

Medium: 150-155 degrees F (66-69 degrees C)

Medium-Well: 155-160 degrees F (69-72 degrees C)

Well: 160 degrees F (72 degrees C)

Learn more: How to Make the Perfect Pork Loin Roast

Allrecipes Community Tips and Praise

"This roast was excellent! I followed the directions exactly and it was so flavorful. As an added bonus our house smelled wonderful, too! It did not take as long to cook as it said, though. Next time I will check the roast at an hour and a half," says Sarah Paul.

"We really liked this. It came out great. I'm not the best cook, but this was easy. It was tender and flavorful, the best pork roast I ever had. Since there were only two of us, we had leftovers, but not much. We mixed the leftovers with veggies and cream of chicken soup and served over noodles as a meal. The flavor of the meat makes great leftovers, if you have them," raves TURTLEEMU.

"This was the best recipe for pork roast. I served it for my family and they all loved it… even those that didn't like pork. So easy to make," according to justbeingjan.