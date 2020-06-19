Mini Egg Cupcakes

Wow these cupcakes are amazing! I did make a few changes to the ingredients though... Instead of using all purpose flour I used an equal amount of cake flour and instead of using granulated sugar I used caster sugar (also known as superfine sugar or instant dissolving sugar). With these minor adjustments the cupcakes turned out fluffy and delicious. Also I shoved a mini Cadbury Creme Egg (not frozen) into the centre of each cupcake before I baked them (Creme eggs are a lot more fun then using ordinary chocolate eggs). I frosted each cupcake to look like a grassy meadow and topped each with 3 mini jelly beans. So not only do these cupcakes taste amazing but they also look adorable! If you want to really WOW your guests then this is the recipe to go with. With the minor changes I made, I'll be using this basic vanilla cupcake as my go to cupcake base recipe from now on.