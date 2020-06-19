Mini Egg Cupcakes
White cupcakes with a chocolate egg in the center, thick, colorful icing, and topped with a chocolate mini egg!!! Great Easter treat!!
Wonderful, tasty cupcakes. The candy-coated eggs on top offer a whimsical touch and the chocolate egg inside remained surprisingly intact during baking. I totally BLEW IT by using store-bought icing which was truly disgusting so next time I'll be SURE to make the buttercream icing as indicated. They were pretty and fun though, and a huge hit with the kiddies. Definitely worth a try!Read More
pretty and tasty!
Love this cupcake and i'm eating it right now!!!!!!!! PS: It is soooo cute and easy to make!
Wow these cupcakes are amazing! I did make a few changes to the ingredients though... Instead of using all purpose flour I used an equal amount of cake flour and instead of using granulated sugar I used caster sugar (also known as superfine sugar or instant dissolving sugar). With these minor adjustments the cupcakes turned out fluffy and delicious. Also I shoved a mini Cadbury Creme Egg (not frozen) into the centre of each cupcake before I baked them (Creme eggs are a lot more fun then using ordinary chocolate eggs). I frosted each cupcake to look like a grassy meadow and topped each with 3 mini jelly beans. So not only do these cupcakes taste amazing but they also look adorable! If you want to really WOW your guests then this is the recipe to go with. With the minor changes I made, I'll be using this basic vanilla cupcake as my go to cupcake base recipe from now on.
