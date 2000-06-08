Sausage Crescent Rolls

My family fell in love with "sausage rolls" over our time living in Scotland. We miss them so much, but these certainly brought us back... These are not quite as flaky as the ones we had before and they also include cheese (which the original ones didn't) but we definitely embraced the changes! These were quick and easy to make! I was sure the dough would pop open and the cheese and sausage would come oozing out, but it didn't! You just need to make sure to pinch all the holes and lines (where the crescents were meant to be cut) are sealed tightly. I accidently picked up a box of "neufchatel cheese" instead of regular cream cheese which made it a bit tougher to get the creamy consistency it called for. But, once it was all wrapped up in the crescent rolls, it was all so yummy! I also used sweet italian sausage instead of spicy pork sausage (b/c that's what I had on hand) and added red pepper flakes to one of the logs for my husband and I. This is definitely something I'll make again and will have fun trying different cheeses and meats and (as others suggested) some other sizes and shapes (i.e. bite size squares, triangles, mini muffin cups). This is a good one... thanks for sharing!