Sausage Crescent Rolls

4.6
285 Ratings
  • 5 202
  • 4 64
  • 3 15
  • 2 3
  • 1 1

Spicy seasoned sausage mixed with cream cheese and wrapped in crescent rolls. For a different variation, add thin slices of pepperoni on the bottom of crescent roll before the sausage mixture and shred cheddar on top of sausage; roll pastry over.

Recipe by Andy

Gallery
29 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
20 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In a medium skillet, lightly brown sausage and drain. While sausage is still hot, add cream cheese and stir until cheese is melted and mixture is creamy. Cool completely.

  • Separate crescent rolls and arrange into two rectangles. Form log of sausage mixture lengthwise down center of each rectangle. Fold over the long sides of pastry to cover sausage log. Place on ungreased cookie sheet, seam down. Brush with egg white and sprinkle with poppy seeds.

  • Bake 20 minutes until crust is golden. When completely cooled, slice into one and one-half inch slices.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
225 calories; protein 5.4g; carbohydrates 9.4g; fat 18g; cholesterol 27.8mg; sodium 363.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022