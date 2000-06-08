Sausage Crescent Rolls

Spicy seasoned sausage mixed with cream cheese and wrapped in crescent rolls. For a different variation, add thin slices of pepperoni on the bottom of crescent roll before the sausage mixture and shred cheddar on top of sausage; roll pastry over.
Very good! Instead of making as directed, I cut small squares from the crescent dough and made cups in a small muffin tin. I then put filling in and baked them. Nice individual appetizers and my boys loved them!
I enjoyed this recipe. Brought it to work this morning for a treat and they loved it. I prefer more seasoning, so I added crushed red pepper and black pepper, also a little onion powder. I will experiment more in the future with additional cheeses. This is a keeper! Update 10/08: I have made this recipe countless times since my first review, the folks at work absolutely loved it everytime. It didn't last 10 minutes once I hit the door. I use Hot sausage and add a bit of red pepper flakes, I've even done a version with cheese. Always tastes great. So many options you can do. Great recipe!!
I make these as "Sausage Puffs" in mini-muffin cups with chunks of the crescent rolls (reduced fat) on the bottom as others suggested, and they are wonderful for appetizers! They would be specially for a brunch or super bowl-type event. Now I make these with 2 tblsp onion and 1 tblsp garlic added while cooking the sausage (you could add other veggies like diced green pepper, mushrooms...), then mix with 1 pkg lite cream cheese, 1 beaten egg and 1/2 cup stove top mix (I like the Savory Herbs variety). After covering the bottom of the cups with red. fat crescent rolls, spoon a 1-2 inch scoop of sausage/cheese mixture on top, then bake 12 minutes (don't forget the cooking spray!). You can try different kinds of sausage or flavored cream cheese for different spins as well. I usually use the reduced fat sausage as well, and I'm sure it would work with ground turkey sausage. I love these so will try the actual rolls as the recipe describes soon - I know the taste is great but will be curious to try it in a different format! Thanks for the great recipe!
I made these for Christmas brunch, and my uncle (who is a chef) said they were the best thing on the buffet. They taste really yummy with Jimmy Dean's Hot Sausage... just make sure you pinch the cresent together at the pre cut seams so they don't tear apart.
My family has made a different version of this for years and still loves it adults and kids and coworkers and friends. Take 1 lb sausage, cook (I micro for 5 min, drain) add 1 block cream cheese (micro for 1 min to soften). Stir together. Put 1 whole can cresent rolls in bottom of greased 13x9 pan, pinch seams. Put all mix on top. Add second can of cresent rolls pinch seams and sides. Bake for time on roll can. May need extra 3-4 min. Much faster and easier than individual triangles.
Joshua Hallman
Rating: 5 stars
01/28/2012
I make a similar recipe just prepared a little differently. I roll the Crescent dough flat making sure the seams are well pressed together. Spread 4 oz of softened cream cheese over the dough. Then spread the cooked sausage over the cream cheese and roll it up like a cinnamon roll. Then slice the roll with a bread (serrated) knife. I can usually get about 12-13 slices out of the roll. Lay them flat on a grease cookie sheet and cook at 350 for about 15-18 minutes. They come out as perfect sausage rolls. Mmmmm!
Loved it. I used 2 hot sausages and 1 mild, so it was about 3/4 of a lb. I sauteed one small onion, threw the sausage in, seasoned with some basil, oregano, cayenne, and garlic powder. I ended up using 3/4 of the container of cream cheese. I didn't bother to brush the egg white on the crescent dough. This recipe was super easy & super good. I would make this anytime for an easy breakfast and it goes really well with scrambled eggs and toast.
Great recipe! They're perfect for a quick appetizer or snack. They even make for a nice side dish for eggs at breakfast which is why I made them. I swear you could put just about anything in a Pillsbury Crescent Roll and it'll turn out great. I cut the recipe in half and used breakfast sausage adding in a little finely chopped onion. I opted out of the the poppy seeds since I was serving this with scrambled eggs and a side of OJ! Very simple and really tasty!
I was skeptical because I normally hate crescent rolls, but this has changed my mind. I used Andy's suggestions and added the pepperoni and the cheddar. I made 4 small buns from 1 package of crescent rolls. I microwaved the pepperoni (spread out on a plate) in 20 second intervals then patted the grease off it, otherwise it would soak into the crescent rolls. These were really good! Watch out for salty sausages, mine were super salty even though I got sweet sausage! Mmmmmmmm.........
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
05/13/2002
I made individual crescent rolls and everyone loved them.... very tasty!
I liked this a lot! I used turkey sausage and added some torn up pieces of ham, onion, black pepper, and cream cheese. I also added 6 (almost cooked) scrambled eggs and used garlic flavored crescent rolls. I meant to add some shredded cheddar inside the "calzone" but forgot it and it was still very good.
I thought this was really good. I can see a number of variations on this, but it is easy and excellent--a good complement to eggs or just all by itself along with fruit for breakfast. Bf ate almost 3/4 of one of the rolls himself. I didn't buy crescent rolls, but used homemade crescent roll dough. I use the recipe from here--Golden Crescent Rolls--whenever I need crescent roll dough and it works perfectly. Plus, I don't have to worry about the pesky lines. ;o) This is incredibly easy and can be done in steps if you are running out of time (eg: sausage mixture one step, rolling out dough and putting filling in another step, baking it as the last step). I baked this ahead of time and reheated in the microwave and it was still lovely. thanks for the recipe!
This is a great recipe! Individual rolls are perfect. Another variation is to double all the ingredients omitting the poppy seeds and egg wash - cook 2lbs of bulk sausage, drain the add 2 packages of cream cheese until combined. In a greased 9x13 baking dish lay out one package of crescent rolls w/seams pressed together (or use 1 sheet of the crescent baking sheet) top with sausage/cream cheese mixture and top with 2nd package of crescent rolls. Sometimes we only use 1 1/2 packages of cream cheese as it does get a little sweet. This is a favorite in our Sunday School Class! Simple and good!
I think this is one recipe I have used the most from All Recipes. My old boss used to make it at our company breakfasts, so I stole the recipe and have been using it during the holidays, at tailgates, when company comes to town and everyone says the same thing: WHAT is in this and OMG that is so delicious. With only three main ingredients, it is definitely one easy and SCRUMPTIOUS treat. I think it's best with spicy sausage although I have used plain sausage too. I have had it with other breakfast ingredients inside such as eggs and peppers.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/10/2004
These are really rich, but are delicious! I recommend adding a can of chopped green chiles to the sausage mixture. Adds great flavor.
I just finished making these for a memorial service tomorrow...I did tweet with the recipe...i added one envelope of Ranch dressing mix to two pounds of sausage and added onion powder and garlic powder...I made a 4 lb sausage batch...my little logs must have been bigger than others as I only used 7 cans of crescent rolls..I let them cool off in refrigerator to cool before slicing...when I sliced them I just cut each one in 1/4ths which is a little bigger than 1 1/2 inches...the recipe calls for ungreased cookie sheet but found they turned out better with a little non-stick spray on bottom of cookie sheet worked better...and would make up six at a time to place on cookie sheet...with so many made I place tooth picks in after I sliced them...everybody loves them...I served them cold..
My mom made these quite frequently when I was growing up. Always a hit and very easy to make. I use original pork sausage (sage flavor) and add salt and pepper to taste. I omit the egg and poppy seeds, but that's just my preference.
We quite enjoyed this. How much easier does it get? I used store bought pizza dough and along with the sausage/cream cheese I sauteed mushrooms, onions and added some roast beef and pepper jack that was in the crisper. Cooked at 425 for about 13 minutes and it was done. The only thing I might change was it says to cool the sausage/cream cheese mixture entirely. That's goofy to me. Next time I'll just add it to the dough immediately and then bake and serve. I see no reason to let it cool. Thanks.
Wow!! This recipe is awesome. I subbed Gimme Lean vegan sausage and vegan cream cheese. I had a fair amount of sausage mixture left over so I made some vegan white gravy with the remaining mix. So delicious and my brunch guests LOVED it!
This recipe is very good.But just a little to much cream cheese for me.Will def make again.There are so many different things you can do with this.I think next time I will add green onion,less cr cheese,and maybe some cheddar cheese.Or even try using a flavored cream cheese.just half the amount though.
Made by the recipe. Crowd pleaser from my young kids to the adults at church. Great for sharing, it's so simple and impresses all (for presentation the egg white/poppy seeds are a must). To keep dough from getting gooey while forming the roll, leave in the fridge until the last minute. I love this website! Predictable results and time-tested tips.
These were very tasty, and so easy! I will definitely make them again. They were eaten as fast as I was slicing them. Next time I will double the recipe. Made per recipe, but excluded the poppy seeds (didn't have any) I knew I would like these becuase the filling is what I always use to stuff mushrooms, which is another crowd pleaser!
This was pretty good and very easy. I think I should have added a little more spice, but it really depends on the sausage you use.
Pinky839
Rating: 4 stars
09/28/2009
I absolutely love this recipe! I add chopped green onions and I don't use the egg wash or poppy seeds. My whole family loves this recipe and I am frequently getting requests for it. This has become our Sunday morning tradition, as it is so easy and plenty for everyone. The creamy mildness of the cream cheese is a perfect match for the spicy sausage and makes for a great comfort food!
I made this recipe exactly as called for, just assembled it a bit differently. I spread the first roll of dough onto a cookie sheet, spread the sausage mixture evenly over it, leaving a tad bit of room on the edges. Then spread the second roll of dough over the top, crimping the two rolls together. I thought it was wonderful. However, the next time I make it, I may just use regular sausage instead of the spicy. The spicy was a bit too much for the kids and some older folks. Make sure you drain the sausage good or it will be a bit soggy.
These were very good! I made them for breakfast, so I also scrambled some eggs with basil and put them into the rolls. Along with the cream cheese, I addes some mozzarella and cheddar, too. It was a perfect breakfast!
My husbands favorite thing ever. I have made it weekly only because I refuse to make it more often for fear he will tire of something so easy to make. Pillsbury now makes a seamless crescent roll, so no more lines to pinch. I buy reg sausage which ever brands on sale, Owens or deans, less fat, anyway I add red pepper and onion, wallah spicier without being to spicy. Don't omit the egg wash, it makes the breading flakier, but I find the poppy seeds annoying and don't add anything at all. My hubby who is picky, says the inside tastes like yummy sausage gravy. It does, it's wierd. I think I'll try this with other things inside, it's opened up a world lol
I made this recipe into appetizers and they were a big hit I added a cup of shredded pepper jack cheese after sausage has time to cool so it does not melt. Seperate crescent rolls into rectangles and press seams together. Cut each into fours. Put a spoonful of the mixture on each and surround meat mixture totally with dough and make sure seams are sealed. Kind of roll into balls. Makes 30 great sausage appetizer. Omitted egg white and poppyseed, just brush tops with butter
I am generally not much of a fan of crescent rolls but these were really good. I used bulk mild Italian sausage, 1/4 cup diced onions plus all of the other ingredients. It made 8 sausage crescent rolls. when I used a pair of triangle of dough for each roll. I sauteed the onion along with the sausage. I made individual sausage crescent rolls and I did use the egg white but not the poppy seeds. I ate one one of the rolls while it was hot and fresh with some fluffy scrambled eggs and froze the rest of the sausage crescent rolls for a quick to reheat breakfast during the week. Andy, thanks for this quick to make and tasty recipe!
everyone in our house really enjoyed this...a definite weekend morning keeper!...I browned the sausage and added the cream cheese cold to help cool the sausage...I also added six scrambled eggs to the mixture....yum!!
YUMMY! This is soooo good! My slight alterations? I used 1/3 less fat cream cheese and reduced fat crescents. Also I used half spicy and half regular sausage (husband is not a huge fan of spicy) And they were sooooooo good. I am going to make another batch and see how well they hold up to a freezer for a quick fix meal!
These were okay... my nine year old loved them, (of course, i didn't tell him it was cream cheese in the middle) I might make again and add a little something more to the mixture for more flavor. I made individual rolls, will try the log next time. Very basic, so much more could be done with these I think. But still a good recipe, thanks!
I made some changes to this since all I had was sweet italian sausage & FF cream cheese and I thought it might be a tad bland as written. I added dried diced onion, pizza seasoning and sun-dried tomatoes to the sausage and cream cheese mixture. I divided each roll of biscuits into 4 rectangles which made me 8 rolls/puffs. I lined each one with a few slices of turkey pepperoni underneath the filling. Before placing them in the oven, I topped them with some shredded cheese. The dough directions called for 375 degrees, so thats what I baked them at, for 15 minutes. These turned out pretty spicy from the pepperoni, which my bf LOVED, thus the 4 stars. I tried one and honestly wasn't too impressed- I would give 2 or 3 stars. Might make these again for the bf...
Yum, yum, yum! Before I made this, I roasted six seeded jalapeños and laid them out on one package of the crescent rolls before I spread them with the sausage and cream cheese. I only made 1/2 a recipe, but I'll be making this again and again. I'm going to reheat some each morning for my breakfast. Reminds me of my favorite stuffed jalapeño recipe. Great idea!
I used Italian pork sausage instead of spicy. To make it a more well rounded lunch I added sauteed chard to the cream cheese/sausage mix. If you don't have chard, spinach would be a good substitute. I formed the crescent rolls into medium sized pockets instead of big logs that needed slicing because I served them as lunch and not as an appetizer.
I used medium instead of spicy sausage and I didn't use egg white or poppy seeds. This is delicious. If you have leftover cooked ground sausage in your fridge, you can still make this by just reheating it gently in the skillet and then following the recipe. This is usually how I do mine. This is good at breakfast or anytime. Make these in little one-roll portions for hors d'oeuvres at parties and they always go fast. In the fall, I serve this with a nice big salad for an easy dinner. Oh, and if you want a flavor boost, try adding freshly chopped sage to the mixture- awesome.
Soooooo delicious! I used Jimmy Dean sage flavored sausage and added a few shakes of my pizza seasonings into it (which is basically garlic, dried onion, italian herbs and crushed red pepper - all good sausage flavorings) since I'd read someone else's review saying that the cream cheese helps cut any spiciness of the sausage, and they were right. Don't be afraid to have very flavorful sausage since the cheese tones it down somewhat (no where near bland, just down a tad). Also I found that you can buy a tube of crescent dough without the crescents cut out. They sell the exact same thing just as one big rectangle, so no more pinching the seams together for purposes like this. The tube packaging even markets it for appetizers and such like this. This is a wonderful flavor and a new favorite in my house!
My go to football dish to pass recipe!!! Using mini muffin pans with bits of croissant dough. Only use the Jimmy Dean or Bob Evans' hot/spicy, cream cheese, and red pepper flakes. that's it, and these get demolished!!!! when I'm hosting, I can't serve them fast enough!!!
I would give this more than 5 stars if I could. I made only minor changes in that I used loose sweet Italian sausage and sprinkled on a little shredded mozzarella. They were easy to prepare and tasted wonderful. Thanks for the recipe.
I made these for dinner with some roasted red potatoes. I used grands buttermilk biscuits instead of crescent rolls. I rolled out the dough and put a large spoon full of the sausage/cream cheese mix, a large spoon full of scrambled eggs, and some shredded cheddar. They came out like a breakfast biscuit hot pocket. So yummy!
Was really good, but I think there was too much cream cheese, a little too sweet and rich for dinner. I am looking forward to making these again with eggs and bacon for breakfast, and different toppings with marinara for other flavored dinners! Thanks!
I made these in a muffin pan (each had a triangle of crescent roll and a spoonful of sausage mixture). They were a hit. Next time I will put them in a muffin baking cup so I will not have a pan to clean!
These were ok. They were very rich (I used just over half the 8oz tub of chive & onion cream cheese). I also used regular sweet sausage because I was intimidated by the hot sausage!! But next time I will try the hot and hope for better results!! My husband and I had this for dinner, served with scrambled eggs.
Made these for a client and everyone loved them! Only modification made was to add a little bit of brown sugar when cooking the meat as we purchased the hot sausage. Thanks for the recipe will definately be using this again.
Unbelievable. This is my favorite thing to make for breakfast. I do reduce the cream cheese a bit because it is a tiny bit too much but really, this is the most incredible thing I have made in a long time. I use Jimmy Dean "Seriously Bold" Sage Sausage because the bold, spicy taste works really well with the sweet creaminess of the cream cheese.
I love these, the hot sausage makes all the difference. I really like the idea of pepperoni and cheese, but it's just too heavy for my diet. I add a dash of black Mr. Pepper and garlic powder. Will make these again and again.
Just tasty! So many variations you could use. Because the mixture still seemed a little stiff while heating it, I added just a couple of tablespoons of white nacho cheese to give the mixture a creamy fluidity. Next time I will vary the ingredients using onions, green/red peppers for taste, texture and color. Enjoy!
I fixed this recipe yesterday and it was a HIT! I chopped up the pepperoni and added to the sausage mix. The aroma was so great, it was hard for the folks to allow the rolls to cool. Quick, easy and tasty! Try it. Marty
This has become my husbands favorite. The first time I made it, he asked me if I got it from Schwans. I have made a few additions - I add broccoli or cauliflower, onions, mushrooms and other little leftover items taking up space in the refrigerator (potatoes and even some spanish rice).
yum yum yum! I used pizza dough from a can instead of crescents because I opened up my crescents and they were yucky! super awesome recipe..next may add Rotel to make a sandwich version of our fave chip dip. maybe not, these were absolutely KILLER as is! no leftovers!
These were awesome!!!! My family loves these!! I actually put pepperoni and a little bit of shredded cheese in 2 of the ones I made and it was so delicious!! This will definitely stay in the family recipe rotation :o)
these were pretty good when first made but even better the next day, cold! I cut the cresent roll dough into squares and put in the mini muffiin tin and cooked them that way with some added italian seasoning and even a little bit of taco cheese mixed in. I actually liked them better the next day and did not reheat them. I will make again.
easy, easy easy! Rarely does a recipe get this easy with such delicous results. I've used this as an appetizer, breakfast sandwhich, and find that people gobble them up as quick as they hit a serving tray.
Quite surprised at the high remarks everyone gave this. I love cream cheese, but this was way to much, even for my FI who eats anything. We discussed while eating it and here is what I will try next time: 1/2 pkg cream cheese ( maybe jalapeno flavored or sun dried tomato) pepperoni and mozzarella and shredded cheese. I know this is quite different, but it really needs it.
These were fantastic! I was looking for something different to feed my "crew" (husband and 4 kids all ages) for breakfast and happened to have everything I needed for this recipe in the fridge. The kids LOVED the sausage rolls...my husband isn't a big sausage eater, so I made some with ham instead of sausage, which were just as good. I also added shredded cheese to both. Great recipe! Thanks for sharing...
These are really good! I skipped brushing them with the egg white. I also used the sheets of crescent rolls instead of separate rolls. Worked so well and was really easy. Would work great to make up a batch to have for breakfast during the week.
My brother and my boyfriend really love this meal! I like to add a layer of pepperoni underneath the sausage mixture, and I also leave out the poppy seeds if I don't have any on hand -- it doesn't seem to bother any of us taste-wise. We love this recipe!
These are great. I had them at a wedding reception once and asked the caterer how to make them. She just told me they were simiple and only had sausage and cream cheese in them. i couldn't believe something so good had so few ingredients. Can't wait to have them again...
This was really tasty! I reduced the recipe by half and it was plenty for the 2 of us. I used hot breakfast sausage and added a little onion salt, black pepper and mixed in a handful of cheddar cheese with the cream cheese. Didn't bother with the egg wash since the cresent rolls always brown up nicely by themselves. Definitely keeping this recipe around. Thanks!
My family fell in love with "sausage rolls" over our time living in Scotland. We miss them so much, but these certainly brought us back... These are not quite as flaky as the ones we had before and they also include cheese (which the original ones didn't) but we definitely embraced the changes! These were quick and easy to make! I was sure the dough would pop open and the cheese and sausage would come oozing out, but it didn't! You just need to make sure to pinch all the holes and lines (where the crescents were meant to be cut) are sealed tightly. I accidently picked up a box of "neufchatel cheese" instead of regular cream cheese which made it a bit tougher to get the creamy consistency it called for. But, once it was all wrapped up in the crescent rolls, it was all so yummy! I also used sweet italian sausage instead of spicy pork sausage (b/c that's what I had on hand) and added red pepper flakes to one of the logs for my husband and I. This is definitely something I'll make again and will have fun trying different cheeses and meats and (as others suggested) some other sizes and shapes (i.e. bite size squares, triangles, mini muffin cups). This is a good one... thanks for sharing!
These were actually excellent! I had some filling left over so just rolled some up in a regular croissant, I think I will do them this way from now on. I also added carmelized onion, which I think enhanced the flavor.
Even though while cooking these the fumes alone made my arteries harden, they are awesome! I made one "log" with sausage and cream cheese in the middle. I used one package of crescent rolls rolled out with my rolling pin to make sure all the triangles were sealed, then put it seam side down and put shredded cheddar on top. I baked at 350º for 15 minutes then turned it up to 400º for 5 minutes. PERFECT. Served with scrambled eggs and applesauce.
I have been preparing this for years, but as written it is quite bland. Here are my modifications: brown the sausage with half a diced onion and garlic. Add a dash of cayenne pepper. Substitute Velveeta for the cream cheese...cube up a two inch chunk and mix in while sausage is still hot. I have also tried some shredded carrot and bell pepper. Makes a very pretty presentation. I don't bother with the poppy seed or egg wash. This is always a favorite appetizer.
Made these for a superbowl party and they were a HUGE hit. I did add some Italian seasoning to the mixture because it tasted a little bland to me. Also, instead of poppyseeds, I used dried rosemary. They were outstanding!
