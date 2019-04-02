Shrimp Pizza
This shrimp pizza recipe is great for summertime because it is light and it can be served hot or cold.
I do not think this pizza is light. I didn't even used the entire amount of cream cheese mixture and found it quite heavy. It has a good flavor but in my opinion, the garlic needs to be roasted first. It was way too strong. Also, I would prefer the mixture to be heated up rather than just eaten cold with the hot onions, peppers and shrimp on top. Overall, a decent and different pizza but not perfect as written.
This recipe sounds appetizing, however the cream cheese Spinach mixture was too heavy and in my opinion wasn't a good fit for "pizza". Maybe it would taste better as a dip or something.
I used Boboli premade crust and baked that crust at 425 for 10 minutes with the olive oil, Italian seasoning and parmesan cheese. I then followed the recipe. I cut it in small pieces and served it at two parties and everyone asked for the recipe.
I loved this recipe! I did not follow it exactly because I had shrimp and salmon which was already cooked and seaseoned (nor would I ever buy canned shrimp), but the spinach/garlic/parm/mayo combination was AWESOME! I added some mozzarella cheese to that mixture, but only a handful, I cooked the pizza with the shrimp and salmon on top, and sprinkled a little more mozzarella on too, because it was weird to me, having a pizza with no cheese in top. The spinach-cream cheese-parm-garlic-mayo mixture was a lot, enough for my two pizzas (which I bake in cast iron skillets because its more like PizzaHut pan pizza).
Really enjoyed this recipe! The second time I made it, I only used about half as much of the cream cheese mix as the reipe called for, and added some shredded Monterey jack to the top before baking the whole thing for 15 min. The flavors come together perfectly, and the Italian herbs make the kitchen smell like heaven. This is a new addictive favorite!
Very yummy. I used a generous amount of Seven Seas salad dressing on the crust for extra flavor. I also used an already made pie crust, and because I like typically like my pizza hot, I layered everything, then cooked the pizza. If I had to do it over again, I would cook the crust first, then layer, and place in the oven again to give the crust more crunch.However, I did have did eat the pizza cold for lunch leftovers at work, and it was still yummy.
As listed, it's a 3 or 4. Like other reviewers said, use this amount of mixture for 2 pizzas or cut it in half. Next time I will definitely cook the cream cheese mixture with my thin crust pizza and top with a sprinkle of mozzarella and that will be fantastic. Still tasted good as written but it tastes like an uncooked pizza which is a little odd.
It was so delicious! There was way too much cream cheese mixture leftover and I'd say I went heavy with what I did use. I used 3 naan bread as crusts but still brushed them with olive oil, sprinkled with Italian and baked them for 10 min. I also used frozen uncooked shrimp instead of canned and I cooked them with the onion & red pepper. I thought this would be too much Italian seasoning at first, but it was great! These are ingredients I always tend to have on hand, so thank you for a new regular menu item.
I just made this for a pizza party....it was a huge hit!!!!everyone loved it!!! I had read everyone reviews and they were right....the cream cheese spinach mixture was a lot....for a HUGE pizza it would work...but I used half of it...and it is fabulous hot and cold!!! I will be making this again....thanks!!!
Yum! I had shrimp in my freezer and sautéd in olive oil and Italian seasoning then added to bowl of sliced pepper and onions. It softened the veggies perfectly. I like cream cheese and used the entire mix. If you are not a big fan you might only use half to 3/4.
As is, it has much more potential for our tastes. I made a cauliflower crust, cut this recipe in half per reviews which was more than plenty (didn't use it all for one pizza). I sautéed fresh spinach till wilted then added garlic before adding that to the cream cheese mixture. (To the cream cheese mix, I added additional Italian seasoning and cayenne.) Then with the onions and bell I added mushrooms and asparagus tips that I had, followed by the chopped seasoned ( Old Bay ) fresh shrimp. Cooked till almost done. Put the cream cheese mix on the crust, followed with the veg/shrimp blend and topped with cheddar and mozzarella. Baked for ten minutes..... It was one of the best things I have had in a good while. I want to have it again tomorrow!
I put the ingredients in the oven, as the idea of eating cold pizza didn't sit well with me. Next time I'll definitely reduce the amount of cream cheese and instead sprinkle mozzarella on top for a cheesier taste. I added a lot more spices, since the Italian dressing seemed too plain for my liking. It's a great recipe, fast and tasty!
Very good and different! I will make it again! I followed the exact recipe. Everyone in my family loved it.
I would go 4.5 on this. Obviously the cream cheese quantity can be portioned to your taste. Great left over too. Most sauces don’t reheat well, this does. Also great cold.
Didn't exactly follow the recipe but it was delicious... I added lemon juice when cooking the shrimp and extra cheese on top of the whole shebang
Amazing recipe but I used less than half of the cream cheese mixture. Also sprinkled some grated cheese on top and popped it back in the oven for 2 min for the cheese to melt. Delicious!
definitely make it again
I didn't have frozen spinach so I used about 4oz fresh chopped spinach and a pinch of hot pepper flakes in the cream cheese mayo mixture. I used a Boboli crust, didn't pre-heat it, just spread the cream cheese mixture on it. Followed the directions for the peppers and onion mixture. I then spread it on top of the cream cheese mixture. I added medium pre-cooked shrimp. Sprinkled Italian shredded cheese blend on top, then cooked the pizza for 10 minutes at 400*. I let it set for about 5 minutes before slicing. My husband and I really liked it. My husband likes heat, so he topped his with green salsa. We didn't use all the spread mixture, so I saved the remainder for a heated chip or cracker dip, lol!
