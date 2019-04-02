Shrimp Pizza

This shrimp pizza recipe is great for summertime because it is light and it can be served hot or cold.

Recipe by Corissa

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
9
Yield:
1 pizza
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

9
Original recipe yields 9 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Stir cream cheese, Parmesan cheese, mayonnaise, garlic, and spinach together until evenly mixed; set aside.

  • Press pizza dough onto a baking sheet and brush with 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Sprinkle with 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning. Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown, 10 to 12 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a skillet over medium heat; cook bell pepper and onion until tender, about 5 minutes. Season with 2 teaspoons of Italian seasoning; stir in shrimp and cook until heated through.

  • Spread spinach mixture on cooked pizza crust; spread shrimp and vegetable mixture on top. Slice into pieces to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
362 calories; protein 16.1g; carbohydrates 22.1g; fat 23.5g; cholesterol 87.8mg; sodium 585mg. Full Nutrition
