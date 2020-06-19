Walleye Cakes

I have seen a lot of recipes for walleye fish, but they all seem to be breaded and deep-fried or battered and deep-fried or just baked. So I figured if you can make fish cakes tasty with salmon and so on, why not post a recipe for walleye cakes?

Recipe by Aime

prep:
30 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
6
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine cornflake crumbs, bread crumbs, and flour in a shallow dish; set aside.

  • Grind walleye fillets, or chop finely and place in a mixing bowl. Add carrots, zucchini, onions, garlic, eggs, dry mustard, lemon juice, and salt. Season with black pepper. Mix with your hands until evenly combined.

  • Form walleye mixture into 1/3-cup cakes, each about 3/4 inch thick, and press into cornflake mixture. Set walleye cakes on a baking sheet in a single layer; do not stack.

  • Melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Cook walleye cakes in batches until firmed and golden brown on each side, about 8 minutes per side.

Editor's Note

The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the breading ingredients. The actual amount of the breading consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
320 calories; protein 23g; carbohydrates 35g; fat 9.7g; cholesterol 150.4mg; sodium 754.1mg. Full Nutrition
