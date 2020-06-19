I have seen a lot of recipes for walleye fish, but they all seem to be breaded and deep-fried or battered and deep-fried or just baked. So I figured if you can make fish cakes tasty with salmon and so on, why not post a recipe for walleye cakes?
I love cooking walleye :-). I live in Montana and my kids HATE the taste of trout. The great thing about walleye is it only tastes like what you season it with. The white meat is fantastic. Anyways, this is a wonderful recipe. Great job! I have made mine with simple Oatmeal just like you would a meat loaf but yours kicked butt! Great job!
The only change I made in the ingredient list is that I used a yellow squash instead of zucchini since I already had it on hand. The fish/veggie mixture is loose and wet and I was not able to form cakes with it. I ended up throwing in the cornflake/bread crumb mixture into it and that worked like a charm. After frying the first batch I felt they lacked a little something so I added some Old Bay to the 2nd batch before frying and that really added some depth.
LJNols84
Rating: 4 stars
05/07/2015
This recipe was a little bit complicated and very messy! The mixture was a little on the thin side, but it may have been because I didn't have quite enough fish, and added an extra egg on accident. I also used peanut oil for frying instead of vegetable/canola oil. The end result was delicious, so I'll definitely make these again!
I love salmon patties and was looking for a fish cake recipe to make with some bass filets I had from a recent fishing trip. I used this recipe as a starting point. I personally don't like veggies in things like these so I left all but the onions out. I also used crackers instead of the bread crumbs (really not a difference). Let me say these were really good. I am sure they are good with the veggies if you are into that sort of thing.
