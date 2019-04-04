Crispy Baked Walleye

GREAT RECIPE! I wanted to find a "baked" recipe for walleye but with breading and a "fried" taste. This was really good. I had tripled the amount of Walleye (3 lbs. of 2 large filets). I cut each filet into 6 filets which totaled 12. I used the same amount of eggs and water (2 eggs & 1 tbs. of water) which was plenty! I doubled the bread crumbs (Panko is all I use), instant mashed potatoes, parmesan cheese (I used Parmesan & Romano) and the same amount of seasoned salt (1 tsp.) which was plenty for us. I whipped the eggs and water in a bowl, mixed all the dry ingredients in a larger bowl, dipped fish in egg/water mixture then dipped in bread crumb mixture. Realized I still had plenty of egg & bread crumb mixture left so I dipped the coated fish filets again in egg then bread crumb mixture until gone. I was able to double coat 2/3 of my filets. Placed filets on a prepared (Pam sprayed) pizza pan with holes, melted approx. 2 tbs. of butter and added a handful of fresh parsley and drizzled over the top of each filet (my preference). Baked in 450 degree pre-heated oven for 20 minutes (a little underdone which we like) OMG DELISH! My family ages 8 to 54 loved this recipe. The filets that were not "double coated" were really good, but the filets that were "double coated" were GREAT! I always refrigerate breaded fish at least 1/2 hour before baking/frying. I served with tossed salad, asparagus, and teriyaki rice. What a GREAT MEAL!~THANK YOU so much for this recipe!! WE LOVED