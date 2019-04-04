Crispy Baked Walleye

This was very good. I made as is, but would cut back on the salt next time as I am a low sodium eater. Next time I make this I would like to try putting the greased cookie sheet in the oven for a few minutes to get it hot and the bottom more crispy. Yummy!
LOVE THIS. We went to the store to find what fish looked best that day. It was walleye (which I had never made before). When I came back home with my visiting friend I found this recipe and made it while he did some chores for me. I used panko breadcrumbs. It was great! Thanks for making me look like a pro on the spot!
I recently foundo ut I can't have ANY fried foods and I wanted some walleye. I tried this recipe and fell in love with it !! It's a must try, and I have NO regrets as to missing out on fried walleye !!
GREAT RECIPE! I wanted to find a "baked" recipe for walleye but with breading and a "fried" taste. This was really good. I had tripled the amount of Walleye (3 lbs. of 2 large filets). I cut each filet into 6 filets which totaled 12. I used the same amount of eggs and water (2 eggs & 1 tbs. of water) which was plenty! I doubled the bread crumbs (Panko is all I use), instant mashed potatoes, parmesan cheese (I used Parmesan & Romano) and the same amount of seasoned salt (1 tsp.) which was plenty for us. I whipped the eggs and water in a bowl, mixed all the dry ingredients in a larger bowl, dipped fish in egg/water mixture then dipped in bread crumb mixture. Realized I still had plenty of egg & bread crumb mixture left so I dipped the coated fish filets again in egg then bread crumb mixture until gone. I was able to double coat 2/3 of my filets. Placed filets on a prepared (Pam sprayed) pizza pan with holes, melted approx. 2 tbs. of butter and added a handful of fresh parsley and drizzled over the top of each filet (my preference). Baked in 450 degree pre-heated oven for 20 minutes (a little underdone which we like) OMG DELISH! My family ages 8 to 54 loved this recipe. The filets that were not "double coated" were really good, but the filets that were "double coated" were GREAT! I always refrigerate breaded fish at least 1/2 hour before baking/frying. I served with tossed salad, asparagus, and teriyaki rice. What a GREAT MEAL!~THANK YOU so much for this recipe!! WE LOVED
Very good. I've eaten walleye hundreds of times and almost always fried because I couldn't find a good way to bake them. This is great. I subbed panko for the instant mashed potato flakes. Also, I like to bake these on a pizza pan with holes in the bottom, or some sort of tight mesh rack so that the bottoms of the filets don't get soggy, and the whole piece stays firm.
I was out of instant mashed potatoes so I had to improvise for some flavor. I added a little bit of dill, paprika and garlic salt to the breading and put a little bit of lemon juice on each filet before baking. They turned out great. Hope to try the genuine recipe next time. I'll be sure to check my cupboard BEFORE thawing out the walleye!
My husband is a bit of a picky eater and he doesn't usually rate my cooking as exceptional but I made this for the first time tonight and he LOVED it! I didn't modify anything and I made my own bread crumbs out of 1 slice of wheat bread. It looked and tasted gourmet! I will definitely use this recipe again when I cook up the rest of the walleye we caught in Minnesota last year.
This was amazing! I do not ever eat fish, but my husband brought two huge walleye home yesterday and I promised to try them. I found this recipe and it was soooo good!! No fishy taste at all! Best ever!
This is a GREAT recipe. Try it and you will never fry fish again or prepare it any other way. I add a package of dry onion soup mix to the ingredients. I cook on a sprayed non-stick pizza pan with holes in it. The pan is available from Wal Mart and is inexpensive and delivers a crispy fillet on both sides that doesn't stick to the pan. I might add that I cut the fillets into three pieces and depending on how thick they are I cook at 450 for 16-18 minutes and then turn the oven to "broil" for 1-2 minutes to brown the fish a little bit. Is an easy, clean, no fuss way to prepare not only walleye but also crappie, pike, tilapia, flounder, grouper, and even salmon.
I have been looking for a good baked fish recipe and this was it. I will definitely make again! I used blended up all bran cereal instead of bread crumbs and omitted the mashed potato flakes and seasoned salt. Baked it for about 16 minutes! It was perfect!
Good recipe, I used Italian bread crumbs instead of plain. My teenager and 7 year old liked it, and I didn't have to deep fry it so my house didn't smell like oil, so I liked it! Even my husband who prefers his fish fried liked this recipe. I think I will use this again!
The flavor on this was amazing! I used some garlic and parmesan flavored potato flakes and my family loved it! My husband told me 4 times how awesome supper was. The bottom of mine were really soggy though. I'm not sure if there is something I can do different next time so that the fish is crispy on the top and bottom?
This was an easy way to make delicious baked fish. We made it according to the recipe with one exception - we salted/peppered the fish before the egg dip. Served it with Chef John's Beurre Blanc sauce for the perfect meal.
It was OK. I thought it lacked flavor. Walleye is mild already, so I was hoping the breading would bring a bit more to the party. The crunch was good and gave it that fried texture while being healthier.
Very good, love the crispness and no oil. I had varying thicknesses of fish. Really watch your time, some were perfect and some should have been taken out earlier even though I cut down cooking time to 15 minutes.
Way healthier than the way my husband usually chooses to make it!! And tasted very similar. He states that he missed the taste of shore lunch. I would think you could substitute shore lunch for one of the third cup ingredients. Often times he includes saltines which I would anticipate could also be substituted. Just not sure how doing both at the same time would change the flavor. We also added a little Cajun seasoning and Garlic pepper tonight.
I made this tonight with cod fillets, and it was very tasty! I didn't have any potato flakes, so I just used panko crumbs and the parmesan. Instead of seasoned salt (which can have MSG), I added a 1/2 teaspoon Paul Prudhomme's Seafood Magic to the breadcrumb mixture. In future, I might add a touch more on top of the fish, but it was very good. Easy to make and a short bake time!
Very helpful recipe! I have never made walleye before but, we caught some walleye on the lake this past weekend so, I used this recipe for guidance. I personally like to use plenty of seasonings and giving it my own zest. I included 1 tablespoon lemon pepper, onion powder, and dried minced onion flakes into the dry mix. I also lightly sprinkled some lemon pepper and parsley on top of the fillets. They turned out perfectly and we didn't even need tartar.
This was very good. I used Panko crumbs and didn't have mashed potato flakes, so I increased the Panko crumbs. It turned out very good. My husband thought I had used butter in it. Will make again. Will try it with the potato flakes.
I added a sauce to add a bit of zing: Dijon mustard, lemon juice and mayonnaise. Didn’t measure but I’d say 2T of mustard and mayo and just enough lemon juice to thin it out. Mix together and drizzle over fish.
I don't care for fish at all. This was yummy. I put my seasonings in my egg wash and I also double dipped/breaded my fish. I also mixed it up a bit by crushing some Texas Toast garlic butter croutons and mixing them with my Parmesan and bread crumbs. Quite tasty even if I do say so myself.
Hit the spot for walleye, and for other white fish I didn’t change anything the first time around. The next time (which is tonight) I’m going to element the mashed potatoes. I’ll use additional bread crumbs, toasted.
I would recommend a few things to an otherwise very easy and useful recipe. Both of my suggestion will make the breading on the fish more crisp. 1. Put foil on cookie sheet and spray or grease. Then put into oven while preheating (will smoke) to get the pan nice and hot. This helped make the bottom of the fish crispy. 2. Sprinkle left over breading on top of fish to get a better crust in top. Then broil the fish on low for a minute or so to brown the top. I did this just before the fish was all the way done.
I made this. Sorta. I prepared the ingredients, then realized I had forgotten I changed my mind at the last minute and bought Steelhead Trout instead of Walleye. I cooked for 15m only, since most recipes seem to have Steelhead cooking a little faster. It still turned out excellent.
This should do well in the air fryers in the correct proportions. There is only 2 of us, so it may work well, spraying the fillets with oil and adding a bit of garlic asiago cheese instead of Parmesan and maybe a bit of ? fresh ground pepper and salt. I’ll let you know how it turns out?
My husband thinks Walleye is the best fresh water fish and typically he fries it. I stumbled across this recipe and had to talk him into trying it. After dinner, he said this is hands down the best way to cook Walleye. I made only three changes to the recipe (I know most people hate hearing that their recipe was changed). Instead of greasing a baking sheet, I put the fish on Parchment paper. So cleaning up was easy. Since potato flakes are not a staple in my house, I omitted them. Lastly, I used Italian flavored Panko crumbs and omitted the season salt. The fish was cooked perfectly and the outer crust was crunchy like fried fish without being greasy. This recipe is not only a "keeper" but I plan on sharing it with my husband fishing buddies.
Didn't have potato flakes or bread crumbs so I used panko to substitute for both. I added dill and cayenne powder but didn't add seasoned salt which was mistake- this needs the salt! We turned over each piece of fish halfway through the baking time and both sides were perfect.
I love this recipe. It's hard to truly get crispy fish without frying, but this is the next best thing! I like to use the flavored instant potatoes instead of plain. I would recommend not adding the additional seasonings - particularly salt - if you use the flavored potatoes. I have made this with small white fish fillets (crappie mostly, see my pic) and it works great.
This was great! My husband and I love fish and I am always looking for news ways to prepare it. I omitted the seasoning salt for health reasons and used panko bread crumbs in place of instant potatoes which I did not have. Followed the rest of the recipe as is. Definitely will make this again.
This was just nothing short of excellent! my tweaks and method-I had a good amount of fish, covered 1 large pizza pan. I used 1/3 C of Panko crumbs, then close to another 1/3 C. of some cracker and some regular bread crumbs, mixed w a blend of seasoning. (garlic salt, dill, cajun blend w lemon pepper) 3 eggs w 2 T water. had more than enough of both, in fact, I double dipped and breaded half the batch. I omitted Parmesan and potato flakes, as didn't want to mask taste of great fish. baked on Pam sprayed pizza pan w a foil wrapped pizza pan on rack below to catch mess, at 450 for 15 min. most filets were not thick at all. fish was opaque. Highly recommend!
This made a nice crust for the walleye. I followed the directions with the exception of using kosher salt in place of seasoned salt. Don't normally eat instant mashed potatoes so the one-serving pouch kind worked good for me to use in this recipe. Had to add several minutes cook time to make sure the fish was done and also brown the top. My fish had skin on one side so cooked that down and didn't worry about both sides getting crispy since I don't like to eat the skin anyway and take it off after it's cooked. I will be buying walleye more often!
Used town house crackers instead of the mashed potatoes. Would also cut the salt in half just on the verge of being a little salty. But maybe the it was the melted butter I served it with that pushed it over the top. Will definitely make it again.
I followed the recipe as it appears here with one change; I used Panko breading instead of dried regular bread crumbs. Wonderful taste, easy prep and cooking. Everyone LOVED IT !!! I’m an iffy fan of fish, or I was until now. I love this recipe.!!! I’m making it again tonight. EXCELLENT RECIPE ! Thanks
love this recipe, even without the potato flakes (I never remember to buy them!). Used fresh caught walleye, added a little italian seasoning from Penzy's and cooked 25 minutes until the top was a little crispy. My hubby does broil at the end for 2 minutes when he makes it as well. Great alternative to frying to keep it on the healthier side for week nights!
I will use this quick, easy and flavor packed recipe again. I added a couple tablespoons of ranch dressing to the egg mixture and also left out the potato flakes. I have made this twice now once I used it on walleye and the second time I used it on homemade chicken fingers.
I used haddock and regular breadcrumbs. I sprayed my baking sheet with non stick spray, placed the fish on the sheet and then sprayed the fish lightly with the non stick spray. Then I baked it as directed. It came out crispy and the fish flaked nicely. It tasted very good, way better than frying. My husband only likes fried fish and he really liked this. I am so happy to have this better way to cook fish.
This was delicious and my whole family loved it. As mentioned the cheese is a definite must for the added flavor. Also I used panko crumbs and it worked wonderfully. I think any really flavorful cracker crumbs would work well. Also I used 1 1/3 lbs of fish and had plenty of breading plus extra left. I think you could go up to 1 1/2 or 2 lbs of fish and still have enough. Also next time I think I would cut down a bit on the butter, maybe just over 1/4 c as it seemed like a lot although the flavor was delicious. This recipe is a keeper!
My bread crumbs expired so my husband and I used beer batter mix in it’s place. When you’re cooking for 2 or 3 and you are watching your waistline this recipe is simple and easy. Our 22 year old son stopped by while we were eating and stated it was the”best walleye he ever had”. It was incredibly delicious and I will be making it like this over deep fried from now on!
