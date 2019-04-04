Crispy Baked Walleye

Crispy breaded baked walleye without the need for frying! My husband only likes deep-fried fish, and he loves this. Feel free to use your favorite seasonings.

By Leanne

prep:

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C). Grease a baking sheet.

  • Beat eggs and water together in a bowl until smooth; set aside. Combine bread crumbs, potato flakes, and Parmesan cheese in a separate bowl with seasoned salt until evenly mixed. Dip walleye fillets into beaten egg, then press into bread crumb mixture. Place onto the prepared baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until fish is opaque in the center and flakes easily with a fork, 15 to 20 minutes.

Tips

You can also use tilapia or other white fish fillets.

Editor's Note:

The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the breading ingredients. The actual amount of the breading consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
221 calories; protein 29g; carbohydrates 10.4g; fat 6.3g; cholesterol 196.2mg; sodium 494mg. Full Nutrition
