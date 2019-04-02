The dish itself isn’t bad—in fact it’s quite flavorful. The problem is calling it ‘Chicken Vindaloo’ —rather than, ‘Grandma’s Spicy Chicken and Potato Casserole.’

Indian food is usually labor intensive and involves grinding whole spices and cooking for hours. Most American kitchens don’t have whole spices nor mortals and pestles to pulverize them; instead we use ground spices that lack intensity of flavor. We don’t marinate food for days instead take shortcuts. When we trade authenticity for convenience the results can be disappointing.

This isn’t the Vindaloo you’d get in an Indian restaurant, but you can make it in an hour or so with the jars of spices you have on-hand (which are likely to be old and/or and bland even if you just purchased them from the grocery store). For a very quick and easy Indian-inspired chicken dish it’s pretty good.