Chicken Vindaloo
A spicy curry dish is originally a Portuguese dish of spicy pork, but you can add any meat you wish.
This is a wonderful recipe - very easy to make and full of taste. Received rave reviews from my husband and kids. I left out the potatoes and served with whole wheat naan. Thank you so much for sharing.Read More
It was a nice spice filled Indian inspired dish, but not what I consider to be chicken vindaloo. If you like your Indian food on the mild side, then this is for you.Read More
This was the best chicken I have ever had. Great recipe and easy to make. Served it over some basmati rice
I would give it 2.5 starts but that is not an option. I think this dish has potential but it just was not there. I agree with one reviewer that the dish has flaws. I took that person's advice and did not add the toasted spices so early in the process, but I don't know if that made a difference. But the chicken was finished well before the potatoes. In fact we gave up on them likely about 20 minutes after the chicken was done. One option would be to microwave the potatoes some first. However, to me even though we added all those spices I tasted mostly the cayenne pepper. My boyfriend on the other hand said the dish was bland. He suggested the dish would be better slow cooked so the spices can get into the chicken and the potatoes. So perhaps that would help. But as written I would never make it again. I love Indian food and with all the Indian spices I had high hopes though.
This was okay. It's not quite the right spice combination for my taste and not quite spicy enough - maybe I need to add more cayenne pepper. The potatoes weren't quite done after 20 plus minutes of simmering.
I made this and was pretty skeptical looking at all the different spices. While it was cooking I started to worry even more because it didn't smell anything like the vindaloo I know. In the end it tastes good but still not like the vindaloo I was hoping for. I found the Cardamon spice to be a bit overwhelming and would leave it out if I made it again.
This recipe had all the earmarks of having great flavor and I didn't follow the recipe verbatim, but I will say this. Overpowerfully bitter strong taste! Might be because I used whole cloves instead of ground? Also, when toasting the spices, I almost warn against this. If you do burn them, I think that could add bitterness. Also...when adding the onions the spices dry up all the oil, so it makes it very difficult to get a good sweat on them. toast spices spearately and saute the chicken in the onions and garlic first before adding the spices. Technical flaws galore in this dish.
It's a very good dish but I don't think I want to make it again.
I haven't had Vindaloo before, so I don't have that frame of reference but I thought this was great. I had to make 2 changes - I used breast of chicken and I did not have Cardamom. Otherwise made as written. I think the issue with others' potatoes not softening is due to 2 things. 1- you have to cut them into small cubes and 2- the cook time says bring to a boil then simmer- well it took a while to bring to a boil and then simmered for 15 minutes sounds a bit short to me. I simmered for 10 more minutes. I served for dinner over rice and just by itself in a bowl for lunch the next day.
This was good, but I agree with the other reviewers. The spice combination was just a little off. I think I'd add less cloves, a touch more cinnamon, and some mustard powder next time. We DID finish the leftovers though so it was pretty good.
This is fairly easy to make and a totally decent, tasty dish. That said, it just doesn't seem anywhere near spicy enough to qualify as a vindaloo.
I think I put in a bit more ginger than I should have so it wasn't quite what I was expecting. My husband loved it though. I will try this recipe again and see how I like it.
The potatoes were bland and hard to cook. Took me more than 30 minutes for it to cook. Mine turned out to be little sour but good flavor. I added bit of brown sugar and the sourness went away. I think its just an ok dish.
Two large potatoes was too much for this dish. It was bland and it does take the potatoes much longer than the chicken. This recipe has potential, but is missing something. Thank you for the recipe!
It was very good but I did double up on the coriander, cumin & paprika, & quadrupled the cayenne. I slow cooked it for about 4 hours & served over rice. Added heat but still very enjoyable.
Chicken vindaloo was lovely. I will make it more spicy hot.
The dish itself isn’t bad—in fact it’s quite flavorful. The problem is calling it ‘Chicken Vindaloo’ —rather than, ‘Grandma’s Spicy Chicken and Potato Casserole.’
Indian food is usually labor intensive and involves grinding whole spices and cooking for hours. Most American kitchens don’t have whole spices nor mortals and pestles to pulverize them; instead we use ground spices that lack intensity of flavor. We don’t marinate food for days instead take shortcuts. When we trade authenticity for convenience the results can be disappointing.
This isn’t the Vindaloo you’d get in an Indian restaurant, but you can make it in an hour or so with the jars of spices you have on-hand (which are likely to be old and/or and bland even if you just purchased them from the grocery store). For a very quick and easy Indian-inspired chicken dish it’s pretty good.
Husband says this is a keeper! I used 1 can of rotel which made it more spicy. Also added green bell pepper and zucchini. Will be making this again maybe without the rotel.
Forgot to put the ginger In and it was lovely anyway - used chicken and browned it as it was bone in with skin
I don't like this kind of food but my family loves it. They said something was missing......we added to 2 T of curry and I got an 5 rating from everyone. This is on my list of foods to make again.
My first Indian inspired recipe. I only used 1 can of diced tomatoes, 1/8 of the ceyenne and 1 large russett. I dont think I messed up the recipe because it was flavorful and went back for a bit of a 2nd helping. Made long grain rice to eat with the vindaloo. I will make this again because my picky husband said, 'hmm good babe".
I added more chicken and used fresh Tomatoes. Instead of Tabasco, I added Piquin peppers and Glory of Gods: hot mix. Lastly, I added some yellow curry (2 bs), some raisins, and cinnamon (I stick) with a bit of brown sugar. I like some sweet with my Vindaloo.
I really enjoyed it! I was healthy on the spice measurements and added curry to the mix. I used only one potatoe and only one can of tomatoes undrained to give more sauce volume. Definitely simmer long enough, as this brings out the flavors. I noticed reviews have complained of a lack in taste. Mine was very flavorful. Very tasty dish!
It turned out beautifully. I made two adjustments to the recipe. In the final few minutes of cooking I added 3/4 cup of Heavy cream and thickened the sauce with 3 tablespoons of Flour. I also used unpeeled Yukon Gold, medium potatoes. Very robust flavors.
I have made this resiptwo times now. First time I didnt follow the recipe and the second time I followed the recipe. Both times were bland and the potatoes after 20 minutes were still hard. The whole recipe toke 1 hour and 30 minutes. Will not make it a again.
Will make a again. Used chillie pepper flakes in place of cayenne. Added 10 peppercorns and 4 cardamom seeds.
I would suggest increasing the chicken amount to add an extra 8 ounces. Yes, would definitely make again. Spices are not over powering.
I was somewhat disappointed when I first served this, and only gave it 3 stars. But when reheated it was really good!
I made it per the instructions, and it was simply amazing.
This was ok. I probably will not make it again. Even with all the spices it seemed a little bland. There was a little heat to it that hit you a couple seconds after you eat a bite but my husband had to add hot sauce to his. I bet cooking it slow and long will make the flavors taste stronger.
Excellent! My husband made this following the directions exactly and it had a very authentic, spicy taste. Loved it and will make again!
This is a lovely recipe. As usual, I made a few small changes for personal taste, but overall, the blend of spices is quite a nice surprise. Not a hot curry, but a subtle blend of spices that I have on hand. In fact, I used pork loin instead of chicken. Served it over rice. Wonderful dinner and best news, some leftovers for lunch.
Very easy to make yet the flavor is amazing! Using fresh ginger is a must!
I used a pre-made spice mix from Williams Sonoma (approx. 2tbsp), and champagne wine vinegar that I'd steeped Chinese peppers in for some kick. I also halve the broth with coconut milk, and throw in a bouillon cube for extra flavor. I typically use more onion and garlic, cooking it in oil til they are caramelized. This recipe works great in an Instant Pot. I pressure cook it for 15 minutes.
This is a good rendition of this dish but I added more garlic and heat to make it a true Pakistani meal.
