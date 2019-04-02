Chicken Vindaloo

A spicy curry dish is originally a Portuguese dish of spicy pork, but you can add any meat you wish.

Recipe by Keith Dallmer

prep:
30 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Toast the turmeric, cardamom, cinnamon, coriander, cloves, cumin, paprika, and cayenne pepper in a Dutch oven or large pot over medium-low heat until the spices are fragrant, about 2 minutes. Stir the spices constantly as they toast, taking care that they do not burn. Stir in the olive oil, onion, garlic, and ginger. Increase heat to medium, and cook until softened, about 5 minutes.

  • Stir in the tomato paste until no lumps of paste remain. Add the chicken, potatoes, tomatoes, chicken broth, wine vinegar, and bay leaf. Bring to a boil over high heat, then reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer until the potatoes are tender, and the chicken is no longer pink in the center, about 15 minutes. Remove the cover, and cook 5 minutes more to thicken slightly. Season to taste with salt, black pepper, and cayenne pepper to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
417 calories; protein 26.3g; carbohydrates 50.4g; fat 11.6g; cholesterol 70.3mg; sodium 785.1mg. Full Nutrition
