Beef Vindaloo

A great make-ahead vindaloo recipe which is a guaranteed crowd pleaser and will convert many to Indian food. It can be made with any meat and most pantry items. Serve with mashed potatoes or basmati rice.
Great recipe. For those who reviewed saying too salty, this dish should be somewhat salty. Also use Kosher salt not table salt. Most chefs design recipes with Kosher or Sea Salt not table salt. Vindaloo is one of the hottest dishes on an Indian menu, so this should be enough to make you sweat!
This is a hard recipe for me to review. I love to say only positive things… but, honestly I have issues with the terminology and quantities of certain ingredients. Recipe directions said to make a marinade of the yogurt, vinegar and spices. Then soak at least one hour or overnight. This was more of a “coating” rather than a marinade. My VERY limited exposure to cooking sent me to the dictionary after preparing this dish to research the meaning of “marinate” as it pertains to cooking. Marinate is “soaking or exposing a food item for a long period time, then removing.” The yogurt mixture is UNremovable, so I’m choosing to call it a “Yogurt Coating.” Also, it was so salty and hot, we could hardly eat it. Way beneath the salt and the heat, was a hint of what I think might be a great dish. Could the 2 tablespoons of salt be a typo? If you were truly MARINATING the meat, those quantities would be o.k. Not being able to remove the meat from the coating is, in my opinion, the downfall of this dish. When I make this again, and I will with a good tweaking, I’ll use maybe 1 or 2 teaspoons of salt, 1 teaspoon each of black pepper and cayenne or ancho chili pepper powder. The garlic and ginger paste is a combination I love, so I think there might be some hope for this Vindaloo!
This is a hard recipe for me to review. I love to say only positive things… but, honestly I have issues with the terminology and quantities of certain ingredients. Recipe directions said to make a marinade of the yogurt, vinegar and spices. Then soak at least one hour or overnight. This was more of a “coating” rather than a marinade. My VERY limited exposure to cooking sent me to the dictionary after preparing this dish to research the meaning of “marinate” as it pertains to cooking. Marinate is “soaking or exposing a food item for a long period time, then removing.” The yogurt mixture is UNremovable, so I’m choosing to call it a “Yogurt Coating.” Also, it was so salty and hot, we could hardly eat it. Way beneath the salt and the heat, was a hint of what I think might be a great dish. Could the 2 tablespoons of salt be a typo? If you were truly MARINATING the meat, those quantities would be o.k. Not being able to remove the meat from the coating is, in my opinion, the downfall of this dish. When I make this again, and I will with a good tweaking, I’ll use maybe 1 or 2 teaspoons of salt, 1 teaspoon each of black pepper and cayenne or ancho chili pepper powder. The garlic and ginger paste is a combination I love, so I think there might be some hope for this Vindaloo!
Great recipe. For those who reviewed saying too salty, this dish should be somewhat salty. Also use Kosher salt not table salt. Most chefs design recipes with Kosher or Sea Salt not table salt. Vindaloo is one of the hottest dishes on an Indian menu, so this should be enough to make you sweat!
Vindaloo curry is supposed to be insanely spicy. If a TBS of ground red pepper sounds like too much heat for your palate, then dial it back to a tsp or whatever you can handle. If you didn't grow up in South Louisiana or Texas (or India or Pakistan) and are not accustomed to our level of heat, you will need to alter the amount of pepper in this recipe.
Good overall flavor, but the sauce was thin, and really spicy. I garnished with some more yogurt which I thought improved it. If I do it again, I'll cut way back on the water and a little on the peppers, and add more yogurt earlier.
A great recipe that is flavourful, spicy and pretty straightforward. This recipe is also very easy to adapt to personal tastes for levels of heat and overall spice and you can easily add or deduct ingredients as you personalize this dish. But, even straight out of the gate and made exactly as per the instructions, this is still a great meal. Well done!
Good overall recipe, but a bit salty and lacking some depth to the flavor. I saw that the sauce was going to be rather runny, especially since I was using canned tomatoes (2 cans, drained one of them) and completely cut out the cup of water. I then also removed the lid for the last 20 minutes of simmering. Next time I'll add some real hot peppers in addition to the red pepper flakes and supplement lime juice for some of the vinegar to try and fill out the somewhat one dimensional flavor. I was pleasantly surprised with how tender the stew meat that I used got in just an hour or so of cooking.
This is very good! We found this recipe and have thoroughly enjoyed it. We decided to make some changes. We cut the salt content in half and added 2 tablespoons of garam masala to the marinade. To the actual gravy, we added a teaspoon of cumin and a teaspoon of ground red pepper and then thickened it up with 2 tbsp of cornstarch in a quarter cup of water. It made things perfect.
I wish I would have looked at other reviewers comments and cut the salt content way, way down. The dish was delicious but the amount of salt overpowered the other really great flavors and heat going on. I marinated stew beef overnight and then put it in the crock pot for 7 hrs. adding the sautéed onions and tomatoes in the last hr or so. The results were great but that amount of salt came close to ruining the dish. Do yourself a favor and cut the salt content and you’ve got yourself a real winner.
I made this recipe and it was a huge success. I did cut back on the salt to 1 tablespoon and marinaded the meat overnight (actually it was for about 16 hours). When preparing the final step I added 1/4 cup of water only. After simmering there was still quite a bit of liquid so I added sour cream which thickened up the sauce. Served over basmati rice with wedges of steamed naan and tzatziki yogourt & cucumber dip. As expected there is a lot of heat, but delicious. Very pleased with the results.
This recipe was amazing, my husband has asked how he gets this once a week. The only thing I did different was a couple tablespoons of butter to cook the onions, instead of the listed vegetable oil. I also used kosher salt. I will certainly make this again, and again!
I love Indian food, and based on the description of this recipe, I was hoping this would introduce other family members to it as well. I've never tried Vindaloo before, but I' not afraid of a little spice. This had way too much garlic (never thought I'd say that) and the spiciness was too overpowering for anyone to eat it. Unfortunately I won't be making this recipe again. I was hugely disappointed and a lot of food went to waste.
Way too salty and too much heat. Next time I'll cut way down on the salt and the red pepper. I normally like a lot of heat, but this was too much.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
02/28/2017
Made it tonight for my family. Really good, and i made it in a hurry. I marinated it for about 20 minutes. There is a lot of water, however I easily overcame that by letting it simmer for 30 minutes more on low. Beautiful recipe , will make again.
I thought the meat was flavorful and tender. I did halve the salt and used kosher salt. I also added 1/2 tsp of coriander and 1 tsp of cumin because I think it works beautifully with ginger. I was right. I also added more yogurt than it called for. Probably 5 tablespoons in all, and only let it marinate for about an hour. I think allowing it to marinate overnight would have really broken down the meat and made it even more tender. Served over white rice, was scrumptious and the something 'different' by taste buds had. been craving. I'd make again for sure.
I am so happy with this recipe. I don’t make a lot of Indian food (most of Indian food I make is Parka’s sauces plus a meat, onions, and rice). We had a whole cow butchered and it’s hard to find good recipes to go with the chuck roasts. I was very happy with how tender and delicious this recipe was. Husband approved! Perfect amount of spice (I used a few teaspoons of paprika and a few teaspoons of chili powder). I reduced the salt a little to 1.5 tablespoons (used 1/2 table salt and half kosher salt). Super good over rice!
It was a bit watery and definitely not spicy enough. I used sea salt, and the salt level was fine. Next time, I'll probably drain it a bit before I add the tomatoes. My dad suggested substituting neufchatel cheese for the yogurt, so I'm sure I'll do that, too!
Absolutely delicious!! Equal to any restaurants recipe and maybe even better! I cut back both peppers by a third each(it’s just too hot for me) and always add my staples to the pot....potato and carrot cubes, broccoli and cauliflower flowerettes and some chopped cabbage. What a meal over rice!!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.