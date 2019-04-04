Beef Vindaloo

This is a hard recipe for me to review. I love to say only positive things… but, honestly I have issues with the terminology and quantities of certain ingredients. Recipe directions said to make a marinade of the yogurt, vinegar and spices. Then soak at least one hour or overnight. This was more of a “coating” rather than a marinade. My VERY limited exposure to cooking sent me to the dictionary after preparing this dish to research the meaning of “marinate” as it pertains to cooking. Marinate is “soaking or exposing a food item for a long period time, then removing.” The yogurt mixture is UNremovable, so I’m choosing to call it a “Yogurt Coating.” Also, it was so salty and hot, we could hardly eat it. Way beneath the salt and the heat, was a hint of what I think might be a great dish. Could the 2 tablespoons of salt be a typo? If you were truly MARINATING the meat, those quantities would be o.k. Not being able to remove the meat from the coating is, in my opinion, the downfall of this dish. When I make this again, and I will with a good tweaking, I’ll use maybe 1 or 2 teaspoons of salt, 1 teaspoon each of black pepper and cayenne or ancho chili pepper powder. The garlic and ginger paste is a combination I love, so I think there might be some hope for this Vindaloo!

Read More