Ukrainian Cabbage Rolls

Rating this 5 stars as this is THE good basic Holubchi/cabbage roll recipe that all the personal and family versions and variations start from or build upon. I have been making cabbage rolls most of my life as taught by my Baba and Aunties. Their recipes sometimes added the ground meat or smoked ham or bacon, to the rice, whatever was handy. Now that I am the Baba myself, over the years I have tweaked recipes to suit myself, the kids and my husbands family. Hubby likes this plainer filling version made with sour cabbage leaves, which you can buy at some grocery stores, usually in the fall and winter, or make yourself, and no tomato sauce, just melted butter and water. Most often I just make with the regular (sweet) Green Cabbage. I now always buy heads of cabbage when in season (cheaper and better) and double wrap in plastic and just throw into freezer. When I plan to make a batch of cabbage rolls, I take the heads out and let them thaw in a big bowl or tub for 24 hrs. , then place them in the fridge (keep in bowl or tub as they will leak juices) until ready to use. No need to boil them this way, softer easier to roll leaves, and they bake up more tender and quicker. Most often we add finely diced cooked bacon and onions to the rice with some butter and salt and white pepper to taste. The one thing I learned from all the ukrainian and polish women in my family and friends circle is make sure you use the correct rice!! Use a plain short grain rice, unscented unflavored, an