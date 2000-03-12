Ukrainian Cabbage Rolls

My parents are Ukrainian and this is a recipe we always made when I was growing up. These cabbage rolls have no meat in them. Sometimes they used salt pork in them, but I didn't care for it.

Recipe by starbuck

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Grease a 2 quart casserole dish.

  • Steam the whole head of cabbage until it is al dente. Meanwhile, in a saucepan bring 3 cups of water to a boil. Add rice and stir. Reduce heat, cover and simmer for 20 minutes.

  • Melt butter in a small skillet over medium heat. Saute onion until translucent; stir into cooked rice. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

  • Cut the leaves off of the cabbage and cut the larger leaves in half. Spoon 1 tablespoon of rice into a leaf and roll tightly. Place rolls in prepared casserole dish, stacking in layers. Pour tomato juice over the rolls, using enough just to cover.

  • Cover and bake in preheated oven for 2 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
207 calories; protein 5.7g; carbohydrates 39.6g; fat 3.5g; cholesterol 7.6mg; sodium 521.4mg. Full Nutrition
