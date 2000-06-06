Ham Loaf II

Smoky ham and ground pork with bread crumbs, glazed with a sweet and tangy sauce, baked to perfection.

Recipe by Penny Savage

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr 30 mins
total:
1 hr 45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Mix ham, ground pork, eggs, and bread crumbs in a bowl. Mix in enough bread crumbs to make it all stick together. Put in a loaf pan and bake for about 1 hour to 1 1/2 hours. Glaze the last 15 minutes of baking.

  • To make glaze: Mix brown sugar, mustard and soy sauce together in a bowl.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
317 calories; protein 21.5g; carbohydrates 14.4g; fat 18.6g; cholesterol 105.9mg; sodium 926.9mg. Full Nutrition
