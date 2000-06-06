Ham Loaf II
Smoky ham and ground pork with bread crumbs, glazed with a sweet and tangy sauce, baked to perfection.
I decided to use what was left of my Easter ham on a ham load, I looked in Allrecipes web site and found this one. It was simple to make (with the help of a food grinder), everything mixed easily and the finished product was delicious. This one is a keeper.
I have tried other Ham Loaf recipes and found them much better then this loaf. It was very dry and did not have much flavor. I would not make this again.
Great! I found it needed a little something else though. I added a half cup of Graham Cracker crumbs along with the bread crumbs. It was delicious!
I have made this recipe and served it to several different people with A+ reviews. It isn't dry and has a wonderful taste. I purchase my meat already mixed from my local butcher. Thanks for a great recipe!!!
Just like my grandmother used to make. I tweaked the recipe a bit but adding in onions and used a glaze that my great grandmother used which was vinegar, brown sugar, dry mustard and water. It smelled so good and tasted good as well. Will definitely be making again.
This was pretty good! I found some ground pork in the freezer and went searching for a recipe. Well, I got lucky, I had most everything, Plus it was FACELESS! I did add onion & fresh rosemary to the ham as I pulsed it up in the FP. Added some garlic salt / pepper. I loved the glaze too! Never thought of That combo;) The sweet n salty of this loaf is just terrific! Thank you Penny;) Delish!!
