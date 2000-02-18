Pork Chops with Sour Cream and Mushroom Sauce

One word - delicious! I found this recipe because I searched on two ingredients I wanted to use up - mushrooms and sour cream. It was perfect that I had already defrosted chops! I took the advice of some other reviewers and sauteed some mushrooms ahead of time and also added some sherry and dijon mustard to the sauce. The sauce used fat free soup and reduced fat sour cream and I loved that it made it a little lighter. I added some pepper and garlic salt to the chops before browning too. I had halved the recipe and used a bit less than a cup of the sour cream. All in all, it only took about 35 minutes to cook instead of the hour and I also put the lid on the pan a few times. My husband loved this and even put it over his noodles too. My kids are pretty picky eaters so what I also loved about this is the sauce can be served on the side so they don't need to have much of it at all (besides what soaks in during cooking) but the less picky grown ups can still have something new and tasty. Highly recommend this one! Very easy to make.