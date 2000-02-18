Pork Chops with Sour Cream and Mushroom Sauce
These pork chops with sour cream and mushroom sauce are very easy to make and delicious. This recipe makes its own gravy and can be served with mashed potatoes or over rice.
I agree with another reviewer that said this is pretty basic. You really need to get some spices into it. Pick your favorites and try it out. It really does have a lot of potential. We liked it after adding some sauteed mushrooms and garlic. I also added some white wine while the mushrooms and garlic cooked.(Will make again with my changes.) Thanks for the post.Read More
Awesome! I, too made some adjustments...garlic, fresh mushrooms, white wine, and seasoned pork chops with kosher salt, pepper and a dash of cayenne, just for a kick. Also have tried with chicken. One of those "comfort foods" that even our girls liked!! A good one to take to a neighbor who is sick, or has a new baby..whatever. Thanks so much.
I also agree with everyone that said the recipe was bland. What I did to change it up was (of course add seasoning like most) but I breaded the pork chops first. with a flour/egg/bread crumb mix. cooked for about 5 minutes on each side, made the sauce in the pan, then added the pork chops back in and cooked in the oven for 35 - 40 minutes. Chops were very tender and putting it in the oven gave the sauce more body. We gave it a 5 with the changes we made.
These were good. I had three huge boneless pork chops we had first intended to butterfly and grill. They ended up in the skillet however! I added 1 can of cream of mushroom soup, 12 ounces of sour cream, parsley, salt, pepper, and garlic. I made sure the chops were good and brown on both sides and around the edges before I added the soup mixture. I ended up only having to cook them for 35 minutes once I put in the soup. I had to stay with them and stir frequently. The sauce bubbles up and and "curdles" like milk. I also flipped the chops a little more often than 15 minutes. They tended to stick. This made the house smell wonderful. I didn't serve the gravy with the chops. After 30 minutes it was just too thick. The taste of the chops was very good. I think, however, next time I will toss the whole thing in the slow cooker instead.
I liked this recipe because it was basic...you can add things to it to spice it up, or just keep it sort of bland. I added more mushrooms, some chopped black olves and a hit of lemon pepper. It came out well. Very basic, but lots of potential.
There isn't anything wrong with the recipe. I just didn't love it. I 1/2ed it b/c I only had 4 pork chops instead of 6 and there was a ton of leftover sauce I ended up throwing away. I liked the flavor of the sauce but didn't need so much. I also made some additions like I read others did...I added garlic and onions and cut up fresh mushrooms. I think it was an improvement but it needs less sour cream. I might use this recipe again with my adjustments.
This recipe would be much too bland without your favorite spices added. I browned the pork with chopped garlic, garlic salt, lemon pepper, pepper and a dash of chili pepper. The gravy was delicious - great with mashed potatoes. I will use this recipe again.
This recipe is simple and tasty. I added fresh mushrooms instead of canned and served over rice. You could easily add other veggies for those of us that don't like to eat our veggies. Ex: carrots, peas, fresh spinach.
This is beyond simple, but tastes great! Just like stroganoff - I served it over wide egg noodles. Great!
This is sooo delicious! I took some of the advice from the other ratings and added a little more to the recipe. I mixed 2 cans cream of mushroom with 1/2 pint of sour cream, and about a tbl spoon of worchestershire for the sauce. Before putting in the chops I melted butter with 1/2 chopped onion, garlic, and seasoning in the pan. Then seasoned the chops like I like, and browned with the onion and butter in the pan. Poured the sauce over the top and voila! It was so delicious, my friend asked if she could just have a cup of the gravy to drink with a straw! Such a great base recipe that you can add to to make it your own. Thanks!
I too followed other reviewers' advice and made some additions. I sprinkled the pork chops with garlic salt, pepper and paprika. I wisked the sour cream & cream of mushroom together in a small bowl. In a large electric skillet I sauteed chopped onions and chopped fresh mushrooms in olive oil & butter and then removed them, adding them to the sour cream & soup. Then I browned the chops, added the sour cream/soup mixture and simmered for about 35 minutes on very low heat, turning once and stirring often. It came out very good and there was plenty of tasty sauce. The paprika added nice color. I served it with egg noodles and corn.
A+ with modifications. Most tender pork chops I've ever made! After browning the chops, I removed them and sauteed fresh mushrooms, onions, and garlic. I added some white wine (maybe 1/2 cup), one can of mushroom soup (all I had), and probably about 3/4 cup sour cream. I put the chops back in and simmered everything for about 20 minutes, then served over noodles. Yum!
What a great starter recipe. As made it is still good but bland for my family tastes. We are spice monsters. When I make this, I usually put in fresh mushrooms sliced a bit thick so they don't get mushy, I brown the chops with garlic powder and seasoning salt and also add chopped garlic. My family loves it this way. Thanks for the great start.
This is very easy, quick and tasty! The best part is you can vary the base recipe by adding veggies and spices according to your taste. Taking advice of other reviewers, I first melted buttter in the skillet, added garlic powder, black pepper, sliced fresh mushrooms and a few dashes of white wine and brought to a boil for a couple mintutes. I removed this mix from the skillet and mixed it with the soup and sour cream. I browned the chops in the skillet for only a couple minutes per side (they were thin, boneless chops), then poured the soup/butter/mushroom mixture over the pork and simmered the whole thing for about 20 minutes. Fantastic! I am going to add this recipe to my regular rotation. :)
Great with the suggestions in the other reviews. I browned pork chops and then removed them and cooked some mushrooms, onions and garlic. I deglazed the pan with some white wine and added 1 can mushroom soup and 3/4 c sour cream. I used fat free and it came out fine. I added 1 tsp of dijon mustard. I thought it tasted better the next day. I also froze the rest and it reheated nicely. It is a great make ahead meal to have to pull out of the freezer. The pork chops were so tender. My two picky kids actually liked this!
One word - delicious! I found this recipe because I searched on two ingredients I wanted to use up - mushrooms and sour cream. It was perfect that I had already defrosted chops! I took the advice of some other reviewers and sauteed some mushrooms ahead of time and also added some sherry and dijon mustard to the sauce. The sauce used fat free soup and reduced fat sour cream and I loved that it made it a little lighter. I added some pepper and garlic salt to the chops before browning too. I had halved the recipe and used a bit less than a cup of the sour cream. All in all, it only took about 35 minutes to cook instead of the hour and I also put the lid on the pan a few times. My husband loved this and even put it over his noodles too. My kids are pretty picky eaters so what I also loved about this is the sauce can be served on the side so they don't need to have much of it at all (besides what soaks in during cooking) but the less picky grown ups can still have something new and tasty. Highly recommend this one! Very easy to make.
This was so goooood and easy. Like others, I also did some of my own tweaking - sauteed some sliced cremini mushrooms with onion, garlic & thyme in a separate pan - seasoned & browned the pork chops in my dutch oven - took them out and then added both cans of soup to the dutch oven and whisked that till smooth while picking up the browned bits - whisked in a few large scoopes of the sour cream and then added the mushroom mixture and the pork chops and popped them in the oven for about 35min's - served over noodles with roasted asparagus and the meal was a HUGE hit - will DEFINITELY make this again !
I used other suggestions and added some white wine, thyme, rosemary, oregano, garlic powder, onion powder, pepper, minced onions, and minced garlic. I also only simmered for 20 min. This turned out pretty good. The recipe seems like a good base to season to your preference.
I had four (5oz) boneless pork chops, so I halved the sauce amount. We still had MORE than enough sauce. I served it over white rice. My changes: I browned the chops in butter, minced garlic, and 1/4t each oregano and garlic salt. I then removed the pork chops and cooked them in my foreman grill for a bit longer. While the chops were cooking there, I sauteed fresh mushrooms in the pan on the stove. When the chops were done, I added them to the fresh mushrooms and added on can of mush. soup, and 1 cup sour cream. I brought it to a boil, and then let it simmer for about 30 minutes. Good Dinner - will make again.
We thought this was good, but like many others, I made a few changes... I seasoned my chops with salt, pepper and garlic powder before browning for about 4 min on each side. I removed them from the pan and added maybe 1.5 cups of mushrooms with some olive oil cooking spray, minced onions and garlic powder. I cooked those for a bit, then added the fat free sour cream and healthy choice cream of mushroon soup, then put the chops back in the pan to let them simmer for 30 or so minutes. The fat free ingredients weren't even detected by my picky husband; the gravy tasted really good. I served along with brown rice (that I added some of the gravy to- yum!) and sauteed zucchini. Great healthy dinner, will make again!
I agree with all the others this is a great starter recipe for you to add your own personal touch to make it excellent. I fried some onions in butter added the pork chops I seasoned with pepper and garlic powder just to brown then took them out and put in a baking dish. I then added the cream of mushroom soup sour cream and a little splash of milk to the onions I let it get hot and poured it over the pork chops. I then baked them in the oven for 1 hour at 350. They came out nice and tender and the sauce was excellent to scoop up with some mashed potatoes! I will make again
I typically make a recipe exactly as written the first time, but Alissa's revisions in her review (most helpful as of 10-2008) just sounded too good! I followed her tips, for the most part. Here's what I did: First, I browned the chops in some butter after sprinkling them well with pepper. In a second large skillet (with a cover), I melted 2 T of butter and added a bit each of oregano, garlic powder, onion powder, black pepper. Then I sauteed 1/2 an onion (chopped) and 2 tsp minced garlic for a few minutes before adding a can of sliced mushrooms and 1/4 c of dark beer. After this had boiled for a few minutes, I stirred in the sour cream/soup mixture, then added the chops to this skillet, and simmered for about 45 minutes. Fantastic, especially with garlic mashed potatoes!
This recipe is great but I did make some changes (did not put any sour cream and mixed in a Dry onion soup with a can of cream of mushroom and onion soup) I also browned the pork chop on the stovetop then removed the fat and put the sauce and pork chop in the oven for about 45min. (if you only have non-stick pan I would recommend putting it all in a different oven safe container)
I changed so much of this as was suggested by other reviewers, and some of my own ideas that it was nothing like the original, but the basic idea is what I am rating. Turned out delicious. I floured the chops and browned in my electric skillet. I sauteed onion and mushroom in butter, garlic and country herbs, added the sour cream, mushroom soup and about 3/4 cup beef broth, along with about 5 tbls. of honey mustard. I simmered this for a few minutes, poured over the chops and cooked on 300 degrees in the electric skillet for 20 minutes. Delicious with lots of gravy!
EXCELLENT... I didn't have 2 cans of cr of mushroom soup so I used one and another of cr of onion. Browned meat with galish cloves and added onion to mixture for slow cooking. Served over noodles.
5 stars for ease of recipe and that I didn't have to go to the store to get any of the ingredients! I sauted 1 1/2 medium onions in 4 tbsp butter, along with 2 tsp crushed garlic and 2 tsp crushed ginger. After chops were browned, I added the 2 cans of crm of mushrom soup, and maybe 3 tbsp of Marsala wine. I also used a few dashes of sea salt but probably didn't need that. It was wonderful!!!
This was a good chop recipe. You have to play with your own spices, but I'll definetly try this again. I served with mashed potatoes with the sauce as a gravy.
I changed this but it was wonderful in the end. I spread some dijon mustard on each chop then dredged it in a but of flower with garlic and onion powder in it. Then I browned the chops in a little olive oil. Then I mixed up the sour cream and soup. But I added some minced garlic, onion powder, dash of worcestershire and a little diet coke. (I prefer non-diet soda with my meat, but did not have any) The soda acts like a tenderizer. I took my chops out of the pan poured the cream mixture in and scraped the bits off the bottom. Then I put the chops back in the pan and with a lid on pan I put the whole thing in the oven on 350 for an hour. Oh my gosh, yummy...tender and great flavor. I served over egg noodles.
This is pretty bland as written. I jazzed it up a bit. I added 1 envelope of onion soup mix and also added 1 brick of cream cheese to the sour cream and mushroom soup. It was a very high calorie way of doing things but it sure did taste good with the additions. Thanks for a good base recipe!
This was quick and very easy. I made the dish the night before and it was still very good. I seasoned the chops with pepper, garlic, and poultry seasoning and added chopped onions, mushrooms, honey, and dijon mustard to the sauce to add a little more flavor. I served the meal over wide egg noodles. It was delicious and very filling. I will definitely make this one again.
very delicious, used previous posters suggestion and cooked them with butter , garlic , onions and other spices before adding to the sauce. They were very good
Super easy and fast, I bought smoked pork chops and the family loved it.
I too saute onions in a little olive oil and butter first, then added the chops to brown on both sides. I added about a 1/4 cup of dry white wine to the sauce. It does make a lot of gravy . I will try a little less sour cream next time. Family still liked it.
LOVE IT! Fixed it tonight with chicken breasts/cream of chicken soup and half sour cream/cream cheese (all I had on hand) plus seasoning(s.) I always bake it covered in oven for 30 min (350-375) This will become a regular with us, so easy and so very, very good.
I sauteed garlic, onions, mushrooms and fresh rosemary with olive oil and a little bit of white wine. Then I put in the pork with a can of mushroom soup, a can of cream of asparagus, and a pint of non-fat Greek yogurt to lighten the recipe up a bit. I cooked the pork for about five minutes on each side and then threw it in the oven for about 40 minutes. It was absolutely delicious.
I took Alissa's advice and it was SO GOOD! My boyfriend and I loved it, it's been a week and he's still talking about it!
Giving this 5-stars because it's a great basic recipe! This is one of those you can add in whatever additional spices or seasonal vegetables your heart desires.
I had a pork loin, sour cream and mushroom soup on hand. Who would have known I could get something so delicious. I used some suggestions. - season chops with salt and pepper and brown in a little butter with favorite spices - cook a chopped onions and mushrooms in the butter. - Add a little white wine or beer to the sauce. Worchester might be good too. Serve with mashed potatoes and a vegetable. We didn't have a green veggie and I really missed it. Thanks for another keeper recipe!
Made this last night and went over very well. Followed many of the suggestions (ie: onions, can of mushrooms and wine) which made the meal wonderful. Will make again soon.
This recipe was REALLY tasty. I added some garlic and herb seasoning and a splash of Worcestershire, and my fiance and I gobbled it up. We will definitely make it again!
Good, quick recipe! However, I added a small can of sliced mushrooms (drained) and a packet of dry onion-mushroom soup mix to give the gravy some oomph. Will make again.
This is a winner! The taste was sooo good! One suggestion; don't use "thin-cut" pork chop's(as my husband purchased). Thank's for the receipe!
this was great the sour with the cream of mushroom soup was good with the pork chops
My family raved about these pork chops! Normally pork chops always turn out dry for me, but not this time!
it's ok
This is a good base. I seasoned the chops with garlic salt, rosemary and garlic blend. I also added a small sliced onion with several pats of butter. Then, I used one can instead of two can of cream of mushroom and added water. The sauce was great. Served over jasmine rice.
These were fabulous!!! I did add a packet of lipton onion soup and sauteed mushrooms. The whole family loved this. Will make again
I am giving it a 4, just because I made several adjustments. I sauteed pork tenderloin in mushrooms and onions seasoned w/ salt, pepper, garlic powder, and about a teaspoon of Italian seasoning. Mixed the sour cream & mushroom soups as directed, and let simmer for about 20 min. until meat was tendered. I also added just a dash of Italian seasoning to sour cream mixture as well. Served over egg noodles. Was very good and will make again.
This was so easy to make, and my husband thought I really took time to make him a gourmet meal. It was tasty too. Can't beat that!
Very good dish. Like everyone said before I added spices to the sour cream and mushroom soup. Turned out great, will eat again.
With tweaks, it's really a 4-star recipe. :) Like other reviewers, I took the recipe as a basic place to start and zinged it up a bit. I melted 3 T of butter and sauteed garlic, onion (powder), rosemary (crushed), and English Mustard (Coleman's), allowing the seasonings to bloom. I then sauteed the pork chops in that...oh, that smell is heavenly! :) When I mixed up the soup and sour cream, I added a bit more rosemary and mustard to the concoction, and served it over rice. Very tasty and definitely "a repeater," as we say in our home. :)
We really liked this recipe and we are experienced cooks. I seasoned the meat with salt and pepper, but made no other changes. We had leftovers and my husband added fresh mushrooms and paprika to change it just a bit. We will definately make it again, maybe even for company.
I'm not a huge fan of pork chops but this recipe is pretty good. I loved the gravy.
Too bland
I browned my chops, drained, then mixed cream of mushroom, sour cream, garlic powder, 2 tbs wortershire sauce, Tonys seasoning, and little pepper and kosher rock salt, it was delicious, i just added the few adjustments to give a lil kick more to the taste, but it was delicious
Good, I added a bit of white wine for flavor and would recommend simmering them a bit longer.
This was delish! I used bone-in chops because that is all I had and I think that bones add flavor to meat. I used the 2 cans of the soup and just half the sour cream. I seasoned the chops with salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, and cumin. Then I browned the chops and combined the cream and soup in a bowl. I added about 1/4 cup Worcestshire sauce to the mix. After the chops were browned and drained, I topped with cream mixture and let simmer for an hour. Made with mac'n'cheese and mashed potatos. SO GOOD!
I love this recipe because it is a basic. I didn't really know how to make pork chops, since they are far from my favorite, but I was able to use this as my base and doctor it up. They were great!
I love this recipe... I am always looking for new ways to cook pork chops... I added a few sliced mushrooms as well and that was great too. Give this a try!!
THIS RECIPE WORKS WITH A LEFT-OVER PORK ROAST. I JUST CUT THE PORK ROAST UP. MADE THE SAUCE, ADDED A FEW EXTRAS, SERVED OVER NOODLES, MP,OR RICE. IT WAS GREAT.
I made this last night for dinner and with a few adjustments it came out fantastic!! For the most part I followed Alissa's suggestions with a few additions of my own. There was so much extra sauce that i decided to freeze some. My boyfriend loved the flavor of the sauce and suggested that we use it over meatloaf or chicken next time!
me and my husband ate this for supper tonite. I seasoned the pork chops with pepper and salt and garlic added a little oil to the skillet and browned them as directed. while they were browning I cut up an onion and saute it in butter, when yhe chops were browned on one side I added the onion. when they were finished I drained the pork chops and added the sour cream and mushroom soup and simmered for about 25 minutes because our chops were thin . The supper was fantastic we enjoyed this very much, excellent with mashed potatoes
It's a great start. I took the advice of others it would have been bland otherwise.
My Grandma always adds Sherry or Cooking Sherry to this recipe! 1/4 - 1/3 cup is perfect.
This was pretty good and fast. I used white wine & fresh mushrooms. I thought my adjustments made it turn out pretty good.
I added onions and mushrooms. It was very easy to make.
This recipe was simple and delicious. I halfed the recipe using only 4 chops instead of six , I also used freshly ground black pepper , cooking creme & a blend of spices in the sauce with the sour cream and soup. Also when I was browning the pork chops I used onions to get some more flavor. I served them over rice and with a veggie on the side , delicious! I will definitely make it again!
i made these tonight and thought they were great! kinda weird though because i am not normally a pork chop fan, but, my boyfriend is so i "took one for the team"..hahaha. i didn't have any cream of mushroom soup, so i used cream of onion. also seasoned the pork chops prior to browning with a mod amount of cracked black pepper. served over rice. this recipe will be made many times this winter... it is truely comfort food... i bet would be good with chicken too!
My family really loved this recipe. I used Alissa's spices with the onions and garlic which I think made this recipe even better. Instead of the ale, I used white wine since that is what I had. It was great...I will definately make this again!!
Oh my gosh....I put off making this because I am not a big pork chop fan, but this was outstanding! I added about 1 or 2 T of dijon mustard to the gravy and it was great. There was extra gravy left so I saved it to put on other things. Thanks for the recipe.
I made a few changes, and this was fantastic! First, I heated 1 tbsp. EVOO with one clove pressed fresh garlic in the pan until it was golden and fragrent. I then added some dried rosemary, salt and pepper, and some dried onions. I let all that simmer together for about 3 min. Next, I mixed some Nature's seasoning (or any season all you like) with the flour- it was pretty heavily seasoned. I then seasoned both sides of the chops with the Nature's seasoning before dredging in the flour. Before adding the chops to the browning pan, I added 1 tbsp. of butter to the oil mixture and stirred everything up. Then I browned the chops for about 5 min. on both sides. Once done, I mixed the soup and sour cream together, adding some garlic salt and a pinch more rosemary to the soup mix. I put that on top of the chops, covered, and lowered the temp. to "low" and let it simmer for about 50 min. I turned them every 15 min, as suggested. Served over rice- WONDERFUL!
Made this exactly as recipe called and it was terrific!
LOVED this! Very similar to Skillet Chops in Mushroom Gravy from this site. I followed a suggestion to melt some butter and seasonings (garlic powder, oregano, basil, thyme, pepper)- brown the chops on both sides in that, then stirred 1 can of soup, a couple of heaping spoonfuls of sour cream (for 3 thick chops) and tossed in 1 small can drained, sliced mushrooms and some black olives for a little color. So quick and tasty - I about licked the plate clean!
This is SO good! I use 2 cans of Cream of Chicken & Mushroom (already mixed in the can). The whole family loves it...awesome recipe!
Fantastic! I used Alissa's modifications, and have made this several times now I love it so much! I've passed it on to family and friends, and everyone raves!
Made these chops last week. I brined 8 chops earlier in the day, rinsed them well-wiped them off & put a dry rub on & refrigerated for sev hrs until ready to cook. Browned the chops in skillet-with onion & added some mushrooms. I only used 1can soup added the sour cream-had about 3/4 of a pint, added some white wine, dash of horseradish, oregano marjoram & worchestershire.When chops were browned added the soup mixture to the skillet, simmered about 20 min & it was wonderful-nothing bland about it. Had plenty of sauce for leftovers. Sure on my list of repeats. Joann
This was quick and easy . The gravy was great with mashed potatoes !
This was very good. I used the idea from Alissa (her spices) in with sauted mushrooms and onions and it was excellent. Even my young children said this is yummy. Will make this again for sure.
Fantastic! It reheated wonderfully the next day for lunch. Did add some extra spices, but it would have been good as is. This is a keeper!
Good recipe,very easy and great taste.
I was looking for a new Pork Chop recipe, and discovered this one this morning. I decided to go ahead and give it a try. I did add something different by caramelizing onions in butter. Then added the soup and the sour cream. Very good. No more shoe leather !!!!!!!!
After some changes this came out fantastic!! I seasoned with liquid smoke, dejon mustard, garlic, lemon pepper and spicy seasoned salt. dredged in seasoned flour and browned in olive oil. dumped oil out of the pan but left in dripings (as much as possible). mixed sour cream and cream/mushroom in bowl and added spash of worcestershire, coke, and minced garlic and half packet of onion soup mix. put in pan and mixed with drippings. placed chops on top and bake for 50 min - 1 hr @ 350' this was excellent. bread and the gravy go together great.
My kids and my husband loved this. VERY easy. Very good and we had lots of sauce leftover. The next day we used the sauce over some pasta and added some steamed asparagus to it. Two fantastic easy dinners. Thanks
Great recipe. So simple, tastes great and pork is tender. I am not a fan of pork chops due to its toughness but I loved these!
This is a great meal to change up. I seasoned it with soy sauce, garlic powder and minced onions along with cooking up some fresh mushrooms to add in. Was awesome and everyone said please make again!
We thought this recipe was great as is. I did not change a thing! My hubby LOVED the sauce.
I made this mostly as written, and we loved it! I did season my pork chops with garlic salt and pepper, and I used less sour cream than it said, but other than that just simmered them in the sauce for about an hour until they were melt in your mouth tender. The sour cream gives is a nice stroganoff flavor. I served it over egg noodles, and it was soooo good! I will absolutely be making this again!
Great basic recipe. I did saute some sliced onion before I made the "gravy" and added a little fresh ground pepper and a touch worchestershire sauce. Serious comfort food for me, my mother made this recipe for my sister and I when we were kids. I served this with homemade mashed potatoes and roasted vegetables.
This was very good. I breaded the chops in flour and seasons... fried in olive oil for a few minutes then added the sauce. I only used 3 pork chops but kept the rest of ingredients the same... was great!
Definitely make again!
We thought this was really good.
Bland? No way! I think it's extremely rich, not to mention unbelievably easy. I added saurkraut, and it is fabulous!
I've tried it just like this and it's great but you can also throw the sour cream and Cream of mushroom in a slow cooker with the chops and cook at low to medium for six or seven hours and it's perfect! For extra taste you can throw in mushrooms and onions, makes a wonderful gravy that can be put on potatoes or pasta!!!
I followed advice of others and spiced it up, added onion & garlic, and found that this was merely "ok". i love sour cream but this was a bit much for my taste.
This recipe was good enough for my family. Thank you for putting it in here.
I don't know what I did wrong but I followed the directions exactly and my chops were dry.
This recipe the best. Served to 2 picky eaters & they both loved it. Will definitly make again.
We loved it. Very easy! I also added sautéed mushrooms and used salt/pepper on the chops before browning. Served w/ salad and potatoes. I will definitely make again.
