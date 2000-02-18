Pork Chops with Sour Cream and Mushroom Sauce

These pork chops with sour cream and mushroom sauce are very easy to make and delicious. This recipe makes its own gravy and can be served with mashed potatoes or over rice.

Recipe by JerJer

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Warm a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook pork chops in the hot skillet until browned, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Remove chops from the skillet and drain grease.

  • Return chops to the skillet. Pour condensed soup and sour cream over chops. Let simmer for 1 hour, turning every 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
366 calories; protein 17.8g; carbohydrates 10.1g; fat 28.3g; cholesterol 70.8mg; sodium 717.1mg. Full Nutrition
