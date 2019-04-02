Jalapeno Popper Grilled Cheese Sandwich

198 Ratings
  • 5 153
  • 4 26
  • 3 15
  • 2 4
  • 1 0

This jalapeño popper grilled cheese is an awesome spin on a plain grilled cheese sandwich. Feel free to alter it to your liking. The ciabatta bread is not typical grilled cheese material but the crunch of the buttery grilled chewy bread goes perfectly with this jalapeño filling. You can also use sourdough bread.

By BrandyE

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
31 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
2
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine cream cheese, sour cream, and pickled jalapeno in a small bowl. Set aside. Preheat a skillet over medium heat.

    Advertisement

  • Slice each roll in half horizontally, then slice the rounded tops off the ciabatta rolls to make a flat top half. Spread 1 teaspoon butter on the doughy cut side of the bottom bun and 1 teaspoon butter on the now flattened top bun. Place 1/2 of the cream cheese mixture, 1/2 of the crushed chips, and 1/2 of the shredded cheese on the non-buttered side of the bottom bun. Place the top half of the bun on the sandwich and place the sandwich on the hot skillet. Repeat with the second sandwich.

  • Grill until lightly browned and flip over, about 3 to 5 minutes; continue grilling until cheese is melted and the second side is golden brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
528 calories; protein 16.5g; carbohydrates 40.9g; fat 34g; cholesterol 88.5mg; sodium 1120.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/11/2022