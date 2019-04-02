Jalapeno Popper Grilled Cheese Sandwich

This jalapeño popper grilled cheese is an awesome spin on a plain grilled cheese sandwich. Feel free to alter it to your liking. The ciabatta bread is not typical grilled cheese material but the crunch of the buttery grilled chewy bread goes perfectly with this jalapeño filling. You can also use sourdough bread.
I actually woke up this morning determined to have this for breakfast (I'm pregnant, so it's ok, lol)! I had everything on hand except for the ciabatta rolls, so I just used sliced Italian bread, and that seemed to work out wonderfully. I just eye-balled everything to my taste. I have to say that this really DID taste like a jalapeno popper...SO GOOD! I can't wait to make this for my husband, I know he will LOVE it too. Thanks for sharing this fun, creative and delicious sandwich, that I will be making often~YUM! :)
Yum! This was delicious. I realized I didn't have sour cream so added a little mayo instead. I used Italian bread-I think this sandwich would be good on any bread of your liking. Served with a salad for a very tasty dinner. Thanks for sharing-this is a great recipe!
OMG how much better could it get?!?!? I needed a quick dinner after work and threw these together in under 15 min. Used pepper-jack cheese in place of colby. Served with Spicy tomato soup (tomato soup with hot sauce added). Thanks so much for this recipe:)
We really enjoyed this sandwich. I made it on sourdough bread and added a little more of the jack cheese. I don't think i cared for the sour cream in the spread, so made another sandwich the next day and used mayo instead. We both agreed that we liked that sandwich better. Play with it, we even thought it might be good with slices of chicken in it. Thanks for the recipe!
Tastes just like a popper--maybe even better! I use spicy chilli tortilla chips and cheddar-jack cheese and a high quality wheat bread and they turn out perfectly!! Makes a great dip or cheese ball also. I use regular cream cheese instead of the soft when making a cheese ball & mix in the shredded cheddar-jack, roll in a ball & chill & right before serving, roll in crushed tortilla chips. It is great! I might try adding some bacon to the sandwich or spread next time, I am sure that would be good also, but these are delicious made exactly as the recipe states.
I followed the recipe exactly........Easy and delightful.. so very good.......Can't wait to share with, the rest of my family.... We love the spice and this is just enough... Not too much and not too little. Thanks for sharing... Perfect!
This was delicious! I have to say that I mixed everything together, cream cheese, sour cream, shredded cheese, crushed chips in a bowl to make it easier to assemble for the family. I then let them add the amt of jalapenos they wanted before cooking. I used plain white bread. They were a hit!
10 Stars!!!! I'll never look at a regular 'ole grilled cheese sandwich the same. This was very, very good. I used crushed fritos instead of tortillas, just because that is what I had. The sandwich has some kick, but it's not bad. I also used regular wheat bread and it was just fine. I highly recommend this recipe. My husband had three sandwiches for dinner! He said it would be perfect for a dinner watching football this fall. Mmm Mmm. Thanks for sharing a great recipe, BrandyE.
I needed to make a quick lunch meal for my sister, brother-in-law, and myself. Found this recipe. Though I don't usually cook and this is my first time trying to follow a recipe, but it actually turned out pretty good. It was tasty, quick and easy! Though the picture looked like they used regular sliced bread. I tried this grilled cheese with Ciabatta bread and it was good. Loved it. Will try to make it again next time.
Wow these are so tasty! I tried to use healthy ingredients when able, such as red. fat sour cream, neufchatel cheese, 45-calorie-a-slice wheat bread... and wow it was still really really good. Otherwise I used normal tortillas, and shredded cheddar because I had it, plus sprays of butter spray instead of buttering the outside of bread. Going to have to make another one asap... :)
I skipped the tortilla chips because we didn't have any. This sandwich is in my top 3 sandwiches ever. It tastes so close to the real Jalapeno Poppers, but I prefer this sandwich over the real ones!!! It was so easy to make. I will be making this often. Thanks!
One of the best grilled cheese sandwiches I've had in a long time. Usually I stick w/american cheese and tomato w/buttered bread. This was a a fantastic idea! I did have to make a few changes b/c of what I had in my fridge. I used fresh jalapeno peppers, I left the sour cream out and just used cream cheese, and I used american cheese rather than colby-monterey jack. This really is delicious. Thanks for the recipe, I know I'll be making this often!
Amazing! I used French bread. I think next time I will just combine all of the ingredients together in hopes that it will be less of a mess. It was quite difficult to maneuver the sandwich without the cheese falling out everywhere. But this sandwich is divine!!
This sandwich is awesome. I didn't have sour cream, so I softened the cream cheese a bit in the microwave and went ahead with the recipe anyway. It was a total hit. Works with diced, fresh jalapenos, too.
Came out great! Very close to a jalapeño popper! I used sliced dill bread for more complexity and added some cilantro to the cream cheese filling. I'll double the amount of jalapeño next time since I like little more bite. This would probably be amazing just as a cream cheese spread on a bagel!
Simple, yet sooo good! If you like jalapeno poppers, you will love this. I like to dip my poppers in ranch, so I substitute ranch dressing for the sour cream, but it is good as is. Easiest meal (that actually tastes super good) ever.
I must admit, I wasn't really totally looking forward to this sandwich. It intrigued me, but at the same time I HATE cream cheese, so I wasn't sure what to expect. What I should have expected is an amazingly close to tasting just like jalepeno poppers w/out the deep fried oozing mess sandwich! I followed the recipe, though I did sub white Italian sandwich bread for ciabatta roll. I gave Mr. LTH a bite and even he thought it was great and he's Mr. Sissypants when it comes to heat (I used diced canned jalaps and the heat level was just right). THANK YOU for a new sandwich staple in my world, BrandE!
This sandwich is awesome! I did use sourdough and I only had Monterey jack instead of colby jack but it was a huge hit! I will be making this again very soon! What a great spin on a traditional grilled cheese. The only thing I was told was it actually needed a few more peppers. Thank you for sharing. :)
Sooo yummy! This really did reamind us of a jalapeno popper. I used some chopped jalapenos out of a jar, and that made the cream cheese soft enough that I omitted the sour cream (also used reduced fat cream cheese which is already softer). Maybe because of this, the crushed tortilla chips weren't crunchy. Next time I will just omit them because the sandwich was already incredible!
These definatly tasted like poppers. They were definatly spicey and good. Although, for grilled cheese sandwhiches, I don't know that I would go to this much trouble to make them again. BUT...they were very good.
I tweak this all over the place - what's new ;) I made the filling with 8 oz cream cheese, a drained 4 oz can of diced jalapenos [not pickled], ~1 cup grated mozzarella, ~1/2 cup grated cheddar jack, and ~1/4 cup bacon bits. I used squaw bread [remind me not to use dark bread for grilled cheese! hard to tell when it's browned - when it starts out brown!], and served it with strawberry jelly. Num num! Though I need to cut the jalapenos back by about 1/2 next time {= Mom liked this - but I picked some of the jalapenos off hers before grilling - so her face did not melt off (=
Definitely not your mom's grilled cheese sandwich. This is fast, easy, and very delicious. Loved it! I used plain white sandwich bread. I used a slice of pepperjack and some shredded cheddar instead of colby-jack. This is a great idea for using those broken chips in the bottom of the sack too! A sandwich and chips all in one. Thanks BrandyE!
Umm.. Wow :D A true home run here. A couple of suggestions would be to use a combination of fresh jalapenos and jarred ones. I found the jar kind didn't have enough spice so I had to add some cayenne pepper. Also, don't skimp on the bread! I have made this twice now. Once with ciabatta bread and then with whole wheat. While it still tasted delish on the whole wheat I think artisan bread is the best way to go on this. Both time I made it with colby and I don't think you can go wrong! Absolutely superb!
This makes a really good quick lunch. I use sharp Vermont white cheddar if I have it on hand, which I think is perfect in this. I also use (lots of) extra jalapeños and sometimes leave the chips out. It's a nice change of pace and very flavorful and easy to make. I have also tried this with leftover focaccia. The biggest problem I had with the ciabatta was cutting through the tough bottom crust without squeezing all the insides out! Seems like such a simple sandwich, one that I didn't think I'd repeat, but the flavor has stuck with me and I find myself craving it. My boyfriend also likes it. Thanks.
Amazing!!! Seriously. SO GOOD!! The directions can be a little confusing on this part, so let me clarify something. The "top" piece of bread you will cut a little. That will go inside of bun down, like normal, on top of the sandwich. But the bottom piece will be inside down as well. So butter the "inside" of the bread, aka the "doughy" side and place that side on the grill.
These were great! I skipped the sour cream (did not have any on hand) and just heated the cream cheese a little to make it easier to spread. I also used sliced sourdough bread instead of ciabatta so I wouldn't have to prepare the bread. The chips were soggy by the time I got to my second half so I might skip them next time - but they were good while crunchy! Overall loved the recipe and will make it again.
Oh my gosh! These are INCREDIBLE! We followed the recipe exactly, except we doubled the filling and used regular bread on hand. This was probably the tastiest sandwich I've ever eaten. Don't hesitate on this one. It is SO good!
Deliciousss. Seriously though. I was a little wary of the ciabatta rolls, and though my fiance had a few complaints, I thought it went well. Also I added cubed chicken because we are mostly carnivorous and that came out really great too. The cream cheese/sour cream combo was an excellent taste for these.
pretty creative!! I made this as a last minute dinner, so i used italian bread i had on hand & mayo instead of sour cream since its what i had. It did taste just like a jalapeno pepper, i just wasn't crazy about the tortilla chips in the middle, will leave them out next time....but will be a next time! easy & different!
I wasn't sure what the crushed tortilla chips would add, but it gave it a nice crunch. I also highly recommend to smear some raspberry fruit spread on each bite or on top. This sandwich compares to the one at a very popular sandwich restaurant called melt grill.
My girlfriend and I made this two times, the first time we made it by the recipe, and the second time we added in some tomatos and green bell peppers. It was about one tomato, diced and one bell pepper. Also, if you just make the mix for the sandwich, it makes a great chip dip.
My boyfriend and I have decided to find "the best grilled cheese" this summer, and this is a definite contender! We used Doritos instead of plain tortilla chips (he used the spicy nacho, I used the original nacho), and we made a fantastic buttermilk ranch dipping sauce to go along with the sandwich. If you're making this for more than 2 moderately hungry people, I would definitely double the recipe. Also, if you can only find a loaf of ciabatta bread (as opposed to rolls), just slice it in half horizontally and make rolls that way. The bread definitely makes the sandwich!
Total winner. I used sourdough bread and cheddar (what I had on hand) and it turned out really well. Husband loved it! Made a regular grilled cheese for the toddler and the jalapeño version for the grown ups. Great meal. Served with tomato soup. Dipping the sandwiches in the soup was quite tasty, too. Adding to the rotation!
I like to use jells already available at stores. Extracting the jalapenos and adding another type of cheese to become cheesier will volunate the taste buds in order to add the jalapeno jelly with a cooking brush. I also love butter so adjusting alittle more butter to the top slice is well the taste.
Try the canned jarred yellow chilis for a different taste.
I have never rated a grilled cheese before, but this is a very special grilled cheese. I omitted the corn chips because I didn’t have any and used sourdough because the ciabatta rolls from my grocery store were stale. This is creamy, spicy and crunchy. It’s a delicious grilled cheese and I will be making this to go with soups all fall and winter. Thank you for posting this delicious recipe.
Awesome recipe. I used round bolillo rolls (the kind used in Mexican tortas). To make this a little healthier, I used Greek yogurt in place of sour cream and low fat cream cheese (Neufchâtel). For the chips I subbed fat free crushed pretzels. Tasted just like a popper and my husband loved it. I did add twice as many jalapeños because we are jalapeño lovers.
