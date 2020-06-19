When you suspect you're done shaking this creamy Ramos Gin Fizz, think again. You've only just begun. Keep shaking. Then shake some more. It's a beautiful cocktail, but you have to shake that juice and cream and egg white like crazy to get the right silky texture. Don't give up, it's worth it!
This recipe contains raw egg. We recommend that pregnant women, young children, the elderly, and the infirm do not consume raw egg. Learn more about egg safety from our article, How to Make Your Eggs Safe.
Yuuum! Although I made some changes due to diet and ingredient availability, it turned out great and this is a recipe I will definitely make again in the future. The changes I made were: subbing some no-sugar-added-cranberry juice for lemon and lime, and swapping sugar out for 1/2 tsp stevia, swapping gin for vodka, and also swapping half & half with heavy cream. I also used a blender and added the ice and soda at the end to prevent it from getting slushy and going flat.
