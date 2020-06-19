Ramos Gin Fizz

When you suspect you're done shaking this creamy Ramos Gin Fizz, think again. You've only just begun. Keep shaking. Then shake some more. It's a beautiful cocktail, but you have to shake that juice and cream and egg white like crazy to get the right silky texture. Don't give up, it's worth it!

Ingredients

Directions

  • Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Pour in gin, half-and-half, lemon juice, and lime juice. Add sugar, egg white, orange-flower water, and vanilla extract. Shake vigorously; rest a second, then shake a little more. Strain into a tall cocktail glass. Top off with club soda.

This recipe contains raw egg. We recommend that pregnant women, young children, the elderly, and the infirm do not consume raw egg. Learn more about egg safety from our article, How to Make Your Eggs Safe.

284 calories; protein 5.6g; carbohydrates 13.9g; fat 7g; cholesterol 22.3mg; sodium 83.7mg. Full Nutrition
