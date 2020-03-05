Betty Tarts
Servings Per Recipe: 12
Calories: 300.1
% Daily Value *
protein: 3.4g 7 %
carbohydrates: 48.1g 16 %
sugars: 22.7g
fat: 11.3g 17 %
saturated fat: 4.2g 21 %
cholesterol: 56.7mg 19 %
vitamin a iu: 179.1IU 4 %
niacin equivalents: 0.4mg 3 %
folate: 6.1mcg 2 %
calcium: 21.3mg 2 %
iron: 1mg 5 %
magnesium: 3mg 1 %
potassium: 52.1mg 2 %
sodium: 136.5mg 6 %
calories from fat: 102
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved