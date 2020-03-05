Betty Tarts

Rating: 4.22 stars
9 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

Best butter tarts that everyone just loves. People order dozens from me.

By skinnychef

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 tarts
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Place the tart shells onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

  • In a bowl, mash the brown sugar and butter until thoroughly combined, then mix in corn syrup, eggs, and salt to make a smooth mixture. Spoon into the tart shells, filling each one about 3/4 full.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown and the filling is set, 25 to 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
300 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 48.1g; fat 11.3g; cholesterol 56.7mg; sodium 136.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (12)

Most helpful positive review

Larry Blakeley
Rating: 5 stars
05/19/2011
ECCELLENT say no more Read More
Helpful
(7)

Most helpful critical review

ScottFamily
Rating: 3 stars
12/23/2011
I made these with organic light brown sugar and organic corn syrup (no gmos in our household). It made 48 mini muffin sized tartlets. To be honest the corn syrup taste was too strong for me they tasted just like pecan pie without the pecans. If you like pecan pie you will love these but it wasn't really the "butter tart" flavor I was looking for (way too sweet for me although I think my guests will like them). I am glad I tried them but I probably will not make them again. Read More
Helpful
(4)
CQQKEEE
Rating: 5 stars
11/27/2011
Betty these are outstanding!! I did not have enough corn syrup...cause I doubled the batch...so 1 cup was real maple syrup a kjar a friend of mine made...weeee sooo good. Thanks for sharing...just licking my lips as I type...lol Oh ad it made me 48 exactly Read More
Helpful
(2)
morningglori
Rating: 1 stars
01/26/2012
Tastes like I should have just opened a bottle of corn syrup and started guzzling. Not very impressed with this recipe for butter tarts. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Vegas155
Rating: 5 stars
02/29/2012
Knock Dead Easy....and mouthwatering delicious. I did add one tsp of vanilla. mmmm good. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Helene
Rating: 5 stars
12/12/2014
Great my husband Read More
Debbie Van Kooten Brinac
Rating: 5 stars
10/07/2018
Absolutely great Read More
scrapping in ontario
Rating: 5 stars
01/19/2017
Delicious!! I added chopped pecans to some. Found I needed to decrease the cooking time quite a bit. Read More
Judy
Rating: 4 stars
05/28/2014
If you want a non runny no raisin butter tart this is good. Read More
