Pork Tenderloin with Creamy Dijon Sauce

This pork tenderloin cooks all day in the slow cooker with a creamy Dijon and sour cream sauce. It melts in your mouth. I serve it with mashed potatoes and roasted green beans.

By cupcakeswine

cook:
7 hrs 10 mins
total:
7 hrs 25 mins
prep:
15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Season pork tenderloins with salt, pepper, and garlic powder. Cook pork in the oil, turning until browned on all sides, 5 to 6 minutes. Remove from pan, and set aside. In the same skillet, cook onion and mushrooms until they brown lightly and begin to soften; 3-5 minutes.

  • Pour wine into slow cooker; stir in the onion and mushrooms. Place browned pork on top of the vegetables.

  • Combine mushroom soup, Dijon mustard, and sour cream in a bowl. Spread mixture over pork. Cover slow cooker; cook on Low until pork is tender and liquids have formed a sauce; 7 to 8 hours.

Cook's Note

I would not cook on High as this will dry the meat out.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
209 calories; protein 23.8g; carbohydrates 6.1g; fat 8.9g; cholesterol 64.5mg; sodium 393.7mg. Full Nutrition
