Pork Tenderloin with Creamy Dijon Sauce

Wow, this is my new favorite meal. I used a pork loin roast instead of a pork tenderloin because that's all the store had, but it turned out just as well. I did brown the meat, which I feel is essential when you make a roast in the crock pot. Otherwise it comes out gray and unappealing. I can't buy Campbell's cream soups because of the MSG so I bought a cream of mushroom from Whole Foods. I didn't realize until too late that it was not condensed. However, I think I liked it better because it was thinner, like a gravy, and had bits of carrot and things that you don't get in Campbell's cream of mushroom. I also used that Philadelphia Cooking Creme because I had it on hand. It didn't blend very well, but I think it gave it a creamier flavor than the sour cream would have. All in all, I will definitely be making this again. I was so good, I couldn't help myself from having seconds.