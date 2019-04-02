Pork Tenderloin with Creamy Dijon Sauce

Very good easy recipe. I like other reviewers skipped browning the meat. I put all ingrediants in the crock pot and let it cook all day. It was tender and very yummy. It was much like the amazing pork tenderloin recipe on here. I think next time I will add a tad more of the dijon mustard to give it a little more kick.
Very easy and tasty... I skipped browning meat and cooking veggies before adding to the crock pot because I was throwing it together in a hurry on a work-day morning. I don't think that effected the end result too much. The only other change I made was to sub 1 clove crushed garlic for the garlic powder. I will definitely make again. Thanks! Update: 8/31/13: Upgrading the rating to 5 stars...been making this for almost a year now and it's great. I tweak the ingredients depending on what I have available, but the basic recipe is solid! It tastes even better the next day!
This was a very tasty slow cooker recipe. I don't think it would be anything I would serve guests, just because you cannot cut it for serving and presentation. The sauce is very good though. I recommend my tweaks. I followed step one and then deglazed the browning pan with 1/2 cup wine (instead of 1/4 cup). Then I poured the wine glaze and vegis as directed. I will definitely make this again when I need to put something together early in the day. I served it with mashed potatoes and some stir fried vegis. Rich and satisfying meal on a very busy day. Thanks cupcake!
Made this tonight and it was delicous. Served over red mashed potatoes with a side of asparagus. I accidentally set the crock pot on high and realized about 3 hours into cooking and it still turned out great. The meat was so tender it just fell apart! Will definately be a regular in our house!
I made this with cream of chicken and regular mustard, it's all I had on hand. And it was still delish! It smells amazing while cooking and tastes even better. I am definitely sticking this in the recipe book.
Made recipe as directed but substituted a 3# pork roast for the tenderloins. Cooked on LOW for 8+ hours and it was fall-apart tender. Made plenty of sauce, easily thickened with a bit of cornstarch at the end. Would have been nice w/ mashed potatoes or rice. Only change I would make is reduce onion or simply quarter them, they turned into mush - maybe because I cooked so long. Taste overall was very good, don't skip the white wine because I think that helps make this recipe.
I fixed this for Mothers Day dinner. It is excellent! I made no changes to the basic recipe other than cooking it on high in my crock pot. My husband raved about it. I served it with mashed potatoes and garlic string beans.
Delish. my tenderloin fell apart and it was more like a shredded pot roast, but the flavor was divine. I used reduced fat cream of mushroom soup and low fat sour cream, but it did not take away from the rich, creaminess of the sauce. Will definitely make this again.
Really enjoyed this recipe. Used regular mustard instead of Dijon because it was all I had on hand. Some reviews mentioned that they found it to be bland, it does have a mild flavor, but I found that it complimented the flavor of the tenderloin nicely, without overpowering it. Served it with mashed Yukon gold potatoes (which make the best mashed potatoes) and steamed broccoli, will definitely make again.
very good!!! will forsure make it again...i added a bit of celery seed and extra garlic and black pepper and a few dashes wocestershire (coz that is what i always do...;0) ... thanks for sharing this recipe...
Delicious! And, I must admit I really didn't think this was going to turn out as good as it did but boy was I surprised. I used boneless pork loin chops and didn't bother with the browning. I opted for fresh garlic vs. garlic powder and used about a half a cup of marsala wine that I had left and added just a dash of browning sauce. It all went into the crock pot on low for the whole day and the result was a tender, creamy and absolutely delicious meal without a lot of effort. If my husband didn't already know it was a crock pot recipe he might have thought I slaved all day LOL. This was great served with mashed potatoes and garlic green beans!
I am not a lover of mushrooms so I skipped the mushrooms all together as well, used cream of chicken soup. I also used fresh crushed garlic rather than powder and spread over tenderloin before browning. To add a bit of zip to it, I added a sprinkle of paprika! Along with the white wine it was an amazing meal!!!!!
Delicious! I skipped the mushroom and used cream of celery instead of mushroom and I used about a half cup of white wine. This was divine! Used the sauce as a gravy for my sour cream whipped potatoes too. The meat was falling apart after just 4.5 hours in the slow cooker.
Seriously the best crock pot recipe I have ever made and probably the best pork tenderloin too. I follow the recipe to a T other than adding a couple of cloves of minced garlic with the onions. Perfect!
Very nice as-is. I made a second time and added 1 tsp dried rosemary to the soup mixture. I used chicken stock instead of the wine, and upped the Dijon a bit. Really delicious and makes the house smell amazing as it cooks!
Really good and super easy. It was just falling apart when we ate it. Would definitely recommend to anyone looking for a easy slow cooker recipe. Didn't have dijon mustard, and used a deli course mustard instead. Still turned out pretty good.
I did this with a few changes. You should definitely use the wine to deglaze your onions in the pan instead of just adding the wine directly to the crock pot as the recipe states. This allows for the alcohol to cook off and leaves a delicious taste behind. I also added worchestershire sauce. Don't skip out on browning your meat first, it makes all the difference in the world. I cooked it in butter, not olive oil and basted the meat with the butter in the pan. I also subbed out plain yogurt for sour cream and it was just lovely.
This is really, really good! I followed the recipe to a tee but did think it needed a little salt. The sauce is so delicious that I wish I had more so next time am going to try doubling everything but the pork.
LOVED this recipe with one exception. The instructions say to cook the pork tenderloin 7-8 hours. Fortunately I've had some experience with pork and had the presence of mind to test the meat at 3 hours, looking for the perfect 145 degree mark. Perfectly cooked at 3 hours on LOW temp. Definitely check the temp of the meat. My guests were delighted with this dinner.
This was delicious, and this type of recipe helped avoid the dryness usually accompanied with a pork tenderloin. I only had cream of celery, so I substituted with that. Still tasted great. Next time, I'll up the dijon as the flavor of it was not pronounced in these proportions.
Followed the recipe exactly, even forgot salt/pepper and it was still yummy! I think the wine gives it most of the flavor, so if you skip that, you may want to add some spices. Tender and fall-apart yummy. I shredded the meat the next day and mixed it with Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce and Chipotle Tabasco sauce and put it on fresh-baked rolls. SOOOO easy and yummy!!! They didn't even taste like leftovers!
Wow, this is my new favorite meal. I used a pork loin roast instead of a pork tenderloin because that's all the store had, but it turned out just as well. I did brown the meat, which I feel is essential when you make a roast in the crock pot. Otherwise it comes out gray and unappealing. I can't buy Campbell's cream soups because of the MSG so I bought a cream of mushroom from Whole Foods. I didn't realize until too late that it was not condensed. However, I think I liked it better because it was thinner, like a gravy, and had bits of carrot and things that you don't get in Campbell's cream of mushroom. I also used that Philadelphia Cooking Creme because I had it on hand. It didn't blend very well, but I think it gave it a creamier flavor than the sour cream would have. All in all, I will definitely be making this again. I was so good, I couldn't help myself from having seconds.
Very good; made for my family and all loved the recipe (and I had one picky one). Ususally, the slow cooker recipe don't have a lot of flavor/taste; that is not the case with this one. Thanks for sharing this recipe, it is appreciate!
Made this for the first time today - I did follow directions and brown the meat and veggies, and I think next time I will get the good brown stuff off the pan with the wine first as another reviewer did. I haven't even eaten it yet, but I keep going back to the crock pot and tasting because it is so yummy!
Loved this dish. I gave my hubby the recipe and he put it together. The smell of the house when I got home was delicious. The taste was very mild and not really what I expected, but much better than I had hoped. We will make this again!
I changed the recipe and used 2 full onions and more mushrooms to provide an additional side dish/ also served with wasabi mash potatoes and olive oil Parmesan cheese Mozzarella cheese and bread crumbs and balsamic vinegar, maple syrup, bacon, Brussel sprouts baked for 20 minutes. Used Fuzion Argentinian white wine 1/2 cup and cajaun seasoning, paprika , garlic powder, black pepper, sour cream, mushroom soup used "Kamis" brand polish french style / Dijon style mustard and some "Podgrzybek przekqska" Mushroom mustard since other reviews mention bland taste. Overall a good meal to come home to.
I thought this was just ok. It smelled great cooking but tasted rather bland in the end. I didn't taste any dijon at all. I also used less pork (one tenderloin piece cut in two) but kept everything else the same and it really wasn't all that saucy. I think I would have wanted more sauce if I'd used all the meat. I also didn't love the texture of the meat, but I expected it. The shreddy/stringy hunks of meat rather than slices comes with slow cooking. I don't usually put pork tenderloin in the slow cooker but I had some in my freezer I wanted to use. It was certainly an alright meal, but I wouldn't make again.
Followed the recipe as written except did not cook the mushrooms in the slow cooker and I used a pork roast instead of the tenderloin. I put baby carrots in the crock pot with the roast. Very nice flavour and will make again.
Incredible dish! I doubled the amount of dijon, used a full cup of Handcraft chardonnay to de-glaze the frying pan, and skipped the mushrooms (because they're gross). Started it cooking at 5:30 AM and it was done when I got home from work at 3:00. My girlfriend and I both loved it with brown rice and asparagus (barely cooked). I will definitely make it again!
This recipe turned out fabulously for me and my family loved it! It is definitely going into my rotation. First of all, I did brown the tenderloin beforehand. I got a late start getting things into the slow cooker and was going to cook on high temp. I thought that browning the tenderloin would give it a head start cooking and that it would help seal in the juices. My tenderloins were not at all dry. I did make a couple of small changes. I did not saute the onions and mushrooms before - was afraid they might totally disappear after being in a slow cooker for hours. I used baby Bella mushrooms and might actually try just setting baby Bella mushroom caps in the bottom of the slow cooker next time. I also stirred an envelope of Lipton's Onion soup mix into the mushroom soup, mustard and sour cream mixture to boost the flavor a little. Delicious!
This was good and pretty easy to make. It was too salty for me, so I probably won't salt the pork when I'm browning it next time. Also, I was out of cream of mushroom, so I used cream of celery. I think it will be better with the mushroom!
Amazingly easy. The whole family, including the extended family loved it! I did make a few changes though (what cook doesn't?) I added potoatoes and used apple juice in place of white wine. I also added a little more mustard than it called for, but again, it was really good over a bed of rice.
Really good! My wife and I ate half one night (great winter meal) and have the other half saved for tomorrow. The sauce was very good, and this was a relatively easy recipe to make. Sauteing the onions and mushrooms was a nice touch.
Amazing!! I would give this 10 stars if possible especially since I am not a fan of pork. I only cook it because my husband loves it. I made this exactly as written except after placing the onions & pork into the crock pot I deglazed the skillet with the wine then poured it over the pork. I served the pork over plain brown rice and topped it with the sauce. The rice and pork with the sauce was so delicious! My husband said this dish was insanely good!! Every one including the kids (ages 2&4) had seconds and even thirds, the 2 year old had four helpings. Husband & kid approved so a must make again recipe!
I have made this many times but make it more simply. I don't brown first, just put in the slow cooker, sometimes even frozen. Mix up the dijon (add a little more), mushroom soup, garlic and onions. That's it. always a winner. I try to remember the sour cream but often forget that too. It's good the original way but I'm a bit lazy.
I always make this for my parents and actually, while I don't like pork myself, I always Love this. I never use fake garlic or onion powder, however. I brown my onions first in olive oil then add a couple cloves of garlic from the garden to our taste. We use a mild very nice garlic. Then I put them in the bottom of the crock pot and the Roast on top. The onions dissolve almost completely and become part of the sauce. Delicious!
I cooked this as suggested with the exception of only cooking it in my slow cooker for 2 hours! These slow cooker recipes cooked for as long as suggested dry out the pork, chicken or whatever is the main. The recipe, with the exception of cooking time, was excellent! We are eating it leftover tonight, but my 3 stars is because I couldn't rate it a 5 because of the cooking time.
I too just put all the ingredients in the slow cooker rather than cooking them first. I did add a bit of garlic. I was pressed for time, so I cooked it on high for 2 hours and then low for 2 hours, turned out perfect.
Pork was good but it would be anyway. I did not brown pork or mushrooms and onions tring to save on the calories a bit. I also used reduce fat sour cream. The taste was like Pork Stroganoff.. No real kick of dijon. If you like the dijon add more. Was ok would not make again without some changes
2.23.22 I was concerned that the sauce would end up runny, but if you let it slow cook for 7 hours on low, as instructed, you will end up with a tasty sauce of good consistency that needs no thickening. This was fork tender and just delicious. Also, nutritionally it breaks down surprisingly well for something that does taste a bit decadent. Made in my Instant Pot using the slow cook function, so I ended up with only one pan to wash. Served with mashed potatoes, cooked apples, and sliced tomatoes. Very nice, and a definite make-again recipe.
I love this recipe! I did add a lot more mustard. I did not have the white wine so I used some cider vinegar. I made the juices into a quick gravy with some flour to serve over mashed potatoes. I will make this again. Next time I will have the white wine.
I am not a meat fan but this got rave reviews from my husband. I added some extra Dijon mustard, did not have sour cream so just mixed some milk and lemon juice instead. I omitted the wine and as my husband likes his food with a bit of spice I added some chili flakes. A great recipe for a hot and busy day. Didn't heat up the house and I had a great eal ready even though I was away from homes for most of the day.
I found this recipe to be somewhat bland. I followed the recipe as directed, but added some red onion, extra garlic and parsley. I still thought the flavor was still lacking. The pork loin turned out very tender, which was a positive. I'm not exactly sure what to add to make it more flavorful, but the basic recipe is a good starting point to be creative.
I made this with a pack of 6 pork chops instead of the tenderloin. I also added cumin to the seasoning. It tasted great & the meat was very moist & tender. I served it over rice with roasted green beans & broccoli on the side.
I thought it was just OK. I didn't have pork tenderloin, so I used chicken breasts instead. If I make it again, I would definitely up the dijon mustard, add more garlic, and like another reviewer mentioned, throw in some red pepper flakes or something. It seemed kind of bland to me
With both my wife and I working, I try to make dinner as often as I can. Typically it's okay, but this recipe got high praise from not only my father in law and my wife, but even the 6 year old went back for seconds.
I liked this a lot. The rest of the family only liked it so-so, but since I'm rating, it gets a 5. I only used one tenderloin (about 1 pound) because it was just three of us. Followed recipe exactly. Cooked on low 7 hours and it was falling apart delicious. Served with mashed taters for the sauce.
Made this a couple times and was great. Then used CHICKEN breasts instead of pork --even better! Sprinkle the chicken with garlic powder, plus rosemary and basil when you are browning the meat. Deglaze the pan with the white wine prior to browning the veggies. Awesome!
