Best Bread Pudding with Vanilla Sauce

This recipe is perfection! Here in Texas, we eat bread pudding for breakfast, so I did make slight changes to make it a breakfast pudding. I skipped the white sugar and used 3/4 cup of brown sugar instead. We use almond milk in our family, so I used almond milk instead of milk, and it turned out just perfect. I had some bread from Sprouts that was made with walnuts, raisins, dried cranberries, and cinnamon. This bread was going to mold if I didn't use it up (we got it in the clearance for a dollar!), so this is what I used. I didn't need to add any raisins, because this bread is just packed with them. I did add a chopped honeycrisp apple, though. I made it in my dutch oven, which worked perfectly. The sauce is delicious! I can't stop tasting it. I added a tablespoon of coconut oil to it just for the heck of it (I need to add weight to my adult son, so making it higher calorie was a good idea). To keep the sauce from being lumpy, and to keep it smooth, I wisked it the entire time it was cooking - just like you would do a good gravy. It is perfectly smooth and saucy. I will be making this again... and again and again and again.