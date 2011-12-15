I have made hundreds of these for my kids and their activities. My top tricks are to put the balls into the freezer for about 10 minutes. Then, I pull them out and dip my stick into melted chocolate which acts like a glue..put them back into the freezer to set. I then put my styrofoam block into the fridge. After, I dip I stick the pop directly into the fridge to set. The trick to not having the balls slide down the stick is to not poke your stick in too far and keep them chilled all times while working with them. All this works for me and I hope that I have helped others to make cake pops. Because, they are alot of fun to make once you get a system going.