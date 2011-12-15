Birthdays, Easter, baby showers, or just because they are cute and taste good! Got this recipe from a friend and I must share... enjoy! There are many ways to be creative when making these... there are dozens of different types of sprinkles, or you can use different colors of candy melts and no sprinkles if you wish. Almost everything can be bought at a crafts store.
Anxious to try this clever cake pop. I re-read this and finally think I figured out the following. Poke the lollipop stick into the donut, (then take it out and dip the stick into the melted chocolate, then back into the donut.) Then store in styrofoam until the stick is set, then dip the donut in the chocolate and decorate.
I have made hundreds of these for my kids and their activities. My top tricks are to put the balls into the freezer for about 10 minutes. Then, I pull them out and dip my stick into melted chocolate which acts like a glue..put them back into the freezer to set. I then put my styrofoam block into the fridge. After, I dip I stick the pop directly into the fridge to set. The trick to not having the balls slide down the stick is to not poke your stick in too far and keep them chilled all times while working with them. All this works for me and I hope that I have helped others to make cake pops. Because, they are alot of fun to make once you get a system going.
My husband (who will eat just about anything that resembles cake) was really excited to make these to take to work as a Holiday treat. He made four ahead of time as an after dinner treat for our daughter, and decided not to make the rest - his exact words were "The doughnut holes make them gross, they don't taste anything like cake pops."
Rating: 4 stars
07/18/2011
These Mocha Cake pops were made into a bouquet. The cake is mocha with coffee melts, vanilla topped with chocolate jimmies. I tried donut holes, but the light holes tore through the stick when I put on the candy melts. HA HA HA! Maybe I should have used the cake donuts. :)
I love the ease of using doughnut holes... I never thought of that! I've been experimenting with the cake pop recipes I learned from Bakerella where you use actual cake broken down and mixed with frosting instead of ready-made doughnut holes... For anyone interested, I've been keeping a log of my exploits in my Cake Pop Recipes Blog!
Getting ready to make a ridiculous amount of cake pops for Halloween parties. SO glad I looked on this site to see the different ideas/recipes people had. I would have never thought of using doughnut holes. Brilliant idea!
Cake pops! WOO HOO! ^ these are the words of any high school class when the teacher brings them in. I often bring them for my friends for an easter, halloween or christmas treat. Donut holes made it SO much easier. Not nearly as 'sinful' as the original cake pop, not as sweet, so my mom had a few, guilt free! ;D
A good way to achieve the LOOK of a cute cake pop, but these don't taste right. If you want easy and cute this is a good idea. If you're going for delicious, I'd recommend sticking with cake crumbles and frosting or better yet Oreo balls!!
I started to make these cake pops, and I did not know that I needed a foam block. We used egg cartons instead, and once we put on a candy coating, it dried and stuck to the carton. P We are currently trying to salvage the cake pops, and failing. That is too bad, because I was making them for the kids who are going to be at my Dad's birthday party.
Great idea to use donut holes it saved so much time. They turned out very good. It took some twirling and turning so the candy coating could harden onto the cake uniformly. They were fun to make with my two daughters. The Styrofoam board to hold the cake pops upright was a bit more than I wanted to pay so next time I would cut a spare piece of wood or board and drill holes into it to hold the cake pops. It could also be used again.
