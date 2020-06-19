Lemon Mint Iced Tea

I live in the South but have never liked sweet tea, so I approached the amount of sugar cautiously. I added 1/4 cup rather than 3/4 cup, and that was plenty sweet for us. Sometimes, you just have to follow your gut on things like this, and I was pretty sure that 3/4 cup sugar for a quart of tea was going to be way too sweet (at least for us). You can always add more, but can't take it out. Very nice and easy ice tea.