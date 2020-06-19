Lemon Mint Iced Tea

An easy and delicious iced tea enhanced with the refreshing flavors of lemon and mint.

By Janet Knapp

cook:
5 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
prep:
5 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 quart
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring the water to a boil in a large saucepan over high heat; remove from heat, then stir in sugar until dissolved. Add the tea and peppermint tea bags, and allow to steep for 30 minutes. Remove tea bag and stir in the lemonade. Serve tea over ice.n

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
90 calories; carbohydrates 23.3g; sodium 3.9mg. Full Nutrition
