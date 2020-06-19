Lemon Mint Iced Tea
An easy and delicious iced tea enhanced with the refreshing flavors of lemon and mint.
Okay, honestly....I have always went BLECH when I tried any kind of iced tea. But this...this is FABULOUS!!! It doesn't have that ick bitter aftertaste of most iced teas I have tried....so thank you very much for this recipe :)Read More
Just before making this, realized that this recipe calls for double the amount of tea bags in half the water compared to other recipes. I'm guessing this was considering the ice watering down the tea. (Maybe ice should be on the ingredients list) Anyways, I made this with 2 quart (8 cup) water and chilled it so that ice won't be necessary. Adding mint tea made it extra refreshing (plus I like mint). Giving 5 stars!
Delicious! Thank you for sharing! Instead of using 3/4 cup white sugar I used 2/3 cup light agave nectar. I also substituted one regular tea bag for a green tea bag. The peppermint & frozen lemonade concentrate give the tea a perfect taste!
I live in the South but have never liked sweet tea, so I approached the amount of sugar cautiously. I added 1/4 cup rather than 3/4 cup, and that was plenty sweet for us. Sometimes, you just have to follow your gut on things like this, and I was pretty sure that 3/4 cup sugar for a quart of tea was going to be way too sweet (at least for us). You can always add more, but can't take it out. Very nice and easy ice tea.
Simple easy recipe. I don't drink iced tea so can't comment on the taste myself, but my family enjoyed this recipe. Thank you for sharing.
Amazing
Cool! You should try the Baked Potato Soup Carol made!!!
I love this iced tea. It's delicious and refreshing. It's nice to be able to control the amount of sugar in it also. Thanks for a great drink recipe!
The results are great! I put only 3 black tea bags to get a more minty taste... & I went for much less sugar. You can slightly play around with the quantities of the ingredients & it would still end up good!
