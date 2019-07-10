Barley Lime Fiesta Salad

Got this at ShopRite® and loved it so much I had to make it. This is what I came up with. I had this alongside my smoked chicken and bacon with avocado spread sandwich. Perfect complement! All the ingredients for the vinaigrette are by eye and to taste.

Recipe by Christine

Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring the barley and water to a boil in a saucepan over high heat. Cover, reduce heat to low, and simmer until the barley is tender, about 30 minutes. Remove from heat, and chill in refrigerator.

  • In a large salad bowl, combine the cooked barley, black beans, green and red bell pepper, corn, celery, red onion, carrot, chipotle pepper, 1 tablespoon of canola oil, salt, black pepper, and cumin until thoroughly mixed.

  • In a separate bowl, whisk together the water, corn syrup, 1 tablespoon of canola oil, lime juice, lemon juice, cilantro, white vinegar, and onion powder; pour dressing over barley mixture, and toss to combine. Refrigerate salad until cold.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
166 calories; protein 4.1g; carbohydrates 29.9g; fat 4.5g; sodium 262.6mg. Full Nutrition
