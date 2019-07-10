Barley Lime Fiesta Salad

Got this at ShopRite® and loved it so much I had to make it. This is what I came up with. I had this alongside my smoked chicken and bacon with avocado spread sandwich. Perfect complement! All the ingredients for the vinaigrette are by eye and to taste.
I left out the celery due to personal tastes, subbed honey for the corn syrup and used chipotle powder instead of canned chipotles. This salad is delicious, filling, and tastes even better the next day.
We really loved this but I did make a few changes. I too substituted honey for the corn syrup. And I cut that in half as we prefer less sweet in our main courses. Another change was that I eliminated the oil in the salad but kept it in the dressing. And I substituted olive oil for the canola. Lastly, we squeezed fresh lime over our individual servings, which brightened up the taste. One other note, the small red onion I used was extremely strong so I should have reduced that amount as the onion flavor overwhelmed the left overs. It is also a very beautiful salad, especially striking in a dark colored dish. It was served with poached salmon on the side.
OMG! Fabulous salad! Missing something? No way. Spicey, fresh, and crunchy! Loved it, loved it, loved it. We are your "average cooks" who are not in search of vegetarian, vegan, blah blah, special recipe meals. Just wanted something fresh that included barley. I agree with the other reviewers that it tastes the BEST the next day. I have so many plans to tweak this recipe for more fun and delicious options. It has a beautiful presentation and will be my go-to for family gatherings and to bring to friends. Loved the original recipe and that is why it earned five stars from me.
This is an extremely pretty and healthy salad. I've made it twice: once for home and once for a small party. I deleted the peppers, used frozen corn instead of canned, and used honey instead of corn starch. I wasn't surprised that DH was not fond of it; he's not a big bean fan. But the leftovers were amazing. It seems the longer this sits in the fridge the better. The second time I prepared it the day before the party. Although there were only six of us girls, there was nothing left. Too bad for me!
I didn't have the beans, but I loved a new recipe to use barley in. I too used honey, and only half of it, instead of the corn syrup. I doubled the dressing. It's really easy to throw in other veggies, or maybe some kalamata olives, too.
This was DELICIOUS!! Was trying to find a vegetarian based recipe and came across this one which surprised me because I happened to have most of the ingredients on hand and already chopped. Instead of the corn syrup/lime/vinegar sauce, I used leftover dressing from a non-mayo based cole slaw recipe and added lime juice and onion powder. The flavors just popped and even my husband, who could care less for barley, thought it was good. This recipe's going in the list of my regulars!
This recipe makes a ton, so either take this to a picnic or be prepared to eat this all week. Actually, this does make a nice, hearty, filling lunch. I think the amount of barley could be cut in half, allowing the veggies to take center stage. The seasoning was pretty subtle when diluted with all that barley. I did sub honey for corn syrup as suggested by other reviewers.
Definitely making it again! Easy. Didn't really measure anything. Just added most of the ingredients into big bowl. Only change is honey instead of corn syrup. No need for separate bowls for dressing, did not measure. Didn't add onions kids don't like it too much. No chipotle for my kids. Cooked 2.5 cups of barley In a rice cooker just as I would cook regular rice. Let it sit then added all the other ingredients with a few exceptions. Ate with baked salmon. So good summer food!
I changed it just a little. Added some chopped Italian olives and one minced jalapeno, omitted green pepper and the chipotle peppers, subbed olive oil for canola oil, subbed corn syrup with agave nectar. Even my husband liked it (and I say that because if it's healthy, he is skeptical.) Excellent base to add your own, on hand ingredients. Thanks for a great recipe!
I love barley and the ingredient list sounds like a fantastic mix; however this just was not a hit with me. It wasn't bad, just nothing special and the flavors did not seem to mesh. I did get some positive reviews from other diners, but most were in my boat. I had a ton left over and thankfully my father was one of the few that really enjoyed it so he too the rest home with him. I also made the honey substitution for corn syrup, but doubt that would've made it that much better. It is healthy, I'll give it that, just not that great.
This was really good. I did not have any black bean so I did not use them. Also, I had the small bag of peppers that have red, orange and yellow and used them in the recipe ; I used a Vadelia onion in place of the red onion, as that is what I had. My husband loved the salad and I love cooking for him so it was a win win. I also marinated pork steaks in the leftover chipolte peppers and lime after seasoning the pork with salt, pepper and dried onion. Dinner was delicious! This recipe is easy to adapt to what you have at home.
YUMMY - seasonings were perfect if you follow directions and taste test (for example I added more lime juice than called for simply cuz I like the zing). Like others I used honey instead of corn syrup and excluded carrots and celery. Replaced with cucumber (seeds removed) and black olives. Forgot to put the corn in - that's the way I role sometimes. Really, anything can go in that you like seems to me. Thank you for sharing your recipe!!
I made it,but I made it with Snappy Grains Barley! AND IT SAVED ME SO MUCH TIME because Snappy Grains only takes 10 MINUTES TO COOK. Just 10 minutes! Pearl barley takes 40 to 1 hour. Thanks for the inspiration!
This is incredible! I made it mostly as written, only changing it to use what I had on hand. I halved it for my small family, using EVOO instead of canola, and a half can of beans (because I wasn't going to leave just 1/4 can in the fridge), only the sauce from the chipotle in adobo to keep the recipe a little milder for my husband's tastes, and subbed honey for corn syrup. I omitted the extra oil, and the carrot because it didn't seem to "fit" with the other ingredients. I used frozen corn, mixing it in with the hot barley to thaw it before adding both to the salad. It's absolutely delicious (I probably ruined my dinner in my taste testing), and I can only imagine it will be better after resting in the fridge for a while. I have a new summer salad staple. Thanks!
Really tasty and easy to make. I left out the celery and added some chicken seasoned with salt and pepper to make more of a main dish meal. Nice on a hot night for dinner. Be sure to follow the advice to chill it first. Helps to develop the flavors and makes a big difference.
Very good. Beautiful looking and great flavor and texture with the chewy barley, peppers and all. I made as written except I too did not have corn syrup and didn't want to buy a whole bottle so used honey. Also, cilantro ruins everything for me so used italian parsley. Took it to a potluck and it was well liked. I tasted it after chilling on the day I made it and then the next day before the party, and is better when it's sat overnight in the fridge. Healthy, tasty recipe I will make again.
LOVED this recipe. I didn't have canned chipotles on hand, so I used chipotle powder as another person suggested. I would like to try it again exactly according to the recipe since I felt like could use a little more zip. Overall a really good recipe.
SunnydayGal I Made the recipe as it was written. This was the first time I made a salad with Barley. My husband and I really enjoyed this salad, the flavors were not overpowering they blended very well, I will not change this recipe the next time I make. If I wanted a different flavor of Barley Salad i would just choose another recipe. We enjoyed this salad with London broil.
I really loved the idea of barely in a cold side salad application, but this just didn't wow us. It was a beautiful, bright, colorful salad and we love all the ingredients, but the flavors just didn't quite do it for us.
I added a whole can of black beans and cut down on the onion, based on what others had said. My wife said this is one of her favorite dishes that I have made recently and she would eat it for a week straight.
Absolutely delicious. I didnt have corn so left it out and I added cucumbers. I also added about a cup of chopped parsely - I think it calls for cilantro which I didnt have. Oh and did like others suggested and only used 1 TBSP of honey. It tasted good the first day but other reviewers were right, its even better the second day.
This was a fantastic addition to my core recipes. I'll definitely be making it again and again. I didn't have a chipotle pepper on hand so I used 2 Thai chilies instead, chopped very finely. I skipped the onion powder, as I felt it unnecessary because I already had chopped onion in it. Unless you're a cilantro lover, I think this can be skipped (although it does provide colour). I tried it before the cilantro and it was excellent. I think the cilantro was competing with the lemon-lime in the dressing, and the Thai chilies I used. Overall, with some minor personal preferences, this is highly recommended!
