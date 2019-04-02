I was saddened to learn that due to gluten allergies I could no longer enjoy my favorite California Dip, which everyone knows is just Lipton onion soup dip. There isn't another brand that comes close for superb onion dip. I'd rather pass than eat another. So I was skeptical, but decided to make this anyway, thinking it might be good enough. Well, it wasn't good enough. It was spot on, exactly the flavor of Lipton. Perfect as is, nothing to add or delete. I'm a very happy camper! I'm off to search for recipes that call for onion soup mix...
What could be more simple than this? I added this to a can of beer with some garlic and crushed red pepper flakes. I let a roast simmer until tender and sliced it thin for sandwiches. I skip the bullion due to DH's sodium restrictions and truly don't notice its absence. For dips I do add it and DH just has to be careful - this is good stuff! :) Great recipe to have on hand so I made up several little bags for my pantry.
Excellent! Tastes just like Liptons Onion Soup Mix. I prepare individual packages of the mix by placing the mix in snack-sized ziploc baggies. And when a recipe calls for an envelope of onion soup I simply grab one of the zip loc bags. And by the way, I reuse the baggies. :)
I tried two different dry onion soup mix recipes (we are gluten free so we can no longer use Lipton's as it has added in barley); this one was far superior to the other we tried (which actually called for a small amount of white sugar...) and we prefer this to Lipton's; it has more flavor! We use 1/4 cup to equal one env. of Liptons. Thanks for sharing your recipe with us!
Fantastical! I used to use the boxed stuff to make burgers and roasted potatoes and tons of other stuff, but it has barley in it! Thanks for a gluten, preservative, and artificial flavoring free alternative that tastes just as good and is WAY cheaper!!
Love this!!! We are a huge onion dip family and everyone Raves about this! I only had minced onions not flakes. I made the mistake the first time putting in the amount. Was still good but over powering. Next time I cut it down to 2 teaspoons and it was perfect. I will never go back to the box again. Thank you
All I can say is WOW! If you like the name-brand onion soup mix out there, you are going to LOVE this recipe! I wouldn't even buy generic because I was picky and wanted the name-brand stuff. I decided to try this recipe because I'm tired of buying all of these mixes when I know I can make them better at home... which is this recipe! I used it for onion-roasted potatoes that usually calls for the packet of onion soup mix and not only did it taste so similar to what I was used to, it was actually even better! Because I'm not always a fan of the cooked dried onions, I ground this up in my coffee grinder so it was all a fine powder. I may do it this way from now on, it mixed a lot more evenly and the taste is outstanding. Thanks for a great recipe...I will never buy the name-brand mix again!
This recipe and the onion soup mix recipe (also from this site) are great substitutions for the store bought pre-packaged high sodium ones. When possible, I will make my own seasoning mixes. I am always looking for reduced sodium recipes that also have flavor for my family.
Very nice blend! I added dried chives for the heck of it and even though I didn't have any beef bouillon granules, the taste was really good! The dried onion I have seemed a little too large but worked just fine. If I make a bulk batch I would put the onion flakes, parsley and chives in a food processor and pulse a couple times so it doesn't separate when stored.
Our need for a gluten free diet means a lot of meal 'helpers' like store bought dry onion soup mix can't be used. This recipe is a great replacement for the blue box store brand. I've made up a bulk batch and use it frequently! Thanks faye522! you've helped add back some of our favorite comfort foods to our menu!
This makes one more thing easier in my life. I know onion soup mix is supposed to have dried onions,but seeing as how I don't like onions I sift them out. Now I need a recipe for mushroom soup so I don't have to strain out those pieces of rubber in it any more.
I'm vegetarian so I added veggie broth to this. I used it in a recipe and the recipe turned out great.
JSTWINKLE5
Rating: 5 stars
12/22/2014
I came looking for a make your own dry mix to add to sour cream for chip dip, as I did not have any store bought dry soup mix on hand. I am so pleased I did. I wanted to use what I had on hand and this is what I did. I used enough regular beef bouillon cubes (I smashed them into granular) to equal 1 Tablespoon, then I added two envelopes of "No Sodium" granular beef bouillon. It equaled 1 Tablespoon. I was so very pleased with the outcome. I may never purchased premade onion soup mix again! I can control the sodium content!!!
Very easy recipe!!! And super flavorful too, just what I needed to add to a recipe when I realized I was out & now I'll make my own since I keep everything on hand all the time, except for today LOL. I might add, that I didn't have the granules needed for the recipe, so I took a few cubes(probably about 7 or 8) and placed them in my personal blender(Magic Bullet) or use a coffee grinder...pulervize the tar out of them to get it to...well ground texture, I went fine texture on mine. And measure accordingly to the amount needed for your recipe. It was rather quick and simple. And this is a no fuss recipe. TY
I had everything on hand for my recipe except for onion soup mix. I used your version and it came out great! What I liked especially was that I could substitute sodium free beef bouillon. The store bought onion soup packets have more sodium than we should be eating in a week! Thanks for this great and less expensive alternative.
I didn't make any changes. It was great and will definitely make again. I used it in my crockpot for pork steaks with mushroom soup, white wine and wooster sauce. Wonderful flavour. Thanks for the recipe.
I was at my daughter's house keeping the grandchildren. She left instructions to make a roast with carrots and potatoes. I searched her pantry but couldn't find any Lipton Onion Soup Mix. Allrecipes to the rescue and, particularly, this recipe! The roast turned out great. I may never buy dry onion soup mix again when it can be made so easily!
This makes the very best onion dip. Everything is easy to have on hand. The packaged soup dip leaves me feeling unwell but this tastes better anyway. I use a scant Tbsp of beef flavored "Better than Bouillon" .
Sent my husband to the store for Lipton Onion soup mix to add to my Pot Roast, he came home with Cup o Noodle! Found this recipe and made it myself, it's a really good match and less sodium, very happy!
What's not to love about this recipe? It's as good if not better than the pre-packaged stuff and you know exactly what you're putting into your and your families bodies. I've used this a few times in a couple different recipes with great results.
Thank you! This was just what I needed for a vegetarian meatloaf recipe. To suit the recipe, I subbed 1 T. vegetarian Better Than Bouillon for the beef variety specified and celery salt for seed because it was what I had on hand.
This recipe is really good. Such basic ingredients. I had everything on hand. Much less expensive to make on your own and no added preservatives. I did add a little garlic salt, which I love! Used it in the "Awesome Slow Cooker Pot Roast" recipe from this site, which I highly recommend.
This recipe saved my bacon, er should I say meatloaf, when I discovered that the onion soup mix I thought was in the cupboard was gone. I think I may stop buying the store version and just keep this homemade recipe close at hand. Thanks!
I live in Germany and the onion soup mix here is not the same. I use this dry mix for pot roast. It's a perfect dupe. I omit the onion flakes since I use so many onions for my roast. And also it's hard to find low sodium anything here. So I use normal beef bouillon powder. Sometimes I play with the ratios of parsley and paprika...but the recipe is great as is.
I used this recipe at Thanksgiving. I thought I had purchased the soup mix for dip but am so glad I didn't now! This will be my go to for French Onion Dip. I love that I can get all the flavor I want without all the unwanted, unneeded salt. It is also nice because I usually have all the ingredients on hand so it can be a last minute option if I want. Thanks so much. The whole family enjoyed your recipe.
This is my go to when I'm making a French onion dip, or recipes that call for it. I usually increase garlic and onion in everything, or add it if it wasn't called for, this was no exception. I've been using this recipe for years, subbing chicken bouillon for beef, since thats the only one I can find around here without MSG. I never use it in roasts, as most seem to, but I have my own reliable go to for doing roasts that doesn't require any measuring. :) And it uses similar ingredients.
This is AWESOME AWESOME AWESOME It worked so wonderfully. I am thrilled to have a recipe with no MSG and preservatives!!! Dry Onion Soup mix is such a "go to". I even had to use Beef Stock when I didn't have any dry bouillion or dry stock base. It worked wonderfully in that particular recipe.
Cant get any easier! Great recipe and I used no sodium beef boullion packets! So I was very happy about reducing all of that sodium that is usually in those Lipton packets. Used in a soup recipe that I found on Pinterest.....very good. Thanks!
Wow! Great combo! Love the tanginess. I didn’t have onion powder, so I used garlic powder. Substituted chicken bouillon cubes for beef. Will be using this mix for all kinds of things! Potatoes, chicken, fish, meat. Really versatile mix!
I was making a vegetable soup which called for one packet of onion soup mix. I was SURE I had one so I didn't put it on the grocery list. Then I found this recipe and it turned out to be a perfect substitution!
All ingredients were in my pantry with the exception of beef bouillon crystals. I was cooking a beef roast with a mushroom and onion soup sauce so it was simple to add liquid beef bouillon to the can of mushroom soup to replace the crystals. The flavor was great and without the added salt from the dry onion soup mix. I would definitely use this again.
Trying to reduced processed foods in our diet so I made this to replace a staple. I was a little worried about the amount of salt in the bouillon but was pleasantly surprised to find this turned out great. Used it on a piece of beef tenderloin in the crockpot and it turned out great! Goodbye Lipton! It has become a staple in our spice cabinet.
We were looking for a substitute for commercial dry onion soup mix and were excited to come across this recipe. We used this recipe in our Homemade Hamburgers and they were delicious!! This recipe is definitely a KEEPER for so many different recipes!!
I too will never again buy store bought packages, this is better! I always make our slow cooker pot roast with the soup mix and I was out of the packages. Allrecipes to the rescue once again. I now make a better dry taco mix and dry Italian salad dressing mix all from this site as well. Thank you Faye for sharing this great recipe to add to my dry mix collection..
Super easy, took only 2 minutes to throw together. Smelled just like Lipton soup mix, dinner tasted the same as when I use the Lipton--and saved me a 20-mile roundtrip to the store with 2 toddlers for this one item!
My 4 children love this recipe for our stew night. My wife is Gluten Free and is very careful. The only change I made was to add garlic powder. Did that for my stew recipe. for the bullion, I used "Better Than Bullion" beef as its flavor is superb and it dilutes easily in water. This recipe is well worth it if onion soup mix is a staple in you home.
I always do roast in the crockpot with onion soup mix, cream of mushroom soup and some red wine. Late one Sunday evening (I was cooking it overnight for a pot luck the next day.) I realized I was out of the onion soup mix. I looked up this recipe, added the ingredients with the soup and wine, and it was the best ever!
Being gluten free means we can't buy those little packets of goodness. I must say this mix was excellent in the recipe I needed it for: Rempel Family Meatloaf. My only sub in this recipe was the bouillon because I didn't have any on hand. It likely could be omitted, but I chose to use Vegan and Gluten-Free Broth Powder. Can't wait to use this Dry Onion Mix in other recipes! Thank you for the recipe, Faye!
As many other reviewers, Lipton soup mix used to be a staple but because I have an allergy to MSG, which is in Lipton's soup mix and the ranch packets, I had to find 'make-your-own' options. This is an ideal substitute. I also didn't have beef boullion but didn't need it for the recipe I had. However for french onion soup and others that need salt, make sure to add it. I couldn't find beef granules and just chopped up a cube of beef boullion. Worked fine. Definitely a keeper!
