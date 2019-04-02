Dry Onion Soup Mix

An onion soup mix that works as a replacement for a packet of purchased onion soup mix.

By Faye Watkins

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
3 1/2 cups prepared soup
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir onion flakes, beef bouillon granules, onion powder, parsley flakes, celery seed, paprika, and black pepper together in a bowl.

  • Use as a substitute for a 1-ounce envelope of dry onion soup mix.

Note:

To make this into soup, bring 3 1/2 cups water to a boil in a medium saucepan. Whisk in soup mix, reduce heat to low, and simmer for 5 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
34 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 4.5g; fat 1.1g; cholesterol 1mg; sodium 81.3mg. Full Nutrition
