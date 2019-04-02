Dry Onion Soup Mix

All I can say is WOW! If you like the name-brand onion soup mix out there, you are going to LOVE this recipe! I wouldn't even buy generic because I was picky and wanted the name-brand stuff. I decided to try this recipe because I'm tired of buying all of these mixes when I know I can make them better at home... which is this recipe! I used it for onion-roasted potatoes that usually calls for the packet of onion soup mix and not only did it taste so similar to what I was used to, it was actually even better! Because I'm not always a fan of the cooked dried onions, I ground this up in my coffee grinder so it was all a fine powder. I may do it this way from now on, it mixed a lot more evenly and the taste is outstanding. Thanks for a great recipe...I will never buy the name-brand mix again!