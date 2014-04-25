Ultimate Hoagie Dip

1 of 17

Rating: 5 stars WOW! this does taste like a hoagie! beware... it is RICH and filling! you might spoil your dinner! also don't try to heat it up like i did... it separated. it was a good idea while it lasted! but it was GREAT served cold as intended! Helpful (31)

Rating: 5 stars FANTASTIC! This recipe is easy to make and is both fun and original definitely a crowd pleaser! I served it with both Ritz crackers and an Italian roll torn up into pieces and enjoyed both options. I will be making this again and again! Helpful (4)

Rating: 4 stars I waver between a 4 & 5 for this. It's very good altho I thought the oregano was a bit overpowering so added a little more mayo to tame it. It's strange to think of these flavors as a dip. We ended up making sandwiches with the leftovers. lol. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars Delicious and really does taste like a hoagie! I did not add the American cheese and I think I would reduce the amount of bologna next time as we thought it overpowered the other flavors a bit. Also used less oregano than called for. Definitely a keeper YUM! Thanks for sharing.:) Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars My family loves this dip with or without bread. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars It's a MANLY dip! I skipped the bologna & American cheese and the veggies because I dislike soggy veggies.. And added an additional 1/4lb ham & 1/4lb provolone. I used the mayo but also added about 1/2 cup of sour cream to loosen it up a bit and mixed in 1Tbsp of so of red vinegar before serving. The dip was served with Stacy's simply salted pita chips. OOOOOHHH YUMMM Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars This was YUMMY and a nice change from the usual appetizers. I did make variations with what I had on hand and to add a bit more flavor. I did not use bologna...not a fan. I used chopped ham diced salami and diced cajun spiced deer stick. I used olive oil mayo and added some creamy italian dressing (1/2 cup or so). I also used some onion powder and celery salt. It was a hit! Will make it again for sure. Thanks for the awesome recipe!

Rating: 5 stars I grew up eating hoagies in Philadelphia and for a dip it's really good.