Ultimate Hoagie Dip

Rating: 4.87 stars
15 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 13
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

My family makes this recipe every holiday, it's a favorite that's sure to please. You can serve in with an Italian roll cut into mini pieces served around the dip. enjoy!

By cholt87

prep:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine the bologna, ham, salami, pepperoni, American cheese, and provolone cheese in a bowl. Stir in the mayonnaise, garlic powder, and oregano. Sprinkle the pickle, lettuce, and tomato on top.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
415 calories; protein 17.6g; carbohydrates 3.8g; fat 36.6g; cholesterol 74.1mg; sodium 1381.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (17)

Most helpful positive review

sourdough girl
Rating: 5 stars
04/26/2011
WOW! this does taste like a hoagie! beware... it is RICH and filling! you might spoil your dinner! also don't try to heat it up like i did... it separated. it was a good idea while it lasted! but it was GREAT served cold as intended! Read More
Helpful
(31)
Helpful
skluz012
Rating: 5 stars
09/06/2012
FANTASTIC! This recipe is easy to make and is both fun and original definitely a crowd pleaser! I served it with both Ritz crackers and an Italian roll torn up into pieces and enjoyed both options. I will be making this again and again! Read More
Helpful
(4)
lisa
Rating: 4 stars
01/02/2013
I waver between a 4 & 5 for this. It's very good altho I thought the oregano was a bit overpowering so added a little more mayo to tame it. It's strange to think of these flavors as a dip. We ended up making sandwiches with the leftovers. lol. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Christina
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
03/24/2018
Delicious and really does taste like a hoagie! I did not add the American cheese and I think I would reduce the amount of bologna next time as we thought it overpowered the other flavors a bit. Also used less oregano than called for. Definitely a keeper YUM! Thanks for sharing.:) Read More
Helpful
(1)
samantha
Rating: 5 stars
06/07/2012
My family loves this dip with or without bread. Read More
Helpful
(1)
toni
Rating: 5 stars
08/23/2014
It's a MANLY dip! I skipped the bologna & American cheese and the veggies because I dislike soggy veggies.. And added an additional 1/4lb ham & 1/4lb provolone. I used the mayo but also added about 1/2 cup of sour cream to loosen it up a bit and mixed in 1Tbsp of so of red vinegar before serving. The dip was served with Stacy's simply salted pita chips. OOOOOHHH YUMMM Read More
Helpful
(1)
NessTheMess
Rating: 5 stars
01/02/2014
This was YUMMY and a nice change from the usual appetizers. I did make variations with what I had on hand and to add a bit more flavor. I did not use bologna...not a fan. I used chopped ham diced salami and diced cajun spiced deer stick. I used olive oil mayo and added some creamy italian dressing (1/2 cup or so). I also used some onion powder and celery salt. It was a hit! Will make it again for sure. Thanks for the awesome recipe! Read More
Stewart
Rating: 5 stars
12/27/2018
I grew up eating hoagies in Philadelphia and for a dip it's really good. Read More
Firefly9
Rating: 5 stars
03/29/2014
Made it for a potluck at work. Got RAVE reviews. Served with ritz crackers and mini pita pockets cut in half. Someone suggested that i could have stuffed the pita pockets and served it as a finger food. good idea lots more work involved but good idea if someone wants to invest the time. Read More
